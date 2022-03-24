Planned Parenthood St. Louis receives $9M donation from MacKenzie Scott

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri received its largest one-time donation this week—$9 million—from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a larger $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Scott, an author, is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. When the couple divorced in early 2019, Scott received approximately $38 billion in Amazon stock, making her the third-richest woman on the planet. By May 2019, Scott pledged to give away at least half of her wealth for the remainder of her life and in her will.

Since then, Scott has donated to more than 1,200 organizations. In the last nine months alone, she has given away nearly $3.9 billion. Scott explained on blog that the donations are meant to fund “meaningful services” for the public.

“Our team’s focus over these last nine months has included some new areas, but as always our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,” Scott wrote. “The cause of equity has no sides.”

This past February, Scott donated $50 million to the National 4-H Council to fund youth programs and is expected benefit nearly six million kids and their families. In March, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced Scott had donated $281 million to 62 local clubs in the country – which also includes the St. Louis chapter. Just this week, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliates received $436 million from the philanthropist.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood St. Louis, said Scott’s gift is a boon to the organization’s mission of providing sexual and reproductive health care to women in the region.

“We commit to rebuilding a future where abortion, birth control, STI testing and treatments, and all reproductive health care is accessible and affordable, no matter what,” Rodriguez said.

According to Forbes, Scott’s current net worth has jumped to an estimated $48 billion.