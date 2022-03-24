SLPOA says suspect who tried to carjack officers released from jail

The ugliest moment of the Miami Heat season came early in the second half of Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss at FTX Arena and it had to do with far more than the Golden State Warriors’ 19-0 start to the third quarter.

Amid that surge by the shorthanded Warriors, Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Heat captain Udonis Haslem got into an argument so heated that both had to be restrained, as did coach Erik Spoelstra, during a timeout 3:21 into the second half.

Haslem was held back by center Bam Adebayo, with Butler held back by center Dewayne Dedmon and Spoelstra nudged to the side by forward Markieff Morris,

the Heat’s coach visibly disgusted with Butler and about what was transpiring, pointing a stern finger at Butler.

As the Heat rallied and forced a Golden State timeout, Haslem did not approach the huddle in his typical fashion during the next break, remaining planted on the end of the bench.

From there the Heat rallied, on a night it was surprising a rally was needed, considering the Warriors held out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter for rest on the second night of a back-to-back set that opened with a Tuesday night road loss to the Orlando Magic. And that was with Warriors guard Stephen Curry already out with a foot injury.

But it wasn’t enough, another bad loss in a bad week.

It was a game similar to the Heat’s Monday night road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden, with those two also held out for rest.

Amid Wednesday’s mayhem, Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 16 points, with Adebayo scoring 25 and Jimmy Butler 20.

Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Heat took a brief one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors then staged a pushback that moved them to a 96-88 lead with 5:46 to play.

Later, a 3-pointer by Jordan Poole moved the Warriors to a 105-95 lead with 4:22 to play.

From there, as with the start of the second half, the Heat imploded, allowing a 37-point Warriors fourth quarter, with Golden State shooting .647 in the period.

2. Wild swing: The Heat went from a 50-50 tie at halftime to down 69-50 at the start of the third period, the 19-0 run Golden State’s longest of the season, including the games when Curry, Thompson and Green had been available.

The Heat then rallied in the wake of the Butler-Haslem incident to within 81-80 going into the fourth quarter.

After scoring 10 in the second period, Lowry scored nine in the third to fuel the Heat comeback.

3. Stepping up: Lowry again was aggressive with his offense, including his 10 points in second quarter when he shot 4 of 4 from the field.

He then settled the Heat in the wake of Haslem-Butler in the third period, with his sixth assist helping the Heat briefly regain the lead at the start of the fourth.

Lowry’s 22nd point was the 15,000th of his career.

4. Oladipo opportunity: Victor Oladipo’s reverse driving layup with 9:22 left in the second period might have been the most encouraging moment of this latest comeback, a play made with purpose, power and poise.

Until the driving layup by Oladipo, the Heat bench had been outscored 13-0 by the Warriors bench.

With Tyler Herro out due to knee soreness, this was a moment when statements were needed from Oladipo, who missed the previous two games due to back spasms.

With Gabe Vincent missing a second consecutive game due to knee soreness, Oladipo initially entered at point guard.

Oladipo’s initial stint lasted 10:21, the longest stint of his return.

The confidence in Oladipo was such that he returned with 3:45 left, having already played 18 minutes to that stage.

5. 3-for-all: At 6 of 48 on 3-pointers since Jan. 3 on 3-pointers, Butler opened 2 for 2 from beyond the arc.

It was the first time Butler made multiple 3-pointers in a game since the Heat’s Jan. 3 loss at Golden State and his fourth with multiple 3-pointers this season.

From there, Butler settled into more of his typical attacking style.

