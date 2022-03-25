Class 4A boys basketball semifinal: Wayzata 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

What’s so difficult about Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. noted, is the intangibles. That tends to show itself on the offensive glass. Even when the sharpshooting Trojans miss, they often find a way to get the loose ball.

And that helped turn the tide in the Trojans’ 59-48 win over the Raiders in their Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at Williams Arena.

A pair of clutch buckets delivered paramount second-chance points. Fresh off a Donavhan Cain 3-pointer that put Cretin-Derham Hall up 34-29 in the second half, Wayzata came down and missed a shot. But Jake Schmitt grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked out to St. Thomas commit Carter Bjerke, who drained a three to bring the Trojans back within two.

Cretin-Derham Hall had contained the third-seeded Trojans brilliantly for much of the contest, restoring a 39-35 advantage with eight minutes to play on a Tre Holloman triple. But that’s when Wayzata guard Hayden Tibbits took over. He scored on a layup, plus the foul on a 3-point play to trim the deficit to one. On the next possession, the guard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to put the Trojans on top for good, sparking a 19-3 run that sealed Wayzata’s victory.

The third-seeded Trojans will meet top-seeded Park Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, with a chance to defend its crown.

“Their will and their way,” Kline said of the Trojans. “When they miss, they find a way to get that loose ball.”

Wayzata tallied 13 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points.

But it was Tibbits who truly ignited Wayzata. He scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, slashing through a lane the Raiders at times left open to stick to the Wayzata shooters.

“I knew we had to win. Other guys were hitting shots, too, but since they’re so good, they had to help on them, and the lane was just open and I took that opportunity to score,” Tibbits said. “I knew once I got going, I could keep going. So that was basically my mindset, come out there and do whatever it takes to win.”

Tibbits was asked if he’s done that often this year. He suggested not. Then Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler corrected him.

“Yes he has,” he said. “I’ve seen it multiple times this year. He knows it, and he’s humble, but the bigger the stage, the better he plays. And the later in the game, the better he plays. He’s not really a first-half guy — we’ve got to work on that. … But he just loves crunch time.”

As Wayzata was going on its run, the Raiders just couldn’t quite execute in the way they needed to stem the tide. In the closing minutes, Holloman started to connect on deep, deep triples to give unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall (20-11) some signs of life. The Michigan State commit finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“I’m a big-time player, so I’ve got to make big-time shots. And that is what I did,” Holloman said. “I tried to still get my teammates open shots. Some went in, some didn’t, but when my number is called, I’ve got to deliver, and I guess that’s what I did.”

But it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

“We just needed to get a stop coming down the stretch,” Cain said, “but we couldn’t.”

For the second time in as many seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall’s state title hopes came to an end at the hands of Wayzata (27-4), who bested the Raiders in last year’s title game. Bjerke added 14 points and nine rebounds, and he noted the Trojans can’t wait for their chance to repeat. To do so, they’ll have to take down the tournament favorite.

“We’re going to come out swinging against them. We want to win bad,” he said. “We want to repeat and show everybody that we can do it again and we’re the best team in the state.”

Meanwhile, Cretin-Derham Hall’s magical season, which started with a 2-5 record and ended at state, will wrap in the third-place game against Eastview. Kline noted he’s glad his team will get to do battle together one final time.

“(The season) started out kind of bumpy, but then we just believed and we got to where we got,” Holloman said. “But the job is not done yet, we’ve got one more. Shoutout to my teammates, shoutout to my coaches, shoutout to the fans.”

There were a lot of them present Thursday. Kline suggested perhaps Cretin-Derham Hall’s entire student section was in attendance at the semifinal.

“Raiders, we’re just different,” Holloman said. “The vibe is different here. Everybody loves you.”