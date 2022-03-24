News
Smash and grab robbers hit Beverly Hills jewelry store
By STEFANIE DAZIO
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.
The police department’s suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s robbery, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.
In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021. Robberies with a firearm are up 44% in the same time period across the city.
“Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public. If it is visible, it can be a target,” an LAPD statement said.
In November, detectives from the police department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division formed a Follow-Home Task Force to investigate crimes where people are targeted by criminals and tailed home or to an isolated area. People were often followed from areas such as Melrose Avenue and the city’s jewelry district, as well as high-end restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire.
“The victims were being targeted based on the high-end jewelry they were wearing or the high-end car they were driving,” police said in a statement in November announcing the task force’s creation.
In Culver City, police last week announced the arrests in connection with separate robberies — including one where the victims were targeted and followed home — earlier this month.
In one case, the armed thieves allegedly stole more than $3,600 worth of jewelry from a man at a mall parking garage. In the other incident, one victim was pistol-whipped and the other had their Rolex and phone stolen at gunpoint during a follow-home robbery.
On Tuesday, masked robbers used sledgehammers to break the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, making off with $3 million to $5 million in merchandise before fleeing.
Owner Peter Sedghi said he was in his back office when he heard what sounded like gunshots.
“I yelled at my staff, ‘Everyone get on the floor, get on the floor,’” he told The Associated Press.
Sedghi said he hit the panic alarm, grabbed his gun and ran toward the front of the store but the thieves were already fleeing. The robbers arrived in a stolen car and abandoned it, leaving in another vehicle, police said.
“We’re in the heart of Beverly Hills. Who thought this would happen in broad daylight?” he said Wednesday as his staff continued to inventory what had been stolen.
In the wake of high-profile robberies in the region — where people have been targeted for pieces such as Rolex watches and gold chains — Sedghi said some of his customers are afraid to wear their jewelry in public and are only donning it for events such as weddings and galas.
“Beverly Hills is supposed to be a safe area, you should be able to walk around wearing whatever jewelry you want,” he said.
A Beverly Hills police statement said extra security patrols and other measures were immediately taken. Residents were urged to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
“The choice to wear expensive jewelry is ultimately theirs,” Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in an email.
___
Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.
News
City council finalizes St. Paul police chief qualifications, says candidates should have supervised in cities of 200k+
The St. Paul city council on Wednesday removed the minimum size police department the next chief should have supervisory experience with.
In finalizing minimum qualifications, the council said candidates need at least four years of administrative-level experience as a chief, assistant chief, deputy chief or the equivalent rank of St. Paul police commander in a metro area with at least 200,000 residents. The original ordinance language required supervision in a department with at least 500 officers. The St. Paul police department’s authorized strength is 619 officers.
Tyrone Terrill, African American Leadership Council president, said the qualification as it was initially written would have limited African-American law enforcement candidates in Minnesota who had supervised a large enough department.
“For … our community, the most important job in St. Paul for us is the chief of police,” Terrill told the council Wednesday. “Our community is the most impacted by crime. Our community has been most impacted by police shootings. … It’s extremely important for us that every candidate be allowed the opportunity (to apply).”
Council member Rebecca Noecker said she believed “we need to cast as broad a net as possible.”
The city council has invited people who want to help select the next police chief to apply to serve on the examining committee. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and the city council will select the members. People can find more information and apply online at bit.ly/StPChiefCommittee.
Police Chief Todd Axtell announced in late October that he would not seek a second six-year term. He started the job in June 2016.
News
Vikings eye having healthy pass-rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter
Za’Darius Smith missed the final 16 regular-season games in 2021 due to a back injury that required surgery. But that’s not a concern for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
The former Green Bay edge rusher on Tuesday signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Minnesota. Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday it’s important Smith did return from his injury last season to appear in the Packers’ one playoff game. He had a sack while playing 19 snaps in a 13-10 loss to San Francisco.
“He rehabbed his back, came back and played in the playoff game,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t know if people remember that. Fully passed our physical. Everything looks great. … We’re not worried about his health and we’re excited to have him.”
Smith, 29, had 13 ½ sacks for Green Bay in 2019 and 12 ½ in 2020. But he aggravated a back injury in Green Bay’s regular-season opener last September that he said Tuesday he had previously suffered.
“Coming into that season I kind of felt something when I was in the weight room and it was my lower back,” Smith said. “So what I did I went and did an MRI and they said it’s a bulging disk. … They said my bulging disk was a little bigger than normal.”
Smith had surgery in late September and missed the rest of the regular season.
“I don’t know too many people who come back from back surgery,’’ he said. “But I came back in four months, got a chance to practice for three weeks before that playoff game and, as you can see, I’m as healthy as ever.”
The Vikings are counting on Smith, released last week by the Packers in a salary-related move, to team with Danielle Hunter and provide a top pass-rushing duo. Hunter had 14 ½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019, but has had injury issues since then. He missed the entire 2020 season because of neck surgery and the final 10 games of 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.
The Vikings retained Hunter last weekend by picking up an $18 million roster bonus on him that they turned into a signing bonus to clear $13.5 million of cap room and be able to sign Smith. Hunter is under contract next season for a modest $4.9 million base salary but Adofo-Mensah said signing him to a long-term deal is an option.
“We feel great where we are with Danielle,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “Obviously, that roster bonus was a call to come to the table and get in conversation, dialogue, and we had great conversation with Danielle, his representation Zeke (Sandhu), all members of this organization, and I can say we’re all in a great place. (Hunter) called me from vacation (in Europe) the other day. … You can hear the urgency, the motivation in his voice to kind of resume where he is as one of the elite players in this league, and we’re excited to have back.”
CORNERBACK SEARCH
The Vikings have yet to sign a cornerback in free agency and the only ones now on the roster are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, who all have limited experience.
“We like some of the youth we have,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “We think guys have a chance to play well. … You have avenues (to add cornerbacks). Free agents are there. The draft is there.”
The Vikings could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson but have told free agent Mackensie Alexander that he won’t be retained.
‘COMPETITIVE REBUILD’
Adofo-Mensah said he doesn’t adhere to a school of thought some have that teams are “either all-in or tearing down and rebuilding.”
“The way we look at it is we’re trying to navigate both worlds,’’ he said. “We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow or the competitive rebuild.”
DOZIER TO BEARS
Guard Dakota Dozier, who played the past three years with Minnesota, signed a one-year deal with Chicago. The Vikings had informed Dozier before last week’s start of free agency that he wouldn’t be re-signed.
News
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — As war rages on in Ukraine, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week to talk through plans for imposing punishing new sanctions on Russia and dealing with an extraordinary humanitarian crisis, while developing a consensus on how they would respond if Russia were to launch a cyber, chemical or even nuclear attack.
Biden arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a four-day trip that will test his ability to navigate Europe’s worst crisis since World War II ended in 1945. There are fears that Russia could use chemical or nuclear weapons as its invasion becomes bogged down in the face of logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.
“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said of the possibility of Russia deploying chemical weapons. He spoke during a brief exchange with reporters at the White House before his departure.
Humanitarian challenges are growing as well. Millions of refugees have fled the fighting, mostly by crossing the border into Poland, and the war has jeopardized Ukraine’s wheat and barley harvests, raising the possibility of rising hunger in impoverished areas around the globe.
As Biden made his way to Brussels, his top diplomat announced he had made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, traveling with Biden, said in a statement the assessment was made on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a month ago. He said the U.S. would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said.
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the president would coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia during meetings Thursday with NATO officials, Group of Seven leaders and European Union allies.
At NATO, Biden and fellow leaders will “set out a longer term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries, Sullivan said. Leaders of several Eastern European NATO members have pressed for a greater U.S. and NATO presence in their backyards in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said four new battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000 and 1,500 troops, are being temporarily set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria. A permanent force posture is expected to be formally announced at the next NATO summit in Madrid in June, Sullivan said.
European Union nations on Wednesday also signed off on another 500 million euros in military aid for Ukraine. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called the doubling of the EU’s military aid since the Feb. 24 beginning of the war “another sign of the EU’s support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their territory and their population.”
At the meeting of the Group of Seven, leaders from the bloc of wealthy, industrialized nations are expected to unveil a new initiative to coordinate sanctions enforcement and unveil additional sanctions against Russian officials.
One new sanctions option that Biden is looking at is to target hundreds of members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the potential move. The official added that a final decision hasn’t been made and that the new sanctions would be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.
Sullivan said additional Russian oligarchs and political figures would be among those designated in the sanctions unveiled Thursday.
Earlier this week, Biden warned that Russia could be planning cyberattacks that would affect U.S. companies. The U.S. president also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to warn him against backing Russia with military or financial assistance.
U.S. concerns about China are expected to be on the agenda when Biden attends a meeting of the European Council, where he will also discuss the worsening refugee and humanitarian crises that have developed over the past month. The European Union is scheduled to hold a summit with China on April 1.
Central to the president’s agenda during his time in Europe is making certain that the U.S. and its allies remain on the same page.
“What we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One en route to Brussels.
Sullivan also said the United States is looking for ways to “surge” supplies of liquified natural gas to Europe to help make up for supply disruptions. The European Union imports nearly all of the natural gas needed to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying nearly half of EU gas and a quarter of its oil.
Before the trip, Sullivan said Putin’s references to nuclear weapons at the beginning of the conflict are “something that we do have to be concerned about,” adding that Biden would be talking with allies about “potential responses” if the Russian leader takes that step.
Sullivan’s description of Biden’s trip was another sign that the crisis is entering a new and uncertain phase.
After the initial invasion failed to topple Ukraine’s government, the war has become a grinding endeavor for Putin, who is relying on airstrikes and artillery that are devastating civilian communities. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have not produced a cease-fire or a path to ending the conflict, and the U.S. continues to rush weapons like anti-tank missiles to Ukrainian forces.
“This is one of those decisive moments for an American leader that defines their legacy internationally,” said Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University.
Americans also are increasingly viewing the crisis as one that will require economic sacrifice.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a majority of Americans say they’re willing to accept damage to the economy if it helps to stop Putin’s invasion. Forty percent now say the U.S. should have a “major role,” up from 26% in an AP-NORC poll conducted just before the invasion began.
Forty-six percent say the U.S. should have a “minor role.” The percentage who think the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all ticked down from 20% to 13%.
Biden departed for Europe as public health officials took note of a global uptick in COVID-19 cases. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and the suspension of COVID protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere, the World Health Organization reported on Tuesday.
Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, announced on Tuesday that she would not travel with Biden after testing positive for the virus for the second time in five months. Biden was last tested on Tuesday, according to the White House. Psaki said she had two “socially distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that he is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Biden travels to Warsaw on Friday to meet Polish officials to discuss the enormous humanitarian strain caused by the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.
Smash and grab robbers hit Beverly Hills jewelry store
City council finalizes St. Paul police chief qualifications, says candidates should have supervised in cities of 200k+
Vikings eye having healthy pass-rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
No Curry, Green, Thompson for Warriors against Heat; Tyler Herro out with sore knee
Chicago Bulls fall to 0-16 vs. top 3 teams in each conference after a 28-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
Dolphins acquire Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade, then make him highest-paid receiver in NFL
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: OL Dakota Dozier signs a 1-year deal with the Bears
Minnesota school district removes Ukrainian flag from classroom, citing equitability concerns
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin state legislative maps, casting election into uncertainty
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death