Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin state legislative maps, casting election into uncertainty
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state’s Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, making it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.
But while the justices in an unsigned opinion threw out voting maps the Wisconsin Supreme Court had selected for the State Assembly and Senate, they left in place state congressional maps. The state’s highest court selected the maps from a range of options after lawmakers and the governor couldn’t agree.
Republicans had complained that Gov. Tony Evers’ maps moved too many people to increase the number of Assembly districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters from six to seven in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of adopting Evers’ maps earlier this month, with a conservative justice joining three liberals in the majority. Republicans immediately appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the maps drawn by Evers were racially gerrymandered.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court failed to consider whether a “race-neutral alternative that did not add a seventh majority-black district would deny black voters equal political opportunity,” the Supreme Court said. The analysis done by the Wisconsin Supreme Court did not adhere to U.S. Supreme Court precedents “and its judgment cannot stand,” the nation’s high court said.
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, saying it is “free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider the Governor’s maps rather than choose from among the other submissions.” They said their action would give Wisconsin’s high court “sufficient time to adopt maps” in time for the state’s Aug. 9 primary.
The decision throws into question whether candidates will be able to begin circulating nomination papers as scheduled on April 15 given that new district boundaries aren’t set. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which administers elections, did not immediately return a message.
Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, said the ruling throws Wisconsin’s legislative elections into “chaos” just three weeks before nomination papers can be circulated.
“Never has it been clearer that the US Supreme Court majority will do anything it can to advance Republican interests, rather than the law, the Constitution, and the will of the people,” Chheda said.
Two justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, said they disagreed with their colleagues’ decision.
“I would allow that process to unfold, rather than further complicating these proceedings with legal confusion,” Sotomayor wrote.
The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.
Democrats would have made some marginal gains under Evers’ plan but Republicans would maintain their majorities in the Assembly and Senate, according to an analysis from the governor’s office. Currently, Republicans hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 advantage in the Senate.
Republicans currently hold five of the state’s eight congressional districts. The new map upheld by the court would make the southeastern Wisconsin district held by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil more competitive.
In 2018, Democrats won every statewide race but Republicans held more than 60% of legislative seats. Republicans blamed bad Democratic candidates, in part, while Democrats argued that gerrymandering enshrined the GOP advantage.
Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who defended Evers, called the Supreme Court’s ruling “shocking” and consistent with “increasing activism” from the conservative majority on the court.
“It’s now created massive uncertainty going forward,” Kaul said. “We’re going back to the drawing board on this and I think there’s going to be a lot of litigation ahead.”
Past success at Target Field a factor in Carlos Correa’s decision to sign with Twins
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa first thought he had a chance to be a Twin in 2012 when, during a pre-draft workout, he was “hitting tanks” at Target Field at age 17.
At the time, it wasn’t to be. The Houston Astros gobbled up the star shortstop with the No. 1 overall pick of that draft, one spot in front of the Twins. With the No. 2 pick, the Twins selected Byron Buxton, Correa’s new teammate.
That was the beginning of a career during which Correa has been an exceptional hitter at Target Field, a factor in the 27-year-old’s decision 10 years later to sign with the Twins.
“For Carlos, this is about performance and being optimal,” said Scott Boras, his agent. “He had told me, he goes, ‘These are some of the places I see the ball really well.’ And when he mentioned Minnesota and I went and looked it up and I said, ‘Wow, he has just a very small 1.200 OPS over there.’ ”
In 15 games at Target Field, Correa has hit .413 with a .443 OPS and .762 slugging percentage (1.205 OPS). Correa has 26 hits during those 15 games, including 12 for extra bases. His numbers against the Twins overall, while still quite good (he has hit .339 against his new team), don’t reach his levels at Target Field.
“I love the batter’s eye (at Target Field). It’s nice,” Correa said. “You can see the ball real well. The stats speak for themselves in that ballpark. But I feel really comfortable in the box. I love the infield, taking ground balls there. It’s one of my favorite places to take ground balls at. Everything just worked out perfectly for us to get this deal done.”
While prior success in Minnesota — along with his desire to bring a championship to the Twin Cities — were high atop his list, Correa also had another motivating factor to consider while making his decision.
Burgers.
“When I go to Minnesota, I diet for a week before going there so I can just crush Jucy Lucys every day,” Correa said.
LEWIS, CORREA BOND
Shortly before Correa’s press conference Wednesday morning, shortstop prospect Royce Lewis walked in, flanked by hall of famer Rod Carew and former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins.
Lewis and Correa, who share Boras as an agent and were both No.1 overall draft picks, have bonded quickly since Correa has arrived. Lewis was the only player to attend the press conference, and Tuesday, the two of them were chatting on the field, Correa dishing out infield defense tips.
Correa told Lewis that there were things he wished he knew when he was in the minor leagues and that he would be an open book for the 22-year-old who is looking to learn and soak in as much as he can.
“He reminds me a lot of myself when I was in the minor leagues,” Correa said. “… The future is bright for him. He’s a hard worker. I love his attitude, and I talked to him (and) we’ve built a good relationship in the few days that I’ve been here.”
Correa also gifted Lewis a new watch for taking jersey No. 4 from him. Correa wore No. 1 while with the Astros but decided he wanted a fresh start with the Twins.
“New chapter, new number,” Correa said.
CORREA TIMELINE
Correa faced live pitching on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium for the first time since last fall’s World Series. Correa plans to hit live batting practice every day until he appears in a game, which he said should be by this weekend.
“I’m going to have to figure out myself on the fly,” Correa said of preparing for the season. “It’s a short time. … I usually get some live at-bats in the offseason but given that it was a free-agent year, didn’t want to get hit by a pitch or something like that. Played it smart on that end.”
The Twins are on the road for exhibition games in Bradenton on Friday and North Port on Saturday, likely making Sunday the most logical day for Correa’s first appearance in a game.
FIRST CUTS
The Twins made their first round of spring training cuts on Wednesday morning before their 10-4 exhibition victory over the Red Sox at jetBlue Park, optioning six pitchers to their Triple-A and Double-A teams.
Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic, Ronny Henriquez, Cole Sands and Drew Strotman were optioned to the St. Paul Saints, while Blayne Enlow, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, and Chris Vallimont were optioned to Double-A.
The Twins have 53 active players remaining in camp, including 19 non-roster invites.
Take a look at where the Dolphins’ five 2022 draft picks fall
The Miami Dolphins are down to five selections in the 2022 NFL draft to fill in the roster holes leftover after free agency.
Miami’s numerous trades throughout the past few offseasons have left the team with just the handful of picks, and many of them aren’t the Dolphins’ original selection.
Here’s where the Dolphins are drafting, and the reasons why:
Third round: No. 102
After dealing the 29th and 50th picks in the 2022 draft to Kansas City in the Tyreek Hill trade, the Dolphins are now set to have the latest first pick of a draft in team history, “beating out” the 90th pick in 2002 (OL Seth McKinney).
Last year, the Dolphins traded their own second-round pick (No. 50) and a third-round pick (No. 81) in 2022 to the New York Giants to move up to pick No. 42 to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who started 16 of the 17 games at tackle he played as a rookie.
Pick No. 102 is from the 49ers for the trade that led to San Francisco taking Lance.
Fourth round: No. 125
Miami acquired pick No. 125 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a draft-day trade out of the fifth round (No. 156) last year.
Fifth round: No. 158
Seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247
Miami sent its 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 196) to the Ravens for pick No. 224 in the trade that produced center Greg Mancz, who started four games because of Michael Deiter’s foot injury, and is now a free agent.
Miami doesn’t have its own seventh-round pick (No. 238) because of the trade that acquired Aqib Talib’s rights in 2019 for 2020 fifth-round pick.
And pick No. 247 came from Tennessee in a pick swap for Isaiah Wilson, who never made it to training camp because of his off-field conduct.
()
Jake Middleton brings physicality (and an impressive mustache) to Wild blue line
Jake Middleton was 12 years old when he realized he could grow a mustache.
It has become part of his identity as an adult, but Middleton admits to being embarrassed by it as a kid. He remembers shaving it after a teammate’s dad mentioned how it made him look like Pedro from the cult-classic movie “Napoleon Dynamite”.
“For the longest time it was the only thing I could grow,” Middleton said with a laugh. “Like (at age) 16, 17, I had it because even though I couldn’t grow a beard, I could grow a really nice mustache.”
These days, the 26-year-old Middleton keeps the lip lettuce around because “a fuzzy upper lip” distracts people from the fact that he’s missing most of his teeth on the top row. His rough-and-tumble style of play on the ice has made for a couple of trips to the dentist over the course of his pro career.
‘That’s all in the past,” Middleton said of his dental work. “I got nothing left.”
That willingness to sacrifice his body — and his face — has helped Middleton established himself in the NHL. The last pick in the 2014 draft, he was able to carve out niche for himself as a physical player with the San Jose Sharks.
With the Wild in need of some sandpaper on the blue line, general manager Bill Guerin targeted the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Middleton at the trade deadline. He got the deal done by sending the Sharks backup goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round draft pick.
As for Middleton, even though he had seen his name floated as trade bait on social media, he wasn’t expecting to be traded a day after playing for the Sharks in a game against the Arizona Coyotes.
“I got a phone call at 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “I went to the mall when it opened, bought some suitcases, packed up and hit the road.”
After arriving in the Twin Cities on Tuesday night, Middleton practiced with the Wild for the first time on Wednesday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. He skated alongside Jared Spurgeon on the blue line, which is where he’ll play on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center when the Wild play host to the Vancouver Canucks.
“It’s a nice pat on the back,” Middleton said of playing next to Spurgeon on the top pairing. “I’ve still got to make a good first impression.”
Asked what he brings to the lineup, Middleton joked that he probably won’t be scoring a lot of goals. Instead, he prides himself on blocking shots, being physical and doing the little things it takes to win.
“I’m a pretty simple guy,” Middleton said. “That’s what kind of helped me get my pro career started and what’s kept me around. I plan to do those things night in and night out and take a load off some of the more skilled guys.”
That’s music to Dean Evason’s ears.
“He’s a physical presence,” the Wild coach said. “Just someone that makes it really difficult to get to the net.”
That was arguably the biggest shortcoming for the Wild during their midseason swoon. Too many times, opposing teams effortlessly carved out space in the middle of the ice, and the Wild started to hemorrhage goals because of it.
“It’s a race to get to the front of the net and screen and tip and create disruption there,” Evason said. “It’s going to be difficult when we’ve got a big, strong man that’s going to be physically engaged. Hopefully it deters some people (from) wanting to get to the front of our net.”
In addition to that, Middleton also has shown a willingness to drop the gloves, which should take some pressure of new teammate Marcus Foligno. Middleton had 10 fights for the Sharks this season, including a preseason bout with his new teammate Nic Deslauriers, who was a member of the Anaheim Ducks at the time.
Who won?
“He absolutely won,” Middleton said with a laugh. “I don’t want to say he beat the wheels off of me. It was a good fight. He ended up on top, so he absolutely gets the win. But I did better than I thought. It was my first heavyweight fight.”
Asked for a scouting report on Middleton earlier this week, Deslauriers brought up the fight, then made sure to mention the most important thing about his new teammate.
“He has great mustache, that’s for sure,” Deslauriers said.
