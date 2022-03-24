News
Vikings eye having healthy pass-rushing duo of Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter
Za’Darius Smith missed the final 16 regular-season games in 2021 due to a back injury that required surgery. But that’s not a concern for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
The former Green Bay edge rusher on Tuesday signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Minnesota. Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday it’s important Smith did return from his injury last season to appear in the Packers’ one playoff game. He had a sack while playing 19 snaps in a 13-10 loss to San Francisco.
“He rehabbed his back, came back and played in the playoff game,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “I don’t know if people remember that. Fully passed our physical. Everything looks great. … We’re not worried about his health and we’re excited to have him.”
Smith, 29, had 13 ½ sacks for Green Bay in 2019 and 12 ½ in 2020. But he aggravated a back injury in Green Bay’s regular-season opener last September that he said Tuesday he had previously suffered.
“Coming into that season I kind of felt something when I was in the weight room and it was my lower back,” Smith said. “So what I did I went and did an MRI and they said it’s a bulging disk. … They said my bulging disk was a little bigger than normal.”
Smith had surgery in late September and missed the rest of the regular season.
“I don’t know too many people who come back from back surgery,’’ he said. “But I came back in four months, got a chance to practice for three weeks before that playoff game and, as you can see, I’m as healthy as ever.”
The Vikings are counting on Smith, released last week by the Packers in a salary-related move, to team with Danielle Hunter and provide a top pass-rushing duo. Hunter had 14 ½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019, but has had injury issues since then. He missed the entire 2020 season because of neck surgery and the final 10 games of 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.
The Vikings retained Hunter last weekend by picking up an $18 million roster bonus on him that they turned into a signing bonus to clear $13.5 million of cap room and be able to sign Smith. Hunter is under contract next season for a modest $4.9 million base salary but Adofo-Mensah said signing him to a long-term deal is an option.
“We feel great where we are with Danielle,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “Obviously, that roster bonus was a call to come to the table and get in conversation, dialogue, and we had great conversation with Danielle, his representation Zeke (Sandhu), all members of this organization, and I can say we’re all in a great place. (Hunter) called me from vacation (in Europe) the other day. … You can hear the urgency, the motivation in his voice to kind of resume where he is as one of the elite players in this league, and we’re excited to have back.”
CORNERBACK SEARCH
The Vikings have yet to sign a cornerback in free agency and the only ones now on the roster are Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, who all have limited experience.
“We like some of the youth we have,’’ Adofo-Mensah said. “We think guys have a chance to play well. … You have avenues (to add cornerbacks). Free agents are there. The draft is there.”
The Vikings could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson but have told free agent Mackensie Alexander that he won’t be retained.
‘COMPETITIVE REBUILD’
Adofo-Mensah said he doesn’t adhere to a school of thought some have that teams are “either all-in or tearing down and rebuilding.”
“The way we look at it is we’re trying to navigate both worlds,’’ he said. “We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow or the competitive rebuild.”
DOZIER TO BEARS
Guard Dakota Dozier, who played the past three years with Minnesota, signed a one-year deal with Chicago. The Vikings had informed Dozier before last week’s start of free agency that he wouldn’t be re-signed.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — As war rages on in Ukraine, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week to talk through plans for imposing punishing new sanctions on Russia and dealing with an extraordinary humanitarian crisis, while developing a consensus on how they would respond if Russia were to launch a cyber, chemical or even nuclear attack.
Biden arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a four-day trip that will test his ability to navigate Europe’s worst crisis since World War II ended in 1945. There are fears that Russia could use chemical or nuclear weapons as its invasion becomes bogged down in the face of logistical problems and fierce Ukrainian resistance.
“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said of the possibility of Russia deploying chemical weapons. He spoke during a brief exchange with reporters at the White House before his departure.
Humanitarian challenges are growing as well. Millions of refugees have fled the fighting, mostly by crossing the border into Poland, and the war has jeopardized Ukraine’s wheat and barley harvests, raising the possibility of rising hunger in impoverished areas around the globe.
As Biden made his way to Brussels, his top diplomat announced he had made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, traveling with Biden, said in a statement the assessment was made on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine a month ago. He said the U.S. would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said.
Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the president would coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia during meetings Thursday with NATO officials, Group of Seven leaders and European Union allies.
At NATO, Biden and fellow leaders will “set out a longer term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries, Sullivan said. Leaders of several Eastern European NATO members have pressed for a greater U.S. and NATO presence in their backyards in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said four new battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000 and 1,500 troops, are being temporarily set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria. A permanent force posture is expected to be formally announced at the next NATO summit in Madrid in June, Sullivan said.
European Union nations on Wednesday also signed off on another 500 million euros in military aid for Ukraine. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called the doubling of the EU’s military aid since the Feb. 24 beginning of the war “another sign of the EU’s support to the Ukrainian armed forces to defend their territory and their population.”
At the meeting of the Group of Seven, leaders from the bloc of wealthy, industrialized nations are expected to unveil a new initiative to coordinate sanctions enforcement and unveil additional sanctions against Russian officials.
One new sanctions option that Biden is looking at is to target hundreds of members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the potential move. The official added that a final decision hasn’t been made and that the new sanctions would be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.
Sullivan said additional Russian oligarchs and political figures would be among those designated in the sanctions unveiled Thursday.
Earlier this week, Biden warned that Russia could be planning cyberattacks that would affect U.S. companies. The U.S. president also spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to warn him against backing Russia with military or financial assistance.
U.S. concerns about China are expected to be on the agenda when Biden attends a meeting of the European Council, where he will also discuss the worsening refugee and humanitarian crises that have developed over the past month. The European Union is scheduled to hold a summit with China on April 1.
Central to the president’s agenda during his time in Europe is making certain that the U.S. and its allies remain on the same page.
“What we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes,” Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One en route to Brussels.
Sullivan also said the United States is looking for ways to “surge” supplies of liquified natural gas to Europe to help make up for supply disruptions. The European Union imports nearly all of the natural gas needed to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying nearly half of EU gas and a quarter of its oil.
Before the trip, Sullivan said Putin’s references to nuclear weapons at the beginning of the conflict are “something that we do have to be concerned about,” adding that Biden would be talking with allies about “potential responses” if the Russian leader takes that step.
Sullivan’s description of Biden’s trip was another sign that the crisis is entering a new and uncertain phase.
After the initial invasion failed to topple Ukraine’s government, the war has become a grinding endeavor for Putin, who is relying on airstrikes and artillery that are devastating civilian communities. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have not produced a cease-fire or a path to ending the conflict, and the U.S. continues to rush weapons like anti-tank missiles to Ukrainian forces.
“This is one of those decisive moments for an American leader that defines their legacy internationally,” said Timothy Naftali, a presidential historian at New York University.
Americans also are increasingly viewing the crisis as one that will require economic sacrifice.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a majority of Americans say they’re willing to accept damage to the economy if it helps to stop Putin’s invasion. Forty percent now say the U.S. should have a “major role,” up from 26% in an AP-NORC poll conducted just before the invasion began.
Forty-six percent say the U.S. should have a “minor role.” The percentage who think the U.S. shouldn’t be involved at all ticked down from 20% to 13%.
Biden departed for Europe as public health officials took note of a global uptick in COVID-19 cases. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and the suspension of COVID protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere, the World Health Organization reported on Tuesday.
Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, announced on Tuesday that she would not travel with Biden after testing positive for the virus for the second time in five months. Biden was last tested on Tuesday, according to the White House. Psaki said she had two “socially distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that he is not considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Biden travels to Warsaw on Friday to meet Polish officials to discuss the enormous humanitarian strain caused by the Ukrainian refugee crisis. Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington and Raf Casert and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.
No Curry, Green, Thompson for Warriors against Heat; Tyler Herro out with sore knee
For the second time this week, seeing a playoff contender on the night of an opposition back-to-back set has meant not seeing stars for the Miami Heat.
On Monday, it was getting the Philadelphia 76ers a night after they lost at home to the Toronto Raptors, with coach Doc Rivers holding out Joel Embiid and James Harden.
The Heat failed that test, falling 113-106 at Wells Fargo Center.
Wednesday night, in what could have been a showcase moment at FTX Arena, the Heat learned mid-afternoon that the Golden State Warriors, already without sidelined guard Stephen Curry, were opting to hold out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter and others, after falling Tuesday night on the road to the Orlando Magic.
Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has adopted the approach in previous tight scheduling windows, hinted at the move in the wake of the 94-90 loss to the Magic.
For the Heat, it created another night of finding their own motivation as the schedule winds down to the April 10 close of the regular season and April 16 start of the NBA playoffs.
Guard Duncan Robinson said after the morning shootaround that the Heat should be beyond playing to the opponents’ strength of roster.
“Just having a rock-solid approach,” he said, “regardless of who’s in or out of the lineup for them, focus on us, control what you can control, come out with a little bit more energy and sustain it for the course of the game.”
The Heat could wind up taking a similar tact in their remaining two back-to-back sets, with home games on Friday night against the New York Knicks and then Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Heat also play road games on April 2 against the Chicago Bulls and April 3 against the Toronto Raptors.
For the Heat, guard Tyler Herro was out Wednesday, due to a sprained left knee.
“He’s just as little bit sore,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s from a previous injury.”
Final countdown
Wednesday began the stretch of the final 10 games of the regular season for the Heat.
“The goal is just to continue to build continuity and just get a rhythm going by the time the playoffs start,” Robinson said.
“There’s a heightened sense of urgency around, just wanting to come together at the right time, be playing our best basketball at the right time.”
That, forward Markieff Morris said, provides all the incentive needed for these final three weeks of the regular season.
“It’s real important just to figure out the playoff rotation, kind of like get back acclimated with the guys,” he said.
Comfort zone
Wednesday marked the fifth game into Morris’ comeback from his 58-game absence due to the whiplash sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
“Conditioning definitely is a part of it, being out as long as I was out, just coming back and just playing is tough,” he said. “I’ve prepared myself. I’ve been out before, so I know how to like keep my body in shape to prepare myself.”
He said the acclimation has been the simple part.
“This style of play,” he said, “we learn to play the same way no matter who’s on the court. Me, myself, personally, I can do a bunch of different things on the court, so it’s easy for me to adapt.
“I’ve been in a bunch of different roles in my career where I’ve been used to score, I’ve been used to play defense, I’ve been used to facilitate. So that gives me the range needed to play.”
Chicago Bulls fall to 0-16 vs. top 3 teams in each conference after a 28-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
There were times this season when the Chicago Bulls looked strong and sharp enough to match the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tuesday night was not one of them.
The Bulls dropped their third game in as many meetings with the Bucks in a demoralizing 126-98 blowout, reigniting concerns over their postseason viability after the brief respite of Monday’s win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Bulls are now 0-16 against the top three teams from each conference: the Miami Heat, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers from the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors from the Western Conference.
Although Monday’s win stopped the bleeding momentarily, the Bulls have tumbled from the top spot in the East to fifth. And their grip on that position could slip with a loss Saturday to the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they lead by one game.
After Tuesday’s loss, coach Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan described the mood in the locker room with the same word: frustration.
“At some point we’ve got to get tired of getting our butt kicked like this and flip that switch of understanding that enough is enough,” DeRozan said.
The defensive intensity that fueled the win over the Raptors the night before evaporated in Milwaukee. The Bulls couldn’t combat the Bucks in the paint — or at the 3-point line or in the midrange.
Any team that visits Milwaukee has to face the inevitability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. At this stage of his career, a 25-point night from Antetokounmpo feels rather run-of-the-mill.
But the Bucks were thorough in their rout. Jrue Holiday led them in scoring with 27 points, and five others finished in double digits: Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Serge Ibaka, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen.
The Bucks took their first stab in the opening quarter after Coby White fouled Connaughton on a haphazard 3-point attempt, gifting the first three points of an eventual 15-0 run. From there, the Bulls often looked disoriented in transition, missing assignments and fumbling switches to allow easy baskets.
Lopez sank two 3-pointers without a single defender even motioning toward him in the second quarter. In the fourth, Allen retrieved a tipped ball and dribbled it from his backcourt to the Bulls rim without contest.
Although the Bulls briefly pulled back within 10 points in the third quarter, the Bucks punched back just as quickly with a 14-3 run to reclaim a 21-point lead by the end of the quarter. The Bulls didn’t score in the final three minutes of the third, allowing the Bucks to settle in for a cruise.
“You’ve got to be able to shut runs off,” Donovan said. “You’re not going to be perfect. You’re going to make mistakes. But it’s about how long those mistakes go on and do they end up becoming a run. There was too many runs in the game where some of it was things that we had an opportunity to control.”
When they attempted to probe the paint, the Bulls were immediately bullied by the towering presences of Antetokounmpo, Lopez and Bobby Portis. Rather than invite contact, the Bulls shied away from it.
The Bulls didn’t go to the foul line until only 35.8 seconds remained in the first half. Instead, they settled for jacking up jumpers, an approach that grinded their offense to a standstill. The Bulls scored four fast-break points and took 13 free throws.
The Bulls are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league, hitting 37.2%. But their offense isn’t designed to live and die by the 3-point line. Their accuracy stems from discerning shot selection — their 29.2 3-point attempts per game are the fewest in the league.
Despite making 13 of 33 from 3-point range Tuesday to keep their scoring afloat, the Bulls couldn’t create any offense downhill, allowing the Bucks to fully control the rhythm of the game. By the end of the first half, the Bulls’ jump shots were tinged with desperation.
“We just can’t flinch,” Caruso said. “When stuff doesn’t go our way, we’ve got to figure out a way to steady the ship.”
The loss marked the start of a five-game stretch on the road — a weak point for the Bulls, who are 16-20 away from the United Center this season. They have lost seven of their last eight on the road.
The rest of this road stint features only one team — the Cavaliers — currently in playoff position. But that relative advantage could be offset by the Bulls’ inability to win on the road.
As the Bulls prepare their young roster for the postseason, DeRozan said this four-game stretch will be a key to toughening the team’s mentality.
“Sometimes it takes somebody to get hit in the mouth and get knocked down to get upset, kind of fight back and come out swinging,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to have that mentality before you get hit. You’ve got to be the one that comes out swinging and show that and be desperate.
“We can’t wait throughout the games where we look up and we’re down 10, 15 points and try to rally back. Because it’s too tough of a situation.”
