Winderman’s view: Still waiting on the full Oladipo, plus other Heat-Warriors thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 118-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors:
— While the back spasms well could have been a factor, Victor Oladipo continues to have the look of a player yet to get fully back up to speed to the NBA game.
— Then again, we are talking about a player with just four appearances this season prior to Wednesday night.
— At this point, expectations likely will need to be tempered.
— To perhaps more of a situational talent.
— Perhaps putting Heat expectations with Oladipo closer to where the Nets’ expectations might be with Ben Simmons.
— Good players try to get back.
— The canvas clearly was there, with Tyler Herro sitting this one out with knee pain.
— And Oladipo certainly attempted to push things in his limited minutes.
— Good, including an early reverse layup and then a late 3-pointer.
— But also a bad late foul on Warriors 3-point attempt.
— Timing still not quite there.
— As the clock further ticks down on the regular season.
— Depending on Herro’s status, there might not be many more of these opportunities.
— As it was, casting Oladipo at point guard at times in this one hardly played to his prime skill set.
— A move necessitated with Gabe Vincent out for a second consecutive game with a toe issue.
— Jimmy Butler again went from questionable with his ankle sprain to the starting lineup.
— Opening alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— And of course Jimmy Butler opened the scoring with a three, showing you can get a triple-shot at Big Face coffee.
— It was Butler’s 18th made three of the season. His 19th followed shortly thereafter.
— Shorthanded, the Warriors opened with a lineup of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.
— Markieff Morris played as Heat sixth man.
— Morris entered at center, in place of Adebayo.
— Max Strus followed for the Heat.
— And then Oladipo.
— With Caleb Martin rounding out the first nine.
— Martin listed as questionable with his knee issue.
— This time, Dewayne Dedmon also got minutes, making it 10 deep by the midpoint of the second period.
— Dedmon’s first action in three games.
— Dedmon converted a 3-pointer shortly after entering.
— Lowry’s fourth 3-point attempt was the 5,300th of his career.
— Tucker’s second made shot was the 2,000th of his career.
— With his first steal, Butler moved past Josh Richardson for 17th on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra said the Warriors’ approach this season has been unique to today’s NBA game.
— “They’re a really unselfish ball-movement, body-movement team,” he said. “They play differently than most of the teams in the league. And even without some of their guys, they still have that style.”
— He added, “So it’s really become a pick-and-roll dominant league. And they do so much more stuff off of movement, catch-and-shoots, misdirection actions. You have to be very disciplined to your system and what they do, and do it consistently the entire game.”
— Spoelstra also was asked about the rise of the Warriors’ Poole.
— “It’s been exponential,” he said. “I enjoy seeing those kind of stories, players that weren’t necessarily blue-chippers or lottery picks. It just shows you that really good players take a lot of different paths to get to this point.”
— Warriors coach Steve Kerr said holding out Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Otto Porter, among other, was just a matter of practicing prudence.
— “Just talking to the training staff and continuing the process of making sure our players, who have been injured or who are recovering from injuries, are getting the care they need and the rest they need and not subjecting them to risk,” Kerr said.
— He added, “These decisions are based on process, not on the results of the previous night’s game. We are just following the process and it’s important that we keep these guys healthy with the playoffs coming up. So just making the wise decision.”
— He further explained, “In general, Otto and Klay are not going to play back-to-backs. I always reserve the right to play them. And Draymond just coming back from his own injury, they are more vulnerable playing a back-to-back then they would be otherwise.”
— Kerr also spoke pregame on Adebayo, who he helped coach to last summer’s Olympic gold.
— “I think just the versatility that he brings now, that’s what separates, to me, the best defenders in the league,” Kerr said. “It is the versatility to guard multiple positions, multiple actions, to roam and protect teammates. He does all of that. He can guard one through five on switches.”
— Kerr added, “He is absolutely elite and it was really fun coaching him in the Olympics. Just a great guy, great teammate. The tandem of Draymond and Bam was really something to watch. Not just defensively. They are pretty special in terms of their ability to push the ball in transition, kind of that play at point-center role. Very unique players.”
‘You are worthy’: Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense third day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday with a speech on racial progress that drew tears from the nominee and held the rapt attention of colleagues.
Booker, a Black Democrat from New Jersey, said he could no longer hold back his emotion over how Jackson has conducted herself in the face of combative questioning about her handling of child pornography cases, her representation of accused terrorists and her views on anti-racism teaching in schools.
“You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said, speaking directly to Jackson, who is nominated to become the first Black woman on the high court.
“Nobody’s taking this away from me,” Booker continued, choking up as he spoke. Republicans are “gonna accuse you of this and that. But don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
Jackson, who was sitting silently with her hands clasped, unlocked her fingers to grab a tissue and wiped tears streaming down her cheeks. It was the first time in nearly two dozen hours of questioning from senators that she had showed that much emotion.
Since the beginning of Jackson’s hearings Monday, Democratic and Republican senators have saluted the nominee’s history-making appointment, praised her pedigree, and noted her pleasant temperament and empathetic approach to the law.
But Booker used his remarks to ground Jackson’s elevation to the Supreme Court in a significance beyond simple diversity. In order for Jackson to sit before the panel, he said, she had to overcome systemic barriers and overachieve at every level. Only then could she have the chance to break through one of the last remaining racial ceilings in American democracy.
“I want to tell you, when I look at you, this is why I get emotional,” Booker said. “I’m sorry, you’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You’re a Christian. You’re a mom. It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my ancestors and yours.”
He added: “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”
After a day of charged partisanship, every Republican in the room gave Booker their full attention. Save for some sniffles, the room was completely quiet for the duration of his remarks.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recessed immediately after Booker’s remarks for a short break. Jackson left the room quickly, accompanied by her husband.
During the recess, a line of people, including Jackson’s father, approached Booker and hugged him, several wiping away tears.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who is white, later called Booker’s speech an “epic Senate moment and also a moral reset after some truly poisonous, cynical behavior that trolled through the absolute bottom of what the Senate has done in dark times past.”
When the hearing resumed, a question from Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., about her being an inspiration to young Americans elicited more emotion from Jackson. She said his remarks and question were “very moving.”
Jackson choked up as she told the story of walking around at Harvard University, feeling as if she didn’t belong, when another Black woman who she did not know passed and seemed to understand what she was feeling. “Persevere,” she said the woman told her.
“I hope to inspire people to try to follow this path, because I love this country, because I love the law, because I think it is important that we all invest in our future,” Jackson said. “And the young people are the future.”
RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin lead Knicks to 121-106 win over Hornets
Chalk one up for the Baby ‘Bockers.
With Julius Randle missing his second straight game with a bruised quad, youngsters RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin led the Knicks to an emphatic victory Wednesday over the Hornets, 121-106.
Toppin was especially impressive in his second straight start, recording 18 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and zero fouls in 40 minutes. Barrett dropped an efficient 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, picking up the pace for a team that recorded 30 assists Wednesday.
Rookie Jericho Sims (10 points, 5-for-5 shooting) started at center because Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with an injury.
The Knicks (31-42) went up by 16 after the first quarter and never gave up the advantage, snapping the Hornets’ (37-36) five-game winning streak.
Evan Fournier sets Knicks’ single-season 3-point record in romp over Hornets
Evan Fournier made franchise history from long distance.
The Frenchman broke the Knicks record for 3-pointers in one season, knocking down his 218th in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 121-106 win over the Hornets. He surpassed John Starks, who held the mark for 27 years, and Fournier has nine more games to increase his number.
“It’s cool, especially for a franchise like the Knicks with such a big history and so many great players,” Fournier said. “It’s great. I didn’t really start the year thinking about any of that.”
Starks set his record in 1995, and it deserved an asterisk. That was the first season the NBA moved the 3-point line almost two feet closer at the top of the key. Starks pummeled Dan Majerle’s league record that season, and the line was moved back to its current dimensions in 1997.
“Congratulations, my man,” Starks, a Knicks employee in the community relations department, said in a Twitter post published just minutes after Fournier’s record. “Keep shooting it, alright.”
A couple weeks ago, Fournier surpassed No. 3 on the Knicks’ list, J.R. Smith, who hit 189 triples in 2014. Danilo Gallinari and Jamal Crawford round out the top 5.
Fournier was signed for his offense in the summer with a hefty price tag — four years, $78 million — and morphed into a 3-point specialist largely playing off the ball. Fournier has already attempted 99 more 3-pointers than his previous career high.
He entered Wednesday three short of the record and tied it by the second quarter. Then Fournier missed three potential record setters before nailing his fourth trey of the night with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter. Fournier finished with 12 points, fittingly all on 3-pointers.
For Fournier, it hasn’t been the playmaking role that was expected after signing such a big contract, but it’s also the best opportunity available when sharing a court with ball-dominant teammates Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
“Says more about the away I was able to adapt,” Fournier said. “When you look at the number of 3s I’ve taken this year, I’ve never played so much behind the 3-point line in my career. That’s probably why it took me a couple of months to figure it out, what was my role and how I was going to be able to impact winning and impact the team.
“I think it shows I’m able to adapt to any situation. Earlier in my career, I was much more of a driver. It’s actually good to be able to adapt, to add weapons to your arsenal, to try different things and experience different things. Depending on the system, on the players you’re playing with, you’re not going to be able to dictate how you play. There’s only a few guys that can do that, superstars.”
Fournier found a defined role and it led to breaking a 27-year record.
“When you look at shot profile, it’s very good,” Tom Thibodeau said. “For any off guard, it’s finding rhythm. Timing, spacing, rhythm for a shooter is critical. So, I think his teammates are looking for him more. He knows when it’s coming more. And I think it’s been good. There’s still work to be done where we can, I think, to take advantage of him even more.”
