When a chef friend visits, we check out women-led restaurants. Here’s our itinerary.
When people ask me how I got interested in food, I always have to mention my friend Lynn.
We lived together in our early 20s, and we discovered cooking and eating great food together.
She went to culinary school and became a chef. I was always a little jealous of that move.
But now, later in life, we are both in the food world — me as a writer, she as the chef and owner of a really great restaurant in eastern Wisconsin.
That also means we are both really, really busy. And since we don’t live in the same city, when we get together, we cram in lots of laughs and lots and lots of dining out.
We recently took a trip to see another treasured pal in San Diego, but managed to cram in a few extra days together here in the cities.
I thought it would be fun to give our outings a theme this time, and since Lynn came up in kitchens, where being a woman isn’t always easy, that theme was restaurants and bakeries owned or helmed by women.
We hit just a few spots, but it was great for her to see and be inspired by the great food that women in the Twin Cities are creating.
Here’s a rundown of our itinerary:
Hai Hai
We flew in from San Diego in the late afternoon, so there was just enough time to shower and dress for dinner. I wanted to take Lynn to Hai Hai because on a previous visit, we had eaten at chef Christina Nguyen’s other Minneapolis restaurant, Hola Arepa, and Lynn loved it.
Hai Hai is a much more personal project for Nguyen, who is the daughter of Vietnamese immigrants. She used her intimate knowledge of the cuisine, along with some more recent travels to southeast Asia, to create fresh, fantastic dishes. Our favorite restaurants are the ones where you can feel the love on your plate, and Hai Hai definitely fits that bill.
We started with some tropical cocktails, which were, as always, stellar. (Nguyen’s husband, Birk Grudem, is one of the best bartenders in the cities.) I loved Postcards from Palawan, a slightly smoky, spicy mezcal-based drink that draws tartness from tamarind and pineapple and kick from Thai chiles. We also enjoyed the infinitely photographable, balanced and tropical Private Island slushie.
As for the food, we were blown away by the flavor explosion of every dish, from the fishy (in a good way) water fern cakes, to the beguiling crispy rice salad, a plate full of spicy, crisp, herbaceous and deep umami flavors.
The beef rendang was Asian comfort food at its finest. Spicy, creamy, slightly tart and served with a coconut rice that I could eat a vat of. And I had to order the Vietnamese crepe, because Lynn hadn’t had one. The crispy rice-flour crepe is wrapped around pork belly and shrimp, but to properly eat it, you put a slice into a lettuce leaf and drizzle it with nuoc cham and garlic chili sauce. It’s essentially a party in your mouth.
Tired and full, we decided to call it an early night.
Stella Belle
I thought it would be nice to have a more casual brunch, and Stella Belle on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, with its bright, airy atmosphere, came to mind.
Chef Leah Raymundo is not afraid of flavor, and though a few of the dishes we ordered were not as good as my first few visits to the cafe, there was still plenty to love.
Lynn ordered the cacio e pepe scrambled eggs, which were just too peppery. I love cacio e pepe pasta, and have had plenty of it in Italy and here, so I know that it’s a fine line between enough and too much pepper. Still, it was a fun twist on a dish we knew well, and when combined with the thick toast beneath the eggs, it was more than edible. I was craving vegetables, so went with a za’atar flavored potato and cauliflower dish, which was filling and tasty, though also possibly pushed the spice limit.
Our favorite bite was definitely a crepe filled with peppery arugula, nutty prosciutto and creamy brie. It was the lightness we were craving and the flavor balance that was missing in the other dishes.
A new from-the-table online ordering system was pretty slick, though, and gave us more time to chat versus standing in line.
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill
Lynn is a huge pastry person — and she also bakes my favorite bread on Earth — so I knew we had to make a stop at Bellecour.
Chef Diane Moua is the queen of laminated dough in particular, so we ordered the cardamom twist and a St. Patrick’s Day special — a green-striped croissant filled with Bailey’s Irish Cream mousse. The croissant was airy and perfect, and the boozy mousse a nice surprise. But the cardamom roll, with its Nordic sugar and spice, was definitely the favorite, especially the crispy, caramelized bits at the bottom of the pastry.
I sent Lynn home with some of the bakery’s fantastic, buttery Kouign-amann sticks, which are best when dipped in black coffee.
Chip’s Clubhouse
The plan had been to make a quick stop for some cocktails and a few snacks here, because chefs Gina Mangiameli and Tara Coleman have not only created one of my favorite hangouts, but also because their goofy friendship reminds me of the one Lynn and I share.
That pit stop turned into a light meal, though, as we sampled our way through some fun new menu items and ended up splitting one of the restaurant’s fabulous burgers between four of us.
Mangiameli insisted that we try the uber-crisp new honey-butter wings, which were deep-fried, a little sweet and a little savory. Served with the restaurant’s house-made, herb-packed ranch, they’re a wing-lover’s dream.
We also tested out the new beef empanadas, pillowy little pastries that are stuffed with spiced beef and served with a killer crema sauce, and some ground pork kebabs with a tart yogurt sauce, ground cherries and an herb-packed chermoula. I’ll be back for both.
And Lynn totally fell for barman Tim Leary’s lighter take on a negroni, which is honestly one of my favorite drinks in St. Paul right now.
Myriel
We were definitely bordering on full when we rolled into Myriel, but I knew Lynn would love chef Karyn Tomlinson’s sparse, Nordic sensibilities.
Since Tomlinson focuses on whole-animal butchery — and that means using every part of the animal — we had to start with the charcuterie plate. A rich, creamy duck-liver pate and some duck rillettes were paired with some local, cave-aged blue cheese and little yellow bean pickles for some perfect first bites.
Tomlinson’s pureed soups are always showstoppers, and the celery root version we had was no exception.
“You’re tasting restraint,” Lynn said, swooning. “It’s allowing the celery root to be what it is — sweet and delicious.”
That restraint continued with the luscious black lentils, which are perfectly cooked, earthy and topped simply with a frisee salad.
Lynn’s pillowy, crisped gnocchi, which she has perfected with many years of practice, have really ruined me for all other gnocchi, with the possible exception of Tomlinson’s little rye dumplings, so of course we ordered them. And they were light, slightly crisped, and tasted of that sharp, peppery grain.
My favorite Myriel dish, uber-tender duck breast in a sweet/umami caramel sauce, was as wonderful as always, and a lamb sausage perfectly spiced if a bit dry.
We were the last to leave the restaurant as we lingered over some fudgy Swedish brownies and an after-dinner drink.
It was sad to see Lynn go, but I felt like we crammed in as much as we could in the day and a half we had.
5 WOMEN-LED RESTAURANTS
- Hai Hai: 2121 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-223-8640; haihaimpls.com
- Stella Belle: 325 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-508-1654; stellabelle-stpaul.com
- Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill: 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery
- Chip’s Clubhouse: 272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
- Myriel: 470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com
ASK IRA: Was Wednesday night’s commotion a case of Heat culture or Heat crisis?
Q: Jimmy Butler’s shelf life with all his past teams has been about three years. This dust-up Wednesday night only goes to show you. When can we start the Jimmy Butler-for-Bradley Beal trade talks? — Greg, Jacksonville.
A: Really, that’s where we’re going after a single animated moment amid a rough patch for the Heat? In these cases, it’s not about what happens in the moment, it’s about what happens in the ensuing moments. So this, in many ways, is an incident with a story that has yet to be fully written. Of course, after Monday night’s loss to the shorthanded 76ers, we thought the pushback would come on Wednesday night against the Warriors. Not even close. So this is about more than Jimmy Butler or his moods. This is about a team that has held itself to a higher standard all season now seeing whether the foundation is cracked. This moment is not about Jimmy. This moment is about the entire roster and, yes, the coaching staff. When the going gets tough, where does this Heat team go? Last season, when the going to rough against the Bucks in the playoffs, the Heat wilted.
Q: I feel like the Heat are a team in freefall, a team that thinks they have already done enough winning to be in the playoffs. Team after good team slaps the Heat around and the Heat attitude is a bored yawn. It reminds me of last season’s ending. — Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: I agree that the Heat seemingly reached a point where the regular season had grown tiresome, something we’re seeing across the league. So now, at a time when teams might be easing to the finish line, there can be no coasting. There now are nine games to get this right, with all games likely to have playoff-seeding meaning. And challenges certainly loom, with games remaining before the playoffs against the Nets, Celtics, Bulls and Raptors, among others. Who are the Heat? With three weeks remaining before the playoffs, I’m not certain anyone involved is sure.
Q: Udonis Haslem’s couch coaching was bound to agitate someone at some point. — Wendy, Orlando.
A: And you can tell that the moment had a significant impact on Udonis Haslem the remainder of the night, as he sat on the end of the bench, not his typical demonstrative self, rarely rising during the course of play. But that is what happens when you have strong-willed players. So now it will be seen whether the moment was a one-off, or if there perhaps is instruction, behind the scenes, to tone down the exhortations on a roster with so many proven veterans.
()
Mike Preston: A farewell to longtime Ravens president Dick Cass, who modernized the franchise in Baltimore | COMMENTARY
Few people have had as much impact on the Ravens as owners Art Modell and Steve Bisicotti, but president Dick Cass sure is close.
Cass, 76, announced his retirement in early February after 18 years with the organization. On Thursday, he’ll appear alongside his successor, Sashi Brown, when the former Cleveland Browns and Washington Wizards executive is officially introduced.
Former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who never liked giving interviews and currently serves as the team’s executive vice president, can’t say farewell to Cass without talking about how his longtime coworker reshaped the organization.
I always called Cass “The Quiet Storm.”
“It’s gone unnoticed, his impact on the organization,” said Newsome, the team’s general manager from 2002 to 2018. “In this league, when it comes to recognition, that always goes to the owner, head coach and the quarterback.
“When he got here in 2004, Brian [Billick] was still the head coach. Obviously, there were always some issues with the stadium that had to be dealt with, but we were basically a mom-and-pop organization. He had to navigate us through the league while the team was expanding without compromising the foundation that was already in place.”
The term “mom-and-pop” was appropriate. The Ravens were a family-owned business, but their financial troubles were well documented, which is one of the reasons they moved from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996.
It’s also one of the main reasons NFL owners approved Bisciotti’s purchase of 49% of the team in 2000 and the remaining 51% in 2004.
Bisciotti’s first hire was Cass, and Newsome remembers meeting him for the first time while flying back from the owners’ meeting after the sale was approved.
“He was so poised and had a great working knowledge of the National Football League,” Newsome said. “And he was so easy to talk to. [Former NFL running back] Calvin Hill and I are very close, and he had given me a scouting report on Dick, and it was all very good.”
Cass turned the Ravens into not just one of the best organizations in the NFL, but all of professional sports.
He used his previous experience of working with Dallas, Washington and the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets to modernize the Ravens, who had 98 full-time employees under the Modells. That number is now 275.
According to Newsome, Cass has been involved with every part of the franchise, from staff and player personnel, to corporate sales, to communications and business ventures and even draft meetings and player selections.
A graduate of Princeton in 1968 and later from Yale Law School in 1971, Cass has guided the Ravens through two collective bargaining agreements between the league and the players’ association.
Yes, he has that kind of mind.
“He becomes our research,” Newsome said. “When we have questions, we just went to Dick and asked him how we were supposed to handle this? Being the attorney that he is, he could explain it in a very simple way, and then we would go and execute it.
“Dick was always very supportive, not only of me, but [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and head coaches John Harbaugh and Brian. If there was something we needed after discussing it with him, he would find a way to make it happen.”
In 2006, then-league commissioner Paul Tagliabue pointed out Cass’ major input into the revenue-sharing plan of the collective bargaining agreement. There was some speculation that Cass would replace Tagliabue as commissioner, but that doesn’t fit his style.
Cass is a background kind of guy. He is personable but very seldom talks about himself, probably because he is such a great listener.
He also comes from a military family, which helped, according to Newsome.
“I think he moved around a lot, and when you live in different spots, you learn how to deal with different types of people, learn how to make friends, learn how to adjust,” Newsome said. “I think that allows that person to be comfortable in his own skin, but also be comfortable around other people because he is comfortable with who he is.”
But don’t get the impression that Cass was a pushover. Remember the nickname, “The Quiet Storm”?
“Oh yeah, he can get mad and some choice words can come out of his mouth. I’ve seen him mad,” Newsome said, laughing. “But he does have a good sense of humor.”
Cass is a compassionate person. With some organizational leaders, you can get the impression they participate in charitable causes because they are required to, or want the good press that comes with it.
Cass seemed to care no matter what the endeavor, whether it was supporting various charities or distributing monies for social justice reform throughout Baltimore.
There are stories of how he and the Ravens picked up the expenses of a media member who died or how Cass donated a kidney to a close friend in 2006. He brought as much energy to work for the past 18 years as he does on his daily early morning jogs.
The Ravens are going to miss Cass.
“Dick has always done a great job of acquiring as much information as he can before talking to someone because he wants to be comfortable in having that conversation,” Newsome said.
“Steve always said he wanted us to be good partners, but Dick was a great partner. We had talked about him leaving before but he always said he wanted to make sure we were in better shape now than when we started, and he wanted it to stay on course.”
()
13-year-old girl reported missing in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police said April Houston was last seen around midnight Wednesday in the area near Wiskow Drive and Suntree Drive. She reportedly walked away from a family member and has not been heard from since.
She may be in the same area with a friend who goes by the name Miya.
Houston is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, shorts, and white crocs.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the department at 636-529-8210 or call 911.
