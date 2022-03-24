News
Telfar’s Latest Handbags are a Mystery, but Shoppers are Lining Up Anyway
Telfar, the unisex apparel label founded in 2005 by designer Telfar Clemens, announced an upcoming product drop on their website with the sort of marketing genius that’s come to be expected from the company.
“YOU ASKED FOR IT — so we FINALLY made a ████, in collaboration with ████®, with ████, ████ and ████,” the brand’s heavily redacted announcement on Twitter reads, directing shoppers to a link so they can lock in a “blind pre-order.” Blind pre-orders usually refer to consumers placing orders for a product without knowing the price. Telfar inverted this strategy by listing the item prices, but blurring images of the yet-to-be-released items. The idea is straightforward: Customers won’t be sure about the design of the bags they’re buying, and they won’t know which designers or artists the brand collaborated with to make the new bags. They’ll just have to trust Telfar’s taste. The company didn’t respond to the Observer’s request for comment.
YOU ASKED FOR IT — so we FINALLY made a ████, in collaboration with ████®, with ████, ████ and ████, ALL STYLES dropping MARCH 25— BLIND PRE-ORDER just in time for ████. ONLY at pic.twitter.com/l4ooMAyU2S
— TELFAR (@TELFARGLOBAL) March 23, 2022
Already, internet sleuths are claiming to have deduced that Telfar collaborated with Eastpak, but if the project’s been rumbled, it hardly matters. It’s rare for a fledgling brand to establish such a high level of confidence in its customers’ loyalty so quickly. Clemens, a Liberian-American who hails from Queens, New York, has won their trust by prioritizing inclusivity and the democratization of high fashion as he offers them affordably-priced luxury items.
Telfar’s wildly popular “Shopping Bags” handbags start at $150, and the largest ones cost $257; these prices have barely wavered in the last few years, even as Telfar’s success skyrocketed. The label’s “It’s not for you — it’s for everyone” philosophy, coupled with an elegant logo and earned cult status that saw the bags dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin,” has earned diehard fans and raked in dividends for the brand. Telfar is a notable success story at an unstable time for the fashion industry.
Telfar is a fashion success story
In 2020, the year management consulting firm McKinsey projected the fashion industry would lose 90 percent of its profits, Telfar introduced its Bag Security Program: the feature ensured shoppers could access the brand’s products without robot resellers or bulk buyers hogging the merchandise. Telfar’s first drop after introducing the program generated $20 million.
telfar out here doing literal blind pre orders where ppl don’t even know what they’re paying for and some of u still cant comprehend why building a brand beyond product is a valuable expense and effort
— GG (@dialGG) March 23, 2022
In September of last year Telfar launched Telfar.TV, a TV network hosted on an app born out of a collaboration with The Umma Chroma artist collective. Described by the company as “a TV Channel without any content — because we are tired of being content for other channels,” Telfar.TV gives users access to app-exclusive drops. The brand also doles out awards to users who upload interesting videos to the app.
With these and other intuitive, forward-thinking marketing strategies—Telfar uses social media images of shoppers with their bags for promotional material—the company appears to be charting a path towards fashion world ubiquity.
News
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
A lifelong Democrat who nonetheless worked to bring Republicans into her orbit, Albright was chosen in 1996 by President Bill Clinton to be America’s top diplomat, elevating her from her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she had been only the second woman to hold that job.
As secretary of state, Albright was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession to the presidency, however, because she was a native of Prague. The glass ceiling that she broke was universally admired, even by her political detractors.
In announcing her death on Twitter, Albright’s family said she died of cancer and was surrounded by family and friends: “We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” the statement said.
Outpourings of condolences came quickly.
“Laura and I are heartbroken by the news of Madeleine Albright’s death,” said former President George W. Bush. “She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it…. She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world. I respect her love of country and public service, and Laura and I are grateful to have called Madeline Albright our friend.”
President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had been informed of Albright’s death as they were flying to Brussels for an emergency meeting of NATO leaders about Ukraine.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. envoy to the United Nations, honored Albright as a “trailblazer and a luminary” in remarks on the General Assembly floor shortly after news of her death emerged.
“The impact that she has had on this building is felt every single day and just about every single corridor,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price, who once co-taught a class with Albright at his alma mater, Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, where Albright was a professor for decades before and after her time in government.
“She was a trailblazer as the first female Secretary of State and quite literally opened doors for a large elements of our of our workforce,” he said.
In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans.
Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using “the shock of force” rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.
However, as a refugee from Czechoslovakia who saw the horrors of both Nazi Germany and the Iron Curtain, she was not a dove and played a leading role in pressing for the Clinton administration to get militarily involved in the conflict in Kosovo.
She also toed a hard line on Cuba, famously saying at the United Nations that the Cuban shootdown of a civilian plane was not “cojones” but rather “cowardice.”
She advised women “to act in a more confident manner” and “to ask questions when they occur and don’t wait to ask.”
“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent,” she told HuffPost Living in 2010.
When the Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked her in January 2007 whether she approved of Bush’s proposed “surge” in U.S. troops in bloodied Iraq, she responded: “I think we need a surge in diplomacy. We are viewed in the Middle East as a colonial power and our motives are suspect.”
Albright was an internationalist whose point of view was shaped in part by her background. Her family fled Czechoslovakia in 1939 as the Nazis took over their country, and she spent the war years in London. After the war, as the Soviet Union took over vast chunks of eastern Europe, her father, a Czech diplomat, brought his family to the U.S.
As secretary of state, Albright played a key role in persuading Clinton to go to war against the Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovar Albanians in 1999. In her U.N. post, she advocated a tough U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the case of Milosevic’s treatment of Bosnia and NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was eventually dubbed “Madeleine’s War.”
“My mindset is Munich,” she said frequently, referring to the German city where the Western allies abandoned her homeland to the Nazis.
Albright helped win Senate ratification of NATO’s expansion and a treaty imposing international restrictions on chemical weapons. She led a successful fight to keep Egyptian diplomat Boutros Boutros-Ghali from a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations. He accused her of deception and posing as a friend.
And she once exclaimed to Colin Powell, then the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, who would later succeed her as secretary of state: “What’s the point of having this superb military you’re always talking about if we can’t use it?”
Powell, who died last year, recalled in a memoir that Albright’s comments almost made him have an “aneurysm.”
“I am an eternal optimist,” Albright said in 1998, amid an effort as secretary of state to promote peace in the Middle East. But she said getting Israel to pull back on the West Bank and the Palestinians to rout terrorists posed serious problems.
As America’s top diplomat, Albright made limited progress at first in trying to expand the 1993 Oslo Accords that established the principle of self-rule for the Palestinians on the West Bank and in Gaza. But in 1998, she played a leading role in formulating the Wye Accords that turned over control of about 40% of the West Bank to the Palestinians.
She also spearheaded an ill-fated effort to negotiate a 2000 peace deal between Israel and Syria under Syria’s late President Hafez al-Assad. And, she helped guide U.S. foreign policy during conflicts in the Balkans and the Hutu-Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.
As an outspoken Democrat in private life, Albright often joked that she had her “political instincts surgically removed” when she became secretary of state. True to that, she formed an unlikely friendship with arch-conservative North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms to increase funding for the State Department and U.S. diplomacy and oversaw a radical change in Washington’s handling of Cold War-era messaging.
Born Marie Jana Korbel in Prague on May 15, 1937, She was the daughter of a diplomat, Joseph Korbel. The family was Jewish and converted to Roman Catholicism when she was 5. Three of her Jewish grandparents died in concentration camps.
Albright later said that she became aware of her Jewish background after she became secretary of state. The family returned to Czechoslovakia after World War II but fled again, this time to the United States, in 1948, after the Communists rose to power.
They settled in Denver, where her father obtained a job at the University of Denver. One of Josef Korbel’s best students, a young woman named Condoleezza Rice, would later succeed his daughter as secretary of state, the first Black woman to hold that office.
Among current officials who worked closely with Albright are Biden’s domestic policy adviser and former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice, as well as Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and a host of others.
Albright graduated from Wellesley College in 1959. She worked as a journalist and later studied international relations at Columbia University, where she earned a master’s degree in 1968 and a Ph.D. in 1976.
She worked for the National Security Council during the Carter administration and advised Democrats on foreign policy before Clinton’s election. He nominated her as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in 1993.
Following her service in the Clinton administration, she headed a global strategy firm, Albright Stonebridge, and was chair of an investment advisory company that focused on emerging markets.
She also wrote several books. Albright married journalist Joseph Albright, a descendant of Chicago’s Medill-Patterson newspaper dynasty, in 1959. They had three daughters and divorced in 1983.
___
The late Associated Press diplomatic correspondent Barry Schweid contributed to this report.
News
Which Rocket Will Return to the Moon First? Comparing SpaceX’s Starship and NASA’s SLS
For about a decade, NASA and SpaceX have each been building a rocket aiming to send humans to the Moon for the first time since the 1970s. Years of development and many billions of dollars later, both rockets are now standing on their launch pads ready to blast off on their inaugural flights, possibly within the next few months.
The Starship rocket has been on a launch pad at SpaceX’s test site in Texas since early February. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on March 21 its first orbital flight is expected to launch in May, provided that the rocket’s engines are produced and installed on time. NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which was rolled out to a launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week, is targeting a similar launch window.
Largest rockets ever built
Both Starship and SLS are unprecedented in size, thrust power, and payload capacity. Whichever flies first will be the most powerful spacecraft launched in history. Both rockets consist of an upper stage, designed to carry cargo and crew, and a chunkier lower stage to boost the upper-stage capsule to their planned altitudes.
SLS, which stands at 322 feet tall with its upper stage, Orion, is slightly shorter than the Saturn V rocket (363 feet) that sent American astronauts to the Moon in 1969, but has 15 percent more thrust force, meaning it can lift a larger mass. SpaceX’s complete Starship is 394 feet tall, making it the tallest rocket ever built. The initial version designed for Earth orbital flight will have about 500,000 pounds, or 230 tons, of thrust power at sea level, Musk said in a tweet this week. Later versions of Starship will likely increase thrust as it aims for more distant destinations.
!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r
Two Moon rockets for different purposes
While NASA’s SLS was built with the Moon in mind all along, Starship was originally designed as a rocket to conquer Mars. If a rocket is powerful enough to carry the payload necessary for a crewed mission to the Red Planet, it’s certainly capable of flying astronauts to closer destinations, including the Moon. In fact, lunar and Earth orbital missions will be the main functions of Starship, at least in the beginning.
In September 2018, SpaceX signed its first lunar passenger: Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese fashion tycoon. He will fly in a future Starship for a multi-day trip around the Moon. The same rocket is expected to replace SpaceX’s workhorse Falcon 9 to deliver future Starlink satellite missions to low Earth orbit.
Neither SpaceX nor NASA has demonstrated that their rockets can reach Earth’s orbit, a prerequisite for deeper space exploration. Starship’s test record is more encouraging. To date, SpaceX has conducted five high-altitude test flights to 10 kilometers with different prototypes of Starship’s upper stage. Its upcoming flight with the booster attached will aim for Earth orbit, which starts at 160 kilometers. The test won’t tell us if Starship is ready for the Moon or Mars. But, if successful, it will mark a major milestone in Musk’s quest for interplanetary travel and allow SpaceX to soon use the rocket for regular Starlink launches.
The SLS, although never flown for orbital tests, will aim for the Moon on its first go. The upcoming mission, dubbed Artemis-1, will send an un-crewed Orion capsule to the Moon’s orbit for a month-long journey. Future Artemis missions will attempt more complex tasks: orbital intercepts, cargo landings, and eventually humans landing on the Moon’s surface.
NASA officials said in February Artemis-1 will have three launch windows between April and June. The SLS is currently being prepared for a “wet dress rehearsal,” or fueling test, which will run a countdown until 10 seconds before engine ignition. A wet dress rehearsal is the final test before a launch.
The Starship test will require a flight license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency expects to complete its review process for SpaceX before the end of March. NASA missions don’t require a FAA license.
Vast cost difference in the two rockets
Despite the two rockets’ many similarities, the SLS is a significantly more expensive project than Starship.
Since its inception in 2011, the SLS program has cost NASA at least $20 billion, according to a 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. A more recent assessment from the Office of Inspector General, the federal auditor of NASA programs, estimated the first four SLS missions would each cost more than $4 billion, eight times the initial projection set in 2012. The operational cost was described as “unsustainable” by NASA Inspector General Paul Martin during a House Science Committee hearing on March 1.
Boeing, the lead NASA contractor building the SLS, argued that, when adjusted for inflation, the cost of developing SLS is only a quarter of that of the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket.
Elon Musk has estimated that the development cost of Starship is less than 5 percent of that of Saturn V, which translates into $5 billion when adjusted for inflation, per CNBC’s calculation. Once in use, its operational cost would be less than $10 million per launch, Musk said during a SpaceX media event in Texas last month. That’s significantly lower than what SpaceX currently charges for a launch with its smaller Falcon 9 rocket: $67 million.
News
Bail set for motorist accused in death of priest as he rode his bike in Rosemount
A Minneapolis man charged last week with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a Burnsville priest made an initial court appearance Wednesday after he turned himself in to authorities.
Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, was driving with a revoked license when he fatally struck the Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey on Oct. 25 as the 73-year-old rode his bike on the shoulder of County Road 42 in Rosemount, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District Court.
A warrant was issued March 17 for Curry’s arrest and Tuesday he turned himself in to the Dakota County Jail. Judge Jamie L. Cork set Curry’s bail at $200,000 without conditions ($75,000 with conditions). He remained jailed Wednesday.
Dempsey, who lived in Apple Valley, had recently been installed as the parish priest at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville when he was killed, after serving for 15 years at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield.
Curry’s next court appearance is April 14.
