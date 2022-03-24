News
Phoenix blows past MN in 4th quarter to hand Wolves their second straight loss
Another night, another quality opponent, another playoff-like atmosphere.
But, most importantly, another loss for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota entered into this stretch of the schedule knowing it’d be in for a battle every night against playoff opponents. That’s what it’s gotten this week, with a true battle to the finish in a loss to Dallas that didn’t go its way in the end.
Then came Wednesday, where the Wolves stuck with the top team in the West for the first three quarters, before getting a college-level course on what being a championship-level team is all about.
The Suns outscored Minnesota 42-31 in the final frame to down the Wolves 125-116 at Target Center.
Minnesota entered the final quarter leading by five, but Phoenix got whatever shot it wanted over the final 12 minutes, while the Wolves had to work for everything. The Suns won their sixth straight game, with each of those coming sans star point guard Chris Paul.
Devin Booker continues to lead the way for Phoenix, building his MVP case in the process. He hit a tough triple in the face of Anthony Edwards in the quarter to extend Phoenix’s lead to seven, but it was his thunderous dunk soon after that put Phoenix up 12, and his exuberant celebration that resulted in a technical foul that put an exclamation point on another Phoenix victory.
Booker finished with 28 points, while DeAndre Ayton had 35 — many of which came on dunks.
The loss is Minnesota’s second straight, which puts Minnesota (42-32) two losses back of Denver for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
The game was littered with technical and flagrant fouls. Chris Finch, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley received techs for Minnesota, while Booker, Jae Crowder and Ayton were “T’d” up for Phoenix.
Crowder received a flagrant foul for making forcible contact to Beverley’s head before the half, while Towns got called for a flagrant for delivering a blow to Landry Shamet’s head on a Towns’ drive in the fourth quarter.
Western Minnesota fatal shooting stemmed from domestic dispute, police say
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Breckenridge Police Department in western Minnesota is investigating an apparent fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to a statement released by the police department:
Officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers secured the scene and learned that an altercation occurred between a husband and wife at the couple’s residence.
Officers found the husband deceased inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and there is no threat to the public, police said. Also, neither party involved in the incident was taken to the hospital, police said.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said the identities of the people involved were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Karlgaard said he may release more information once he has received the preliminary autopsy report, which he said might happen as soon as Thursday.
Kyrie Irving, Nets get good news off the court, then get hit with chemistry lesson from Grizzlies in 132-120 loss
MEMPHIS — What’s chemistry to a team with two of the greatest scorers in NBA history?
A make-or-break test on the way to a championship.
The Nets were short three rotation players in Wednesday’s matchup against the West’s second-best Grizzlies: Seth Curry (left ankle) and Goran Dragic (left knee) were late scratches and LaMarcus Aldridge continues to miss time with a gimpy right hip.
But with Kevin Durant on one end and Kyrie Irving on the other, that’s not supposed to matter.
Especially not against a Grizzlies team without superstar sensation Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies and Nets, however, are not the same: While the Nets spiraled from first in the East to eighth in the conference after Durant’s mid-season MCL sprain, Memphis improved to a 15-2 in games without Morant (knee soreness) in their 132-120 victory over the Nets on Sunday.
“Talent. They have a talented, balanced roster,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “Our roster’s built on three stars. When they’re out, it puts a big strain on guys playing roles that they haven’t played before.”
It’s a testament to the effective roster building by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman, and to the coaching and player development from head coach Taylor Jenkins.
And it’s why the news that Irving will be eligible to play at Barclays Center beginning with Sunday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets may make them the most exciting team in the Eastern Conference.
But they are still behind teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the race to the Eastern Conference crown.
Irving and Durant were spectacular in Memphis, trading baskets like it was a game on the blacktop. The two superstars combined for 78 points and lifted the Nets out of a first-half deficit that ballooned as large as 17 points.
Basketball, however, is more than a two-man game, more than a game of pickup at the park, as evidenced by the Grizzlies’ success without their top player.
As Morant watched from the sidelines, occasionally trash-talking Durant from the bench with a decked out white gold chain hanging from his neck, seven of his teammates scored in double figures.
“It’s a new group. I think we’re still learning each other,” Nash said. “It was a great experience for us. That’s how teams are gonna beat us. … It’s a lesson. It’s an opportunity for us to see what the playoffs look like.”
It’s not just the points, either, but how the Grizzlies amassed them. They outrebounded the Nets and turned those boards into transition threes. Memphis’ three-point shooters also double as lockdown defenders: Desmond Bane shot 6-of-10 from downtown, but took his turn guarding both Durant and Irving.
Dillon Brooks also hit a pair of threes while bringing physicality to the defensive end. And in Morant’s absence, De’Anthony Melton hit six threes off the bench for 23 points.
The Grizzlies’ performance spoiled Irving’s night: Wednesday was his 30th birthday, and it was the day reports surfaced of mayor Adams’ intentions of ending the private sector vaccine mandate to no longer restrict unvaccinated athletes and entertainers from performing in local arenas.
It was also a night the Grizzlies reminded the Nets they need more than just starpower to win big. Memphis substantiated itself as a championship contender as their superstar guard nursed a knee injury.
Meanwhile the Nets, who had won six of seven games entering Wednesday, were on the receiving end of a harsh reality check.
It takes more than just talent to win in this league. It takes chemistry, continuity, some luck and some skill. The Nets have the talent, loads of it, but it’s unclear whether that talent can compensate for the areas they lack.
On Wednesday, it didn’t, and the road to a championship is a lot harsher than a Grizzles team without their best player.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner accused of misconduct
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Bar Ethics Department filed a massive complaint against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of professional misconduct.
Gardner has a hearing set for April 11. If she is found guilty, she could lose her law license. The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case.
“I believe there is a very high likelihood that she will be convicted on these charges for no other reason than the length and breadth of charges,” said St. Louis attorney Brad Young of Harris Dowell, Fisher, and Young.
After studying the 73-page complaint, Young said it alleges how Gardner fostered and promoted the perjury charges that were leveled against William Tisaby. He said she is accused of allowing Tisaby, her lead investigator, to commit perjury and that she took no steps to correct the record once she was made aware of his actions.
“If the Missouri Supreme Court finds that she is guilty of ethics charges and professional misconduct, it could result in probation, a suspension of her law license, or disbarment,” said Young.
If that happens, under Missouri law, Gardner would be ineligible to be the circuit attorney. Also under Missouri law, Gov. Mike Parson would be empowered to appoint a replacement if he so desired.
When asked if the case could be continued in April, Young responded: “At this time, she has received two, if not three. But there is a chance it will be continued, but a greater chance it will be heard on April 11.”
It’s important to note the Tisaby guilty plea does not include Kim Gardner. Also, the accusations made in the 73-page complaint still have to be proven at the hearing.
