News
After Senate confirmation, Andy Luger returns as U.S. attorney for Minnesota
The position of U.S. attorney for Minnesota will be filled by a familiar face.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Andy Luger in a bipartisan 60-36 vote, according to the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota’s senior senator, who shepherded the nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full chamber.
Luger had previously served in the Minnesota role as an Obama-era U.S. attorney from 2014 until 2017 and previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Minnesota and New York. He was most recently a partner at the Jones Day law firm in Minneapolis.
He was nominated by President Joe Biden.
“Andy Luger is a dedicated public servant who will work to uphold justice and protect Minnesotans as our United States Attorney. I am confident he will serve our state with distinction and I am proud to have supported him throughout the confirmation process,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
News
Jace Frederick: Chris Finch can’t fix everything. The Timberwolves need to defend
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has found ways to plug many of the team’s holes this season, finding the best ways to utilize Karl-Anthony Towns, squeezing as much juice as possible out of the league’s best offense since the calendar flipped to 2022 and hiding many of the team’s defensive deficiencies.
But the latter has become increasingly more difficult as the season has unfolded.
Minnesota’s “high wall” pick and roll coverage — which has the big man defending the screen hedge out to slow the ball handler until the guard can recover — has put pressure on the ball handler on the pick and roll and forced quick decision making from opposing offenses. The look has befuddled many opponents and resulted in a high volume of turnovers.
But much like a pitcher going through the batting order a second or third time, as more teams have seen the coverage, more of them — particularly the ones with high-level offenses — have identified the areas of weakness and exploited them.
Such was the case Wednesday night against Phoenix, as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Co. dissected Minnesota’s defense with ease in a 42-point fourth quarter showing. In Monday’s game against Dallas, the Mavericks generated 33 “wide open” shots, per NBA.com, to Minnesota’s 13.
“We just losing at the end. We not executing and our defense just getting destroyed. I think we got to make adjustments,” Anthony Edwards said. “I just think when they adjust, we got to adjust, like they did in the fourth. Like the high wall. They would drag it out, hit the dude, the roller, have a cutter and have a dude in the corner so we got to pick one and we just never adjusted.”
It sounds good, right? Make changes to the coverage to make Phoenix find new answers to a different question. The problem is, Finch and Co. have been looking for a different defense to deploy for months. The Wolves have tried different coverages for this exact reason — knowing the best teams can’t be beat with the same look over and over again — and Minnesota has failed to execute all of them.
Their drop coverage has been obliterated. Their switch-heavy approach led to tons of miscommunications. The different approaches led to Minnesota getting gashed time and again just prior to the all-star break.
The high wall seems to be the coverage the Timberwolves can successfully operate on a consistent basis. It almost has to be their go-to coverage. And, on Wednesday, Finch said Minnesota ran 19 “high wall” looks defensively and executed 12 of them well.
No matter what look you run, if you don’t do it with intensity and purpose, it’s not going to work, anyway. Scheme isn’t everything. The same “drop coverage” Minnesota fails to carry out looks awfully good when Milwaukee runs it with Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.
“Certainly, coverages matter, you know? They affect how a team plays and stuff, but at the end of the day if you execute a coverage perfectly and now you’re left with a shell defense and the guy blows by you and lays it in, what is that?” Finch said. “Or the guy misses it and on the weakside rebound, you don’t box out, and it goes off your hands out of bounds and then they throw it in and hit a dagger three. What is that? Is that a coverage mistake? I’m not sure that is.”
Finch recognized that Minnesota makes choices with its coverages. Wednesday, the decision was to take the ball out of Booker’s hands. That led to Ayton getting a number of looks inside. He used those to score 35 points.
“That’s a good team, they’ve got a lot of good players,” Finch said. “Somebody is going to score points.”
But those points don’t always have to come so easily. The “low man” — the defender coming in from the corner shooter to defend the rolling screener by the basket — is supposed to provide resistance to Ayton scoring down low. Too many times that player just stood there without making any competitive effort to slow Phoenix’s star center down.
“We didn’t play with a lot of force when we met those guys there at the rim,” Finch said. “We didn’t contest very well, whether they were six-foot shots or 20-foot shots.”
And that’s the issue. Minnesota’s roster features a number of players who, historically, haven’t been very good defensively. That they’ve managed to squeeze out a defense that ranks in the top half of the league is a credit to the coaches for their innovative approach and, yes, the players for their execution.
But when opponents are no longer bamboozled by the scheme, as is the case in Minnesota’s current run of difficult opponents, the players simply are going to have to take their defensive efforts to yet another another level, if they can.
Finch can’t be the fix for everything.
News
Report: Justice Thomas’ wife urged overturning 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump’s lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.
The 29 messages the pair exchanged came in the weeks after the vote in November 2020, when Trump and his top allies were still saying they planned to go to the Supreme Court to have its results voided.
The Post reported that on Nov. 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press and other news outlets declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist, texted to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! … You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”
Copies of the texts — 21 sent by her, eight sent in reply by Meadows — were provided to the House select committee investigating the deadly insurrection that saw a mob of mostly Trump supporters overrun the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The AP attempted to get the same information from the committee, but it declined to comment.
The texts do not directly reference Thomas’ husband or the Supreme Court. But she has previously admitted to attending the Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol riot. Virginia Thomas also has previously denied conflicts of interest between her activism and her husband’s place on the high court.
Still, the messages show she was urging the top levels of the Trump administration to try to throw out the 2020 election results, and even offering coaching to Meadows on how best to do so. Thomas urged lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted false claims about the election, to be “the lead and the face” of the Trump legal team.
Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger III, told the Post and CBS that neither he nor Meadows would comment on individual texts, adding, “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.”
Justice Thomas, 73, has been hospitalized for treatment from an infection. He and his wife did not respond to the outlets’ request for comment.
In February 2021, the Supreme Court rejected challenges to the election. Justice Thomas dissented, calling the ruling not to hear arguments in the case “befuddling” and “inexplicable.”
In a Nov. 5 message to Meadows, Virginia Thomas quoted material that had appeared on right-wing fringe websites: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”
In a subsequent text the next day, Thomas wrote to Meadows, “Do not concede.”
The messages also suggest that Meadows was willing to continue pursuing ways to overturn the election. He replied to one message from Thomas: “I will stand firm. We will fight until there is no fight left. Our country is too precious to give up on. Thanks for all you do.”
The texts between Thomas and Meadows stop after November 24, 2020. But the committee received another message sent on Jan. 10, 2021, four days after the mob attack on the Capitol, according to the Post and CBS.
“We are living through what feels like the end of America,” Thomas wrote to Meadows in it.
News
Planned Parenthood unit covering Minnesota receives record $20M donation from MacKenzie Scott
Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
It’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said she’s still in shock.
“I was speechless. I can sort of talk about it. Now. I’m beginning to get my feet back. But it was the sort of thing that just never happened. It never happens,” she said. “And the fact that we show up, day in and day out for people who otherwise would have nowhere to go was very meaningful to MacKenzie Scott and that was why she was making this gift to us.”
Stoesz said the money bring tremendous relief.
“We are facing significantly escalating costs related to inflation, and also there is a shortage of health care workers in our country, and so our costs of providing care are going up,” she said. “So knowing that we now have $20 million, I’m very grateful.”
The donation comes as South Dakota’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, signed a bill Wednesday that would make the state one of the most difficult places to get abortion pills, though most of the law will not be enacted unless the state prevails in a federal court battle.
