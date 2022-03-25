5 Best CBG Oils to Buy in 2022: CBG Reviews & Full Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

There’s much more to hemp than just CBD. New non-intoxicating cannabinoids, including CBG, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their unique benefits.

Just like with CBD, the most popular way to use CBG is in a tincture. Also known as “CBG oils,” CBG tinctures are effective and easy to use, but quality varies considerably between CBG oil manufacturers. Some CBG tinctures deliver the benefits of this cannabinoid efficiently and safely, but other formulations may be ineffective or even dangerous.

In this guide, learn what CBG is, and discover the best CBG oils you can buy online in 2022 and beyond. Then, uncover the scientific evidence behind CBG’s benefits, find out just how CBD and CBG are different, and get answers to all your CBG questions.

What is CBG?

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. Usually only available in very small quantities, certain strains of Cannabis sativa have been bred to contain larger amounts of CBG.

Among cannabinoids, CBG is somewhat unique. Many of the most popular cannabinoids, including CBD and THC, begin their lives as cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), a chemical precursor to CBG. Depending on the enzymes to which it’s exposed, CBGA can become CBG, CBD, THC, or various other cannabinoids.

In its final form, CBG has been studied extensively for its potential neurological, digestive, and antibacterial properties. While its experienced effects are similar to those of CBD, CBG is an entirely unique cannabinoid with a whole host of promising potential applications. Scroll down for a detailed analysis of all the potential benefits of CBG science has discovered.

Best CBG Oil to Buy in 2022 Rankings

We searched long and hard and did plenty of digging to determine which companies offer the best CBG oil in 2022. In the end, we came up with the following list of the 5 best CBG oils available online:

Colorado Botanicals – Best CBG Oil in the Market FAB CBD CBDistillery NuLeaf Naturals Extract Labs

Scroll down for detailed reviews of each brand’s CBG oils.

How We Chose the Best CBG Oil

We used the most exhaustive testing methodologies possible to determine which CBG oils are the safest and most effective to use in 2022 and beyond. We considered some of the major factors: the source of the CBG used in the tincture, the brand’s overall authority within the hemp market, how products compared in blind testing, and the thoroughness of each product’s lab reports. Let’s explore each of these variables in more detail:

Hemp source

The source of the hemp you use affects the quality of a finished CBG product more than perhaps any other factor. If your hemp is low-quality, toxins in your buds will carry over into your CBG oil. Getting rid of these toxins also eliminates many of the beneficial substances in hemp, including terpenes and flavonoids.

The only way to end up with a high-quality CBG product is to use high-quality hemp from the very start. Then, as long as you use an acceptable extraction method, your finished CBG product will offer all the natural potency and deliciousness of high-grade hemp flower.

Brand expertise

It’s a simple fact that you need some experience as a hemp producer to offer high-quality CBG products. Brands that are new too or lack credibility were excluded from our list of the best CBG oils currently offered online. With CBG being so new to the market, only established, credible companies made the cut.

Blind product testing

Preconceptions can lead to bias. That’s why we put samples from each of the CBG oils we tested in unmarked containers and gave them to our staff to try. We used blind comparisons between CBG oils to find out which tinctures objectively tasted the best and were the most effective.

Lab reports

Lab reports provide objective data on the CBG products you’re considering. We offered a little bit of leeway with brands that clearly conducted lab tests but failed to make them easy to find, but if a CBG oil manufacturer didn’t bother to post lab reports at all, we disqualified them from our list.

Other factors

Along the way, we also gave plenty of thought to simpler factors that are just as important to the quality of a finished CBG oil product to help decide the best CBG oil list. Examples include:

Effectiveness

Price

Customer reviews

Product quality

Customer service

Ingredients

Best CBG Oil Reviews of 2022

Based on the above criteria, we narrowed our list to these top 5 CBG oil brands for their fantastic quality, value, and potency – to name a few.

You’d be surprised how some quick reading could save you hundreds of dollars. Before you make a purchase, take a look at the best 5 CBG oils you can currently buy online.

1.) Colorado Botanicals – Best CBG Oil

Colorado Botanicals is on our radar again this year, this time for its top-notch CBG oil products. Having already won our coveted “Best CBD Oil” and “Best CBD Companies” of 2022 award. They’ve also received a nod of approval from major publications like Forbes, LA Weekly, Herb, and Discover Magazine.

Using a proprietary separation process usually reserved for high-tech pharmaceutical operations, Colorado Botanicals carefully preserves minor cannabinoids, natural terpenes, and flavonoids present in CBG oil, which are typically damaged during extraction.

Colorado Botanicals exceeds expectations in every area, from product quality to customer service. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBG that they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee (including free return shipping) on opened and unopened products. So trying their CBG oil is virtually risk-free.

Just like their CBD oils and other products, Colorado Botanicals puts them through the same third-party tests, with lab reports and ingredient lists easily accessible online. But we know by now Colorado Botanicals has never had issues with heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, fungi, or any other contaminants.

Highlights

Organic, Non-GMO, & Vegan CBD CBG Oil

Organic MCT Oil

Sourced from specialized high-CBG hemp

Extracted from Organically Grown Hemp

Full-spectrum CBG oil contains minor cannabinoids and terpenes

Completely transparent about their source, process, and ingredients

Third-party lab reports on all CBD CBG Oil

Free of heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, and residual solvents

Manufactured in ISO 2015:9001 Certified Lab

About Their CBG Oil

Colorado Botanicals “Recovery” products include the best CBG oil available, and we’re not being theatrical. No other brand hits the mark for quality and potency with CBD oils and CBG products.

But their new full-spectrum hemp extract is specially formulated in ways other CBG oil products can’t beat. Not only will you get the benefits of CBD and CBG, but they’ve thrown in some new natural ingredients to expand its potential therapeutic uses.

Fortunately, like CBD, CBG extraction works the same way. This similarity means Colorado Botanicals can still rely on its biggest asset: Their proprietary pharmaceutical technology separation process. The advanced technique naturally retains terpenes and minor cannabinoids that otherwise fall apart from conventional methods.

Without any added compounds or artificial ingredients, Colorado Botanicals brings you closer to the source plant than any other CBD and CBG products.

Colorado Botanicals CBG oils are available in Recovery and Recovery+. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Recovery

Recovery is Colorado Botanicals original CBG formula. Available in 750mg and 1,500mg options, the products are a 1:1 balance of full-spectrum CBD and CBG isolate, both cleanly obtained using a CO2 extraction.

Recovery+

Recovery+ contains the same balanced formula but with several added ingredients. “Plus,” however, is an understatement. The product is proof that we don’t need to limit ourselves to cannabinoids and terpenes.

By adding Curcugen and high-AKBA Boswellia extract, their straightforward CBG oil becomes a supplement powerhouse you can’t afford to miss.

What is Curcugen?

Curcugen is a more-bioavailable version of curcumin, the active antioxidant ingredient in turmeric. Unlike most forms of curcumin, which are fat-soluble, Curcugen uses Smart-D™ technology to make it more bioavailable.

Clinical studies indicate that this form of curcumin may be more useful for inflammation, pain, and joint health. Curcugen features a precise ratio of the beneficial compounds in turmeric to offer the greatest possible effects.

Boswellia Serrata

Like turmeric, Boswellia Serrata might contain powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. Colorado Botanicals Boswellia extract is a high-end ingredient featuring 70% organic acids, out of which around 40% are boswellic acid and a further 10% are the super-form of boswellic acid acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid (AKBA).

Both Boswellia and turmeric are commonly used in CBD and CBG tinctures, but high-quality ingredients like these are rare. CBG users will appreciate the higher purity that Colorado Botanicals CBG oil offers.

Pros

Impeccable CBG oil quality

Immaculately preserved terpenes and flavonoids

Increased entourage effect potency

Excellent sourcing for additional ingredients

Reasonably priced compared to competitors

Excellent customer service

The brand comes highly reviewed by customers

Thoroughly lab-tested

Scientific, pharmaceutical approach to CBG

Cons

Broad-spectrum options aren’t offered yet

Only offers in peppermint and unflavored

2.) FAB CBD

Founded in 2017, the Milwaukee-based hemp CBD oil vendor more than earned its Number Two spot on our list.

Their tenure in the CBD industry paid off. In just four years, Fab generated a substantial online presence and now carries more reviews than some of its larger counterparts. They wouldn’t get that kind of positive publicity without a strong product to back them up.

As is the case with most products of their caliber, Fab CBD uses conventional CO2 extraction, ensuring no trace solvents. Their third-party test and reports are easy to access from their website, along with a complete list of Fab’s natural ingredients.

Thanks to their skill and experience in the CBD industry, Fab CBD’s transition to CBG oil was as natural as their products.

Highlights

High-potency CBG tincture

Full-spectrum CBG derived from organic hemp

Added terpenes

1:1 CBG:CBG ratio

Natural flavoring

MCT oil base

30-day money-back guarantee

About Their CBG Oil

Fab CBG Oil has a balanced ratio, similar to Colorado Botanicals. Each 2,400mg bottle is split between 1,200mg of CBD and 1,200mg of CBG, offering substantial potency.

Although the list may expand, Fab offers its CBG oil in citrus and mint flavors. This can be a huge selling point for people who don’t like the “hempy” taste.

Although arguably effective within its own realm, two issues make Fab fall short of the top spot.

First, the CO2 extraction process they use doesn’t offer the same natural terpene and cannabinoid retention, forcing Fab CBD to add terpene compounds after production.

Another missed opportunity is the one Colorado Botanicals seized with its Recovery + CBG oil option. There are no additional supplements to expand the product’s possible benefits. While this isn’t common practice, adding a little punch would be a creative way to rise above the competition.

Pros

CBG derived from organic hemp extract

Multiple flavor options

Very high-potency 2,400mg 1:1 tincture

Lots of positive customer reviews

Reasonable pricing

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No additional supplement ingredients

Terpenes are artificially added

Only one product option

3.) CBDistillery

CBDistillery has been a big name in hemp since 2016. Along the way, they’ve produced a wide variety of different cannabinoid products. The Denver-based company started locally but has since opened an office in the U.K.

One of the brand’s major accomplishments is being among the first to offer high-quality CBD isolate products. Although isolate isn’t the preferred choice for oil, this was still a feat for a pre-2018 Farm Bill industry trying to gain traction.

CBDistillery proudly reveals that it uses non-GMO domestic hemp, employing “natural farming practices.” It’s uncertain what these practices are, but with all its items U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, we can feel pretty confident when using CBDistillery’s products.

For the most part, CBDistillery’s CBG offerings are among the best in their class, as you can see with their over 19,000 positive reviews. But despite the good public response, CBDistillery slightly misses the mark where some competitors shine.

Highlights

Two CBG oil options

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified products

High-potency 2,000mg and low-potency 1,000mg

Both options feature 1:1 CBD:CBG ratios

Highly trusted brand

Lots of customer reviews

Easy-to-find lab reports

Monthly subscription provides a 20% discount

CO2 extraction on full-spectrum products

Isolates use alcohol extraction

About their CBG Oil

At the moment, CBDistillery offers two CBG oil options. Keeping with the pattern so far, the oil is a 50/50 split between CBD and CBG. Their 1,000mg Daytime Synergy option contains 500mg of each cannabinoid in every 30 ml bottle.

For customers with larger dosage needs, the vendor also has a 2,000mg 30 ml option, containing 1,000mg each of CBD and CBG.

Although CBDistillery uses ethanol extraction for its isolates, they list full-spectrum CBD as their main ingredient, with CBG added separately. Their full-spectrum products use conventional CO2 extraction, while their isolates (likely including CBG) come from the slightly “dirtier” alcohol method.

Consequently, there may be higher traces of residual solvents in the CBD:CBG oil products. The good news is their easily-accessible third-party test results prove that CBDistillery still offers clean, reliable products.

That being said, it’s clear that inferior extraction is CBDistillery’s Achilles heel. Even their conventional CO2 extraction method destroys most other compounds, as is evidenced by “natural terpenes” listed in the ingredients. This is a fancy way of saying “added terpenes from natural plant sources.”

Most vendors add terpenes later, so the approach isn’t necessarily bad – it just could be better.

Pros

Two potency options

Easily accessible lab reports

Positive customer reviews

60-day return window

Simple ingredients

Cons

The type of CBG extract is not specified (likely isolate)

Artificially added terpenes

More expensive than many other brands

4.) NuLeaf Naturals

Established in 2014, NuLeaf naturals almost religiously stuck to the “keep it simple” approach. It seems to have worked better than expected. Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide recently acquired the company for an astounding $31.2 million.

While other brands may overcomplicate things, NuLeaf has always kept it simple. You won’t find any additional ingredients or flavors – just CBD and a carrier oil. The simplified formula completely mirrors CBD oil offered to medical and recreational customers in Canada.

But NuLeaf isn’t without its flaws. Despite marketing themselves as pure and safe, they’re strangely secretive about their extraction process. They call their method “pure and eco-friendly” without any “harsh solvents.” From this, we can infer they use CO2, but they don’t specifically state it.

Highlights

High-potency full-spectrum CBG oil

Two potency options among three products

It comes from a very respected brand

Only contains CBG extract and hemp seed oil

Made with organic hemp

Products are cGMP certified

Subscription service offered

About their CBG Oil

NuLeaf Naturals CBG Oil, unlike our other brands so far, only contains CBG. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but be warned that excluding CBD limits the product’s potential benefits.

Whatever NuLeaf’s “proprietary process” might be, customer feedback is a testimony to the final product. Ironically, it seems the brand’s approach is a double-edged sword. While they successfully retain many key plant compounds, some unwanted ingredients slip through the cracks.

A chief complaint is that the process fails to eliminate chlorophyll and other unwanted extraction by-products. Consequently, the taste can be overwhelming for some. This might be okay if NuLeaf offered flavors. But again, their focus on purity makes their formula an exclusive club – no flavors allowed.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch that bothers us. NuLeaf Naturals CBG oil is available in 300, 900, and 1,800mg. Their 15 ml 300mg option provides 20 mg/ml of CBG. However, the other two choices stay at 60 mg/ml, meaning your purchase is based on volume more than potency.

Speaking of buying, NuLeaf’s prices are pretty high, so purity will cost you.

Pros

One of the most respected CBD brands online

Simple, straightforward tincture

CBG derived from organic hemp

Proprietary extraction process

Customizable potency

Certified, reputable products

Cons

Lab tests are very hard to find

NuLeaf tinctures lack many of the perks competitors offer

CBG tinctures only contain CBG, not CBG+CBD

Only one type of tincture offered

No flavoring

More expensive than competitors

5.) Extract Labs

Extract Labs offers both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBG tincture options, giving consumers a choice to use products with zero THC.

This brand is relatively new to the online hemp market, but Extract Labs CBG tinctures have already received hundreds of positive reviews. Although they still rank among the top brands, Extract Labs CBG tinctures aren’t as impressive as their competitors’.

Highlights

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBG tinctures offered

Both options feature 2,000mg total cannabinoids

1:1 CBD:CBG ratio

High-tech, relatively new hemp company

Non-GMO, cGMP certified

Powdered isolates, capsules, and CBG topicals are also available.

About their CBG Oil

In most ways, Extract Labs CBG oil is pretty standard. It features 2,000mg total cannabinoids per tincture (1,000mg CBD and 1,000mg CBG), making it slightly more potent than some competing options.

What really stands out about Extract Labs is that they offer both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBG oil. This is a rare and welcome feature for people facing drug tests.

Extract Labs CBG oil’s ingredients (or lack thereof) are disappointing. No terpene information is available. These compounds are integral to the entourage effect, and their absence notably reduces potency.

Extract Labs CBG oil is pretty pricey despite offering fewer features than competitors. Plus, while the hemp Extract Labs uses is grown in the USA and non-GMO, it does not appear to be organic.

One big credit in Extract Labs’ favor is how easy it is to find lab tests for each product. Multiple lab reports are offered with the latest listed first. Kudos, Extract Labs.

Pros

Provides a way to use CBG without ingesting any THC

Very positive reviews

Lab tests are excellent and easy to find

Lots of other Extract Labs CBG products to try as well

No strong taste

Cons

High-priced despite offering fewer features

No terpenes

Potentially low-quality carrier oil

The hemp used for extraction does not appear to be organic.

CBG Price Comparison of the Best CBG Oils

What do studies have to say about the potential benefits of CBG?

While it hasn’t been as widely researched as CBD yet, CBG has nonetheless been studied extensively around the globe for its potential medical benefits. The usefulness of CBG for issues like pain and inflammation, for which CBD is also commonly used, has been examined to some degree.

What’s truly interesting, though, is the research into CBG’s usefulness for conditions that CBD doesn’t appear to address. While CBD and CBG overlap in some ways, studies prove that CBG has a unique destiny that may benefit the human race in quite a few distinct ways.

Let’s dive into the studies that are available on the potential benefits of CBG for inflammation, digestion, neurological conditions, glaucoma, and bacterial infections:

CBG and Inflammation

A 2013 rodent study in Biochemical Pharmacology explored CBG’s effects on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The research team triggered colitis in mouse subjects then provided them with CBG to see if it would reduce colonic inflammation. They monitored intestinal epithelial cells and murine macrophages (a type of white blood cell responsible for fighting microorganisms, clearing dead cells, and maintaining homeostasis).

Ultimately, experts observed a reduction in various inflammatory markers, such as intestinal weight and length. Additionally, they noted a reduction in oxidative stress and nitric oxide production, along with other measurements indicating an inhibited inflammatory response.

This research was followed up by a 2018 study into the potential benefits of CBG for neurological inflammation. The authors used NSC-34 motor neurons cultured in vitro and chemically triggered an inflammatory response.

Results showed that CBG improved neuronal survivability. They also noticed a marked reduction in the cells’ inflammation and oxidative stress.

CBG and Digestion

Based on studies so far, there’s a notable chance CBG can help with digestion. We already mentioned its potential benefits against gastrointestinal inflammation, but what about appetite?

A 2016 study in Psychopharmacology, for instance, examined CBG’s appetite-boosting effects in rat subjects. First, they allowed the rats to become accustomed to their lab environment, noted their behaviors, and established scheduled feeding times as a baseline.

After the five-day habituation period, researchers administered CBG oil to the rats every three days – one day for administration, followed by a 48-hour “washout” time.

Interestingly, CBG didn’t impact the length and volume but rather the frequency of each feeding.

CBG and Neurological Conditions

A lot of cannabis research centers around its potential neuroprotective properties, CBD being the main focus. However, CBG may also deserve accolades in this regard.

A 2015 study published in Neurotherapeutics experimented on mice with Huntington’s Disease, a devastating inherited neurodegenerative condition with no known cure.

The researchers administered CBG to the rodent subjects and observed its impact on motor coordination, oxidative stress, and cell regeneration. The mice showed improvements in all three areas, indicating that CBG could help slow down or even reverse the damage of neurodegenerative health conditions like Huntington’s Disease.

CBG and Glaucoma

During the early days of medical marijuana, glaucoma was one of the conditions for which THC was most commonly prescribed. As the side effects of THC have become better known, however, scientists have looked to other cannabinoids as alternatives.

A 2008 review of existing literature in the National Library of Medicine points out how the existence of cannabinoid receptors in the eye may explain why THC, CBG, and other cannabinoids can be useful for reducing glaucoma symptoms.

Potential Antibacterial Properties of CBG

Cannabinoid medicine has received much attention as an alternative method to combat viruses and bacteria. One 2021 study from Frontiers in Microbiology looked at CBG’s effects on several bacteria, most notably Streptococcus mutans. This organism is the main culprit behind tooth decay, which is allowed to proliferate as a consequence of poor oral hygiene.

After preparing the bacteria for experimentation, researchers administered CBG to the cultured S. mutans. They noticed several key impacts. CBG appeared to alter and weaken the bacteria’s cell membrane. Additionally, the CBG caused a notable drop in PH, reducing the organisms’ acidity. This effect makes it more difficult for S. mutans to cause cavities.

CBG vs. CBD: What’s the difference between CBD oil and CBG oil?

CBD and CBG have distinct chemical structures, and they interact with your body in different ways. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how CBG works in the body, but extensive research into both CBD and CBG indicates that these two cannabinoids affect your nervous system quite a bit differently.

The benefits of CBD and CBG appear to be different, after all. While there hasn’t been much research into CBG and anxiety, for instance, anxiety treatment has been one of the main research focuses of CBD research ever since this cannabinoid was discovered.

Furthermore, scientists have essentially concluded that CBD doesn’t have any notable antibacterial benefits. CBG, on the other hand, is currently being looked at intensively for its potential ability to help with microbial infections.

Users report that CBD and CBG feel somewhat different when you take them. CBD is almost always described as being very relaxing or even sleep-inducing, but CBG is known to offer a more energetic effect even though, like CBD, it also doesn’t get you high.

How are CBD and CBG oil alike?

Both CBD and CBG are entirely non-intoxicating. While these two cannabinoids might feel different when you take them, neither CBD or CBG will make you feel high, making these substances very different from THC.

CBD and CBG oil are also alike in that they’re most commonly offered in tincture form. Both CBG and CBD tinctures can come in isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum options because, like CBD, CBG is extracted from hemp plants that contain high concentrations of this cannabinoid.

Since they’re entirely natural, CBD and CBG are quite different from fellow non-intoxicating cannabinoids cannabinol (CBN) and cannabichromene (CBC), which are still usually chemically converted from other cannabinoids because they remain very rare in hemp. Some strains of hemp contain 15%+ CBG, making it easy to extract this cannabinoid naturally. As long as CBG plants contain less than 0.3% THC, they’re usually treated as industrial hemp, just as is the case with CBD plants.

Is CBG psychoactive?

No, CBG is not very strongly psychoactive, so it won’t make you feel high. We generally prefer to use the term “non-intoxicating” when referring to cannabinoids like CBD and CBG, though, because even non-intoxicating cannabinoids affect your mental state somewhat.

CBD, for instance, often makes people feel relaxed, while CBG commonly makes you feel energetic. Neither of these mild psychoactive sensations impairs your judgment or significantly impact your perception, though, so the best word for CBG is definitely “non-intoxicating.”

How is CBG extracted?

In most cases, CBG is extracted from high-grade hemp that has been grown specifically to contain large concentrations of CBG. Just a few decades ago, THC was the only cannabinoid available in high concentrations in cannabis, but after breeders started cultivating strains with higher and higher CBD content, a path toward CBG mass-production was also paved.

Like all living things, cannabis or hemp can be changed over time using a process called selective breeding. In the case of CBG, hemp plants that naturally had higher concentrations of CBG were crossed with other hemp plants that also had unusually high CBG content.

Over time, this process resulted in hemp plants with more than 15% CBG. The same thing happened with CBD around a decade ago, and now, some hemp plants contain more than 25% CBD.

So, we can expect CBG products to become even more potent as breeding catches up. Eventually, CBG-rich hemp plants should contain up to 30% cannabigerol since that’s the upper limit breeders have been able to reach with THC-rich plants.

CBG Extraction Methods

As is the case with CBD- and THC-rich cannabis and hemp plants, hemp plants with high concentrations of CBG are usually subjected to hydrocarbon, ethanol, or CO2 extraction processes. Out of the three, CO2 extraction is considered to be the best since it doesn’t leave any solvents behind.

But, CO2 extraction also has its issues. Usually, ethanol is used to clarify CO2 extract anyway, and done correctly, ethanol extraction can be almost as safe as CO2 extraction. Just watch out for CBG products that were made using hydrocarbon extraction since they often contain harmful residual solvents.

Why is CBG called the “mother of all cannabinoids?”

Over the last few years, CBG has received the slightly incorrect moniker of the “mother of all cannabinoids” due to its somewhat unique role in cannabinoid development in hemp and cannabis plants. The chemical precursor to CBG is CBGA, a carboxylic acid that can change into various other substances based on which enzymes it encounters.

If left alone and allowed to decarboxylate naturally, CBGA will automatically become CBG. When exposed to specific natural enzymes produced in the cannabis flower development process, however, CBGA can become THCA, CBDA, or a variety of other chemical precursors to popular cannabinoids.

Every CBD or THC molecule started its life as something more resembling CBG. As a result, CBG is also called the “stem cell cannabinoid.”

However, it’s imperative to make the distinction that once CBGA has decarboxylated into CBG, it can’t become any other cannabinoid without significant chemical intervention. So, there’s no chance of the CBG in your tincture transforming into THC.

Are there other “stem cell cannabinoids?”

Yes, it turns out that CBGA isn’t the source of all cannabinoids found in cannabis or hemp. CBCA, the chemical precursor to CBC, for instance, appears to have the ability to transform into a whole class of cannabinoids that CBGA can’t produce. Plus, there’s also the example of CBGVa, which can enzymatically transform into CBDVA, THCVA, or a variety of other rare cannabinoid variants known as “varin” cannabinoids.

So, CBGA isn’t unique in its ability to turn into other cannabinoids, but it’s still the mother of all the most popular cannabinoids. Without CBGA, we wouldn’t have CBG, CBD, or THC, cementing the importance of this “stem cell” cannabinoid in the future of cannabis research.

Is CBG better than CBD?

No, we would not say that either CBG or CBD are superior to each other overall. These two cannabinoids are too different, after all, to be directly compared.

CBD and CBG appear to each be better at different things, and these two cannabinoids truly shine when they’re used together. Since CBD and CBG appear to become stronger when used at the same time due to the entourage effect, there’s usually no reason to find out which cannabinoids are objectively “better.”

It remains the case, though, that either CBD or CBG might be a better choice depending on the conditions you’re trying to treat. Ample evidence suggests, for instance, that CBG might be worth trying if you have digestive conditions, but there isn’t any evidence that CBD is as useful in these applications.

People using CBD for anxiety or depression, on the other hand, might be disappointed in the effects of CBG. While this cannabinoid has been researched extensively for its potential neuroprotective benefits, there isn’t much evidence that CBG significantly impacts your mood one way or the other.

To find out whether CBD or CBG would be better in your case, carefully consider the goals you’re trying to accomplish. If you still have any questions, consult with a doctor for advice.

Does CBG oil have side effects?

Just as is the case with CBD, research into CBG has not yet revealed any significant side effects. A 2021 study, for instance, took a look at all the research conducted into CBG to date, and it found that no serious adverse events have been reported so far.

Remember that the cannabinoid CBG and “CBG oil” are two different things, though. The way you extract CBG and the ingredients you pair it within a tincture can have a big impact on how this cannabinoid affects your body. Only use high-quality CBG oil products with simple, trustworthy ingredients to enjoy the safest, most effective experience.

What’s the best way to use CBG oil?

There are quite a few different ways to use CBG oil. You can apply a CBG tincture under your tongue, for instance, or you can swallow it directly. It’s even possible to add CBG tinctures to drinks or food, and some people use CBG tinctures topically, but this inefficient approach isn’t recommended.

Overall, we’d say that applying CBG tincture under your tongue before swallowing it is the best ingestion method. When you hold CBG oil under your tongue, it absorbs rapidly through a thin mucus barrier and directly into a major artery.

As a result, the effects of CBG oil tinctures kick in faster and more potently when you use sublingual administration. Then, when you eventually swallow the CBG oil you administered, it will provide milder, long-term effects over the next few hours.

Applying CBG oil under your tongue combines the fast-acting benefits of smoking or vaping CBG with the long-lasting effects of oral ingestion. There’s a reason CBG and CBD tinctures have become so popular: They’re the only type of oral hemp products that capture the benefits of sublingual administration, making cannabinoid-rich hemp tinctures inherently more effective.

How much CBG oil to take?

There aren’t any official dosing guidelines for CBG oil dosage yet. Generally speaking, though, the same principles apply to both CBD and CBG dosing.

As is the case with CBD oil, we suggest that you start with a small dose of CBG and increase the amount you ingest as needed. To calculate the amount of CBG oil you’re ingesting per dose, simply check the amount of CBG that is in your bottle of tincture and divide that number by the volume of CBG tincture you ingest.

Some CBG oil manufacturers are kind enough to list the amount of CBG present in each drop or dropper full of the tincture. This figure is often represented as milligrams-per-milliliters or “mg/ml.” If your CBG tincture contains 30mg of cannabigerol per milliliter, for instance, each drop contains around 1.5mg CBD since there are approximately 20 drops in a milliliter of liquid.

If you have any doubts about the amount of CBG you should take, it’s a good idea to consult with a doctor. There’s a lot we still don’t know about CBG, but CBD, at least, has been found to interact negatively with a variety of prescription drugs. As your doctor helps you find the right CBG dose, ask them if this cannabinoid contraindicates any of your current medications.

Closing Thoughts on the Best CBG Oil Reviews

Whether you use it in the form of CBG isolate or as a full-spectrum hemp extract, CBG remains one of the most fascinating cannabinoids on the market today. We once thought that CBD was the only non-intoxicating cannabinoid worth pursuing in hemp, but CBG proves that there’s much more to the hemp plant than we imagined.

Research consistently indicates that using multiple cannabinoids at once is the best way to boost your endocannabinoid system, making CBG-CBD tinctures like the Colorado Botanicals Recovery CBG Oil a sign of things to come. We hope that some manufacturers, like NuLeaf Naturals, will get with the times and start offering tinctures that combine CBG and CBD in the near future.

There are a lot of CBG tinctures we didn’t get to in this list. The Medterra CBG CBD Oil is worthy of mentioning, and Lazarus Naturals also produces a CBG tincture that has become very popular in recent months.

When you buy CBG oil, even if it isn’t on this list, make sure to look at plenty of customer reviews to make sure the benefits of the product you’re considering stay valid even without the marketing hype. If you still aren’t sure, reach out to customer service with any questions you might have.

In many cases, just the way a CBG tincture manufacturer answers your questions is enough to tell you if you can trust their hemp oil or not. If it seems like they’re just in it for the money, move on. There are enough conscientious, ethical CBG oil manufacturers out there to make sure you never have to settle for second-best.

Similarly, if you have any questions about how we chose the CBG tincture products in this list or about CBG in general, don’t hesitate to reach out. It’s our goal to provide the best-unbiased education on cannabinoids we can, so please let us know if there’s something we missed.