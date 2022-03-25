News
Biden: NATO more united than ever over Ukraine
BRUSSELS (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said NATO was more united than ever over the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the allies introduced expanded sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s Parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves.
Speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, “He didn’t think we could sustain this cohesion” at a Thursday press conference.
Biden and world leaders gathered in Brussels for a trio of summits in response to the Russian invasion, seeking new ways to limit the economic and security fallout from the conflict.
NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling that country’s economy. Still, the EU has refrained from taking the same steps as the U.S. in banning oil and natural gas from Russia. Other worries remain as the war has stretched into its fifth week.
Biden said he believes Putin will alter course after the NATO meetings Thursday.
“Sanctions never deter. The maintenance of sanctions. The maintenance of sanctions. Increasing the pain and the demonstration is why I asked for this NATO meeting today,” Biden said. “To be sure that after a month we will sustain what we are doing, not just next month, the following month but for the remainder of this entire year. That is what will stop him.”
National security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry.
“The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” Biden said of the U.S. response if Russia were to use chemical weapons.
Biden said earlier this week that the possibility of chemical weapons use by Russia was a “real threat.”
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the allies would consult on how to respond to “potential contingencies” of that sort.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declined Thursday to discuss whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. “I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country,” he said.
NATO allies opened a trio of summits with a sober warning from Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
Stoltenberg commented as he called to order a NATO summit focused on increasing pressure on Putin over the assault on Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” Stoltenberg said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the day’s first meeting, where he called for “military assistance without limitations.” He pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking, “Is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”
“It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelenskyy said during the video address. “This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!”
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgment that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip away at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded from encroachment, will also put pressure on national budgets.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000 and 1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
At the same time, Washington increased its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
Biden arrived in Europe as most Americans want the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, even if doing so would draw NATO into war, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.
Nearly 70% of those surveyed somewhat or strongly approve of the U.S. enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, compared to about 30% who somewhat or strongly disapprove. Only 10% of respondents strongly disapprove of the idea.
The NewsNation poll also shows Americans still don’t approve of the job the president is doing. But the mood of the country is its most hostile and aggressive yet against Russia, backing new sanctions.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
You can read the full NewsNation poll here.
News
Hope Breakfast Bar opening express counter inside Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul
Brian and Sarah Ingram are at it again, this time opening a smaller version of their charitable Hope Breakfast Bar inside St. Paul’s Gillette Children’s Hospital.
Hope Express will serve some of the Hope Breakfast highlights, but also some fun, new kid-friendly items like a chocolate, peanut butter and waffle sandwich and baked mac and cheese. The counter-service operation will also serve the signature coffees that Hope is known for as well as grab-and-go items, including salads, sandwiches and pastries.
In addition to the usual model of giving 3% of profits to charity, there will be a program for patrons to buy a meal for families in need. Those meals will be available for families in need within the hospital or in the community.
The restaurant will also offer “Give Hope” cards for children to write their hopes and dreams upon, and they plan to use some of the profits to help make those dreams come true.
The whole thing is happening fast. “In true Brian fashion, we don’t get handed the keys until Friday (March 25) and we flip the space and open the whole thing on Monday (March 28),” Hope spokesperson Gates Lindquist said.
“’When Gillette approached us about putting our first Hope Express in the Children’s Hospital, it just felt like a natural fit,” Brian Ingram said in a statement. “The work Gillette does has always been very close to my wife Sarah and my hearts. Since we opened our first Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul and started our nonprofit Give Hope, we have done lots of work with Shine Bright for Cancer Kids and Special Spaces through the Children’s Hospital.”
Gillette Children’s Hospital: 200 E. University Ave., St. Paul
For more on Hope Breakfast Bar, go to hopebreakfast.com
News
Snap’s Latest Acquisition Is a Bet on a Metaverse Controlled By Thoughts
Until now, brain-computer interface (BCI) was largely a niche branch of neuroscience, with most of its use cases involving prostehtic devices that can be controlled by thoughts. But with a crop of startups exploring its potential in consumer products, metaverse companies are suddenly interested.
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said March 23 it acquired NextMind, a French neuro-technology startup developing a BCI headband that allows its user to control some aspects of a computer with just their thoughts. Snap said NextMind will help the company drive its long-term augmented reality (AR) research efforts, including developing future versions of Snap’s Spectacles AR glasses.
As tech companies like Meta invest heavily to develop a metaverse based on virtual reality (VR), where users interact with each other through avatars in a purely virtual space, Snap’s metaverse effort focuses on AR devices, such as camera apps and smart glasses, as a less demanding way in. Before NextMind, Snap had already acquired several AR hardware companies, including WaveOptics and Compound Photonics, both makers of AR displays.
NextMind was founded in 2017 in Paris by a team of neuroscientists and hardware engineers. It landed on the radar of U.S. tech companiesat the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2020, where the company unveiled a brain-sensing headband that lets its user to play a simple computer game by moving around a cursor and control a lamp hands-free.
The headband is an example of non-invasive BCI, a cheaper and safer method than a surgical brain implant to connect neural activities to an external computer. Non-invasive BCI applications usually include a wearable device that can extract neural signals without penetrating the skin and a computer interface that translates those signals into software commands.
Machine learning breakthroughs enable BCI to become mainstream
At the core of NextMind’s brain-sensing headband is electroencephalogram (EEG), a century-old technology widely used in hospitals to record electrical activities in the brain. But it wasn’t until recently scientists figured out how to decode brain signals into software commands in as little as a few seconds using machine learning, NextMind CEO Sid Kouider said in an interview in 2020.
Such breakthrough quickly attracted the attention of companies in the AR/VR and gaming industries.
Before rebranding his company to Meta, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in 2019 that a non-invasive BCI technology could find promising use cases in Facebook’s AR/VR products. The same year, Facebook acquired CTRL-Labs, a New York-based startup developing a BCI armband, for a reported $1 billion.
Gabe Newell, the founder of video game company Valve, said in January 2021 developers would be making a “silly mistake” if they ignore non-invasive BCI. Valve is working with OpenBCI, an open-source brain interface project to develop a VR headset.
Snap declined to disclose how much it paid for NextMind. The startup has raised about $4.5 million in funding to date and was last valued at $13 million, according to The Verge, citing PitchBook data.
NextMind didn’t immediately respond to questions about its valuation and the Snap acquisition figures.
Since July 2020, NextMind has been selling a developer kit of its headband to the public for $400. The product will be discontinued following the Snap acquisition, Snap said.
News
Missouri man loses 160 lbs by making small changes with big results
ST. LOUIS – A Fenton man lost 160 pounds in under a year with help from a “transformation coach.” Tim Gabbert, 48, started his weight loss journey on March 17, 2021, at a starting weight of 380 pounds. The father of three is now just under 220 pounds.
Gabbert said St. Louis-based transformation coach Charles D’Angelo was recommended to him by multiple friends who had seen results working with him. Before he started working with D’Angelo, Gabbert said he was living a sedentary lifestyle, and at first, his goals were to not become diabetic and get off of his CPAP machine.
“Honestly, they were much easier to achieve than I expected,” Gabbert said.
He was no longer concerned about becoming diabetic after working with D’Angelo for about two months, and he stopped using his CPAP machine in August 2021.
Anyone can change the way they eat and the way they exercise for a day or two, but D’Angelo said lasting change happens through a person’s mindset.
“We’ve got to replace spontaneity with strategy, and you’ve got to make this a habit,” D’Angelo said.
Gabbert and D’Angelo meet routinely at least every two weeks. D’Angelo’s clients never meet him in a gym. Much of the meetings focus on helping clients find their “why” for losing weight.
“He gives you an objective stark reality and then he challenges my mindset and gives me that routine accountability to make progress. My discussions with him made me change my mindset to become more aspirational,” Gabbert said.
In addition to Gabbert’s mindset change, D’Angelo helped Gabbert make small changes to his diet, and as the year went on they continued to make incremental changes. Gabbert said he was never starving and was rarely hungry. Gabbert’s exercise routine consists of walking every day. At the beginning of his weight loss journey, D’Angelo had him walk for 35 minutes every day. That has changed over time by increasing the duration, intensity, and incline. Even though Gabbert works at a desk for over eight hours per day as a software consultant, he has now made it a priority to move every day.
“I see myself as an active person now. I see myself as a person who will never be sedentary again,” Gabbert said.
His coach couldn’t be prouder of him.
“He’s a wonderful inspiration to men and women that are struggling like he once did, and I think he shows what’s possible when you change your philosophy, change your attitude which ultimately lends itself to changing your choices,” D’Angelo said.
Gabbert finished the Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s half marathon on Saturday, March 12, and he is signed up for the Go! St. Louis half marathon on Sunday, April 3.
“I’m challenging myself to stretch for goals that I wouldn’t have even considered before,” Gabbert said.
Now he is thinking about completing an Ironman one day – something that he joked about 20 years ago.
“That half-hearted joke is now swimming around in the back of my head as an actual goal that I might want to push for,” Gabbert said.
Biden: NATO more united than ever over Ukraine
Hope Breakfast Bar opening express counter inside Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul
Snap’s Latest Acquisition Is a Bet on a Metaverse Controlled By Thoughts
Missouri man loses 160 lbs by making small changes with big results
David Otunga auctions off Jennifer Hudson’s engagement ring for $45,000
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Wrist now healthy, Twins’ Alex Kirilloff ready to produce
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons
Dave Hyde: Dolphins have given Tua Tagovailoa everything he needs to succeed
Heat: Decision not to air Wednesday bench incident was our call, not Bally Sports
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton