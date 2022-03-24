News
Planned Parenthood St. Louis receives $9M donation from MacKenzie Scott
ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri received its largest one-time donation this week—$9 million—from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a larger $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Scott, an author, is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. When the couple divorced in early 2019, Scott received approximately $38 billion in Amazon stock, making her the third-richest woman on the planet. By May 2019, Scott pledged to give away at least half of her wealth for the remainder of her life and in her will.
Since then, Scott has donated to more than 1,200 organizations. In the last nine months alone, she has given away nearly $3.9 billion. Scott explained on blog that the donations are meant to fund “meaningful services” for the public.
“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” Scott wrote. “The cause of equity has no sides.”
This past February, Scott donated $50 million to the National 4-H Council to fund youth programs and is expected benefit nearly six million kids and their families. In March, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced Scott had donated $281 million to 62 local clubs in the country – which also includes the St. Louis chapter. Just this week, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates received $436 million from the philanthropist.
Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood St. Louis, said Scott’s gift is a boon to the organization’s mission of providing sexual and reproductive health care to women in the region.
“We commit to rebuilding a future where abortion, birth control, STI testing and treatments, and all reproductive health care is accessible and affordable, no matter what,” Rodriguez said.
According to Forbes, Scott’s current net worth has jumped to an estimated $48 billion.
News
MN Zoo: ‘Putin’ the tiger dies after heart fails during medical procedure
A tiger died Wednesday during a medical procedure, the Minnesota Zoo announced Thursday.
“It’s with heavy hearts that we share that on Wednesday, during a routine medical procedure, the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger experienced cardiac failure,” a news release states. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians and zookeepers, he did not survive.
“This is a profound loss.”
The Tiger, named “Putin,” was born in 2009 in the Czech Republic and lived at a zoo in Denmark for six years before being transferred to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.
“His genetically important legacy lives on as he has sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017 at the Minnesota Zoo,” the Minnesota Zoo said in its statement.
In the news release, the Minnesota Zoo states that the tiger was undergoing a “preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.”
The Amur Tiger, the zoo says, is an endangered species, with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild. There are approximately 103 in accredited zoos, the statement says.
So what happened?
“This was a routine procedure that is a vital part of our care and conservation work for tigers,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the Minnesota Zoo’s Chief of Animal Care, Health and Conservation, in the statement. “We plan weeks ahead for these types of exams. All necessary precautions were taken, and the team did everything within their power to save this animal. We’ll continue to learn more in the days and months ahead, and we are grateful for the support of the University of Minnesota’s pathology team for their expertise and support as a necropsy is conducted.”
A necropsy is another term for an autopsy.
Meanwhile, those who knew Putin are grieving.
“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “Our Zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts – past, present, and future – to advance tiger conservation worldwide.”
News
Dolphins release two veterans to create cap space to finalize mega deals
The Miami Dolphins began the 2022 offseason with more cap space than any other team in the NFL, but two weeks into the roster’s renovation the team was forced to waive two veterans to make room for this week’s two massive signings.
Miami released veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis and receiver Allen Hurns a day after finalizing a trade for Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the team signed to a record-setting four-year, $120 million extension, and two days after landing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal to join the Dolphins on Tuesday.
Neither move is surprising considering both veterans were among a handful of players whose release could create an additional $20 million in cap space.
Releasing Hurns, a former University of Miami standout who missed all of last season because of a hand injury, clears a little under $2.6 million in cap space.
Releasing Davis, who has started 72 of the 80 games he’s played for Miami the past five seasons, clears $3.6 million.
The Dolphins needed the cap space to make Hill and Armstead’s deals fit under the NFL’s salary cap, which creates a salary ceiling for each team. The Dolphins also need cap space to sign the team’s five 2022 draftees, but that can be addressed by restructuring deals, or releasing another player or two.
Davis, a team captain for the past two seasons, had started games at every spot on Miami’s offensive line but center. He started most of the 2021 season at right tackle, but struggled there, partly because he played the entire season through a knee injury.
This spring’s signing of Armstead and Connor Williams, who started at left guard for the Dallas Cowboys the past four seasons, made Davis expendable because those two newcomers will likely lock down the left side of Miami’s line.
Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Greg Little, Robert Jones and Larnel Coleman will likely complete to determine who will serve as the starting right guard and right tackle on Miami’s rebuilt offensive line.
It is possible that Davis could have completed for a starting spot on the right side of the rebuilt line, or battled Michael Deiter for the starting center spot, but it was probably more beneficial for the 30-year-old to get a fresh start with another team. His release creates that opportunity.
Hurns last played in an NFL game in 2019, when he started seven of the 14 games he played for the Dolphins, catching 32 passes for 416 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He opted out of playing the 2021 season because of fears related to COVID-19, and missed all of last season because of a hand injury he suffered in training camp. The Dolphins kept him on injured reserve all 2021, and he was waived with the designation of having a physical physical.
This spring’s addition of Hill, Cedrick Wilson Jr., who signed on to be a slot receiver in Miami’s offense, made Hurns expandable because Miami will have those two, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker as the team’s top four receivers. And Lynn Bowden Jr., who spent all of last season on injured reserve, and Preston Williams, who was re-signed, will complete with a handful of journeymen for the final spot on the active roster.
News
Offensive lineman Ryan Bates signs an offer sheet with Chicago Bears — now Buffalo Bills have 5 days to match
A lot of questions remain about how the offensive line will shake out for the Chicago Bears, but the new leadership at Halas Hall is hopeful Ryan Bates becomes the answer to one of those.
The Bears on Thursday signed Bates, a restricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills, to an offer sheet. That gives the Bills five days to match the contract or lose the lineman without compensation.
It’s a projection by the Bears as Bates has only four career regular-season starts and two more in the postseason. They were not the only team to see potential in the former undrafted free agent from Penn State, who also had visits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. Ultimately, he signed with the Bears. The Bills tendered Bates at the low level of $2.433 million and that gives them only the right of first refusal.
General manager Ryan Poles has pledged to upgrade the offensive line and the team has signed Green Bay Packers interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal. The club also signed veteran Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract. Patrick said he expects to play center.
The Bears need to replace right guard James Daniels, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and have to determine a plan at left tackle. Adding Bates would give them a potential starter at guard. Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was with the Philadelphia Eagles when Bates signed as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles later traded Bates to the Bills.
The last time the Bears successfully landed a restricted free agent from another team was 2006 when they signed nickel cornerback Ricky Manning Jr. away from the Carolina Panthers, a move that cost a third-round draft pick.
()
