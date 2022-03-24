News
Take a look at where the Dolphins’ six 2022 draft picks fall
The Miami Dolphins will have six selections in the 2022 NFL draft to fill in the roster holes leftover after free agency.
Miami’s numerous trades throughout the past few offseasons have left the team with just the half-dozen picks, and many of them aren’t the Dolphins’ original selection.
Here’s where the Dolphins are drafting, and the reasons why:
Third round: No. 102
After dealing the 29th and 50th picks in the 2022 draft to Kansas City in the Tyreek Hill trade, the Dolphins are now set to have the latest first pick of a draft in team history, “beating out” the 90th pick in 2002 (OL Seth McKinney).
Last year, the Dolphins traded their own second-round pick (No. 50) and a third-round pick (No. 81) in 2022 to the New York Giants to move up to pick No. 42 to select offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, who started 16 of the 17 games at tackle he played as a rookie.
Pick No. 102 is from the 49ers for the trade that led to San Francisco taking Lance.
Fourth round: Nos. 121 and 125
Miami acquired pick No. 125 from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a draft-day trade out of the fifth round (No. 156) last year.
Fifth round: No. 158
Seventh round: Nos. 224 and 247
Miami sent its 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 196) to the Ravens for pick No. 224 in the trade that produced center Greg Mancz, who started four games because of Michael Deiter’s foot injury, and is now a free agent.
Miami doesn’t have its own seventh-round pick (No. 238) because of the trade that acquired Aqib Talib’s rights in 2019 for 2020 fifth-round pick.
And pick No. 247 came from Tennessee in a pick swap for Isaiah Wilson, who never made it to training camp because of his off-field conduct.
News
Ravens free-agency tracker: OLB Za’Darius Smith agrees to deal with Vikings; DT Justin Ellis signs with Giants
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning March 16 at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: The Minnesota Vikings and Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, less than a week after a deal to rejoin the Ravens fell through.
Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The Ravens’ initial deal with Smith, which fell apart Thursday, was reportedly worth $35 million over four years, with a maximum value of $50 million.
The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
Free-agent losses
Defensive tackle Justin Ellis: Ellis has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 350-pound Ellis, known as “Jelly,” played in 34 games and started eight over his two-plus years in Baltimore. He had 18 tackles and one quarterback hit in 17 games last season, playing 35% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and helping them maintain one of the NFL’s staunchest run defenses.
In New York, the 31-year-old Ellis will reunite with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who now has the same position on the Giants’ staff. Ellis’ signing comes two days after another former Ravens defensive lineman, Jihad Ward, also joined the Giants.
Ellis’ departure is the first of potentially three along the Ravens’ defensive line this offseason. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are also free agents.
Inside linebacker Chris Board: The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Board on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Board, 26, had 94 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 63 games with the Ravens playing mostly on special teams.
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, 35, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
News
Vikings still could re-sign Patrick Peterson but Anthony Barr likely won’t return
The Vikings still have interest in re-signing cornerback Patrick Peterson, but it appears linebacker Anthony Barr will be moving on.
Peterson and Barr are Minnesota’s top two remaining unsigned free agents. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who joined the Vikings last year on a one-year, $8 million deal, has talked regularly on his weekly podcast about wanting to return. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played his first eight seasons with Minnesota, has remained in communication with the Vikings but their salary-cap situation makes it unlikely he will be back.
“He texted me the other day,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday of Peterson, an 11-year veteran, wanting to return. “Pat Pete’s a great person, a great player in this league for a long time. … You want to make sure you respect a player of his caliber, his expertise in this league, but also the reality of the situation we’re in from a salary-cap standpoint. Again, those conversations are ongoing, and we’re trying to work through those problems.”
It remains to be seen what sort of salary Peterson, 31, might accept. He no longer is a Pro Bowl-type player but still can be a starter and the Vikings are thin at cornerback.
The Vikings might be set at outside linebacker in their new 3-4 scheme if that’s where Danielle Hunter, a defensive end in the previous 4-3 alignment, and Za’Darius Smith, who signed as a free agent Tuesday, play. That greatly limits the chances of Barr, 30, returning and so does his contract situation. Barr played last season for $10 million after agreeing to take a pay cut from $12.9 million, but he carries $10.8 million of dead money on Minnesota’s cap.
“I had a conversation with him the other day,” said Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman on Jan. 26. “That’s going to be a tougher situation to navigate. Never say never. Obviously, there are things salary-cap related with acceleration and things like that that made that kind of a challenging deal.”
Barr also has been dealing with knee issues, which forced him to sit out five games last season. Adofo-Mensah said he couldn’t comment on Barr’s health since he is “not under contract with us.”
Thursday was the first time Adofo-Mensah took questions from the media since free agency began last week. He did provide remarks to the media last Thursday when defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks were introduced as signees and then again on Tuesday when Smith was introduced.
Last Thursday, Adofo-Mensah called quarterback Kirk Cousins’ recent contract extension a “win-win solution” for the player and team. He was asked Wednesday if the Vikings ever considered trading Cousins, who ended up signing a fully guaranteed one-year, $35 million extension and now has two years left on his deal.
“I’ll probably never get up here and talk about calls that are made here or not made here,” he said. “But I will say when I got to this building and I thought about team building with (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell), it’s really just about we have a really good player. … We just talked (at a dinner with Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney) about forming a partnership together. … Having stability at that position. … Getting him to buy in, I really think was a win-win situation. Again, he gave up things to make this partnership work.”
Adofo-Mensah also has had to deal with Hunter’s contract situation, and he said the two had a “great” conversation even while the two-time Pro Bowl selection was on vacation last week in Europe. The Vikings last weekend kept Hunter when an $18 million roster bonus was due and then converted it into a signing bonus, which didn’t require his consent. That lowered Hunter’s 2022 cap number from $25.838 million to $12.338 million, and created $13.5 million of room in order to sign Smith to a three-year, $42 million deal.
Hunter remains under contract for a modest base salary of $4.9 million in 2023 before he can become a free agent. Adofo-Mensah said working out a long-term deal with Hunter is an option.
“We’re excited to have him back,” Adofo-Messah said. “He’s a really good player, so you don’t just move on from great players very easily. … He’s somebody that you always want to consider bringing back under contract.”
For now, Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings will “keep exploring” options in free agency. Cornerback remains a big need but Adofo-Mensah declined to speculate on what might be done to address the position either in free agency or the draft.
As for Peterson, he reiterated on his podcast Tuesday his desire to return. Speaking about perhaps playing with the pass-rushing duo of Hunter and Smith, he said, “How crazy would that be?”
News
William Tisaby, Greitens case investigator, pleads guilty
ST. LOUIS — One day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the perjury and evidence tampering trial for the investigator who played a key role in the legal case that led to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ 2018 resignation, that investigator has agreed to a plea deal to forego a trial.
William Tisaby entered a guilty plea of misdemeanor evidence tampering Wednesday. He received probation but had the sentence suspended.
Tisaby was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering, crimes prosecutors say he committed while investigating allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to use it as blackmail.
The Tisaby case’s resolution arrives weeks ahead of a hearing over the fate of St. Louis prosecutor who hired him. Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel has accused Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens. Her hearing is April 11.
If the charge is sustained, she could face a wide range of penalties, the worst possibility being revocation of her law license. Unlike Tisaby, Gardner has not been criminally charged and has maintained she did nothing wrong.
Tisaby’s trial comes as Greitens, amid a political comeback effort, faces allegations from his ex-wife that he was physically abusive and told her he did take the compromising photo. In a sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens filed in a Missouri court Monday as part of the Greitens’ child custody case, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.
Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”
He’s among several candidates seeking the Republican nomination for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Early polling ahead of the August primary shows Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt as the frontrunners, with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler not far behind. Hartzler and Schmitt were among the GOP candidates who called for Greitens to back out of the race after the court filing.
Greitens was just a year into his first term as governor in January 2018 when he admitted to a 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. What turned that into a criminal investigation was an audio recording made secretly by the woman’s husband. In it, she said Greitens bound her hands to exercise rings, blindfolded her and removed her clothing before taking the photo and threatening to disclose it if she ever spoke of the affair.
In the affidavit Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband admitted to her that he had, in fact, taken the compromising photo of the hairstylist. But she says in the affidavit that he warned her that she could face legal trouble of her own if she ever disclosed that fact. She later learned that was not the case.
Greitens has pointed to the charges against Tisaby and moves to discipline Gardner as evidence that he was the victim of politics and unfair prosecution. From the outset, he accused Gardner, a Democrat, of a political vendetta.
In an unusual move, Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to investigate, rather than relying on police. His investigation led to a felony charge of invasion of privacy. Greitens said the affair was consensual and denied criminal wrongdoing.
Jury selection had just begun in May 2018 when Gardner dropped the charge after a judge ruled she would have to answer questions under oath from Greitens’ attorneys, who had attacked her handling of the case. She said that it put her in an “impossible” position of being a witness in a case she was prosecuting.
Meanwhile, Gardner had filed a second, unrelated, charge accusing Greitens of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing to his political fundraiser a list of top donors to a veterans charity he founded, The Mission Continues, without the charity’s permission. That charge was dropped when Greitens agreed to resign. He stepped down in June 2018.
The indictment against Tisaby, who lives in Trussville, Alabama, accused him of lying during a deposition in preparation for Greitens’ trial and concealing notes taken during an interview with the former governor’s accuser. The indictment says Tisaby lied under oath “about matters which could substantially affect, or did substantially affect, the course or outcome of the Greitens case.”
The indictment alleged that Tisaby denied taking notes during his interview of the hairdresser, although a recording of the interview that he initially said was unwatchable because of an equipment malfunction showed him doing so. The indictment also said that Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before he interviewed the woman, although a document uncovered during the grand jury proceedings shows that Gardner had provided Tisaby her notes.
The indictment also was critical of Gardner, saying she failed to correct false statements. It noted that relying on an outside investigator rather than police was “contrary to normal protocol.”
Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, had called Tisaby “an honest and decent man” who is “very upset he’s being used as a scapegoat.”
