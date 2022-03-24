News
Western Minnesota fatal shooting stemmed from domestic dispute, police say
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — The Breckenridge Police Department in western Minnesota is investigating an apparent fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.
According to a statement released by the police department:
Officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic violence incident around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers secured the scene and learned that an altercation occurred between a husband and wife at the couple’s residence.
Officers found the husband deceased inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
The man’s body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident and there is no threat to the public, police said. Also, neither party involved in the incident was taken to the hospital, police said.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said the identities of the people involved were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Karlgaard said he may release more information once he has received the preliminary autopsy report, which he said might happen as soon as Thursday.
Kyrie Irving, Nets get good news off the court, then get hit with chemistry lesson from Grizzlies in 132-120 loss
MEMPHIS — What’s chemistry to a team with two of the greatest scorers in NBA history?
A make-or-break test on the way to a championship.
The Nets were short three rotation players in Wednesday’s matchup against the West’s second-best Grizzlies: Seth Curry (left ankle) and Goran Dragic (left knee) were late scratches and LaMarcus Aldridge continues to miss time with a gimpy right hip.
But with Kevin Durant on one end and Kyrie Irving on the other, that’s not supposed to matter.
Especially not against a Grizzlies team without superstar sensation Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies and Nets, however, are not the same: While the Nets spiraled from first in the East to eighth in the conference after Durant’s mid-season MCL sprain, Memphis improved to a 15-2 in games without Morant (knee soreness) in their 132-120 victory over the Nets on Sunday.
“Talent. They have a talented, balanced roster,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “Our roster’s built on three stars. When they’re out, it puts a big strain on guys playing roles that they haven’t played before.”
It’s a testament to the effective roster building by Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman, and to the coaching and player development from head coach Taylor Jenkins.
And it’s why the news that Irving will be eligible to play at Barclays Center beginning with Sunday’s home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets may make them the most exciting team in the Eastern Conference.
But they are still behind teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the race to the Eastern Conference crown.
Irving and Durant were spectacular in Memphis, trading baskets like it was a game on the blacktop. The two superstars combined for 78 points and lifted the Nets out of a first-half deficit that ballooned as large as 17 points.
Basketball, however, is more than a two-man game, more than a game of pickup at the park, as evidenced by the Grizzlies’ success without their top player.
As Morant watched from the sidelines, occasionally trash-talking Durant from the bench with a decked out white gold chain hanging from his neck, seven of his teammates scored in double figures.
“It’s a new group. I think we’re still learning each other,” Nash said. “It was a great experience for us. That’s how teams are gonna beat us. … It’s a lesson. It’s an opportunity for us to see what the playoffs look like.”
It’s not just the points, either, but how the Grizzlies amassed them. They outrebounded the Nets and turned those boards into transition threes. Memphis’ three-point shooters also double as lockdown defenders: Desmond Bane shot 6-of-10 from downtown, but took his turn guarding both Durant and Irving.
Dillon Brooks also hit a pair of threes while bringing physicality to the defensive end. And in Morant’s absence, De’Anthony Melton hit six threes off the bench for 23 points.
The Grizzlies’ performance spoiled Irving’s night: Wednesday was his 30th birthday, and it was the day reports surfaced of mayor Adams’ intentions of ending the private sector vaccine mandate to no longer restrict unvaccinated athletes and entertainers from performing in local arenas.
It was also a night the Grizzlies reminded the Nets they need more than just starpower to win big. Memphis substantiated itself as a championship contender as their superstar guard nursed a knee injury.
Meanwhile the Nets, who had won six of seven games entering Wednesday, were on the receiving end of a harsh reality check.
It takes more than just talent to win in this league. It takes chemistry, continuity, some luck and some skill. The Nets have the talent, loads of it, but it’s unclear whether that talent can compensate for the areas they lack.
On Wednesday, it didn’t, and the road to a championship is a lot harsher than a Grizzles team without their best player.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner accused of misconduct
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Bar Ethics Department filed a massive complaint against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of professional misconduct.
Gardner has a hearing set for April 11. If she is found guilty, she could lose her law license. The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case.
“I believe there is a very high likelihood that she will be convicted on these charges for no other reason than the length and breadth of charges,” said St. Louis attorney Brad Young of Harris Dowell, Fisher, and Young.
After studying the 73-page complaint, Young said it alleges how Gardner fostered and promoted the perjury charges that were leveled against William Tisaby. He said she is accused of allowing Tisaby, her lead investigator, to commit perjury and that she took no steps to correct the record once she was made aware of his actions.
“If the Missouri Supreme Court finds that she is guilty of ethics charges and professional misconduct, it could result in probation, a suspension of her law license, or disbarment,” said Young.
If that happens, under Missouri law, Gardner would be ineligible to be the circuit attorney. Also under Missouri law, Gov. Mike Parson would be empowered to appoint a replacement if he so desired.
When asked if the case could be continued in April, Young responded: “At this time, she has received two, if not three. But there is a chance it will be continued, but a greater chance it will be heard on April 11.”
It’s important to note the Tisaby guilty plea does not include Kim Gardner. Also, the accusations made in the 73-page complaint still have to be proven at the hearing.
Winderman’s view: Still waiting on the full Oladipo, plus other Heat-Warriors thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors:
— While the back spasms well could have been a factor, Victor Oladipo continues to have the look of a player yet to get fully back up to speed to the NBA game.
— Then again, we are talking about a player with just four appearances this season prior to Wednesday night.
— At this point, expectations likely will need to be tempered.
— To perhaps more of a situational talent.
— Perhaps putting Heat expectations with Oladipo closer to where the Nets’ expectations might be with Ben Simmons.
— Good players try to get back.
— The canvas clearly was there, with Tyler Herro sitting this one out with knee pain.
— And Oladipo certainly attempted to push things in his limited minutes.
— Good, including an early reverse layup and then a late 3-pointer.
— But also a bad late foul on Warriors 3-point attempt.
— Timing still not quite there.
— As the clock further ticks down on the regular season.
— Depending on Herro’s status, there might not be many more of these opportunities.
— As it was, casting Oladipo at point guard at times in this one hardly played to his prime skill set.
— A move necessitated with Gabe Vincent out for a second consecutive game with a toe issue.
— Jimmy Butler again went from questionable with his ankle sprain to the starting lineup.
— Opening alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— And of course Jimmy Butler opened the scoring with a three, showing you can get a triple-shot at Big Face coffee.
— It was Butler’s 18th made three of the season. His 19th followed shortly thereafter.
— Shorthanded, the Warriors opened with a lineup of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
— Markieff Morris played as Heat sixth man.
— Morris entered at center, in place of Adebayo.
— Max Strus followed for the Heat.
— And then Oladipo.
— With Caleb Martin rounding out the first nine.
— Martin listed as questionable with his knee issue.
— This time, Dewayne Dedmon also got minutes, making it 10 deep by the midpoint of the second period.
— Dedmon’s first action in three games.
— Dedmon converted a 3-pointer shortly after entering.
— Lowry’s fourth 3-point attempt was the 5,300th of his career.
— Tucker’s second made shot was the 2,000th of his career.
— With his first steal, Butler moved past Josh Richardson for 17th on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra said the Warriors’ approach this season has been unique to today’s NBA game.
— “They’re a really unselfish ball-movement, body-movement team,” he said. “They play differently than most of the teams in the league. And even without some of their guys, they still have that style.”
— He added, “So it’s really become a pick-and-roll dominant league. And they do so much more stuff off of movement, catch-and-shoots, misdirection actions. You have to be very disciplined to your system and what they do, and do it consistently the entire game.”
— Spoelstra also was asked about the rise of the Warriors’ Poole.
— “It’s been exponential,” he said. “I enjoy seeing those kind of stories, players that weren’t necessarily blue-chippers or lottery picks. It just shows you that really good players take a lot of different paths to get to this point.”
— Warriors coach Steve Kerr said holding out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter, among other, was just a matter of practicing prudence.
— “Just talking to the training staff and continuing the process of making sure our players, who have been injured or who are recovering from injuries, are getting the care they need and the rest they need and not subjecting them to risk,” Kerr said.
— He added, “These decisions are based on process, not on the results of the previous night’s game. We are just following the process and it’s important that we keep these guys healthy with the playoffs coming up. So just making the wise decision.”
— He further explained, “In general, Otto and Klay are not going to play back-to-backs. I always reserve the right to play them. And Draymond just coming back from his own injury, they are more vulnerable playing a back-to-back then they would be otherwise.”
— Kerr also spoke pregame on Adebayo, who he helped coach to last summer’s Olympic gold.
— “I think just the versatility that he brings now, that’s what separates, to me, the best defenders in the league,” Kerr said. “It is the versatility to guard multiple positions, multiple actions, to roam and protect teammates. He does all of that. He can guard one through five on switches.”
— Kerr added, “He is absolutely elite and it was really fun coaching him in the Olympics. Just a great guy, great teammate. The tandem of Draymond and Bam was really something to watch. Not just defensively. They are pretty special in terms of their ability to push the ball in transition, kind of that play at point-center role. Very unique players.”
