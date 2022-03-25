News
Class 3A state basketball: Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle to meet in state final
Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39: Patrick Bath went off for 27 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles rolled into Saturday’s Class 3A state final.
Totino-Grace will meet third-seeded DeLaSalle at 5 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
St. Thomas commit Ahjany Lee added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Eagles, who limited Mankato East to just four points in the paint — 46 fewer than Totino-Grace. Mankato East shot 20 percent from the field.
Top-seeded Totino-Grace (25-6) has won its first two state tournament contests by a combined 71 points.
DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65: Nasir Whitlock led the way with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds as the third-seeded Islanders bounced second-seeded Princeton. Four Islanders finished in double figures scoring, including Kyle Johnson, who tallied 15 points.
DeLaSalle (22-7) won seven titles in eight years from 2012 to 2019, and fell in last year’s state semifinals to Minnehaha Academy. The Islanders led 30-26 late in the first half before going on a 14-3 run that spanned the two halves to build a 15-point advantage.
Princeton (27-2) never got any closer than six points down the stretch. Haydn Stay, a North Dakota football commit, scored 33 points for the Tigers.
Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.
Biden also announced the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — though he said many probably prefer to stay closer to home — and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
The Western leaders spent Thursday crafting next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion — and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon. They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27-member European Council.
Biden, in an early evening news conference after the meetings, warned that a chemical attack by Russia “would trigger a response in kind.”
“You’re asking whether NATO would cross. We’d make that decision at the time,” Biden said.
However, a White House official said later that did not imply any shift in the U.S. position against direct military action in Ukraine. Biden and NATO allies have stressed that the U.S. and NATO would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.
The official was not authorized to comment publicly by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.
Zelenskyy, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they’re currently willing to give.
“One percent of all your planes, one percent of all your tanks,” Zelenskyy asked members of the NATO alliance. “We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
Biden said more aid was on its way. But the Western leaders were treading carefully so as not to further escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.
“NATO has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organized in case there is an escalation.”
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries are seeking clarity on how the U.S. and European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as the refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is to visit Poland on Friday, where energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.
Billions of dollars of military hardware have already been provided to Ukraine. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
Biden said his top priority at Thursday’s meetings was to make certain that the West stayed on the same page in its response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
“The single most important thing is for us to stay unified,” he said.
Finland announced Thursday it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, its second shipment in about three weeks. And Belgium announced it will add one billion euros to its defense budget in response to Russia’s invasion..
At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s parliament along with defense contractors. The U.S. said it will also work with other Western nations to ensure gold reserves held by Russia’s central bank are subject to existing sanctions.
With Russia facing increasing international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned China against coming to Moscow’s rescue. He called on Beijing “to join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia.”
But Stoltenberg, too, made clear that the West had a “responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe.”
The possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been a grim topic of conversation in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said that NATO leaders agreed Thursday to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.
White House officials said that both the U.S. and NATO have been working on contingency planning should Russia deploy nonconventional weaponry. NATO has specially trained and equipped forces if there should be such an attack against a member nation’s population, territory or forces. Ukraine is not a member.
Stoltenberg said in an NBC News interview that if Russia deployed chemical weapons, that would make “an unpredictable, dangerous situation even more dangerous and even more unpredictable.” He declined to comment about how the alliance might respond.
The White House National Security Council launched efforts days after the invasion through its “Tiger Team,” which is tasked with planning three months out, and a second strategy group working on a longer term review of any geopolitical shift that may come, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Both teams are conducting contingency planning for scenarios including Russia’s potential use of chemical or biological weapons, targeting of U.S. security convoys in the region, disruptions to global food supply chains and the growing refugee crisis.
Biden before departing for Europe on Wednesday said that the possibility of a chemical attack was a “real threat.” In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there were “an existential threat for our country.”
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday warned, “Russia is capable of anything.”
“They don’t respect any rules,” Marin told reporters. “They don’t respect any international laws that they are actually committed to.”
The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank will put pressure on national budgets.
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war is a particularly hot topic for the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wanted to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is hoping to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
The U.S. is looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer and Darlene Superville in Washington, Dasha Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
As Sashi Brown steps in as Ravens president, he’s ‘turned the page’ on his time in Cleveland
Dick Cass and Sashi Brown entered the auditorium inside the Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center wearing matching white collared shirts. Sitting next to each other at an introductory news conference, they spoke clearly, in measured tones, like the young attorneys in Washington they once were. Cass is the Ravens’ outgoing team president, and Brown his successor, and on Thursday they framed the transfer of power as a simple passing of the torch.
“It’s been just tremendous to watch him as a young lawyer and, growing up as a front-office executive, certainly have tried to model a lot of what he’s represented,” Brown said. “I’m excited about the opportunity that he and [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] have afforded me here.”
They are, as Brown acknowledged, “big shoes to fill.” The retiring Cass, 76, who will officially step down after 18 years with the organization on April 1, was Bisciotti’s first major hire after he purchased a majority share of the Ravens from Art Modell in 2004. As team president, he’s looked over every nonfootball aspect of the franchise and participated in high-level football meetings.
Brown, 45, was named Cass’ successor in early February, after what Cass described as a comprehensive search, and started transitioning into his new role this month. Brown most recently served as president of Monumental Basketball, the umbrella organization established by Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis that oversees operations for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go.
But it is his football background that drew so much attention to his hiring. Brown was the Cleveland Browns’ executive vice president of football operations from 2013 to 2017, and effectively served as general manager in 2016 and for much of 2017. In that span, the rebuilding Browns won just one game. The first question Brown took in a 20-minute session with local reporters was whether, after being fired in December 2017, he was confident he would ever get another opportunity in the NFL.
“No,” said Brown, who’d previously served as a senior vice president and general counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “And I would say, I think probably enough’s been written about Cleveland and my days there, and it’s time I’ve certainly turned the page. I think it’s plenty of time that we move on from that. Today’s really about Baltimore and the Ravens, and I didn’t come out of or go into any opportunity looking for the next one.”
His ties with Cass run deep. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 2002, Brown took his first job at the Washington firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where Cass was a partner. Cass, who later gave Brown a recommendation for his first NFL job, said Thursday that he was struck by Brown’s intelligence, judgment and thoughtfulness as a young attorney.
A reunion was set in motion in September, when Cass told Bisciotti that the Ravens’ 2021 season would be his last as team president. “He said, ‘Fine, but you’ve got to help me find a replacement,’ ” Cass recalled. Bisciotti identified two important criteria in Cass’ search: The candidate would have to be an outsider, arriving with a new perspective on the organization, and they would have to embrace the front office as it existed.
“We wanted the person coming in to be someone who was not going to bring an entourage,” Cass said. “When I came, Steve told me, ‘You come by yourself. Don’t try to bring all your friends over here. I want you to come here, get to know everybody. And after a year or so, maybe you can make some changes if you think you need to.’ “
Cass said he presented Bisciotti an initial list of six or seven candidates, but he narrowed his focus on Brown. They had their own shared background, and Newsome and DeCosta told Cass they thought highly of him. Cass also remembered hearing good things from Wayne Weaver, the former owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even the Cleveland Browns’ owners, Cass said, “still think highly of Sashi.”
Before long, Cass presented Brown as his successor. After a three-hour meeting, Bisciotti offered him the job. He joined the Washington Commanders’ Jason Wright as the NFL’s only Black team presidents.
“It was not an easy decision,” Brown said of moving on from Monumental, which hired him in 2019. “I think you’re privileged when you’re in a career and you’re leaving a great opportunity for a great opportunity. … The great [reverence] with which I held the Ravens organization certainly made me open to listen to what Dick had to say. The more we sat down and I understood kind of what his role was and what they were asking me to do coming in, I became more and more comfortable and excited, truly, about the opportunity.”
Brown did not hide his ambitions for the franchise — he joked that his most pressing question to Cass was, “How’d you do it? How’d you win that Super Bowl?” — but he said his top priorities were more interpersonal than big-picture. “Your first job is to get everyone to like you,” Cass has jokingly told Brown, who said he’s still getting to know officials from every part of the facility.
But despite Brown’s experience in Cleveland with personnel decisions, he said he would be hands-off with the Ravens’ team-building plans. Contract negotiations with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, for example, would be left to the general manager.
“That’s in Eric’s hands,” Brown said. “Certainly, as Dick was, I’ll be around to bounce ideas off, but Eric’s been a master. He’s learned from a master. … Certainly, the Ravens over the years, we have been a group that has been highly transactional and really good at it. And so they’ve been able to continue to develop players and transact with players to keep the roster fresh and competitive and keep their marquee players, but also have a pipeline of young talent here, too.”
Brown’s long-term focus, he said Thursday, is on the franchise’s “sustained success.” Part of that education, Cass joked, has been the occasional reminder of just how unsuccessful Brown and Cleveland were against the Ravens. But the more time Cass has spent with Brown, the more convinced he’s become of his fit in Baltimore.
“It’s been really great to get to know him again,” he said. “It sort of reinforced my feelings about how well suited he is for this job as well.”
St. Louis wrongful death suit over boy’s drowning settled
ST. LOUIS–The owners and operators of HoteLumière at The Arch have settled a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a St. Louis boy who drowned in the hotel’s pool in 2018.
St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Madeline O. Connolly approved the settlement Thursday, which our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report was for a confidential amount.
Edward Harris, Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis was attending a pool party at the hotel August 12. Witnesses say Harris was found at the bottom of the pool. He was hospitalized for three days before passing away in the ICU.
Harris was the son of a St. Louis firefighter.
The lawsuit claimed negligence, code and ordinance violations, and issues with water clarity.
