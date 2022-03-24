News
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E4 Recap: Callbacks, A Car Chase, And A Continuity Stumble
With the setting, stakes, and key players already introduced, this week’s Star Trek: Picard is tasked with maintaining momentum and adding some new wrinkles to the season’s ongoing mystery. While definitely a “middle chapter,” “Watcher” is nevertheless a strong episode that gives each member of the ensemble something fun to do and highlights one particularly exciting guest star. At the same time, my personal viewing experience was hindered for the dorkiest reason — inconsistent continuity with a Next Generation episode from 30 years ago.
In last week’s episode, Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) plugged her mind into the ailing Borg Queen and extracted two urgent pieces of information. Now, the team knows that they have only three days to prevent a catastrophic change to their timeline, and they have the coordinates to someone called a “watcher” who can assist them on their quest. The coordinates lead Picard to a bar in Los Angeles that has been owned and operated by his friend Guinan for centuries. There, he finds a younger Guinan (now portrayed by Ito Aghayere) packing her things and closing up shop. Fed up with our planet’s mounting social injustice, Guinan plans to leave humanity behind for good. Picard assumes that Guinan is the “watcher” he’s been looking for, and tries to convince her to stay and help save humanity’s future. But, from Guinan’s perspective, Picard is a stranger, a weird old man who claims to be from the future but refuses to even give his name.
Here’s the thing: no matter how you look at the timeline, Guinan and Picard have already met. One hundred and thirty years earlier, in the Next Generation two-parter “Time’s Arrow,” a 24th century Picard and a 19th century Guinan work together to prevent malevolent aliens from wiping out humanity. This begins a paradox that leads to their deep bond, which they both describe as “beyond friendship.” It’s a critical moment in their relationship, and given that Star Trek: Picard typically revels in callbacks to Trek’s past, this uncharacteristic shrug to continuity made this subplot a bit frustrating to watch. “Time’s Arrow” may not have made the same cultural stamp as the oft-referenced “The Best of Both Worlds,” but it still counts, and it’s right there on the Paramount+ app for curious viewers to check out. It’s also the story that establishes that Guinan used to live on Earth posing as a human, something that is accepted as given in “Watcher.” So are we supposed to remember “Time’s Arrow” or aren’t we?
Compounding the problem this episode’s numerous winks to other older episodes and films. The punk on the bus is the same guy from The Voyage Home. Guinan donates her belongings to the 21st Street Mission, which shares a name with Edith Keeler’s shelter in “The City on the Edge of Forever.” There are multiple references to Picard’s favorite pulp detective Dixon Hill, a newspaper headline that namechecks the tech mogul from “Past Tense,” and a pavilion named for the inventor of Nomad from “The Changeling.” The storytellers place in all of these mnemonic cues to remind us of other episodes, but ignore the one that’s relevant to the story we’re currently watching. Even after Picard finally reveals his name to Guinan, she appears to recognize it not from personal experience, but in connection to the mystery of the Watcher — there’s no indication that Guinan recalls that he’s the man who saved her life in the 19th century and whose friendship she’ll seek out in the future.
If you are unaware of this continuity snafu, however, Picard and Guinan’s scenes together are quite effective. Ito Aghayere brings a different energy to Guinan, an exhaustion with life in a crumbling society where she suffers unjust hardship because of her skin color. Guinan succinctly outlines our planet’s overarching ills in language that we’ve all heard before, but with the additional frustration of a being who knows better than anyone born on this planet that it doesn’t have to be like this. She delivers a monologue on humanity’s self-destruction as preachy as any Star Trek speech, but with such passion and sincerity that it works. (It’s also as succinct a summary of our contemporary problems as you’ll find anywhere.) As Guinan, Aghayere doesn’t confine herself to doing a Whoopi Goldberg impression, but there are moments (like when she’s sitting in her truck with Picard) when her body language and cadence are stunningly familiar.
Across town, Raffi and Seven learn that Rios has been arrested by ICE and is being held pending deportation. Concerned that Rios may soon disappear into some remote detention facility, they steal a cop car and set off to rescue him, all the while pursued by the LAPD. Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan have settled into a buddy cop rhythm, with Raffi cast as the reckless hothead and Seven her by-the-book foil. Add in their unresolved romantic friction, and you get a textbook but entertaining dynamic. The car chase itself is firmly “good enough for TV,” a novelty since you rarely see a car chase on Star Trek. It doesn’t provide any real jeopardy, but it does give Raffi and Seven an excuse to bicker like a married couple in a sitcom. By the end of the episode, they’ve escaped pursuit and are preparing to spring Rios from ICE custody.
“Watcher” outlines the broad strokes of what makes ICE so terrifying — that the people they arrest can drop right off the map — but there’s no hint at any of the further, more monstrous abuses that the agency is alleged to have enabled or participated in. Rios’ short time in custody doesn’t begin to communicate the scale or scope of the evil that’s been done in the name of “protecting our borders,” though this might be a story convenience to protect our characters from an impossible choice. Rios’ shipmates continually remind each other to protect the timeline and “watch out for butterflies.” Springing a busload of detainees (which appears to be Raffi’s rescue plan) might be something they can get away with, but an entire detention center might create too much of a ripple in space-time, and nobody wants to see their TV heroes turn their backs on people in need.
Across the globe in France, Dr. Agnes Jurati has stayed behind to fix La Sirena, which means she’s alone in the company of our villain-in-a-box, the Borg Queen. The Queen continues toying with Jurati, attempting to exploit her insecurities and convince her to grant her more access to the ship’s systems. Jurati turns the tables, once again tricking the Queen into assisting the mission while giving her nothing in return. While I lamented last week that the Borg Queen is basically a very verbose punching bag, I’m finding her ongoing battle of wills with Jurati to be one of the season’s more interesting threads. Back on Voyager, Janeway or Seven of Nine would best the Queen and that would be the end of the story. In this serialized context, her defeats seem like they’re building towards something. This conflict is also helping us to get to know Jurati better, and learn along with the Queen that she’s not to be trifled with.
The episode closes with a pair of game-changing reveals. First, Guinan leads Picard to meet the real watcher, a being left on Earth in order to protect the destiny of a certain individual. After communicating with her through a number of telepathically-borrowed bodies, we see that the watcher’s true form is that of Laris (Orla Brady), sporting rounded human ears and a very bad attitude. We’re left to wonder what this revelation means for the Laris we know. Is she the same being, living undercover as a former Romulan spy? Is Picard about to begin another important relationship out of sequence with linear time? Second, we check in with Q as he tries to use his powers to induce fear in an unsuspecting human, and she chuckles to herself instead. This is further evidence that Q is suffering from some sort of ailment that is affecting his powers as well as his disposition. Q’s experiment also happens to take place near the offices of the Europa Mission, with Q wearing the project’s insignia on his coat. Is he just playing dress-up, as usual, or has he taken on a new identity and become actively involved in the mission? With six episodes remaining, there’s still a bit of runway for adding new questions before we start getting some answers.
Dave Hyde: From Hill to Bridgewater, Tua has been gifted a Dolphins’ off-season for success
Not one position was missed, not one box went unchecked. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the fastest receiver in league in Tyreek Hill and the best left tackle on the market in Terron Armstead.
He got two running backs, a fullback, another talented receiver and offensive lineman and two re-signed tight ends – all to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater even brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. That was perfect. Bridgewater’s presence should give another push to confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback with all the additions to this offense.
This is the first time in five years it’s fun to think about the Dolphins. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to upgrade the talent around him this off-season and they upgraded beyond what anyone expected with Hill’s addition.
Does any team have a more dangerous receiving duo than Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Anyone improve more on the offensive line than the Dolphins with signings of Armstead and former Dallas guard Connor Williams? Did anyone rebuild a broken-down offense like this?
The Dolphins have proven they can’t draft properly, so they went the Los Angeles Rams route. They bought players. They traded the value of a full draft for Hill. Did they overpay? Absolutely. It’s always risky in the NFL when a team considers it’s a player away – and that was the idea here.
Hill can be that good, though, that impactful. But here’s risk here and it’s not small risk considering the amount of money and draft picks the Dolphins threw at Kansas City. Hill averaged 14.7 yards a catch in 2019, in what was his lowest since his rookie season.
He averaged 11.2 yards last year.
Why? The Dolphins had to come to some understanding on that. They also had to consider why smart football minds like Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach opted not to keep Hill. Was it just money? When they could have kept Hill for one more year and run for another Super Bowl?
Here’s the Dolphins thought: We have money. We have a two-year window before our young players will be needing bigger contracts. The biggest decision will be on Tua. We need to get great players around him to see who he is.
Now it’s on Tua. There are whispers he hasn’t worked hard enough, whispers about why he didn’t know the playbook his first year as he admits, whispers about why he and coach Brian Flores had a harsh words at halftime of the Tennessee finale last season.
None of that matters now. What he does matters. His strength the first two seasons is not losing games. That’s important for a quarterback. He’s 13-8 as a starter. But more will be asked of him starting with drubbing Bridgewater in off-season workouts considering he threw the gauntlet of competition before Tua.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ Bridgewater said this week when asked what his role would be . “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your new teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now.
Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the Top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC right now.
No? Here’s that Top 10 list right now: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Tua needs to be in the middle of next season. He has the new help. He has the new offensive coach. He even has a push from Bridgewater. Every box was checked this off-season, every good move made.
()
Trudy Rubin: An elegy for Mariupol, where I walked six weeks ago. Now razed by Russian bombs.
I still don’t know if Alina has made it out of Mariupol, or whether she is alive.
When Russian bombs pummeled the Ukrainian city three weeks ago, I lost contact with my smart, resourceful, young translator. After the bombs fell, the city lost electricity and was cut off from water, gas and food. Since then, I have been messaging Alina daily on WhatsApp, hoping she has escaped to somewhere safer, but no replies arrived. (I am not using the last names of Mariupol residents for their safety, as Russian soldiers are kidnapping thousands of them and sending them forcibly to Russian cities.)
It seems impossible to believe that just six weeks ago, Alina and I drove all over Mariupol as if the world were normal. We traveled from the industrial half of the town with its huge steelworks to the beaches lined with modest hotels to the town center with its many restaurants, modern shops and central town square. In the square, the elegant Mariupol Drama Theater was the cultural symbol of the city for 62 years.
Locals were nervous. They remembered the failed Russian effort to take Mariupol in 2014. But no one expected the hell that would befall Mariupol in a couple of weeks’ time — the premeditated Russian destruction of almost every building and residence in the city. The drama theater is now a tomb for unknown numbers of women and children who were hiding in its basement when a Russian plane deliberately bombed it. An art school sheltering 400 women and children was also bombed.
“What I saw, I hope no one will ever see,” a Greek diplomat who escaped from the city last week told journalists. “Mariupol will become part of a list of cities that were completely destroyed by war; I don’t need to name them — they are Guernica, Coventry, Aleppo, Grozny, Leningrad.”
Yes, Mariupol is the Guernica of our times, reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s famous bombing of a Spanish village into rubble in 1937. Guernica was a testing ground for a key Nazi military tactic — carpet-bombing civilians to demoralize the enemy (in this case, the Basque resistance to Spanish fascists). The world hardly noticed as Hitler practiced for World War II.
The fate of Mariupol represents something equally evil: Vladimir Putin’s willingness to deliberately wipe out a city in order to terrorize Ukrainians. Putin practiced similar terror on Grozny and much of Aleppo. As President Joe Biden and NATO leaders meet this week in Brussels, the murder of Mariupol should impel them to transfer better air defenses into Ukraine — now.
Before Alina went silent, she had moved to the basement of family friends. She wrote to me: “Air raids everywhere. We heard two large explosions a couple of hours ago. One more now, they are bombing us. Will keep in touch as long as I have internet.”
Alina thought of trying to get to Poland with her mother but didn’t have her own car. A well-educated IT specialist, with an MBA from Lehigh University, she had considered emigrating to the United States, if possible, or maybe to Canada. Did she try to escape and not make it? There’s no way for me to find out.
Meantime, Alex, her courageous host, who is her best friend’s retired father and had driven us on back roads near the front lines, was ferrying would-be escapees out of Mariupol to the next big city. But he was determined to stay in his hometown and not let the Russians drive him out.
You can get a sense of the horrors in Mariupol from the reports of two Associated Press journalists, Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka, who were probably the last international press in the besieged city until they left earlier this week. Chernov and Maloletka photographed wounded pregnant women after Russians bombed a maternity hospital and confirmed that one of the women and her newborn had died.
On Feb. 27, Chernov wrote: “we watched as a doctor tried to save a little girl hit by shrapnel. She died. A second child died, then a third. Ambulances stopped picking up the wounded because people couldn’t call them without a signal, and they couldn’t navigate the bombed-out streets. The doctors pleaded with us to film families bringing in their own dead and wounded, and let us use their dwindling generator power for our cameras. No one knows what’s going on in our city, they said.”
Chernov continued: “By this time, I had witnessed deaths at the hospital, corpses in the streets, dozens of bodies shoved into a mass grave. I had seen so much death that I was filming almost without taking it in.”
There are still hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians trapped in the rubble and unable to leave the city because the Russians target humanitarian convoys.
If the United Nations, the West and the world stand by while the residents of Mariupol die under the rubble, then Putin has a green light for more war crimes. If Putin is permitted to turn Kyiv — along with other Ukrainian cities — into another Guernica or Mariupol and get away with it, what will he do next?
