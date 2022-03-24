News
Vikings made offer but restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates to sign offer sheet with Bears
The Vikings made an offer on Buffalo restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates, but a source said Thursday that he instead will sign an offer sheet with Chicago.
Bates visited the Vikings in Minnesota on March 17 and this week took visits to New England and Chicago. When he signs the offer sheet with the Bears, the Bills, who gave Bates a $2.433 million right-of-refusal tender, will have five days to match it. If they don’t match it, they would receive no compensation.
It is uncertain what the Vikings and Bears offered Bates and whether the Patriots also made an offer.
The Vikings were looking at Bates as a possible starting right guard in 2022. He was mostly a reserve in his three seasons with Buffalo, but did start four games in 2021, including the last three of the regular season due to injuries. He then also started the Bills’ two playoff games.
News
Draper James’ Debut Shoe Collection Has Arrived—Here’s What to Shop
Spring is finally here, and what better way to welcome the warmer weather than with a little wardrobe refresh? It’s time to stow away those winter boots and put your best foot forward in more seasonal shoes, which is why the new Draper James launch couldn’t come at a better moment.
Reese Witherspoon’s preppy lifestyle brand is getting into the shoe game and launching its first-ever solo footwear collection. While Draper James has collaborated with other brands, including Keds and M. Gemi, on shoe drops in the past, this is the first time the brand has debuted a solo shoe collection.
“We’ve dabbled with shoe collaborations before and have seen a tremendous appetite for the effortless femininity and optimistic styling of our brand in the form of shoes,” Draper James’ head of design, Kathryn Sukey, told Observer. “The line is full of Draper James signatures: from gingham to chambray, pops of color, and beautiful feminine details including floral appliqués and bows.”
The new 37-piece Draper James shoe collection is composed of ballet flats, espadrilles, slingbacks, sandals, kitten heels, sneakers and evening shoes, all of which come in an array of Draper James’ go-to fabrics and patterns, including florals and prepster-approved checked prints, as well as solid shades of pink, tan, blue and yellow.
“This collection embodies the ‘look good, feel good, do good’ ethos of our brand, which is at the forefront of each new piece that we launch,” Sukey explained. “The classic feminine polish that Draper James is known for runs through every detail of our shoe and handbag designs. We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer our Draper James customer a complete, head-to-toe look.”
It’s a sizable collection, but just a few of the standouts include adorable blue gingham sneakers, pretty pink chunky-heeled sandals with an ankle strap and a whimsical bow, floral ballet flats and tan leather slides. The shoes range in price from $80 for the crossover sandal slides to $135 for a strappy floral-embellished open-toe kitten heel.
Along with the debut shoe collection, Draper James is also expanding their handbag category, with 16 new pieces including a summer-ready straw purse, roomy beach-appropriate totes and more petite faux leather zippered purses, which range in price from $60 to $120.
The new spring collection is now live to shop at Draper James. Below, take a peek at a few our favorite pieces from the launch.
News
Jets to use an official pre-draft visit on Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
The Jets are using one of their official pre-draft visits on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a source told the Daily News.
The news of Gang Green doing their due diligence on Burks comes a day after the Jets struck out in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes when the former Chiefs star chose instead to sign with the Miami Dolphins.
So the search for additional receiver help for Zach Wilson continues.
While they believe Elijah Moore can be the focal point of their passing attack, more weapons for Wilson are a must. The core of Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and Moore is a solid one, but more help is needed.
Now the Jets will center their attention on the receiver prospects in next month’s draft to add higher-end talent. Burks is one player the Jets are interested in and will bring him in for one of their 30 available prospect visits.
The Florham Park visit won’t feature an on-field workout as the structure is set up more like a job interview. It will prove the Jets an opportunity to learn more about Burks the person to see if he could be a good fit for Robert Saleh’s club.
They’ll also look to challenge his football intelligence to see if the junior out of Arkansas possesses a strong football IQ for the Jets’ west coast offense that requires smart and vertical receivers.
Burks is an interesting prospect because he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands but didn’t show much of an NFL route tree.
Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 as the 6-2, 225-pounders production came through explosive plays. That speed seen on film didn’t translate to the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, though, as he logged just a 4.55
Burks was the centerpiece of the Razorbacks’ offense and was used like a Swiss army knife. He ran routes out of the back field to exploit mismatches. He lined up in the slot a bunch so defenders couldn’t jam him, which allowed him to get in space. And when he got the ball, he created magic.
But he wasn’t asked to run many of the routes that NFL receivers are expected to run. He also didn’t line up on the outside very often, but when he did he showed he could win vertically. Against Alabama, Missouri and Texas A&M, he produced long touchdowns with a go-route against man coverage at the outside spot.
Some have compared Burks to Deebo Samuels of the San Francisco 49ers. But scouts I’ve spoken to have cautioned against that comparison and wonder if he’s another version of the Jaguars’ Laviska Shenault.
GANG GREEN CHECK OUT TOP OHIO STATE WRs
The Jets aren’t leaving any stone unturned when it comes to scouring receiver options in the draft. Gang Green sent representatives to Ohio State’s pro day Wednesday as projected first round receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were present.
Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for the Buckeyes. His game resembles that of Stefon Diggs of the Bills because of his elite route running and big-play ability after the catch.
He was in the discussion to be the first receiver taken off the board prior to the combine. But there were questions about his top-end speed. Then he ran a 4.38 and squashed those concerns.
Olave didn’t get as much hype prior to the combine, but then he produced a 4.39, 40-yard dash which solidified him as a first-round prospect. He finished with 936 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. And his game is comparable to Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin.
News
US to expand Russia sanctions, accept 100K Ukraine refugees
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves, the White House announced Thursday.
At the same time, Washington will increase its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
The White House announced the initiatives as U.S. President Joe Biden and world leaders gathered in Brussels for a trio of summits in response to the Russian invasion, seeking new ways to limit the economic and security fallout from the conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the day’s first meeting, an emergency NATO summit, where he called for “military assistance without limitations.” He pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking “is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”
“It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelenskyy said during the video address. “This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!”
A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations are discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened the closed-door summit with a sober warning that the alliance must boost its defenses and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” he said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Stoltenberg said the alliance is “determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war.”
In addition to the NATO summit, Brussels is also hosting separate summits of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and if the European Union. Biden is attending all three meetings and will hold a news conference afterward.
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.
“We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense,” Stoltenberg said before the summit.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the U.S. wants to hear “that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.”
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be looking for clarity on how the United States and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where both issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda. Another significant moment could come shortly before Biden returns to Washington on Saturday. The White House said he plans to “deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.”
Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
All the while, national security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry. Sullivan said the allies would consult on how to respond to “potential contingencies” of that sort.
Biden said this week that the possibility of chemical weapons use by Russia was a “real threat.”
Stoltenberg declined Thursday to discuss whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. “I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country,” he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a CNN interview this week said that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was “an existential threat for our country.”
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wants to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
Sullivan said the United States was looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help.
One new sanctions option that Biden is weighing is to target members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The new sanctions would be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.
Biden arrived in Brussels with Americans increasingly accepting of the need for the U.S. to help stop Putin, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But even as concern among Americans has swelled and and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month, Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged, the AP-NORC poll found. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut and Darlene Superville in Washington, Daria Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
