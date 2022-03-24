News
‘You are worthy’: Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense third day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday with a speech on racial progress that drew tears from the nominee and held the rapt attention of colleagues.
Booker, a Black Democrat from New Jersey, said he could no longer hold back his emotion over how Jackson has conducted herself in the face of combative questioning about her handling of child pornography cases, her representation of accused terrorists and her views on anti-racism teaching in schools.
“You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said, speaking directly to Jackson, who is nominated to become the first Black woman on the high court.
“Nobody’s taking this away from me,” Booker continued, choking up as he spoke. Republicans are “gonna accuse you of this and that. But don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”
Jackson, who was sitting silently with her hands clasped, unlocked her fingers to grab a tissue and wiped tears streaming down her cheeks. It was the first time in nearly two dozen hours of questioning from senators that she had showed that much emotion.
Since the beginning of Jackson’s hearings Monday, Democratic and Republican senators have saluted the nominee’s history-making appointment, praised her pedigree, and noted her pleasant temperament and empathetic approach to the law.
But Booker used his remarks to ground Jackson’s elevation to the Supreme Court in a significance beyond simple diversity. In order for Jackson to sit before the panel, he said, she had to overcome systemic barriers and overachieve at every level. Only then could she have the chance to break through one of the last remaining racial ceilings in American democracy.
“I want to tell you, when I look at you, this is why I get emotional,” Booker said. “I’m sorry, you’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You’re a Christian. You’re a mom. It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my ancestors and yours.”
He added: “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”
After a day of charged partisanship, every Republican in the room gave Booker their full attention. Save for some sniffles, the room was completely quiet for the duration of his remarks.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recessed immediately after Booker’s remarks for a short break. Jackson left the room quickly, accompanied by her husband.
During the recess, a line of people, including Jackson’s father, approached Booker and hugged him, several wiping away tears.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who is white, later called Booker’s speech an “epic Senate moment and also a moral reset after some truly poisonous, cynical behavior that trolled through the absolute bottom of what the Senate has done in dark times past.”
When the hearing resumed, a question from Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., about her being an inspiration to young Americans elicited more emotion from Jackson. She said his remarks and question were “very moving.”
Jackson choked up as she told the story of walking around at Harvard University, feeling as if she didn’t belong, when another Black woman who she did not know passed and seemed to understand what she was feeling. “Persevere,” she said the woman told her.
“I hope to inspire people to try to follow this path, because I love this country, because I love the law, because I think it is important that we all invest in our future,” Jackson said. “And the young people are the future.”
News
RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin lead Knicks to 121-106 win over Hornets
Chalk one up for the Baby ‘Bockers.
With Julius Randle missing his second straight game with a bruised quad, youngsters RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin led the Knicks to an emphatic victory Wednesday over the Hornets, 121-106.
Toppin was especially impressive in his second straight start, recording 18 points with 11 rebounds, six assists and zero fouls in 40 minutes. Barrett dropped an efficient 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting, picking up the pace for a team that recorded 30 assists Wednesday.
Rookie Jericho Sims (10 points, 5-for-5 shooting) started at center because Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with an injury.
The Knicks (31-42) went up by 16 after the first quarter and never gave up the advantage, snapping the Hornets’ (37-36) five-game winning streak.
()
News
Evan Fournier sets Knicks’ single-season 3-point record in romp over Hornets
Evan Fournier made franchise history from long distance.
The Frenchman broke the Knicks record for 3-pointers in one season, knocking down his 218th in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 121-106 win over the Hornets. He surpassed John Starks, who held the mark for 27 years, and Fournier has nine more games to increase his number.
“It’s cool, especially for a franchise like the Knicks with such a big history and so many great players,” Fournier said. “It’s great. I didn’t really start the year thinking about any of that.”
Starks set his record in 1995, and it deserved an asterisk. That was the first season the NBA moved the 3-point line almost two feet closer at the top of the key. Starks pummeled Dan Majerle’s league record that season, and the line was moved back to its current dimensions in 1997.
“Congratulations, my man,” Starks, a Knicks employee in the community relations department, said in a Twitter post published just minutes after Fournier’s record. “Keep shooting it, alright.”
A couple weeks ago, Fournier surpassed No. 3 on the Knicks’ list, J.R. Smith, who hit 189 triples in 2014. Danilo Gallinari and Jamal Crawford round out the top 5.
Fournier was signed for his offense in the summer with a hefty price tag — four years, $78 million — and morphed into a 3-point specialist largely playing off the ball. Fournier has already attempted 99 more 3-pointers than his previous career high.
He entered Wednesday three short of the record and tied it by the second quarter. Then Fournier missed three potential record setters before nailing his fourth trey of the night with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter. Fournier finished with 12 points, fittingly all on 3-pointers.
For Fournier, it hasn’t been the playmaking role that was expected after signing such a big contract, but it’s also the best opportunity available when sharing a court with ball-dominant teammates Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
“Says more about the away I was able to adapt,” Fournier said. “When you look at the number of 3s I’ve taken this year, I’ve never played so much behind the 3-point line in my career. That’s probably why it took me a couple of months to figure it out, what was my role and how I was going to be able to impact winning and impact the team.
“I think it shows I’m able to adapt to any situation. Earlier in my career, I was much more of a driver. It’s actually good to be able to adapt, to add weapons to your arsenal, to try different things and experience different things. Depending on the system, on the players you’re playing with, you’re not going to be able to dictate how you play. There’s only a few guys that can do that, superstars.”
Fournier found a defined role and it led to breaking a 27-year record.
“When you look at shot profile, it’s very good,” Tom Thibodeau said. “For any off guard, it’s finding rhythm. Timing, spacing, rhythm for a shooter is critical. So, I think his teammates are looking for him more. He knows when it’s coming more. And I think it’s been good. There’s still work to be done where we can, I think, to take advantage of him even more.”
()
News
Timberwolves continue to try to add different defenses to arsenal
If you’re wondering why Mavericks center Dwight Powell continuously found himself open for dunks in Dallas’ win over Minnesota on Monday, well, you weren’t alone.
It had to do with the Timberwolves’ coverage.
“We were in a drop (coverage),” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch explained. “He got behind them and that wasn’t supposed to happen in a drop.”
That’s the pick and roll coverage where the big man defending the screen — usually Karl-Anthony Towns — drops back toward the hoop as the ball handler and the roll man heads toward the bucket, with the goal of Towns keeping everything in front of him.
But Towns often becomes too engaged with the ball handler, leaving the rolling back man free to get behind him for an easy pass and dunk.
Drop coverage hasn’t been kind to Towns throughout his career. He’s proven much more effective this season when he’s allowed to meet the ball handler out on the perimeter, fresh off the screen in the “high wall” look. That’s the look Minnesota has employed for much of this season and reverted back to in the second half of the loss to Dallas.
“We just needed to up our aggressiveness,” Finch said. “We started the game in a drop and we didn’t have much impact right there. We just needed to up our aggressiveness.”
The drop coverage did help Minnesota limit Luka Doncic’s scoring, but it was at the cost of easy assists for Doncic to dunkers down low.
“We obviously know in any defensive coverage, there’s going to be a weak spot in it. We knew what the weak spot was,” Towns said. “I thought we did a good job of containing their best player and making him have to work for a lot of shots.”
Finch and the coaching staff remain hopeful that the Wolves can add to their defensive war chest with multiple looks that they can employ throughout a game or, perhaps, a playoff series.
“We’re not gonna just be able to get away with high wall the whole game,” Jaylen Nowell said. “So we want to make sure we can do every single thing and execute every single defense.”
They haven’t been able to prove that yet. Minnesota’s defense drops off dramatically when it shifts schemes. The Wolves opened their game Wednesday against Phoenix back in the trusty high-wall look.
“I definitely think that’s one of our best defenses right now. I think we get a lot of stops with those,” Nowell said. “So I think when we do that, when we’re in that type of defense, we do tend to get a lot more stops. But as for the playoffs — I’ve never been to the playoffs — but I mean that’s a whole different ball game. We’re gonna have to be able to play all different types of defenses. That’s why we’re kind of going away from that, trying to see what else we can improve on.”
‘You are worthy’: Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin lead Knicks to 121-106 win over Hornets
Evan Fournier sets Knicks’ single-season 3-point record in romp over Hornets
Timberwolves continue to try to add different defenses to arsenal
Jackson heading for likely confirmation despite GOP darts
Belleville nurse pleads guilty to reckless conduct after patient’s death
Boys basketball Class A state quarterfinal: New Life Academy 64, Sacred Heart 58
Letters: Repairing the damage would be better than sitting in jail
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
Minnesota lawmakers consider changes to ‘felony murder’ statute, saying it can snare the unwitting
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death