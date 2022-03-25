News
5 Best CBG Oils to Buy in 2022: CBG Reviews & Full Guide
There’s much more to hemp than just CBD. New non-intoxicating cannabinoids, including CBG, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their unique benefits.
Just like with CBD, the most popular way to use CBG is in a tincture. Also known as “CBG oils,” CBG tinctures are effective and easy to use, but quality varies considerably between CBG oil manufacturers. Some CBG tinctures deliver the benefits of this cannabinoid efficiently and safely, but other formulations may be ineffective or even dangerous.
In this guide, learn what CBG is, and discover the best CBG oils you can buy online in 2022 and beyond. Then, uncover the scientific evidence behind CBG’s benefits, find out just how CBD and CBG are different, and get answers to all your CBG questions.
What is CBG?
Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. Usually only available in very small quantities, certain strains of Cannabis sativa have been bred to contain larger amounts of CBG.
Among cannabinoids, CBG is somewhat unique. Many of the most popular cannabinoids, including CBD and THC, begin their lives as cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), a chemical precursor to CBG. Depending on the enzymes to which it’s exposed, CBGA can become CBG, CBD, THC, or various other cannabinoids.
In its final form, CBG has been studied extensively for its potential neurological, digestive, and antibacterial properties. While its experienced effects are similar to those of CBD, CBG is an entirely unique cannabinoid with a whole host of promising potential applications. Scroll down for a detailed analysis of all the potential benefits of CBG science has discovered.
Best CBG Oil to Buy in 2022 Rankings
We searched long and hard and did plenty of digging to determine which companies offer the best CBG oil in 2022. In the end, we came up with the following list of the 5 best CBG oils available online:
- Colorado Botanicals – Best CBG Oil in the Market
- FAB CBD
- CBDistillery
- NuLeaf Naturals
- Extract Labs
Scroll down for detailed reviews of each brand’s CBG oils.
How We Chose the Best CBG Oil
We used the most exhaustive testing methodologies possible to determine which CBG oils are the safest and most effective to use in 2022 and beyond. We considered some of the major factors: the source of the CBG used in the tincture, the brand’s overall authority within the hemp market, how products compared in blind testing, and the thoroughness of each product’s lab reports. Let’s explore each of these variables in more detail:
Hemp source
The source of the hemp you use affects the quality of a finished CBG product more than perhaps any other factor. If your hemp is low-quality, toxins in your buds will carry over into your CBG oil. Getting rid of these toxins also eliminates many of the beneficial substances in hemp, including terpenes and flavonoids.
The only way to end up with a high-quality CBG product is to use high-quality hemp from the very start. Then, as long as you use an acceptable extraction method, your finished CBG product will offer all the natural potency and deliciousness of high-grade hemp flower.
Brand expertise
It’s a simple fact that you need some experience as a hemp producer to offer high-quality CBG products. Brands that are new too or lack credibility were excluded from our list of the best CBG oils currently offered online. With CBG being so new to the market, only established, credible companies made the cut.
Blind product testing
Preconceptions can lead to bias. That’s why we put samples from each of the CBG oils we tested in unmarked containers and gave them to our staff to try. We used blind comparisons between CBG oils to find out which tinctures objectively tasted the best and were the most effective.
Lab reports
Lab reports provide objective data on the CBG products you’re considering. We offered a little bit of leeway with brands that clearly conducted lab tests but failed to make them easy to find, but if a CBG oil manufacturer didn’t bother to post lab reports at all, we disqualified them from our list.
Other factors
Along the way, we also gave plenty of thought to simpler factors that are just as important to the quality of a finished CBG oil product to help decide the best CBG oil list. Examples include:
- Effectiveness
- Price
- Customer reviews
- Product quality
- Customer service
- Ingredients
Best CBG Oil Reviews of 2022
Based on the above criteria, we narrowed our list to these top 5 CBG oil brands for their fantastic quality, value, and potency – to name a few.
You’d be surprised how some quick reading could save you hundreds of dollars. Before you make a purchase, take a look at the best 5 CBG oils you can currently buy online.
1.) Colorado Botanicals – Best CBG Oil
Colorado Botanicals is on our radar again this year, this time for its top-notch CBG oil products. Having already won our coveted “Best CBD Oil” and “Best CBD Companies” of 2022 award. They’ve also received a nod of approval from major publications like Forbes, LA Weekly, Herb, and Discover Magazine.
Using a proprietary separation process usually reserved for high-tech pharmaceutical operations, Colorado Botanicals carefully preserves minor cannabinoids, natural terpenes, and flavonoids present in CBG oil, which are typically damaged during extraction.
Colorado Botanicals exceeds expectations in every area, from product quality to customer service. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBG that they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee (including free return shipping) on opened and unopened products. So trying their CBG oil is virtually risk-free.
Just like their CBD oils and other products, Colorado Botanicals puts them through the same third-party tests, with lab reports and ingredient lists easily accessible online. But we know by now Colorado Botanicals has never had issues with heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, fungi, or any other contaminants.
Highlights
- Organic, Non-GMO, & Vegan CBD CBG Oil
- Organic MCT Oil
- Sourced from specialized high-CBG hemp
- Extracted from Organically Grown Hemp
- Full-spectrum CBG oil contains minor cannabinoids and terpenes
- Completely transparent about their source, process, and ingredients
- Third-party lab reports on all CBD CBG Oil
- Free of heavy metals, pesticides, microbes, and residual solvents
- Manufactured in ISO 2015:9001 Certified Lab
About Their CBG Oil
Colorado Botanicals “Recovery” products include the best CBG oil available, and we’re not being theatrical. No other brand hits the mark for quality and potency with CBD oils and CBG products.
But their new full-spectrum hemp extract is specially formulated in ways other CBG oil products can’t beat. Not only will you get the benefits of CBD and CBG, but they’ve thrown in some new natural ingredients to expand its potential therapeutic uses.
Fortunately, like CBD, CBG extraction works the same way. This similarity means Colorado Botanicals can still rely on its biggest asset: Their proprietary pharmaceutical technology separation process. The advanced technique naturally retains terpenes and minor cannabinoids that otherwise fall apart from conventional methods.
Without any added compounds or artificial ingredients, Colorado Botanicals brings you closer to the source plant than any other CBD and CBG products.
Colorado Botanicals CBG oils are available in Recovery and Recovery+. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Recovery
Recovery is Colorado Botanicals original CBG formula. Available in 750mg and 1,500mg options, the products are a 1:1 balance of full-spectrum CBD and CBG isolate, both cleanly obtained using a CO2 extraction.
Recovery+
Recovery+ contains the same balanced formula but with several added ingredients. “Plus,” however, is an understatement. The product is proof that we don’t need to limit ourselves to cannabinoids and terpenes.
By adding Curcugen and high-AKBA Boswellia extract, their straightforward CBG oil becomes a supplement powerhouse you can’t afford to miss.
What is Curcugen?
Curcugen is a more-bioavailable version of curcumin, the active antioxidant ingredient in turmeric. Unlike most forms of curcumin, which are fat-soluble, Curcugen uses Smart-D™ technology to make it more bioavailable.
Clinical studies indicate that this form of curcumin may be more useful for inflammation, pain, and joint health. Curcugen features a precise ratio of the beneficial compounds in turmeric to offer the greatest possible effects.
Boswellia Serrata
Like turmeric, Boswellia Serrata might contain powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. Colorado Botanicals Boswellia extract is a high-end ingredient featuring 70% organic acids, out of which around 40% are boswellic acid and a further 10% are the super-form of boswellic acid acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid (AKBA).
Both Boswellia and turmeric are commonly used in CBD and CBG tinctures, but high-quality ingredients like these are rare. CBG users will appreciate the higher purity that Colorado Botanicals CBG oil offers.
Pros
- Impeccable CBG oil quality
- Immaculately preserved terpenes and flavonoids
- Increased entourage effect potency
- Excellent sourcing for additional ingredients
- Reasonably priced compared to competitors
- Excellent customer service
- The brand comes highly reviewed by customers
- Thoroughly lab-tested
- Scientific, pharmaceutical approach to CBG
Cons
- Broad-spectrum options aren’t offered yet
- Only offers in peppermint and unflavored
2.) FAB CBD
Founded in 2017, the Milwaukee-based hemp CBD oil vendor more than earned its Number Two spot on our list.
Their tenure in the CBD industry paid off. In just four years, Fab generated a substantial online presence and now carries more reviews than some of its larger counterparts. They wouldn’t get that kind of positive publicity without a strong product to back them up.
As is the case with most products of their caliber, Fab CBD uses conventional CO2 extraction, ensuring no trace solvents. Their third-party test and reports are easy to access from their website, along with a complete list of Fab’s natural ingredients.
Thanks to their skill and experience in the CBD industry, Fab CBD’s transition to CBG oil was as natural as their products.
Highlights
- High-potency CBG tincture
- Full-spectrum CBG derived from organic hemp
- Added terpenes
- 1:1 CBG:CBG ratio
- Natural flavoring
- MCT oil base
- 30-day money-back guarantee
About Their CBG Oil
Fab CBG Oil has a balanced ratio, similar to Colorado Botanicals. Each 2,400mg bottle is split between 1,200mg of CBD and 1,200mg of CBG, offering substantial potency.
Although the list may expand, Fab offers its CBG oil in citrus and mint flavors. This can be a huge selling point for people who don’t like the “hempy” taste.
Although arguably effective within its own realm, two issues make Fab fall short of the top spot.
First, the CO2 extraction process they use doesn’t offer the same natural terpene and cannabinoid retention, forcing Fab CBD to add terpene compounds after production.
Another missed opportunity is the one Colorado Botanicals seized with its Recovery + CBG oil option. There are no additional supplements to expand the product’s possible benefits. While this isn’t common practice, adding a little punch would be a creative way to rise above the competition.
Pros
- CBG derived from organic hemp extract
- Multiple flavor options
- Very high-potency 2,400mg 1:1 tincture
- Lots of positive customer reviews
- Reasonable pricing
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- No additional supplement ingredients
- Terpenes are artificially added
- Only one product option
3.) CBDistillery
CBDistillery has been a big name in hemp since 2016. Along the way, they’ve produced a wide variety of different cannabinoid products. The Denver-based company started locally but has since opened an office in the U.K.
One of the brand’s major accomplishments is being among the first to offer high-quality CBD isolate products. Although isolate isn’t the preferred choice for oil, this was still a feat for a pre-2018 Farm Bill industry trying to gain traction.
CBDistillery proudly reveals that it uses non-GMO domestic hemp, employing “natural farming practices.” It’s uncertain what these practices are, but with all its items U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, we can feel pretty confident when using CBDistillery’s products.
For the most part, CBDistillery’s CBG offerings are among the best in their class, as you can see with their over 19,000 positive reviews. But despite the good public response, CBDistillery slightly misses the mark where some competitors shine.
Highlights
- Two CBG oil options
- U.S. Hemp Authority Certified products
- High-potency 2,000mg and low-potency 1,000mg
- Both options feature 1:1 CBD:CBG ratios
- Highly trusted brand
- Lots of customer reviews
- Easy-to-find lab reports
- Monthly subscription provides a 20% discount
- CO2 extraction on full-spectrum products
- Isolates use alcohol extraction
About their CBG Oil
At the moment, CBDistillery offers two CBG oil options. Keeping with the pattern so far, the oil is a 50/50 split between CBD and CBG. Their 1,000mg Daytime Synergy option contains 500mg of each cannabinoid in every 30 ml bottle.
For customers with larger dosage needs, the vendor also has a 2,000mg 30 ml option, containing 1,000mg each of CBD and CBG.
Although CBDistillery uses ethanol extraction for its isolates, they list full-spectrum CBD as their main ingredient, with CBG added separately. Their full-spectrum products use conventional CO2 extraction, while their isolates (likely including CBG) come from the slightly “dirtier” alcohol method.
Consequently, there may be higher traces of residual solvents in the CBD:CBG oil products. The good news is their easily-accessible third-party test results prove that CBDistillery still offers clean, reliable products.
That being said, it’s clear that inferior extraction is CBDistillery’s Achilles heel. Even their conventional CO2 extraction method destroys most other compounds, as is evidenced by “natural terpenes” listed in the ingredients. This is a fancy way of saying “added terpenes from natural plant sources.”
Most vendors add terpenes later, so the approach isn’t necessarily bad – it just could be better.
Pros
- Two potency options
- Easily accessible lab reports
- Positive customer reviews
- 60-day return window
- Simple ingredients
Cons
- The type of CBG extract is not specified (likely isolate)
- Artificially added terpenes
- More expensive than many other brands
4.) NuLeaf Naturals
Established in 2014, NuLeaf naturals almost religiously stuck to the “keep it simple” approach. It seems to have worked better than expected. Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide recently acquired the company for an astounding $31.2 million.
While other brands may overcomplicate things, NuLeaf has always kept it simple. You won’t find any additional ingredients or flavors – just CBD and a carrier oil. The simplified formula completely mirrors CBD oil offered to medical and recreational customers in Canada.
But NuLeaf isn’t without its flaws. Despite marketing themselves as pure and safe, they’re strangely secretive about their extraction process. They call their method “pure and eco-friendly” without any “harsh solvents.” From this, we can infer they use CO2, but they don’t specifically state it.
Highlights
- High-potency full-spectrum CBG oil
- Two potency options among three products
- It comes from a very respected brand
- Only contains CBG extract and hemp seed oil
- Made with organic hemp
- Products are cGMP certified
- Subscription service offered
About their CBG Oil
NuLeaf Naturals CBG Oil, unlike our other brands so far, only contains CBG. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but be warned that excluding CBD limits the product’s potential benefits.
Whatever NuLeaf’s “proprietary process” might be, customer feedback is a testimony to the final product. Ironically, it seems the brand’s approach is a double-edged sword. While they successfully retain many key plant compounds, some unwanted ingredients slip through the cracks.
A chief complaint is that the process fails to eliminate chlorophyll and other unwanted extraction by-products. Consequently, the taste can be overwhelming for some. This might be okay if NuLeaf offered flavors. But again, their focus on purity makes their formula an exclusive club – no flavors allowed.
Unfortunately, there’s a catch that bothers us. NuLeaf Naturals CBG oil is available in 300, 900, and 1,800mg. Their 15 ml 300mg option provides 20 mg/ml of CBG. However, the other two choices stay at 60 mg/ml, meaning your purchase is based on volume more than potency.
Speaking of buying, NuLeaf’s prices are pretty high, so purity will cost you.
Pros
- One of the most respected CBD brands online
- Simple, straightforward tincture
- CBG derived from organic hemp
- Proprietary extraction process
- Customizable potency
- Certified, reputable products
Cons
- Lab tests are very hard to find
- NuLeaf tinctures lack many of the perks competitors offer
- CBG tinctures only contain CBG, not CBG+CBD
- Only one type of tincture offered
- No flavoring
- More expensive than competitors
5.) Extract Labs
Extract Labs offers both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBG tincture options, giving consumers a choice to use products with zero THC.
This brand is relatively new to the online hemp market, but Extract Labs CBG tinctures have already received hundreds of positive reviews. Although they still rank among the top brands, Extract Labs CBG tinctures aren’t as impressive as their competitors’.
Highlights
- Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBG tinctures offered
- Both options feature 2,000mg total cannabinoids
- 1:1 CBD:CBG ratio
- High-tech, relatively new hemp company
- Non-GMO, cGMP certified
- Powdered isolates, capsules, and CBG topicals are also available.
About their CBG Oil
In most ways, Extract Labs CBG oil is pretty standard. It features 2,000mg total cannabinoids per tincture (1,000mg CBD and 1,000mg CBG), making it slightly more potent than some competing options.
What really stands out about Extract Labs is that they offer both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBG oil. This is a rare and welcome feature for people facing drug tests.
Extract Labs CBG oil’s ingredients (or lack thereof) are disappointing. No terpene information is available. These compounds are integral to the entourage effect, and their absence notably reduces potency.
Extract Labs CBG oil is pretty pricey despite offering fewer features than competitors. Plus, while the hemp Extract Labs uses is grown in the USA and non-GMO, it does not appear to be organic.
One big credit in Extract Labs’ favor is how easy it is to find lab tests for each product. Multiple lab reports are offered with the latest listed first. Kudos, Extract Labs.
Pros
- Provides a way to use CBG without ingesting any THC
- Very positive reviews
- Lab tests are excellent and easy to find
- Lots of other Extract Labs CBG products to try as well
- No strong taste
Cons
- High-priced despite offering fewer features
- No terpenes
- Potentially low-quality carrier oil
- The hemp used for extraction does not appear to be organic.
CBG Price Comparison of the Best CBG Oils
What do studies have to say about the potential benefits of CBG?
While it hasn’t been as widely researched as CBD yet, CBG has nonetheless been studied extensively around the globe for its potential medical benefits. The usefulness of CBG for issues like pain and inflammation, for which CBD is also commonly used, has been examined to some degree.
What’s truly interesting, though, is the research into CBG’s usefulness for conditions that CBD doesn’t appear to address. While CBD and CBG overlap in some ways, studies prove that CBG has a unique destiny that may benefit the human race in quite a few distinct ways.
Let’s dive into the studies that are available on the potential benefits of CBG for inflammation, digestion, neurological conditions, glaucoma, and bacterial infections:
CBG and Inflammation
A 2013 rodent study in Biochemical Pharmacology explored CBG’s effects on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The research team triggered colitis in mouse subjects then provided them with CBG to see if it would reduce colonic inflammation. They monitored intestinal epithelial cells and murine macrophages (a type of white blood cell responsible for fighting microorganisms, clearing dead cells, and maintaining homeostasis).
Ultimately, experts observed a reduction in various inflammatory markers, such as intestinal weight and length. Additionally, they noted a reduction in oxidative stress and nitric oxide production, along with other measurements indicating an inhibited inflammatory response.
This research was followed up by a 2018 study into the potential benefits of CBG for neurological inflammation. The authors used NSC-34 motor neurons cultured in vitro and chemically triggered an inflammatory response.
Results showed that CBG improved neuronal survivability. They also noticed a marked reduction in the cells’ inflammation and oxidative stress.
CBG and Digestion
Based on studies so far, there’s a notable chance CBG can help with digestion. We already mentioned its potential benefits against gastrointestinal inflammation, but what about appetite?
A 2016 study in Psychopharmacology, for instance, examined CBG’s appetite-boosting effects in rat subjects. First, they allowed the rats to become accustomed to their lab environment, noted their behaviors, and established scheduled feeding times as a baseline.
After the five-day habituation period, researchers administered CBG oil to the rats every three days – one day for administration, followed by a 48-hour “washout” time.
Interestingly, CBG didn’t impact the length and volume but rather the frequency of each feeding.
CBG and Neurological Conditions
A lot of cannabis research centers around its potential neuroprotective properties, CBD being the main focus. However, CBG may also deserve accolades in this regard.
A 2015 study published in Neurotherapeutics experimented on mice with Huntington’s Disease, a devastating inherited neurodegenerative condition with no known cure.
The researchers administered CBG to the rodent subjects and observed its impact on motor coordination, oxidative stress, and cell regeneration. The mice showed improvements in all three areas, indicating that CBG could help slow down or even reverse the damage of neurodegenerative health conditions like Huntington’s Disease.
CBG and Glaucoma
During the early days of medical marijuana, glaucoma was one of the conditions for which THC was most commonly prescribed. As the side effects of THC have become better known, however, scientists have looked to other cannabinoids as alternatives.
A 2008 review of existing literature in the National Library of Medicine points out how the existence of cannabinoid receptors in the eye may explain why THC, CBG, and other cannabinoids can be useful for reducing glaucoma symptoms.
Potential Antibacterial Properties of CBG
Cannabinoid medicine has received much attention as an alternative method to combat viruses and bacteria. One 2021 study from Frontiers in Microbiology looked at CBG’s effects on several bacteria, most notably Streptococcus mutans. This organism is the main culprit behind tooth decay, which is allowed to proliferate as a consequence of poor oral hygiene.
After preparing the bacteria for experimentation, researchers administered CBG to the cultured S. mutans. They noticed several key impacts. CBG appeared to alter and weaken the bacteria’s cell membrane. Additionally, the CBG caused a notable drop in PH, reducing the organisms’ acidity. This effect makes it more difficult for S. mutans to cause cavities.
CBG vs. CBD: What’s the difference between CBD oil and CBG oil?
CBD and CBG have distinct chemical structures, and they interact with your body in different ways. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how CBG works in the body, but extensive research into both CBD and CBG indicates that these two cannabinoids affect your nervous system quite a bit differently.
The benefits of CBD and CBG appear to be different, after all. While there hasn’t been much research into CBG and anxiety, for instance, anxiety treatment has been one of the main research focuses of CBD research ever since this cannabinoid was discovered.
Furthermore, scientists have essentially concluded that CBD doesn’t have any notable antibacterial benefits. CBG, on the other hand, is currently being looked at intensively for its potential ability to help with microbial infections.
Users report that CBD and CBG feel somewhat different when you take them. CBD is almost always described as being very relaxing or even sleep-inducing, but CBG is known to offer a more energetic effect even though, like CBD, it also doesn’t get you high.
How are CBD and CBG oil alike?
Both CBD and CBG are entirely non-intoxicating. While these two cannabinoids might feel different when you take them, neither CBD or CBG will make you feel high, making these substances very different from THC.
CBD and CBG oil are also alike in that they’re most commonly offered in tincture form. Both CBG and CBD tinctures can come in isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum options because, like CBD, CBG is extracted from hemp plants that contain high concentrations of this cannabinoid.
Since they’re entirely natural, CBD and CBG are quite different from fellow non-intoxicating cannabinoids cannabinol (CBN) and cannabichromene (CBC), which are still usually chemically converted from other cannabinoids because they remain very rare in hemp. Some strains of hemp contain 15%+ CBG, making it easy to extract this cannabinoid naturally. As long as CBG plants contain less than 0.3% THC, they’re usually treated as industrial hemp, just as is the case with CBD plants.
Is CBG psychoactive?
No, CBG is not very strongly psychoactive, so it won’t make you feel high. We generally prefer to use the term “non-intoxicating” when referring to cannabinoids like CBD and CBG, though, because even non-intoxicating cannabinoids affect your mental state somewhat.
CBD, for instance, often makes people feel relaxed, while CBG commonly makes you feel energetic. Neither of these mild psychoactive sensations impairs your judgment or significantly impact your perception, though, so the best word for CBG is definitely “non-intoxicating.”
How is CBG extracted?
In most cases, CBG is extracted from high-grade hemp that has been grown specifically to contain large concentrations of CBG. Just a few decades ago, THC was the only cannabinoid available in high concentrations in cannabis, but after breeders started cultivating strains with higher and higher CBD content, a path toward CBG mass-production was also paved.
Like all living things, cannabis or hemp can be changed over time using a process called selective breeding. In the case of CBG, hemp plants that naturally had higher concentrations of CBG were crossed with other hemp plants that also had unusually high CBG content.
Over time, this process resulted in hemp plants with more than 15% CBG. The same thing happened with CBD around a decade ago, and now, some hemp plants contain more than 25% CBD.
So, we can expect CBG products to become even more potent as breeding catches up. Eventually, CBG-rich hemp plants should contain up to 30% cannabigerol since that’s the upper limit breeders have been able to reach with THC-rich plants.
CBG Extraction Methods
As is the case with CBD- and THC-rich cannabis and hemp plants, hemp plants with high concentrations of CBG are usually subjected to hydrocarbon, ethanol, or CO2 extraction processes. Out of the three, CO2 extraction is considered to be the best since it doesn’t leave any solvents behind.
But, CO2 extraction also has its issues. Usually, ethanol is used to clarify CO2 extract anyway, and done correctly, ethanol extraction can be almost as safe as CO2 extraction. Just watch out for CBG products that were made using hydrocarbon extraction since they often contain harmful residual solvents.
Why is CBG called the “mother of all cannabinoids?”
Over the last few years, CBG has received the slightly incorrect moniker of the “mother of all cannabinoids” due to its somewhat unique role in cannabinoid development in hemp and cannabis plants. The chemical precursor to CBG is CBGA, a carboxylic acid that can change into various other substances based on which enzymes it encounters.
If left alone and allowed to decarboxylate naturally, CBGA will automatically become CBG. When exposed to specific natural enzymes produced in the cannabis flower development process, however, CBGA can become THCA, CBDA, or a variety of other chemical precursors to popular cannabinoids.
Every CBD or THC molecule started its life as something more resembling CBG. As a result, CBG is also called the “stem cell cannabinoid.”
However, it’s imperative to make the distinction that once CBGA has decarboxylated into CBG, it can’t become any other cannabinoid without significant chemical intervention. So, there’s no chance of the CBG in your tincture transforming into THC.
Are there other “stem cell cannabinoids?”
Yes, it turns out that CBGA isn’t the source of all cannabinoids found in cannabis or hemp. CBCA, the chemical precursor to CBC, for instance, appears to have the ability to transform into a whole class of cannabinoids that CBGA can’t produce. Plus, there’s also the example of CBGVa, which can enzymatically transform into CBDVA, THCVA, or a variety of other rare cannabinoid variants known as “varin” cannabinoids.
So, CBGA isn’t unique in its ability to turn into other cannabinoids, but it’s still the mother of all the most popular cannabinoids. Without CBGA, we wouldn’t have CBG, CBD, or THC, cementing the importance of this “stem cell” cannabinoid in the future of cannabis research.
Is CBG better than CBD?
No, we would not say that either CBG or CBD are superior to each other overall. These two cannabinoids are too different, after all, to be directly compared.
CBD and CBG appear to each be better at different things, and these two cannabinoids truly shine when they’re used together. Since CBD and CBG appear to become stronger when used at the same time due to the entourage effect, there’s usually no reason to find out which cannabinoids are objectively “better.”
It remains the case, though, that either CBD or CBG might be a better choice depending on the conditions you’re trying to treat. Ample evidence suggests, for instance, that CBG might be worth trying if you have digestive conditions, but there isn’t any evidence that CBD is as useful in these applications.
People using CBD for anxiety or depression, on the other hand, might be disappointed in the effects of CBG. While this cannabinoid has been researched extensively for its potential neuroprotective benefits, there isn’t much evidence that CBG significantly impacts your mood one way or the other.
To find out whether CBD or CBG would be better in your case, carefully consider the goals you’re trying to accomplish. If you still have any questions, consult with a doctor for advice.
Does CBG oil have side effects?
Just as is the case with CBD, research into CBG has not yet revealed any significant side effects. A 2021 study, for instance, took a look at all the research conducted into CBG to date, and it found that no serious adverse events have been reported so far.
Remember that the cannabinoid CBG and “CBG oil” are two different things, though. The way you extract CBG and the ingredients you pair it within a tincture can have a big impact on how this cannabinoid affects your body. Only use high-quality CBG oil products with simple, trustworthy ingredients to enjoy the safest, most effective experience.
What’s the best way to use CBG oil?
There are quite a few different ways to use CBG oil. You can apply a CBG tincture under your tongue, for instance, or you can swallow it directly. It’s even possible to add CBG tinctures to drinks or food, and some people use CBG tinctures topically, but this inefficient approach isn’t recommended.
Overall, we’d say that applying CBG tincture under your tongue before swallowing it is the best ingestion method. When you hold CBG oil under your tongue, it absorbs rapidly through a thin mucus barrier and directly into a major artery.
As a result, the effects of CBG oil tinctures kick in faster and more potently when you use sublingual administration. Then, when you eventually swallow the CBG oil you administered, it will provide milder, long-term effects over the next few hours.
Applying CBG oil under your tongue combines the fast-acting benefits of smoking or vaping CBG with the long-lasting effects of oral ingestion. There’s a reason CBG and CBD tinctures have become so popular: They’re the only type of oral hemp products that capture the benefits of sublingual administration, making cannabinoid-rich hemp tinctures inherently more effective.
How much CBG oil to take?
There aren’t any official dosing guidelines for CBG oil dosage yet. Generally speaking, though, the same principles apply to both CBD and CBG dosing.
As is the case with CBD oil, we suggest that you start with a small dose of CBG and increase the amount you ingest as needed. To calculate the amount of CBG oil you’re ingesting per dose, simply check the amount of CBG that is in your bottle of tincture and divide that number by the volume of CBG tincture you ingest.
Some CBG oil manufacturers are kind enough to list the amount of CBG present in each drop or dropper full of the tincture. This figure is often represented as milligrams-per-milliliters or “mg/ml.” If your CBG tincture contains 30mg of cannabigerol per milliliter, for instance, each drop contains around 1.5mg CBD since there are approximately 20 drops in a milliliter of liquid.
If you have any doubts about the amount of CBG you should take, it’s a good idea to consult with a doctor. There’s a lot we still don’t know about CBG, but CBD, at least, has been found to interact negatively with a variety of prescription drugs. As your doctor helps you find the right CBG dose, ask them if this cannabinoid contraindicates any of your current medications.
Closing Thoughts on the Best CBG Oil Reviews
Whether you use it in the form of CBG isolate or as a full-spectrum hemp extract, CBG remains one of the most fascinating cannabinoids on the market today. We once thought that CBD was the only non-intoxicating cannabinoid worth pursuing in hemp, but CBG proves that there’s much more to the hemp plant than we imagined.
Research consistently indicates that using multiple cannabinoids at once is the best way to boost your endocannabinoid system, making CBG-CBD tinctures like the Colorado Botanicals Recovery CBG Oil a sign of things to come. We hope that some manufacturers, like NuLeaf Naturals, will get with the times and start offering tinctures that combine CBG and CBD in the near future.
There are a lot of CBG tinctures we didn’t get to in this list. The Medterra CBG CBD Oil is worthy of mentioning, and Lazarus Naturals also produces a CBG tincture that has become very popular in recent months.
When you buy CBG oil, even if it isn’t on this list, make sure to look at plenty of customer reviews to make sure the benefits of the product you’re considering stay valid even without the marketing hype. If you still aren’t sure, reach out to customer service with any questions you might have.
In many cases, just the way a CBG tincture manufacturer answers your questions is enough to tell you if you can trust their hemp oil or not. If it seems like they’re just in it for the money, move on. There are enough conscientious, ethical CBG oil manufacturers out there to make sure you never have to settle for second-best.
Similarly, if you have any questions about how we chose the CBG tincture products in this list or about CBG in general, don’t hesitate to reach out. It’s our goal to provide the best-unbiased education on cannabinoids we can, so please let us know if there’s something we missed.
St. Louis police officer stabbed in the vest while on a call, suspect shot
ST. LOUIS – There’s been reported an officer-involved shooting on the 5400 block of Genevieve.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a Domestic Disturbance when they were encountered by a male subject who stabbed an officer in the vest with a knife. The subject was struck by the other officer on scene. He is conscious and breathing.
The officer that was stabbed in the vest may have a minor injury, but is conscious and alert.
Further details will be available as they are reported to the FOX2 newsroom.
ASK IRA: Are Heat, Spoelstra in process of dialing back with Markieff Morris?
Q: I hope the Heat don’t go into playoffs thinking Markieff Morris is the answer at backup center. Not against the teams in the East. Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven have to play at the five. Teams in the East are long and physical. The Heat need to match that. But I definitely see Morris getting time at the four. — Douglas.
A: First, I would not group Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven. Omer remains a bit raw for such critical minutes. But, yes, against bigger bodies there very much should be a need and a place for Dewayne. But there also could be several matchups where the opposition is limited with height and bulk. The Raptors, for example, hardly fit the profile of a team utilizing a lumbering center. A similar case could be made about Boston, with the way Robert Williams is being utilized. Now, Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee are another story. So, as Erik Spoelstra said, much of his power rotation could be based on the matchup. But based on how the 76ers attacked the rim with impunity on when Morris played as small ball center on Monday night, there certainly could be some tinkering there from Spoelstra in that regard. As it is, Markieff only played 4:24 on Wednesday night against the Warriors. So perhaps a retrenchment has already begun.
Q: Ira, two disgraceful games in a row against teams without their best players. P.J. Tucker can no longer make threes. Max Strus is 0 for 10 in the last two games and 4 of 22 in the last three games. Duncan Robinson is so inconsistent. Jimmy Butler seems to be disappearing in the fourth quarter. Not a good way to start playing as the season winds down. — Joel.
A: Which is why a few feel-good wins could go a long way during this close to the regular season. And the opportunities will be there, with upcoming games against the Nets, Celtics and Bulls.
Q: Very disturbing to witness the Jimmy Butler-Udonis Haslem confrontation at a time when the team needs to be gelling. Just speculation, but could it be that Jimmy thinks the Heat should be “his” team and Udonis (as the de facto leader on the bench) is creating a source of friction? —Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: Actually, I think it goes beyond Jimmy Butler. Udonis Haslem has done wonderful things with the Heat’s young players, from Omer Yurtseven on up. But with older players such as Jimmy, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, they have been there, seen it all, with the latter three having won NBA championships of their own. That type of imploring can fall on deaf ears at certain times and perhaps create the type of friction we witnessed on Wednesday night. Sometimes, you have to be respectful of your audience in those huddles.
()
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian agrees to a 2-year deal
The NFL’s new league year began March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Thursday
The Bears agreed to a two-year deal with quarterback Trevor Siemian, his agent tweeted.
What it means: The former Northwestern quarterback joins the Bears to back up Justin Fields after a season with the New Orleans Saints in which he started four games and completed 108 of 188 passes for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Siemian, 30, was a Denver Broncos seventh-round draft pick in 2015 and started 24 games over three seasons, completing 59.3% of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The Bears will be Siemian’s fifth team in five seasons after spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Saints.
It’s unclear what the moves means for Nick Foles, who remains on the Bears roster with a year left on his contract. Foles was the third-string quarterback in 2021 behind Fields and Andy Dalton, who is a free agent. The Bears also have quarterback Ryan Willis on their roster.
Former Bears defenders Xavier Crawford and Joel Iyiegbuniwe are joining former Bears coaches elsewhere, their new teams announced.
What it means: Crawford, a cornerback, spent the last two seasons with the Bears, playing in 16 games with two starts and 21 tackles. He is signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to rejoin former Bears defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.
Meanwhile, linebacker Iyiegbuniwe, who primarily made his mark on special teams over 58 games in four seasons with the Bears, is joining former defensive coordinator Sean Desai with the Seattle Seahawks. Iyiegbuniwe, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is signing a one-year deal.
Wednesday
The Bears announced they signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal.
What it means: Dozier has played in 76 games over seven seasons with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings with 27 starts. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound guard was a fourth-round pick in 2014. He started a career-high 16 games at left guard for the Vikings in 2020 but didn’t play any offensive snaps for them in 2021. He spent most of last season on the practice squad and played in six games on special teams. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 in November.
Dozier is GM Ryan Poles’ second free-agent offensive line signing this offseason, along with Lucas Patrick, who said he expects to play center this season.
Safety Deon Bush signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported.
What it means: Bush, a 2016 fourth-round draft pick by the Bears, played in 79 regular-season games over six seasons with 12 starts. He had the best numbers of his career in 2021 when given a bigger opportunity to play on defense, logging 377 snaps. Bush had two interceptions, five passes defended and 40 tackles last season. He was also a big contributor on special teams throughout his career.
The Bears have two returning safeties on their roster, starter Eddie Jackson and recently re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson.
Tuesday
The Bears signed fullback Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.
What it means: Blasingame, 25, played in 32 games over three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot, 233-pound fullback was primarily a run blocker for Titans running back Derrick Henry, but he also had 10 catches for 97 yards. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019 before the Titans took him off the Vikings practice squad. After injuries limited Blasingame to 11 games in 2021, the Titans didn’t tender the restricted free agent this offseason.
Saturday
The Bears are re-signing safety and special teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson on a one-year, $1.77 million deal.
What it means: Houston-Carson has been the most important player on special teams the last several seasons and his value only increased when given a chance to play more on defense in 2021.
Houston-Carson, playing a variety of roles in the secondary, finished tied for sixth on the defense in tackles (47) and the Bears rewarded him Saturday, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $1.77 million contract that is fully guaranteed, a source said.
The 28-year-old was tied for sixth in tackles despite missing the final four games after suffering a broken arm. He had an interception and scored on a fumble recovery on special teams. He played 419 snaps on defense after having 91 in 2020 and a total of 164 in his first five seasons combined. An expanded role on defense limited his time somewhat on special teams but he still served as the pseudo-captain of the punt team.
It remains to be seen how coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams envision Houston-Carson fitting into their scheme. Houston-Carson, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has a relationship with Williams as both played at William & Mary.
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower knows Houston-Carson from his previous stint with the Bears, so the new coaching staff has a pretty good idea of what he can accomplish.
Houston-Carson is the second free agent from last season’s team the club has committed to re-sign following long snapper Patrick Scales.
Friday
After the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, the team finalized a pair of two-year contract agreements with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Jones.
What it means: Shortly after the Bears announced they would not be signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi because he failed his physical, the news of a deal with Jones came out. A few hours later, the Bears also finalized a two-year contract with Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Muhammad, a defensive tackle with the ability to disrupt the passer, has plenty of familiarity with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus, having spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He will turn 27 later this month and is coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he had six sacks under Eberflus’ watch. ESPN reported Muhammad’s contract is for two years and $10 million.
Jones, a third-round pick in 2018, started 35 games and played in 51 over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 118 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in that span. His best season came in 2021 when he had three sacks, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound defensive tackle missed five games early in the season with a calf injury.
Ogunjobi had foot surgery in January and wasn’t medically cleared by the Bears to sign his $40.5 million contract.
March 17
The Bears have reached agreements on a pair of one-year deals with receivers Byron Pringle and former Green Bay Packer Equanimeous St. Brown.
What it means: This is hardly Thursday’s night’s biggest headline involving a former Packers receiver with Davante Adams being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That news sent a jolt across the league and undoubtedly leaves four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers scratching his head. Still, the new deals with Pringle and St. Brown represent Ryan Poles’ first significant moves at receiver in what figures to be a series of them through free agency and the draft. The Bears entered the week with significant work to do to add talent and depth to the receiving corps behind Darnell Mooney. Pringle and St. Brown will arrive on one-year contracts, which will will put them in the kind of “prove it” situation Poles likes with free-agent acquisitions.
Pringle, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent four years ago, had a breakout season in 2021 with 42 catches, 568 yards and five touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered passing attack. Poles spent the last 13 seasons with the Chiefs, so he certainly has enough familiarity with Pringle to make an educated assessment of where his career is at. Pringle should add an element of speed to the Bears offense and is in line to have a significant role in the passing game.
St. Brown, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2018, has 37 career catches for 543 yards and one touchdown in the three seasons. He missed all of 2019 with an ankle injury. St. Brown had his best season last year with 21 receptions for 328 yards.
Poles will continue working to fortify the receiver room through the latter waves of free agency. He is also quite likely to dip into a deep and talented draft class next month. The Bears have a pair of second-round picks at Nos. 39 and 48 overall and another in the third round at No. 71.
As things stand, it would be a surprise if Poles didn’t use one of those selections on another pass catcher for young quarterback Justin Fields. Still, St. Brown will be given an opportunity to carve out a role and has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their three years together in Green Bay. St. Brown is the second former Packer to reunite with Getsy and sign with the Bears this week, joining offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
What it means: Robinson’s deal is worth $46.5 million, with $30.7 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network reported. He moves on from Chicago after four seasons with the Bears, in which he had 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Robinson cashed in on a big deal despite a down 2021 season in which he had a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown while playing on the franchise tag. He was limited to 12 games because of injury and COVID-19.
After years of playing on mediocre teams with quarterbacks Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in his rookie season, Robinson now joins the defending Super Bowl champions and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Robinson, 28, played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bears and then-new coach Matt Nagy on a three-year, $42 million contract in 2018.
The Green Bay Packers are signing punter Pat O’Donnell, ESPN reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new punter after O’Donnell joined the Packers on a two-year, $4 million contract with $1.6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. He was the Bears punter since 2014, averaging 45.1 yards per punt over his eight seasons. He also was the holder for kicker Cairo Santos, who set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made from 2020-21.
March 16
The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan.
What it means: The Bears parted with Trevathan, who turns 32 this month, after six seasons. Trevathan signed with the Bears in 2016 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos and totaled 459 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits and seven sacks. But he was limited in two of his final three seasons, missing seven games in 2019 with an elbow injury and playing in only five games in 2021 because of knee issues. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace signed Trevathan to a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension in 2020.
At the start of the new league year, the Bears also made official the Khalil Mack trade to the Los Angeles Chargers and the previously reported release of running back Tarik Cohen.
And the Bears announced the previously reported signings of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year deal, linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal and interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year deal.
Cornerback Artie Burns signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN reported.
What it means: Burns rejoins former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Seattle. After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burns spent two years with the Bears, but a knee injury kept him out in 2020. He played in 11 games, starting six, in 2021, with 23 tackles and six passes defended.
Defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is headed to Las Vegas, agreeing to a new contract with the Raiders.
What it means: As the Bears defense continues a major overhaul, another former starter is headed elsewhere. NFL Network reports Nichols’ new two-year contract with the Raiders includes $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $11 million, a hefty reward for a player who invested himself in becoming a reliable starter.
Nichols qualifies as one of former general manager Ryan Pace’s success stories. He was a fifth-round pick (No. 145 overall) out of Delaware in 2018 and turned heads quickly during a solid rookie season in which he emerged as a starter with 28 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Driven and hard working, Nichols blossomed during his first three seasons under the guidance of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and mentor Akiem Hicks. This past season, with Chris Rumph replacing Rodgers, Nichols continued his ascent. He recorded 51 total tackles, including five for loss and three sacks while adding two fumble recoveries.
Still, of Pace’s first 27 draft selections from 2015-2018, Nichols becomes the 19th to not make it to a fifth season with the Bears, a dispiriting reality for a franchise that in recent years has had far too many swings and misses in the draft and also has been able to turn even their successful acquisitions into significant on-field team success.
Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant is signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported.
What it means: Grant’s deal is worth up to $13.8 million. He made an impact as a returner for the Bears in just 11 games after arriving via trade with the Miami Dolphins midseason. He averaged 13.9 yards per punt return, including one 97-yard touchdown, and 23.5 yards per kickoff return. Grant was one of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with Robert Quinn.
He spent the first six-plus years of his career with the Dolphins, totaling three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. His career high as a receiver came in 2020 when he had 36 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown.
March 15
The Bears are signing interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN reported.
What it means: Patrick’s deal comes with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year. Patrick, who will be 29 in July, has played in 73 games over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound lineman started 28 games over the last two seasons, getting time at both guard positions and center in 2021. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2016 and spent that season on the practice squad.
Patrick joins the Bears the same day former Bears guard/center James Daniels agreed to a three-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patrick gives the Bears versatility on the interior of the line, which also has guard Cody Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher returning. Patrick rejoins new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who coached with the Packers for seven seasons before joining new coach Matt Eberflus this offseason.
The Bears are signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: Morrow, who will be 27 in July, joins the Bears after five years with the Raiders. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.
Morrow joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Greenville University in 2017. He started 29 games and played in 62 over four seasons, totaling 254 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 20 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four sacks and 15 quarterback hits. His best season was 2020, when he had 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, nine passes defended, an interception, three sacks and six quarterback hits.
The Bears entered free agency with a need for linebackers with Roquan Smith the only certain returning starter, and Morrow helps address that hole.
The Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year contract, according to a source.
What it means: Scales, 34, has been with the Bears since 2015 and has played in every game for them since the 2018 season. His contract is worth $1.27 million with $895,000 guaranteed.
Offensive lineman James Daniels is signing a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network reported.
What it means: The Bears are in the market for a new starting guard with the departure of Daniels, a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2018.
Daniels, who will turn 25 in September, started 48 games over four seasons at guard and center. He played in only five games in 2020 before suffering a torn pectoral but returned in 2021 to start all 17 games at right guard. His departure leaves another major hole for GM Ryan Poles to fill on the offensive line, with the Bears’ plans at center and offensive tackle also in question.
March 14
The Chicago Bears are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $40.5 million contract, a source told the Tribune.
What it means: The deal will include $26.35 million guaranteed. Ogunjobi, who turns 28 in June, enters his sixth season in the league. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and played in 60 games for them over four seasons. He had 14½ sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 180 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss in that span.
He played on a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and had a career-high seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss in 16 regular-season games. NFL NextGen Stats tweeted Monday that Ogunjobi had 39 quarterback pressures aligned as an interior lineman in 2021, tied for sixth in the NFL with Cameron Heyward.
Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery in the Bengals’ playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“All season my narrative has been about ‘Taking Control’ of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story,” Ogunjobi tweeted after his injury. “So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes.”
Ogunjobi is the first major addition for new Bears coach Matt Eberflus’ defense. At the NFL scouting combine earlier this month, Eberflus detailed what he looks for in a three-technique defensive tackle.
“You’ve got to be disruptive,” he said. “No. 1, you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchup, OK? And when they run zone away from you, you’ve got to be able to stay in the B gap. It’s that simple. Those are the two things we look for, and they come in all shapes and sizes. … But explosive athletic ability is the No. 1 trait.”
Along with the Ogunjobi signing, the Bears made official the release of nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Monday. Goldman, a 2015 second-round pick, played in 81 games over six seasons with the Bears, totaling 175 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. As new Bears GM Ryan Poles reworks the roster, defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols also are set to be unrestricted free agents if they don’t re-sign with the team.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is signing a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network.
What it means: After a reboot season in a backup role with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky appears to have an opening to start again, heading to Pittsburgh as the Steelers begin the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With a two-year agreement, Trubisky should have an opening to claim the QB1 role. The other quarterbacks currently under contract are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.
Trubisky, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, spent four seasons in Chicago and made 52 starts between the regular season and playoffs. The Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring of 2020 and he left the team in free agency last spring. He had an impressive preseason showing with the Bills against the Bears at Soldier Field in August, completing 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow. But during the regular season, Trubisky barely saw the field, throwing only eight passes in mop-up duty behind Josh Allen. (He completed six of those throws for 75 yards but also threw an interception.)
With an ordinary quarterback draft class this spring and the free-agent market thin at the position as well, Trubisky’s second trip into the open market was well-timed. It will be interesting to learn the guaranteed money included in his new deal. In league circles, there was a sense coming into free agency that Trubisky could top $10 million in guaranteed money on a short-term contract that could turn 2022 into another prove-it season.
March 11
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continued to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to free up additional salary-cap space and acquire draft picks. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. NFL Network first reported Goldman was being released.
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary-cap space but will incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the defense, particularly in 2018, when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
March 10
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
March 8
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
()
