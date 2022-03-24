News
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders heard impassioned pleas Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country and the United States announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid as officials gathered for a trio of summits to discuss next steps in countering Russia’s month-old invasion of its much smaller neighbor.
The extraordinary series of summits — hosted by NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union — reflected alarm that the conflict shows no sign of ending soon and could even spread beyond Ukraine’s borders. As Europe faces its greatest crisis in generations, Western leaders continue the search for ways to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while avoiding steps that could lead to a wider war on the continent.
Zelenskky, addressing the NATO gathering by video from Kyiv, called for “military assistance without limitations” as Russia is “without limits using its entire arsenal.” He specifically asked for anti-air and anti-ship weapons. And although Zelenskyy thanked Western nations for support they already have provided, his frustration was clear.
He urged NATO to provide Ukraine with “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks.” “We can’t just buy those,” Zelenskyy said. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
U.S President Joe Biden, who is attending all three summits, said more aid was on its way.
“We are committed to identifying additional equipment, including air defense systems, to help Ukraine,” Biden said in a written statement after the NATO meeting.
Billions of dollars of military hardware has already been provided. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
The White House announced that the U.S. will welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s parliament, known as the Duma, and defense contractors. The U.S. will also work with other Western nations to ensure gold reserves held by Russia’s central bank are subjected to existing sanctions.
With Russia facing increasing international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned China against coming to its rescue.
“They should join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia,” either with economic or military support, he said after the closed-door meeting.
The possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been a grim topic of conversation in Brussels, but a possibility leaders were preparing for.
Biden has said that possibility is a “real threat.” In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was “an existential threat for our country.”
A senior European diplomat said Western leaders would continue having quiet discussions on how to respond if Russia resorts to what would be the world’s first use of a tactical nuclear weapon.
The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” he said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.
“We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense,” Stoltenberg said before the summit.
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wants to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
The U.S. is looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be seeking clarity on how the U.S. and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to visit Poland on Friday, where the energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.
Sullivan said Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
Biden arrived in Brussels with Americans increasingly accepting of the need for the U.S. to help stop Putin, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
But even as concern among Americans has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month, Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged, the AP-NORC poll found. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer and Darlene Superville in Washington, Daria Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
News
Vikings made offer but restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates to sign offer sheet with Bears
The Vikings made an offer on Buffalo restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates, but a source said Thursday that he instead will sign an offer sheet with Chicago.
Bates visited the Vikings in Minnesota on March 17 and this week took visits to New England and Chicago. When he signs the offer sheet with the Bears, the Bills, who gave Bates a $2.433 million right-of-refusal tender, will have five days to match it. If they don’t match it, they would receive no compensation.
It is uncertain what the Vikings and Bears offered Bates and whether the Patriots also made an offer.
The Vikings were looking at Bates as a possible starting right guard in 2022. He was mostly a reserve in his three seasons with Buffalo, but did start four games in 2021, including the last three of the regular season due to injuries. He then also started the Bills’ two playoff games.
News
Draper James’ Debut Shoe Collection Has Arrived—Here’s What to Shop
Spring is finally here, and what better way to welcome the warmer weather than with a little wardrobe refresh? It’s time to stow away those winter boots and put your best foot forward in more seasonal shoes, which is why the new Draper James launch couldn’t come at a better moment.
Reese Witherspoon’s preppy lifestyle brand is getting into the shoe game and launching its first-ever solo footwear collection. While Draper James has collaborated with other brands, including Keds and M. Gemi, on shoe drops in the past, this is the first time the brand has debuted a solo shoe collection.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
“We’ve dabbled with shoe collaborations before and have seen a tremendous appetite for the effortless femininity and optimistic styling of our brand in the form of shoes,” Draper James’ head of design, Kathryn Sukey, told Observer. “The line is full of Draper James signatures: from gingham to chambray, pops of color, and beautiful feminine details including floral appliqués and bows.”
The new 37-piece Draper James shoe collection is composed of ballet flats, espadrilles, slingbacks, sandals, kitten heels, sneakers and evening shoes, all of which come in an array of Draper James’ go-to fabrics and patterns, including florals and prepster-approved checked prints, as well as solid shades of pink, tan, blue and yellow.
“This collection embodies the ‘look good, feel good, do good’ ethos of our brand, which is at the forefront of each new piece that we launch,” Sukey explained. “The classic feminine polish that Draper James is known for runs through every detail of our shoe and handbag designs. We’re thrilled to finally be able to offer our Draper James customer a complete, head-to-toe look.”
It’s a sizable collection, but just a few of the standouts include adorable blue gingham sneakers, pretty pink chunky-heeled sandals with an ankle strap and a whimsical bow, floral ballet flats and tan leather slides. The shoes range in price from $80 for the crossover sandal slides to $135 for a strappy floral-embellished open-toe kitten heel.
Along with the debut shoe collection, Draper James is also expanding their handbag category, with 16 new pieces including a summer-ready straw purse, roomy beach-appropriate totes and more petite faux leather zippered purses, which range in price from $60 to $120.
The new spring collection is now live to shop at Draper James. Below, take a peek at a few our favorite pieces from the launch.
News
Jets to use an official pre-draft visit on Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
The Jets are using one of their official pre-draft visits on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a source told the Daily News.
The news of Gang Green doing their due diligence on Burks comes a day after the Jets struck out in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes when the former Chiefs star chose instead to sign with the Miami Dolphins.
So the search for additional receiver help for Zach Wilson continues.
While they believe Elijah Moore can be the focal point of their passing attack, more weapons for Wilson are a must. The core of Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and Moore is a solid one, but more help is needed.
Now the Jets will center their attention on the receiver prospects in next month’s draft to add higher-end talent. Burks is one player the Jets are interested in and will bring him in for one of their 30 available prospect visits.
The Florham Park visit won’t feature an on-field workout as the structure is set up more like a job interview. It will prove the Jets an opportunity to learn more about Burks the person to see if he could be a good fit for Robert Saleh’s club.
They’ll also look to challenge his football intelligence to see if the junior out of Arkansas possesses a strong football IQ for the Jets’ west coast offense that requires smart and vertical receivers.
Burks is an interesting prospect because he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands but didn’t show much of an NFL route tree.
Burks had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 as the 6-2, 225-pounders production came through explosive plays. That speed seen on film didn’t translate to the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, though, as he logged just a 4.55
Burks was the centerpiece of the Razorbacks’ offense and was used like a Swiss army knife. He ran routes out of the back field to exploit mismatches. He lined up in the slot a bunch so defenders couldn’t jam him, which allowed him to get in space. And when he got the ball, he created magic.
But he wasn’t asked to run many of the routes that NFL receivers are expected to run. He also didn’t line up on the outside very often, but when he did he showed he could win vertically. Against Alabama, Missouri and Texas A&M, he produced long touchdowns with a go-route against man coverage at the outside spot.
Some have compared Burks to Deebo Samuels of the San Francisco 49ers. But scouts I’ve spoken to have cautioned against that comparison and wonder if he’s another version of the Jaguars’ Laviska Shenault.
GANG GREEN CHECK OUT TOP OHIO STATE WRs
The Jets aren’t leaving any stone unturned when it comes to scouring receiver options in the draft. Gang Green sent representatives to Ohio State’s pro day Wednesday as projected first round receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were present.
Wilson finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 for the Buckeyes. His game resembles that of Stefon Diggs of the Bills because of his elite route running and big-play ability after the catch.
He was in the discussion to be the first receiver taken off the board prior to the combine. But there were questions about his top-end speed. Then he ran a 4.38 and squashed those concerns.
Olave didn’t get as much hype prior to the combine, but then he produced a 4.39, 40-yard dash which solidified him as a first-round prospect. He finished with 936 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. And his game is comparable to Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin.
