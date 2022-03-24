News
US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukraine refugees
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves, the White House announced Thursday.
At the same time, Washington will increase its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
The White House announced the initiatives as U.S. President Joe Biden and world leaders gathered in Brussels for a trio of summits in response to the Russian invasion, seeking new ways to limit the economic and security fallout from the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the day’s first meeting, an emergency NATO summit, where he called for “military assistance without limitations.” He pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking “is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”
“It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelenskyy said during the video address. “This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!”
A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations are discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened the closed-door summit with a sober warning that the alliance must boost its defenses and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” he said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Stoltenberg said the alliance is “determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war.”
In addition to the NATO summit, Brussels is also hosting separate summits of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and if the European Union. Biden is attending all three meetings and will hold a news conference afterward.
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.
“We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense,” Stoltenberg said before the summit.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the U.S. wants to hear “that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.”
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be looking for clarity on how the United States and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where both issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda. Another significant moment could come shortly before Biden returns to Washington on Saturday. The White House said he plans to “deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.”
Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
All the while, national security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry. Sullivan said the allies would consult on how to respond to “potential contingencies” of that sort.
Biden said this week that the possibility of chemical weapons use by Russia was a “real threat.”
Stoltenberg declined Thursday to discuss whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. “I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country,” he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a CNN interview this week said that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was “an existential threat for our country.”
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wants to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
Sullivan said the United States was looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help.
One new sanctions option that Biden is weighing is to target members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The new sanctions would be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.
Biden arrived in Brussels with Americans increasingly accepting of the need for the U.S. to help stop Putin, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But even as concern among Americans has swelled and and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month, Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged, the AP-NORC poll found. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut and Darlene Superville in Washington, Daria Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
Heat ‘get frustrated and explode’ then insist all is right in wake of Butler-Haslem-Spoelstra confrontation
Kyle Lowry did not attempt to sugarcoat, not that it would have been possible in the wake of social media seemingly chronicling every twist and turn of the truly bizarre scene on the Miami Heat bench in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
“It was crazy,” the veteran point guard said.
Even that might have been an understatement.
In the midst of a 19-0 tidal wave by the Warriors to open the second half, forward Jimmy Butler and captain Udonis Haslem got into an augment so heated that two of the team’s strongest players had to physical restrain each, with Bam Adebayo holding back Haslem and Dewayne Dedmon moving aside Butler.
And all of that came after coach Erik Spoelstra seemingly asked Butler if he wanted to fight during an expletive-laced moment in the huddle, Spoelstra himself held aside at one point by forward Markieff Morris.
No, it was not the Heat’s best look, as ugly as the losses this week first to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden on Monday night, and then this loss to a Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, among others.
“We’re in the situation where we have a lot of competitive guys,” Lowry said, “one being our biggest competitor is our head coach, and Jimmy and U.D., tough, competitive guys.”
In the wake of the incident, the Heat rallied from that 19-point deficit after 50-50 halftime tie, briefly moved into the lead, and then wilted at the finish, now with four losses in their last seven games.
“We have a very competitive, gnarly group and we were getting our asses kicked,” Spoelstra said, with the postgame media session starting more than 30 minutes later than typical. “Two straight games, we were not playing to the level that we wanted to play. And I would say virtually every single person in that huddle was pretty animated in our disappointment in how we were playing.
“I know how it can probably look to the outside, but as I mentioned before, that is more our language than playing without passion or without toughness or without multiple efforts and a lifelessness.”
Adebayo said it was a rare peek into the feistiness of the roster.
“We’ve got passionate players on this team, and coaches included,” he said. “So we’re going to have those moments when things aren’t going right and we get frustrated and explode, ‘cause we’re so passionate and want to win that bad.
“At the end of the day, we’re brothers. We going to get through this. This is us in practice. It just so happened it boiled like that in a game. In our practice, we get like that, to that point, where it looks like we want to fight each other when we get that mad. But it’s just a competitive nature that we have on this team.”
The commotion apparently began when Butler took umbrage to being told the Heat were playing as if they were scared. It was the fuse that ignited what followed.
“It happens,” Lowry said. “It’s just, listen, we got guys that really want to win basketball games and guys that work extremely hard. And passion comes out, the fire and the emotion comes out at times. But like I said, to us this is nothing.”
Requests for postgame comment from Butler and Haslem were denied by the team, amid the NBA’s ongoing policy of no postgame locker room access that was established as part of pandemic protocols.
“Frustration builds sometimes,” Lowry said. “But I think it’s a situation where it’s good to get it out of the way and then move forward. We’re not going to dwell on it. We’re going to continue to look and see what happened and go from there.”
Just as Spoelstra initially tried to blow off the incident by quipping that it was a disagreement over postgame dinner plans, veteran power forward P.J. Tucker insisted it was much ado about nothing beyond another ugly loss for a team still atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference, with nine games remaining in the regular season.
“We’re grown men, man,” Tucker said. “This is part of the game. I haven’t been on any team that emotions didn’t run over sometimes. Get back together, everybody love each other, blah, blah, blah.
“I think it’s going to work itself out. We don’t have any guys where it’s just like hard to deal with, you got a lot of other b.s. that goes on. I think everybody’s just trying to figure it out all at the same time, just like other teams are trying to figure out. It’s a part of it, man, the ups and downs, the valleys and peaks of an NBA season.”
()
Zelenskyy pleads for aid as Biden, allies begin summits
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E4 Recap: Callbacks, A Car Chase, And A Continuity Stumble
With the setting, stakes, and key players already introduced, this week’s Star Trek: Picard is tasked with maintaining momentum and adding some new wrinkles to the season’s ongoing mystery. While definitely a “middle chapter,” “Watcher” is nevertheless a strong episode that gives each member of the ensemble something fun to do and highlights one particularly exciting guest star. At the same time, my personal viewing experience was hindered for the dorkiest reason — inconsistent continuity with a Next Generation episode from 30 years ago.
In last week’s episode, Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) plugged her mind into the ailing Borg Queen and extracted two urgent pieces of information. Now, the team knows that they have only three days to prevent a catastrophic change to their timeline, and they have the coordinates to someone called a “watcher” who can assist them on their quest. The coordinates lead Picard to a bar in Los Angeles that has been owned and operated by his friend Guinan for centuries. There, he finds a younger Guinan (now portrayed by Ito Aghayere) packing her things and closing up shop. Fed up with our planet’s mounting social injustice, Guinan plans to leave humanity behind for good. Picard assumes that Guinan is the “watcher” he’s been looking for, and tries to convince her to stay and help save humanity’s future. But, from Guinan’s perspective, Picard is a stranger, a weird old man who claims to be from the future but refuses to even give his name.
Here’s the thing: no matter how you look at the timeline, Guinan and Picard have already met. One hundred and thirty years earlier, in the Next Generation two-parter “Time’s Arrow,” a 24th century Picard and a 19th century Guinan work together to prevent malevolent aliens from wiping out humanity. This begins a paradox that leads to their deep bond, which they both describe as “beyond friendship.” It’s a critical moment in their relationship, and given that Star Trek: Picard typically revels in callbacks to Trek’s past, this uncharacteristic shrug to continuity made this subplot a bit frustrating to watch. “Time’s Arrow” may not have made the same cultural stamp as the oft-referenced “The Best of Both Worlds,” but it still counts, and it’s right there on the Paramount+ app for curious viewers to check out. It’s also the story that establishes that Guinan used to live on Earth posing as a human, something that is accepted as given in “Watcher.” So are we supposed to remember “Time’s Arrow” or aren’t we?
Compounding the problem this episode’s numerous winks to other older episodes and films. The punk on the bus is the same guy from The Voyage Home. Guinan donates her belongings to the 21st Street Mission, which shares a name with Edith Keeler’s shelter in “The City on the Edge of Forever.” There are multiple references to Picard’s favorite pulp detective Dixon Hill, a newspaper headline that namechecks the tech mogul from “Past Tense,” and a pavilion named for the inventor of Nomad from “The Changeling.” The storytellers place in all of these mnemonic cues to remind us of other episodes, but ignore the one that’s relevant to the story we’re currently watching. Even after Picard finally reveals his name to Guinan, she appears to recognize it not from personal experience, but in connection to the mystery of the Watcher — there’s no indication that Guinan recalls that he’s the man who saved her life in the 19th century and whose friendship she’ll seek out in the future.
If you are unaware of this continuity snafu, however, Picard and Guinan’s scenes together are quite effective. Ito Aghayere brings a different energy to Guinan, an exhaustion with life in a crumbling society where she suffers unjust hardship because of her skin color. Guinan succinctly outlines our planet’s overarching ills in language that we’ve all heard before, but with the additional frustration of a being who knows better than anyone born on this planet that it doesn’t have to be like this. She delivers a monologue on humanity’s self-destruction as preachy as any Star Trek speech, but with such passion and sincerity that it works. (It’s also as succinct a summary of our contemporary problems as you’ll find anywhere.) As Guinan, Aghayere doesn’t confine herself to doing a Whoopi Goldberg impression, but there are moments (like when she’s sitting in her truck with Picard) when her body language and cadence are stunningly familiar.
Across town, Raffi and Seven learn that Rios has been arrested by ICE and is being held pending deportation. Concerned that Rios may soon disappear into some remote detention facility, they steal a cop car and set off to rescue him, all the while pursued by the LAPD. Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan have settled into a buddy cop rhythm, with Raffi cast as the reckless hothead and Seven her by-the-book foil. Add in their unresolved romantic friction, and you get a textbook but entertaining dynamic. The car chase itself is firmly “good enough for TV,” a novelty since you rarely see a car chase on Star Trek. It doesn’t provide any real jeopardy, but it does give Raffi and Seven an excuse to bicker like a married couple in a sitcom. By the end of the episode, they’ve escaped pursuit and are preparing to spring Rios from ICE custody.
“Watcher” outlines the broad strokes of what makes ICE so terrifying — that the people they arrest can drop right off the map — but there’s no hint at any of the further, more monstrous abuses that the agency is alleged to have enabled or participated in. Rios’ short time in custody doesn’t begin to communicate the scale or scope of the evil that’s been done in the name of “protecting our borders,” though this might be a story convenience to protect our characters from an impossible choice. Rios’ shipmates continually remind each other to protect the timeline and “watch out for butterflies.” Springing a busload of detainees (which appears to be Raffi’s rescue plan) might be something they can get away with, but an entire detention center might create too much of a ripple in space-time, and nobody wants to see their TV heroes turn their backs on people in need.
Across the globe in France, Dr. Agnes Jurati has stayed behind to fix La Sirena, which means she’s alone in the company of our villain-in-a-box, the Borg Queen. The Queen continues toying with Jurati, attempting to exploit her insecurities and convince her to grant her more access to the ship’s systems. Jurati turns the tables, once again tricking the Queen into assisting the mission while giving her nothing in return. While I lamented last week that the Borg Queen is basically a very verbose punching bag, I’m finding her ongoing battle of wills with Jurati to be one of the season’s more interesting threads. Back on Voyager, Janeway or Seven of Nine would best the Queen and that would be the end of the story. In this serialized context, her defeats seem like they’re building towards something. This conflict is also helping us to get to know Jurati better, and learn along with the Queen that she’s not to be trifled with.
The episode closes with a pair of game-changing reveals. First, Guinan leads Picard to meet the real watcher, a being left on Earth in order to protect the destiny of a certain individual. After communicating with her through a number of telepathically-borrowed bodies, we see that the watcher’s true form is that of Laris (Orla Brady), sporting rounded human ears and a very bad attitude. We’re left to wonder what this revelation means for the Laris we know. Is she the same being, living undercover as a former Romulan spy? Is Picard about to begin another important relationship out of sequence with linear time? Second, we check in with Q as he tries to use his powers to induce fear in an unsuspecting human, and she chuckles to herself instead. This is further evidence that Q is suffering from some sort of ailment that is affecting his powers as well as his disposition. Q’s experiment also happens to take place near the offices of the Europa Mission, with Q wearing the project’s insignia on his coat. Is he just playing dress-up, as usual, or has he taken on a new identity and become actively involved in the mission? With six episodes remaining, there’s still a bit of runway for adding new questions before we start getting some answers.
