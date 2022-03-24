News
Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes
Tears fell, hands waved and voices uttered unwanted goodbyes yet again Tuesday as the ceaseless Russian war on Ukraine forced more refugees to flee their homes.
Images captured by photographers for The Associated Press on Day 27 of the conflict reflect the pain and heartbreak of both those leaving and those left behind.
In the southern city of Odesa, a woman and her young child, both struggling not to break down, look out the window of a departing train as the woman’s grandmother, a tissue pressed up against her face, bids them goodbye from the platform. In the western city of Lviv, a bearded man places his hand up to the outside of a train window, while a young child sobs from the other side moments before they are to part from one other.
A woman who has fled Ukraine sits amid throngs of other refugees after arriving at a train station in Poland, her head in her hand and her eyes staring resignedly into space.
For many of the displaced, their first stop inside Ukraine is Lviv, a western city with a rich cultural heritage that so far has remained far from the fighting. Residents of the city have extended a warm welcome to the migrants and encouraged them to become more acquainted with their new home. On Tuesday, the Lviv National Philharmonic presented a live perfomance by a chorus in the city’s downtown. In one of the city’s bars hangs a well-used punching bag bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Most of the more than 3.5 million refugees fleeing Ukraine have been women and children, because men ages 18 to 60 — fighting age — are forbidden from leaving the country.
One AP photograph from Tuesday shows a camouflage-clad fighter sitting at his post in the hard-hit northeastern city of Kharkiv. A long weapon lies on his lap, and one of his hands rests near the trigger as the other brings a cigarette up to his mouth. Elsewhere in Kharkiv, several fighters can be seen lying in a row of beds with their shoes off and guns set aside, some occupied on their cellphones and others taking naps during a well-deserved break.
Smash and grab robbers hit Beverly Hills jewelry store
By STEFANIE DAZIO
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves — a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.
The police department’s suggestion Tuesday came as robbers smashed the front window of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in broad daylight and fled with millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
Passersby recorded video of Tuesday’s robbery, the latest in a long string of brazen smash-and-grab thefts and robberies of people wearing expensive watches or jewelry in the Los Angeles region.
In the city of LA, robberies are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021. Robberies with a firearm are up 44% in the same time period across the city.
“Over the last year there has been a marked increase of armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry while in public. If it is visible, it can be a target,” an LAPD statement said.
In November, detectives from the police department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division formed a Follow-Home Task Force to investigate crimes where people are targeted by criminals and tailed home or to an isolated area. People were often followed from areas such as Melrose Avenue and the city’s jewelry district, as well as high-end restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire.
“The victims were being targeted based on the high-end jewelry they were wearing or the high-end car they were driving,” police said in a statement in November announcing the task force’s creation.
In Culver City, police last week announced the arrests in connection with separate robberies — including one where the victims were targeted and followed home — earlier this month.
In one case, the armed thieves allegedly stole more than $3,600 worth of jewelry from a man at a mall parking garage. In the other incident, one victim was pistol-whipped and the other had their Rolex and phone stolen at gunpoint during a follow-home robbery.
On Tuesday, masked robbers used sledgehammers to break the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills, making off with $3 million to $5 million in merchandise before fleeing.
Owner Peter Sedghi said he was in his back office when he heard what sounded like gunshots.
“I yelled at my staff, ‘Everyone get on the floor, get on the floor,’” he told The Associated Press.
Sedghi said he hit the panic alarm, grabbed his gun and ran toward the front of the store but the thieves were already fleeing. The robbers arrived in a stolen car and abandoned it, leaving in another vehicle, police said.
“We’re in the heart of Beverly Hills. Who thought this would happen in broad daylight?” he said Wednesday as his staff continued to inventory what had been stolen.
In the wake of high-profile robberies in the region — where people have been targeted for pieces such as Rolex watches and gold chains — Sedghi said some of his customers are afraid to wear their jewelry in public and are only donning it for events such as weddings and galas.
“Beverly Hills is supposed to be a safe area, you should be able to walk around wearing whatever jewelry you want,” he said.
A Beverly Hills police statement said extra security patrols and other measures were immediately taken. Residents were urged to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
“The choice to wear expensive jewelry is ultimately theirs,” Lt. Giovanni Trejo said in an email.
___
Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.
City council finalizes St. Paul police chief qualifications, says candidates should have supervised in cities of 200k+
The St. Paul city council on Wednesday removed the minimum size police department the next chief should have supervisory experience with.
In finalizing minimum qualifications, the council said candidates need at least four years of administrative-level experience as a chief, assistant chief, deputy chief or the equivalent rank of St. Paul police commander in a metro area with at least 200,000 residents. The original ordinance language required supervision in a department with at least 500 officers. The St. Paul police department’s authorized strength is 619 officers.
Tyrone Terrill, African American Leadership Council president, said the qualification as it was initially written would have limited African-American law enforcement candidates in Minnesota who had supervised a large enough department.
“For … our community, the most important job in St. Paul for us is the chief of police,” Terrill told the council Wednesday. “Our community is the most impacted by crime. Our community has been most impacted by police shootings. … It’s extremely important for us that every candidate be allowed the opportunity (to apply).”
Council member Rebecca Noecker said she believed “we need to cast as broad a net as possible.”
The city council has invited people who want to help select the next police chief to apply to serve on the examining committee. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and the city council will select the members. People can find more information and apply online at bit.ly/StPChiefCommittee.
Police Chief Todd Axtell announced in late October that he would not seek a second six-year term. He started the job in June 2016.
Vikings eye having healthy pass-rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter
Za’Darius Smith missed the final 16 regular-season games in 2021 due to a back injury that required surgery. But that’s not a concern for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
The former Green Bay edge rusher on Tuesday signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Minnesota. Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday it’s important Smith did return from his injury last season to appear in the Packers’ one playoff game. He had a sack while playing 19 snaps in a 13-10 loss to San Francisco.
“He rehabbed his back, came back and played in the playoff game,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t know if people remember that. Fully passed our physical. Everything looks great. … We’re not worried about his health and we’re excited to have him.”
Smith, 29, had 13 ½ sacks for Green Bay in 2019 and 12 ½ in 2020. But he aggravated a back injury in Green Bay’s regular-season opener last September that he said Tuesday he had previously suffered.
“Coming into that season I kind of felt something when I was in the weight room and it was my lower back,” Smith said. “So what I did I went and did an MRI and they said it’s a bulging disk. … They said my bulging disk was a little bigger than normal.”
Smith had surgery in late September and missed the rest of the regular season.
“I don’t know too many people who come back from back surgery,’’ he said. “But I came back in four months, got a chance to practice for three weeks before that playoff game and, as you can see, I’m as healthy as ever.”
The Vikings are counting on Smith, released last week by the Packers in a salary-related move, to team with Danielle Hunter and provide a top pass-rushing duo. Hunter had 14 ½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019, but has had injury issues since then. He missed the entire 2020 season because of neck surgery and the final 10 games of 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.
The Vikings retained Hunter last weekend by picking up an $18 million roster bonus on him that they turned into a signing bonus to clear $13.5 million of cap room and be able to sign Smith. Hunter is under contract next season for a modest $4.9 million base salary but Adofo-Mensah said signing him to a long-term deal is an option.
“We feel great where we are with Danielle,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “Obviously, that roster bonus was a call to come to the table and get in conversation, dialogue, and we had great conversation with Danielle, his representation Zeke (Sandhu), all members of this organization, and I can say we’re all in a great place. (Hunter) called me from vacation (in Europe) the other day. … You can hear the urgency, the motivation in his voice to kind of resume where he is as one of the elite players in this league, and we’re excited to have back.”
CORNERBACK SEARCH
The Vikings have yet to sign a cornerback in free agency and the only ones now on the roster are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, who all have limited experience.
“We like some of the youth we have,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “We think guys have a chance to play well. … You have avenues (to add cornerbacks). Free agents are there. The draft is there.”
The Vikings could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson but have told free agent Mackensie Alexander that he won’t be retained.
‘COMPETITIVE REBUILD’
Adofo-Mensah said he doesn’t adhere to a school of thought some have that teams are “either all-in or tearing down and rebuilding.”
“The way we look at it is we’re trying to navigate both worlds,’’ he said. “We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow or the competitive rebuild.”
DOZIER TO BEARS
Guard Dakota Dozier, who played the past three years with Minnesota, signed a one-year deal with Chicago. The Vikings had informed Dozier before last week’s start of free agency that he wouldn’t be re-signed.
