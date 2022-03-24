Phoenix blows past MN in 4th quarter to hand Wolves their second straight loss

Another night, another quality opponent, another playoff-like atmosphere.

But, most importantly, another loss for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota entered into this stretch of the schedule knowing it’d be in for a battle every night against playoff opponents. That’s what it’s gotten this week, with a true battle to the finish in a loss to Dallas that didn’t go its way in the end.

Then came Wednesday, where the Wolves stuck with the top team in the West for the first three quarters, before getting a college-level course on what being a championship-level team is all about.

The Suns outscored Minnesota 42-31 in the final frame to down the Wolves 125-116 at Target Center.

Minnesota entered the final quarter leading by five, but Phoenix got whatever shot it wanted over the final 12 minutes, while the Wolves had to work for everything. The Suns won their sixth straight game, with each of those coming sans star point guard Chris Paul.

Devin Booker continues to lead the way for Phoenix, building his MVP case in the process. He hit a tough triple in the face of Anthony Edwards in the quarter to extend Phoenix’s lead to seven, but it was his thunderous dunk soon after that put Phoenix up 12, and his exuberant celebration that resulted in a technical foul that put an exclamation point on another Phoenix victory.

Booker finished with 28 points, while DeAndre Ayton had 35 — many of which came on dunks.

The loss is Minnesota’s second straight, which puts Minnesota (42-32) two losses back of Denver for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The game was littered with technical and flagrant fouls. Chris Finch, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley received techs for Minnesota, while Booker, Jae Crowder and Ayton were “T’d” up for Phoenix.

Crowder received a flagrant foul for making forcible contact to Beverley’s head before the half, while Towns got called for a flagrant for delivering a blow to Landry Shamet’s head on a Towns’ drive in the fourth quarter.