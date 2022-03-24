News
Vikings still could re-sign Patrick Peterson but Anthony Barr likely won’t return
The Vikings still have interest in re-signing cornerback Patrick Peterson, but it appears linebacker Anthony Barr will be moving on.
Peterson and Barr are Minnesota’s top two remaining unsigned free agents. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who joined the Vikings last year on a one-year, $8 million deal, has talked regularly on his weekly podcast about wanting to return. Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played his first eight seasons with Minnesota, has remained in communication with the Vikings but their salary-cap situation makes it unlikely he will be back.
“He texted me the other day,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday of Peterson, an 11-year veteran, wanting to return. “Pat Pete’s a great person, a great player in this league for a long time. … You want to make sure you respect a player of his caliber, his expertise in this league, but also the reality of the situation we’re in from a salary-cap standpoint. Again, those conversations are ongoing, and we’re trying to work through those problems.”
It remains to be seen what sort of salary Peterson, 31, might accept. He no longer is a Pro Bowl-type player but still can be a starter and the Vikings are thin at cornerback.
The Vikings might be set at outside linebacker in their new 3-4 scheme if that’s where Danielle Hunter, a defensive end in the previous 4-3 alignment, and Za’Darius Smith, who signed as a free agent Tuesday, play. That greatly limits the chances of Barr, 30, returning and so does his contract situation. Barr played last season for $10 million after agreeing to take a pay cut from $12.9 million, but he carries $10.8 million of dead money on Minnesota’s cap.
“I had a conversation with him the other day,” said Adofo-Mensah, who replaced the fired Rick Spielman on Jan. 26. “That’s going to be a tougher situation to navigate. Never say never. Obviously, there are things salary-cap related with acceleration and things like that that made that kind of a challenging deal.”
Barr also has been dealing with knee issues, which forced him to sit out five games last season. Adofo-Mensah said he couldn’t comment on Barr’s health since he is “not under contract with us.”
Thursday was the first time Adofo-Mensah took questions from the media since free agency began last week. He did provide remarks to the media last Thursday when defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks were introduced as signees and then again on Tuesday when Smith was introduced.
Last Thursday, Adofo-Mensah called quarterback Kirk Cousins’ recent contract extension a “win-win solution” for the player and team. He was asked Wednesday if the Vikings ever considered trading Cousins, who ended up signing a fully guaranteed one-year, $35 million extension and now has two years left on his deal.
“I’ll probably never get up here and talk about calls that are made here or not made here,” he said. “But I will say when I got to this building and I thought about team building with (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell), it’s really just about we have a really good player. … We just talked (at a dinner with Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney) about forming a partnership together. … Having stability at that position. … Getting him to buy in, I really think was a win-win situation. Again, he gave up things to make this partnership work.”
Adofo-Mensah also has had to deal with Hunter’s contract situation, and he said the two had a “great” conversation even while the two-time Pro Bowl selection was on vacation last week in Europe. The Vikings last weekend kept Hunter when an $18 million roster bonus was due and then converted it into a signing bonus, which didn’t require his consent. That lowered Hunter’s 2022 cap number from $25.838 million to $12.338 million, and created $13.5 million of room in order to sign Smith to a three-year, $42 million deal.
Hunter remains under contract for a modest base salary of $4.9 million in 2023 before he can become a free agent. Adofo-Mensah said working out a long-term deal with Hunter is an option.
“We’re excited to have him back,” Adofo-Messah said. “He’s a really good player, so you don’t just move on from great players very easily. … He’s somebody that you always want to consider bringing back under contract.”
For now, Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings will “keep exploring” options in free agency. Cornerback remains a big need but Adofo-Mensah declined to speculate on what might be done to address the position either in free agency or the draft.
As for Peterson, he reiterated on his podcast Tuesday his desire to return. Speaking about perhaps playing with the pass-rushing duo of Hunter and Smith, he said, “How crazy would that be?”
News
William Tisaby, Greitens case investigator, pleads guilty
ST. LOUIS — One day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the perjury and evidence tampering trial for the investigator who played a key role in the legal case that led to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ 2018 resignation, that investigator has agreed to a plea deal to forego a trial.
William Tisaby entered a guilty plea of misdemeanor evidence tampering Wednesday. He received probation but had the sentence suspended.
Tisaby was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering, crimes prosecutors say he committed while investigating allegations that Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to use it as blackmail.
The Tisaby case’s resolution arrives weeks ahead of a hearing over the fate of St. Louis prosecutor who hired him. Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel has accused Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens. Her hearing is April 11.
If the charge is sustained, she could face a wide range of penalties, the worst possibility being revocation of her law license. Unlike Tisaby, Gardner has not been criminally charged and has maintained she did nothing wrong.
Tisaby’s trial comes as Greitens, amid a political comeback effort, faces allegations from his ex-wife that he was physically abusive and told her he did take the compromising photo. In a sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens filed in a Missouri court Monday as part of the Greitens’ child custody case, Sheena Greitens casts her ex-husband as someone who threatened to use his political connections and influence in order to destroy her reputation to win custody of the children.
Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”
He’s among several candidates seeking the Republican nomination for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Early polling ahead of the August primary shows Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt as the frontrunners, with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler not far behind. Hartzler and Schmitt were among the GOP candidates who called for Greitens to back out of the race after the court filing.
Greitens was just a year into his first term as governor in January 2018 when he admitted to a 2015 extramarital affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. What turned that into a criminal investigation was an audio recording made secretly by the woman’s husband. In it, she said Greitens bound her hands to exercise rings, blindfolded her and removed her clothing before taking the photo and threatening to disclose it if she ever spoke of the affair.
In the affidavit Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband admitted to her that he had, in fact, taken the compromising photo of the hairstylist. But she says in the affidavit that he warned her that she could face legal trouble of her own if she ever disclosed that fact. She later learned that was not the case.
Greitens has pointed to the charges against Tisaby and moves to discipline Gardner as evidence that he was the victim of politics and unfair prosecution. From the outset, he accused Gardner, a Democrat, of a political vendetta.
In an unusual move, Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to investigate, rather than relying on police. His investigation led to a felony charge of invasion of privacy. Greitens said the affair was consensual and denied criminal wrongdoing.
Jury selection had just begun in May 2018 when Gardner dropped the charge after a judge ruled she would have to answer questions under oath from Greitens’ attorneys, who had attacked her handling of the case. She said that it put her in an “impossible” position of being a witness in a case she was prosecuting.
Meanwhile, Gardner had filed a second, unrelated, charge accusing Greitens of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing to his political fundraiser a list of top donors to a veterans charity he founded, The Mission Continues, without the charity’s permission. That charge was dropped when Greitens agreed to resign. He stepped down in June 2018.
The indictment against Tisaby, who lives in Trussville, Alabama, accused him of lying during a deposition in preparation for Greitens’ trial and concealing notes taken during an interview with the former governor’s accuser. The indictment says Tisaby lied under oath “about matters which could substantially affect, or did substantially affect, the course or outcome of the Greitens case.”
The indictment alleged that Tisaby denied taking notes during his interview of the hairdresser, although a recording of the interview that he initially said was unwatchable because of an equipment malfunction showed him doing so. The indictment also said that Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before he interviewed the woman, although a document uncovered during the grand jury proceedings shows that Gardner had provided Tisaby her notes.
The indictment also was critical of Gardner, saying she failed to correct false statements. It noted that relying on an outside investigator rather than police was “contrary to normal protocol.”
Tisaby’s attorney, Jermaine Wooten, had called Tisaby “an honest and decent man” who is “very upset he’s being used as a scapegoat.”
News
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.
A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.
When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.
With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya.
As U.S. President Joe Biden left for Europe to meet with key allies about new sanctions against Moscow and more military aid to Ukraine, he warned there is a “real threat” Russia could use chemical weapons.
The U.S. has also determined that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, and it will work to prosecute the offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centers and other sites.
Addressing Japan’s parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of his people have been killed, including at least 121 children.
“Our people cannot even adequately bury their murdered relatives, friends and neighbors. They have to be buried right in the yards of destroyed buildings, next to the roads,” he said.
Still, major Russian objectives remain unfulfilled. The capital, Kyiv, has been bombarded repeatedly but is not even encircled.
Near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday, with air raid sirens wailing and plumes of black smoke rising from the western outskirts, where the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed in the capital since the war broke out.
In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remain in a city that had 430,000 people before the war. Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed.
Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of seizing a humanitarian convoy. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians were holding captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles.
In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theater and an art school where civilians were sheltering.
In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.
Kateryna Mytkevich, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she spoke about what she had seen. The city is without gas, electricity or running water, said Mytkevich, 39, and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed.
“I don’t understand why we have such a curse,” she said.
Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance” with plans.
The most recent figure for Ukraine’s military losses came from Zelenskyy on March 12, when he said that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in action.
The NATO official said 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded.
Russia has released very little information on its casualties, saying March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.
Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.
The figures from NATO represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began. The U.S. government has largely declined to provide estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying available information is of questionable reliability.
With casualties mounting and quick victory no longer in sight, Russia is having to work to suppress dissent and shore up morale.
It has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters and cracked down on the media. Also, under a law passed Wednesday, troops in Ukraine will get the same benefits as veterans of previous wars, including tax breaks, discounts on utilities and preferential access to medical treatment.
In an apparent reflection of growing divisions in Russia’s top echelons, Anatoly Chubais has resigned, Peskov told the Interfax news agency. Chubais, the architect of Russia’s post-Soviet privatization campaign, had served in a variety of top posts over three decades. His latest role was as Putin’s envoy to international organizations.
Peskov would not say if Chubais had left the country.
Western officials say Putin’s forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, with soldiers suffering frostbite, while Ukraine’s defenders have been going more on the offensive.
Still, Russia’s far stronger, bigger military has many Western experts warning against overconfidence in Ukraine’s long-term odds. The Kremlin’s practice in past wars has been to grind down resistance by flattening cities, killing countless civilians and sending millions fleeing.
Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward.”
In the coastal city of Odesa, the scene of sporadic Russian shelling, merchant sea captain Sivak Vitaliy carried sandbags over each shoulder, loading them onto trucks for barricades being erected in case of a Russian assault.
Building after building have been destroyed in cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv, but Ukrainian soldiers defending their own soil will not be defeated, he said.
“No matter how bad the situation is in Mariupol, Kharkiv, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We will win.”
___
Anna reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Robert Burns in Washington, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Madeleine Albright’s advice for St. Louis college grads
ST. LOUIS–Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the office of Secretary of State, died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 84, her family announced. Albright served in the Clinton administration and after she left office, she made several trips to the state of Missouri, including a 2003 stop at Washington University in St. Louis to deliver a commencement address.
Below is the text of her speech, courtesy of the university:
Thank you very much Chancellor Wrighton for your wonderful words of introduction and for the Honorary Degree, which I think I will get.
Chancellor Wrighton and the Board of Trustees, representatives of the 50th reunion class, distinguished faculty; fellow honorees, family, friends and members of the Class of 2003, good morning.
What a fabulous place. What a fabulous crowd. There are so many people here I feel like I should have brought a guitar or a baseball glove.
It reminds me of the time shortly after I became Secretary of State, when I was asked by the Baltimore Orioles to throw out the first baseball of the season. After my daughter told me I threw like a girl, I practiced for weeks and became so good that I am SURE my throw would have reached the catcher without bouncing if it hadn’t been for gravity. I never thought then that I would one day share a stage with a man who could defy gravity — Ozzie Smith. That is, Dr. Smith.
But commencements are designed to bring people together and I feel particularly privileged to participate in a commencement at this university, on the eve of your 150th anniversary year. Few academic institutions are as much a part of their community as Washington University is to St. Louis. This is reflected in the history you share, the community outreach you do, the facilities you make available and the values you teach. As a result, this University is a central part of the local scene.
But it is also part of the global scene because of its reputation for high standards, its Nobel Prize-winning faculty, and the ethnic and cultural diversity of its student body.
This outward orientation is appropriate because those of you who graduate today will live global lives. You will compete in a global workplace, shop in a global marketplace, and travel further and more often than any prior generation.
This is quite a contrast from when I was in college. The pace back then was not so fast. Our phones had cords, our mail had stamps, and we found the web not by clicking on a mouse but by dusting in the corners.
At the time, I myself had one basic ambition, and that was to be accepted. Having heard about my background as an immigrant, all I wanted to do was to fit in; not to stand out. Fortunately, in the 1950’s, conformity was encouraged.
I attended a women’s college, Wellesley, where we were all expected to become young ladies. When we enrolled, we each had to pose for what they called a posture picture to see whether we had, and I quote “an understanding of good body alignment and the ability to stand well.” The thing is, we were not allowed to wear any clothing above the waist. They actually graded the pictures, and if we flunked, they made us do exercises. We always wondered what happened to the pictures, until a few years ago. They were discovered in a vault — at Yale.
While attending Wellesley, I learned much that I have since forgotten about European philosophers, classical authors, and dissected frogs. But I also learned much about myself and got a first-class education. But I wanted to use the knowledge I had acquired for something more meaningful than table conversation. I wanted to test — not simply accept — the limits and boundaries of the life I was preparing to lead. And I wanted to give something back to this country that had given so much to me and my family.
I suspect the same is true for you and your experiences here at Washington University. You have learned a lot about the world outside you. But you have learned a lot about what is inside you, as well. This is vital, because from this day forward you will have to rely not on grades or guidance from professors to tell you how you are doing and where you stand. You will have to rely, instead, on an inner compass. And whether that compass is true will determine whether you become a drifter who is blown about by every breeze, or a doer, determined to chart your own course and unafraid, when necessary, to set sail against the strongest wind.
As we go through life, each of us must choose whether to live timidly and complacently, or to act with boldness and faith. Nations must make a similar choice as they move through history. And in our era, America is faced with an historic choice about the role it is to play in the world.
The strength of the United States is not in doubt. Our economy is the largest; our military the mightiest; our influence the most pervasive — not by a little, but by a lot. What is in doubt is how we intend to use our power.
A little more than half a century ago, an earlier generation of Americans faced this same question. They had emerged triumphant after battling perhaps the greatest evil our world has ever known only to be confronted by new dangers. America then stood alone in a damaged world, facing a rising Soviet empire and a devastated Europe. In the White House was a plainspoken man named Harry Truman — one of Missouri’s many great gifts to our country.
“Events have brought our American democracy to new influence and new responsibilities,” said Truman. “This will test our courage, our devotion to duty and our concept of liberty. Tyranny,” he continued in words that could have been uttered today, “is not new in the world. As long as democracy has existed, so has tyranny. But never has it been harder for tyranny and democracy to coexist.”
“The reason is the elimination of distance,” said Truman. “Where once we could ignore a far off tyranny, there are no longer any far-off places. Today, everybody on the globe is our neighbor.”
Truman and the leaders of his time responded to this new reality by inventing institutions that would increase cooperation among nations. These included NATO, the UN, the Organization of American States and Bretton Woods. Over the years, the combined strength of those organizations made the world more prosperous, brought down the Berlin Wall and helped make the democratic tide a rising tide on every continent.
Today, our leaders face a similar choice. The extent of American power has created an opportunity for us to make our nation more secure within a world that is healthier, richer and more peaceful than it has ever been. But if we are not prudent in exercising that power, we will create resentments that will make it much harder in the long run to achieve our goals.
After September 11, 2001, former President George Bush said he hoped the shock of the terror attacks would [and I quote] “erase the concept in some quarters that America can go it alone in the fight against terrorism or in anything else for that matter.[unquote]” During his trip to Europe next month for a meeting with the other great industrialized countries, the members of the G-8, the current President Bush will have the opportunity to clarify the character and purpose of American leadership. I hope the President’s message will be a unifying and an uplifting one, reaching minds and hearts across every border of geography and culture.
I hope the President will emphasize not only what our country is against in the world, but also what America is for: taking a hard line against terror, but also outlining plans to strengthen democracy, forge peace in the Middle East, help people around the world to live better lives, and transform the plague of HIV/AIDS from a menace into a memory. I hope he will put to rest suspicions about our intentions in Iraq, and fears that we see ourselves as somehow above the international standards we apply to other countries. I hope he will be frank in stating American positions but also clear in recognizing that others have their own views and that nothing is more natural than disagreement and debate among the leaders of free societies. And I hope he will reaffirm America’s conviction that the alliances and institutions created by Harry Truman’s generation are platforms for progress, not relics to be bypassed for fear they will hold us back or tie us down.
We have to stop bashing the United Nations. Granted it’s full of foreigners, which frankly can’t be helped. There are times when the United States, like any country, must act alone to defend its most vital interests. But today, in most places, in most cases, America will stand taller and do better if we are part of a larger team.
This matters to us all, because we have learned over and over again through history that the ideals transmitted and cherished at Washington University and other great centers of liberal education are not self-perpetuating. Our ideals have enemies, and those enemies can amass great power and inflict enormous harm, especially when democratic forces are divided and bickering.
Even the closest of friends will not agree on every specific issue or policy. No nation sees the world precisely the same as any other. What is vital is that free nations continue to agree on the big things, so that past mistakes become future lessons, and the demons of terror and totalitarianism, genocide and ethnic cleansing, are recognized early and stoutly opposed.
To the Class of 2003, let me say that I do not intend this afternoon to put the weight of the world upon your shoulders, for that is your parents’ job. However, I do hope that each of you will use the knowledge gained here at this University to be more than a consumer of liberty, but also a defender and an enricher of it, employing your talents to heal, help and teach. I hope you will be doers not drifters, and that you will choose to live life boldly, with largeness of spirit and generosity of heart.
It is said that all work that is worth doing is done in faith. Today, at this ceremony of celebration and anticipation, I urge us all to embrace the faith that every dispute remedied by our patience, every prejudice rebutted by our courage, every danger surmounted by our vigilance, and every barrier to justice brought down by our determination will ennoble our own lives, inspire others, and explode outward the boundaries of what is achievable on this earth.
To those who graduate today, I again say, “Congratulations, the world is waiting for you.” And thank you again for inviting me to share with you this glorious day.
