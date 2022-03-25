News
As Sashi Brown steps in as Ravens president, he’s ‘turned the page’ on his time in Cleveland
Dick Cass and Sashi Brown entered the auditorium inside the Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center wearing matching white collared shirts. Sitting next to each other at an introductory news conference, they spoke clearly, in measured tones, like the young attorneys in Washington they once were. Cass is the Ravens’ outgoing team president, and Brown his successor, and on Thursday they framed the transfer of power as a simple passing of the torch.
“It’s been just tremendous to watch him as a young lawyer and, growing up as a front-office executive, certainly have tried to model a lot of what he’s represented,” Brown said. “I’m excited about the opportunity that he and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] have afforded me here.”
They are, as Brown acknowledged, “big shoes to fill.” The retiring Cass, 76, who will officially step down after 18 years with the organization on April 1, was Bisciotti’s first major hire after he purchased a majority share of the Ravens from Art Modell in 2004. As team president, he’s looked over every nonfootball aspect of the franchise and participated in high-level football meetings.
Brown, 45, was named Cass’ successor in early February, after what Cass described as a comprehensive search, and started transitioning into his new role this month. Brown most recently served as president of Monumental Basketball, the umbrella organization established by Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis that oversees operations for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.
But it is his football background that drew so much attention to his hiring. Brown was the Cleveland Browns’ executive vice president of football operations from 2013 to 2017, and effectively served as general manager in 2016 and for much of 2017. In that span, the rebuilding Browns won just one game. The first question Brown took in a 20-minute session with local reporters was whether, after being fired in December 2017, he was confident he would ever get another opportunity in the NFL.
“No,” said Brown, who’d previously served as a senior vice president and general counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “And I would say, I think probably enough’s been written about Cleveland and my days there, and it’s time I’ve certainly turned the page. I think it’s plenty of time that we move on from that. Today’s really about Baltimore and the Ravens, and I didn’t come out of or go into any opportunity looking for the next one.”
His ties with Cass run deep. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 2002, Brown took his first job at the Washington firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where Cass was a partner. Cass, who later gave Brown a recommendation for his first NFL job, said Thursday that he was struck by Brown’s intelligence, judgment and thoughtfulness as a young attorney.
A reunion was set in motion in September, when Cass told Bisciotti that the Ravens’ 2021 season would be his last as team president. “He said, ‘Fine, but you’ve got to help me find a replacement,’ ” Cass recalled. Bisciotti identified two important criteria in Cass’ search: The candidate would have to be an outsider, arriving with a new perspective on the organization, and they would have to embrace the front office as it existed.
“We wanted the person coming in to be someone who was not going to bring an entourage,” Cass said. “When I came, Steve told me, ‘You come by yourself. Don’t try to bring all your friends over here. I want you to come here, get to know everybody. And after a year or so, maybe you can make some changes if you think you need to.’ “
Cass said he presented Bisciotti an initial list of six or seven candidates, but he narrowed his focus on Brown. They had their own shared background, and Newsome and DeCosta told Cass they thought highly of him. Cass also remembered hearing good things from Wayne Weaver, the former owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even the Cleveland Browns’ owners, Cass said, “still think highly of Sashi.”
Before long, Cass presented Brown as his successor. After a three-hour meeting, Bisciotti offered him the job. He joined the Washington Commanders’ Jason Wright as the NFL’s only Black team presidents.
“It was not an easy decision,” Brown said of moving on from Monumental, which hired him in 2019. “I think you’re privileged when you’re in a career and you’re leaving a great opportunity for a great opportunity. … The great [reverence] with which I held the Ravens organization certainly made me open to listen to what Dick had to say. The more we sat down and I understood kind of what his role was and what they were asking me to do coming in, I became more and more comfortable and excited, truly, about the opportunity.”
Brown did not hide his ambitions for the franchise — he joked that his most pressing question to Cass was, “How’d you do it? How’d you win that Super Bowl?” — but he said his top priorities were more interpersonal than big-picture. “Your first job is to get everyone to like you,” Cass has jokingly told Brown, who said he’s still getting to know officials from every part of the facility.
But despite Brown’s experience in Cleveland with personnel decisions, he said he would be hands-off with the Ravens’ team-building plans. Contract negotiations with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, for example, would be left to the general manager.
“That’s in Eric’s hands,” Brown said. “Certainly, as Dick was, I’ll be around to bounce ideas off, but Eric’s been a master. He’s learned from a master. … Certainly, the Ravens over the years, we have been a group that has been highly transactional and really good at it. And so they’ve been able to continue to develop players and transact with players to keep the roster fresh and competitive and keep their marquee players, but also have a pipeline of young talent here, too.”
Brown’s long-term focus, he said Thursday, is on the franchise’s “sustained success.” Part of that education, Cass joked, has been the occasional reminder of just how unsuccessful Brown and Cleveland were against the Ravens. But the more time Cass has spent with Brown, the more convinced he’s become of his fit in Baltimore.
“It’s been really great to get to know him again,” he said. “It sort of reinforced my feelings about how well suited he is for this job as well.”
St. Louis wrongful death suit over boy’s drowning settled
ST. LOUIS–The owners and operators of HoteLumière at The Arch have settled a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a St. Louis boy who drowned in the hotel’s pool in 2018.
St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Madeline O. Connolly approved the settlement Thursday, which our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report was for a confidential amount.
Edward Harris, Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis was attending a pool party at the hotel August 12. Witnesses say Harris was found at the bottom of the pool. He was hospitalized for three days before passing away in the ICU.
Harris was the son of a St. Louis firefighter.
The lawsuit claimed negligence, code and ordinance violations, and issues with water clarity.
Former Wild coach Bruce Boudreau makes his return to Minnesota
Bruce Boudreau thought there was a chance he’d finish his coaching career with the Wild.
He absolutely loved it in Minnesota, and because of his happy-go-lucky demeanor, the state loved him right back.
Which is what makes Thursday’s game at the Xcel Energy Center so difficult.
Now the man in charge of the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau wasn’t completely sure what emotions he was going to feel when his new team took the ice against the Wild.
“I’ll probably feel it more when I get behind the bench and I’m seeing the players on the other team,” Boudreau said pregame. “A little nervous every time I see somebody that I know that I haven’t seen for a couple of years.”
It was an unceremonious end to Boudreau’s tenure with the Wild. After a few seasons behind the bench — he coached 303 games with the Wild and boasted a 158-110-35 record in that span — general manager Bill Guerin abruptly fired Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020.
While the surprise move gutted Boudreau at the time, he bounced back, stuck around the game as an analyst for NHL Network, and earlier this season he took over the Canucks after former coach Travis Green got fired amid a terrible start.
He entered Thursday’s game with a 23-11-6 record as the coach of the Canucks. No doubt he wanted to add another tick to the win column against his old team.
“It’s about the team,” Boudreau said pregame. “If we can manage to do something special tonight, obviously my emotions will be pretty happy at the end of the game.”
WELCOMING COMMITTEE
No matter who has walked into the Wild locker room over the past couple of weeks — whether it’s center Tyson Jost, winger Nic Deslauriers, defenseman Jake Middleton or the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury — everyone has echoed the same notion.
This version of the Wild is extremely close.
“We talked from Day 1 when we put the ‘C’ on Jared Spurgeon that that’s going to be what it’s like,” coach Dean Evason said. “You go back even further when Kirill Kaprizov came here and Spurge was the first person to reach out to him. We didn’t know that. That type of stuff goes a long way.”
Asked why he reaches out to new guys personally, Spurgeon noted, “A phone call can help when a guy is coming to a new team. Just feeling like they know someone.”
TALBOT GOES AGAIN
Because the blockbuster deal happened so fast on Monday, the Wild gave Fleury a few days to get his bearings. He flew back to Chicago to care of some business at home and missed Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
In response, Cam Talbot got the nod in goal for the Wild against the Canucks. He entered the night having won six consecutive games. As for Fleury, he served as the backup once again, though there’s a good chance he makes his Wild debut over the weekend.
St. Louis teen pleads guilty in SIUE student murder
ST. LOUIS–A 17-year-old from St. Louis could spend at least the next 45 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.
The shooting happened on January 14, 2021, just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 270 and Route 157. Moneer Damra, 26, was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later.
Jacob Godoy, of St. Louis, was 16 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder. The charges against Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz were upgraded to first-degree murder after Damra’s death.
“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”
The case against Ortiz, now 20, is still pending. He remains in custody.
