News
SLPOA says suspect who tried to carjack officers released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association is voicing concerns over how the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office handled a case involving two officers reporting a suspect tried to carjack them while responding to a call in a marked police vehicle.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning. According to a police summary, “The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.”
The suspect was arrested. When police filed a request for charges related to carjacking, the request was denied, according to Jay Schroeder, president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.
“We were shocked initially that first of all somebody would actually try to walk upon a police car and carjack policemen,” said Schroeder.
He said the next shock came when officers learned the suspect was released. Schroeder directs his frustration toward St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
“I don’t know what it is, but it just seems like we don’t get much from her office when a police officer is the victim of a crime,” he said.
Police refiled a request for charges and the Circuit Attorney’s Office eventually charged the suspect, 27-year-old Allen Robinson, with unlawful use of a weapon – flourishing. He was taken into custody in Jefferson County on unrelated charges.
Gardner’s office released a statement that reads as follows:
In making criminal charging decisions, the Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) is limited to evidence provided by the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD). Under Missouri law, the CAO has the responsibility for making charging decisions based on evidence presented.
Based upon evidence under the law, our office issued the charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Flourishing this morning. Any suggestion that the evidence provided by SLMPD supports charge of robbery 1st/carjacking in this incident is an unfortunate inaccurate characterization. Investigations take time, and we should wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed.
In every case, the CAO Is dedicated to ensuring that the office carries out its duty to prosecute criminal cases within the law on behalf of the residence of the City of Saint Louis.
News
Illinois bill would provide $500 income tax credit to volunteer firefighters
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Lawmakers will vote on an Illinois Senate bill this week, and it could greatly help the critical need for more volunteer emergency workers.
Seventy percent of the state relies on volunteer departments, according to the Illinois Firefighters Association.
For Signal Hill Fire Chief Tom Elliff, working for a volunteer fire department is his life’s calling. He said the reward outweighs the money.
“There’s no more noble profession than firefighting or somebody stepping up and helping people when they’re having the worst day of their life,” he said.
Signal Hill covers about 8,000 residents outside Belleville. He said lately his department and many other volunteer organizations have struggled to get volunteers. They are getting more 911 calls every year.
“There are days that I will respond to a fire by myself. There are days when I might get one or two other people to respond with me,” said Elliff.
Fairmont Heights Fire Chief Robert Allen said his staff even helped in St. Louis last month during a funeral for firefighter Ben Polson.
“Volunteers are a very important integral part of about every moving part of the fire service. They are a big cog in the wheel,” Allen said.
Illinois Sen. Chris Belt proposed Senate Bill 3027, which if made law, will provide a $500 income tax credit for all emergency volunteers – from firefighters to paramedics.
“Just a small tax credit of $500 can make a little bit of difference,” said the bill’s sponsor Rep. Mike Halpin (D). “Compensate for some of the time they weren’t able to go to work because they were responding to another call.”
Elliff hopes it makes a difference.
“We have to be willing to say, ‘Yes, there is starting to be a problem. Yes, there is a problem.’ And we need to fix it,'” Elliff said.
The bill should be going through a House committee Thursday.
For more information on volunteer fire departments in your area, visit: makemeafirefighter.org
News
Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra dustup on Heat bench part of ugly night in 118-104 loss to shorthanded Warriors | With video of ruckus
The ugliest moment of the Miami Heat season came early in the second half of Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss at FTX Arena and it had to do with far more than the Golden State Warriors’ 19-0 start to the third quarter.
Amid that surge by the shorthanded Warriors, Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Heat captain Udonis Haslem got into an argument so heated that both had to be restrained, as did coach Erik Spoelstra, during a timeout 3:21 into the second half.
Haslem was held back by center Bam Adebayo, with Butler held back by center Dewayne Dedmon and Spoelstra nudged to the side by forward Markieff Morris,
the Heat’s coach visibly disgusted with Butler and about what was transpiring, pointing a stern finger at Butler.
As the Heat rallied and forced a Golden State timeout, Haslem did not approach the huddle in his typical fashion during the next break, remaining planted on the end of the bench.
From there the Heat rallied, on a night it was surprising a rally was needed, considering the Warriors held out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter for rest on the second night of a back-to-back set that opened with a Tuesday night road loss to the Orlando Magic. And that was with Warriors guard Stephen Curry already out with a foot injury.
But it wasn’t enough, another bad loss in a bad week.
It was a game similar to the Heat’s Monday night road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden, with those two also held out for rest.
Amid Wednesday’s mayhem, Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 16 points, with Adebayo scoring 25 and Jimmy Butler 20.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat took a brief one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors then staged a pushback that moved them to a 96-88 lead with 5:46 to play.
Later, a 3-pointer by Jordan Poole moved the Warriors to a 105-95 lead with 4:22 to play.
From there, as with the start of the second half, the Heat imploded, allowing a 37-point Warriors fourth quarter, with Golden State shooting .647 in the period.
2. Wild swing: The Heat went from a 50-50 tie at halftime to down 69-50 at the start of the third period, the 19-0 run Golden State’s longest of the season, including the games when Curry, Thompson and Green had been available.
The Heat then rallied in the wake of the Butler-Haslem incident to within 81-80 going into the fourth quarter.
After scoring 10 in the second period, Lowry scored nine in the third to fuel the Heat comeback.
3. Stepping up: Lowry again was aggressive with his offense, including his 10 points in second quarter when he shot 4 of 4 from the field.
He then settled the Heat in the wake of Haslem-Butler in the third period, with his sixth assist helping the Heat briefly regain the lead at the start of the fourth.
Lowry’s 22nd point was the 15,000th of his career.
4. Oladipo opportunity: Victor Oladipo’s reverse driving layup with 9:22 left in the second period might have been the most encouraging moment of this latest comeback, a play made with purpose, power and poise.
Until the driving layup by Oladipo, the Heat bench had been outscored 13-0 by the Warriors bench.
With Tyler Herro out due to knee soreness, this was a moment when statements were needed from Oladipo, who missed the previous two games due to back spasms.
With Gabe Vincent missing a second consecutive game due to knee soreness, Oladipo initially entered at point guard.
Oladipo’s initial stint lasted 10:21, the longest stint of his return.
The confidence in Oladipo was such that he returned with 3:45 left, having already played 18 minutes to that stage.
5. 3-for-all: At 6 of 48 on 3-pointers since Jan. 3 on 3-pointers, Butler opened 2 for 2 from beyond the arc.
It was the first time Butler made multiple 3-pointers in a game since the Heat’s Jan. 3 loss at Golden State and his fourth with multiple 3-pointers this season.
From there, Butler settled into more of his typical attacking style.
()
News
Phoenix blows past MN in 4th quarter to hand Wolves their second straight loss
Another night, another quality opponent, another playoff-like atmosphere.
But, most importantly, another loss for the Timberwolves.
Minnesota entered into this stretch of the schedule knowing it’d be in for a battle every night against playoff opponents. That’s what it’s gotten this week, with a true battle to the finish in a loss to Dallas that didn’t go its way in the end.
Then came Wednesday, where the Wolves stuck with the top team in the West for the first three quarters, before getting a college-level course on what being a championship-level team is all about.
The Suns outscored Minnesota 42-31 in the final frame to down the Wolves 125-116 at Target Center.
Minnesota entered the final quarter leading by five, but Phoenix got whatever shot it wanted over the final 12 minutes, while the Wolves had to work for everything. The Suns won their sixth straight game, with each of those coming sans star point guard Chris Paul.
Devin Booker continues to lead the way for Phoenix, building his MVP case in the process. He hit a tough triple in the face of Anthony Edwards in the quarter to extend Phoenix’s lead to seven, but it was his thunderous dunk soon after that put Phoenix up 12, and his exuberant celebration that resulted in a technical foul that put an exclamation point on another Phoenix victory.
Booker finished with 28 points, while DeAndre Ayton had 35 — many of which came on dunks.
The loss is Minnesota’s second straight, which puts Minnesota (42-32) two losses back of Denver for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
The game was littered with technical and flagrant fouls. Chris Finch, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley received techs for Minnesota, while Booker, Jae Crowder and Ayton were “T’d” up for Phoenix.
Crowder received a flagrant foul for making forcible contact to Beverley’s head before the half, while Towns got called for a flagrant for delivering a blow to Landry Shamet’s head on a Towns’ drive in the fourth quarter.
SLPOA says suspect who tried to carjack officers released from jail
Illinois bill would provide $500 income tax credit to volunteer firefighters
Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra dustup on Heat bench part of ugly night in 118-104 loss to shorthanded Warriors | With video of ruckus
Phoenix blows past MN in 4th quarter to hand Wolves their second straight loss
Western Minnesota fatal shooting stemmed from domestic dispute, police say
Kyrie Irving, Nets get good news off the court, then get hit with chemistry lesson from Grizzlies in 132-120 loss
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner accused of misconduct
Winderman’s view: Still waiting on the full Oladipo, plus other Heat-Warriors thoughts
‘You are worthy’: Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin lead Knicks to 121-106 win over Hornets
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death