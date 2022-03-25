News
Class 4A boys basketball semifinal: Wayzata 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
What’s so difficult about Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. noted, is the intangibles. That tends to show itself on the offensive glass. Even when the sharpshooting Trojans miss, they often find a way to get the loose ball.
And that helped turn the tide in the Trojans’ 59-48 win over the Raiders in their Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at Williams Arena.
A pair of clutch buckets delivered paramount second-chance points. Fresh off a Donavhan Cain 3-pointer that put Cretin-Derham Hall up 34-29 in the second half, Wayzata came down and missed a shot. But Jake Schmitt grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked out to St. Thomas commit Carter Bjerke, who drained a three to bring the Trojans back within two.
Cretin-Derham Hall had contained the third-seeded Trojans brilliantly for much of the contest, restoring a 39-35 advantage with eight minutes to play on a Tre Holloman triple. But that’s when Wayzata guard Hayden Tibbits took over. He scored on a layup, plus the foul on a 3-point play to trim the deficit to one. On the next possession, the guard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to put the Trojans on top for good, sparking a 19-3 run that sealed Wayzata’s victory.
The third-seeded Trojans will meet top-seeded Park Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, with a chance to defend its crown.
“Their will and their way,” Kline said of the Trojans. “When they miss, they find a way to get that loose ball.”
Wayzata tallied 13 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points.
But it was Tibbits who truly ignited Wayzata. He scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, slashing through a lane the Raiders at times left open to stick to the Wayzata shooters.
“I knew we had to win. Other guys were hitting shots, too, but since they’re so good, they had to help on them, and the lane was just open and I took that opportunity to score,” Tibbits said. “I knew once I got going, I could keep going. So that was basically my mindset, come out there and do whatever it takes to win.”
Tibbits was asked if he’s done that often this year. He suggested not. Then Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler corrected him.
“Yes he has,” he said. “I’ve seen it multiple times this year. He knows it, and he’s humble, but the bigger the stage, the better he plays. And the later in the game, the better he plays. He’s not really a first-half guy — we’ve got to work on that. … But he just loves crunch time.”
As Wayzata was going on its run, the Raiders just couldn’t quite execute in the way they needed to stem the tide. In the closing minutes, Holloman started to connect on deep, deep triples to give unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall (20-11) some signs of life. The Michigan State commit finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“I’m a big-time player, so I’ve got to make big-time shots. And that is what I did,” Holloman said. “I tried to still get my teammates open shots. Some went in, some didn’t, but when my number is called, I’ve got to deliver, and I guess that’s what I did.”
But it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
“We just needed to get a stop coming down the stretch,” Cain said, “but we couldn’t.”
For the second time in as many seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall’s state title hopes came to an end at the hands of Wayzata (27-4), who bested the Raiders in last year’s title game. Bjerke added 14 points and nine rebounds, and he noted the Trojans can’t wait for their chance to repeat. To do so, they’ll have to take down the tournament favorite.
“We’re going to come out swinging against them. We want to win bad,” he said. “We want to repeat and show everybody that we can do it again and we’re the best team in the state.”
Meanwhile, Cretin-Derham Hall’s magical season, which started with a 2-5 record and ended at state, will wrap in the third-place game against Eastview. Kline noted he’s glad his team will get to do battle together one final time.
“(The season) started out kind of bumpy, but then we just believed and we got to where we got,” Holloman said. “But the job is not done yet, we’ve got one more. Shoutout to my teammates, shoutout to my coaches, shoutout to the fans.”
There were a lot of them present Thursday. Kline suggested perhaps Cretin-Derham Hall’s entire student section was in attendance at the semifinal.
“Raiders, we’re just different,” Holloman said. “The vibe is different here. Everybody loves you.”
Metro East parents, students worried about basketball coach’s job
OKAWVILLE, Ill. — A community is rallying to show support to a women’s varsity basketball coach. Some parents and students at Okawville High School believe the school board is discussing terminating coach Michelle Hasheider.
“We’re here to be here for Coach H and support her, and she knows we’ve got her back, and she doesn’t have to worry about it because she had ours in high school. So, it’s kind of our duty to be here for her,” said former women’s varsity basketball player Abby Riechmann.
Several speakers shed tears at Thursday night’s West Washington County Board of Education meeting. Dozens of parents, former and current players, and community members – giving their stories of how Coach Hasheider impacted their lives.
“As these kids are being coached by her, they also understand that she’s trying to teach them life lessons,” said Jim Stein, the former assistant varsity women’s coach.
Riechmann said when she and other players heard Coach H’s job could potentially be on the line, they were shocked.
“I’m very heartbroken over it,” said Riechmann. “She went through chemo for her breast cancer, and she still showed up to every practice and every game. She did not miss one.”
Parents believe the board planned to discuss Coach H’s termination; however, the board has not said if that discussion was planned during Thursday’s meeting. Coach H was not able to be at tonight’s meeting because her son is in the hospital.
She sent the following statement, saying in part:
“Over that time we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success on the court, but it is the relationships and mentoring of these young ladies I treasure the most. They will always be a part of my family. In this situation, like all others in the past, I want what’s best for our athletes, school, and community.”
Tanya Jansen, the mother of a former player, said she believes the board is discussing Hasheider’s termination because some board members do not like the direction Hasheider is taking the team.
“I’m disappointed because our community is being torn apart because of individuals’ agendas,” said Jansen.
“My message would be to hear both sides of the story and see what they’re actually deliberating on,” Riechmann said.
FOX 2 asked for a statement from West Washington County Superintendent Keith Senior ahead of Thursday’s meeting, but Senior said: “It would be premature for me to release any statement on this matter as there has been no board discussion nor action on this matter.”
The Board of Education president, Kurt Heckert, gave some remarks during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Thanks to each of you for sharing your comments. The passion and commitment of our students, parents, and community are some of the things that make this a special place to live,” Heckert told the crowd. “No official action has been taken prior to this meeting regarding the girls’ basketball team coaching staff. Our goal is to make informed decisions in the best interest of our students, athletes, faculty, staff, taxpayers, and community.”
Joel Eriksson Ek’s overtime winner lifts Wild to 3-2 win over Canucks
Joel Eriksson Ek all day to think about this move.
He faked to his right, put on the breaks, and went back to his left. That befuddled Thatcher Demko, and with the goaltender down, Eriksson Ek calmly slid the puck into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks.
It was a well-deserved couple of points for the Wild on a night they were much better than the Canucks for prolonged stretches. It was also further proof that the Wild are rounding into form with the playoffs on the horizon.
While some came to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night thinking they might see Marc-Andre Fleury, the highly anticipated debut will have to wait until this weekend.
After giving Fleury a couple of days this week to pack up his life in Chicago, the Wild went with Cam Talbot for the game against the Canucks. Luckily for them, Talbot has been firing on all cylinders as of late.
That positive trend continued on this particular night as Talbot made 26 saves in the game to stretch his personal winning streak to seven games.
As much as the Wild probably want to give Fleury an extended look at some point to help him acclimate to his new teammates, it’s might be hard not to ride Talbot in the coming weeks. That’s a decision for down the road.
Meanwhile, with recent additions like Tyson Jost, Nic Deslauriers, and Jake Middleton altogether in the lineup for the first time, the Wild looked like a group still trying to iron out a few wrinkles.
That showed early in the first period as Bo Horvat scored to put the Canucks in front 1-0. The goal came after a wonky bounce gifted the puck to Horvat in the slot. He did the rest.
Not long after that, Kirill Kaprizov helped the Wild pull even at 1-1. He creating the scoring chance by wheeling around the net and finishing off a feed from Ryan Hartman.
That paved the way for the second period where Kevin Fiala made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild with a winding shot that beat Thatcher Demko. While it looked like Jon Merrill stretched the lead to 3-1 later in the frame, the officials ruled Fiala offside on the play, wiping the goal off the scoreboard.
That left the door open for the Canucks and they took advance in the third period with a goal from J.T. Miller to make it 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime where Eriksson Ek played hero.
Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal: Park Center 54, Eastview 39
Park Center has posted gaudy point totals for much of the season. The Pirates live in the 60, 70, 80-point range.
Park Center coach James Ware expected more of the same against Eastview in their Class 4A state semifinal Thursday — an up-and-down game featuring a lot of points. That was Park Center’s plan, anyway.
“And that is not what happened at all,” Ware said emphatically. “It was very much a slow-down, kind of grind game.”
Not one the Pirates would prefer to play, but one they won anyway. Park Center’s defense led the way in its 54-39 victory over Eastview at Williams Arena. The Pirates will play in Saturday’s title game at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.
“For us, that’s huge to win a grind-it-out, slugfest, every possession counts (type game), because it’s been no secret, we try to get up and down,” Ware said. “We’re trying to full-court press you, maybe create turnovers in the backcourt, and none of those things occurred tonight. We’re super excited at the way we won tonight.”
Not that Eastview was necessarily discouraged by the way it lost. The fourth-seeded Lightning did many of the things they set out to do. They outrebounded Park Center 31-26. They defended well, holding a high-octane offense to its lowest point total of the year. Lightning coach Paul Goetz said Eastview’s defense was “where it had to be.”
After the game, Goetz told his team how much he loved the fight.
“Our effort was tremendous,” Goetz said. “With these guys, it’s the toughest, most hard-nosed group I’ve ever coached in 35 years, and there was never a doubt they were going to give a great effort. It’s been a fun run with them, and we have one more game together. We’re going to relish the time that we can spend together, go out there and have fun on Saturday (in the third-place game).”
In the end, it just came down to making shots. Eastview (23-7) didn’t do enough of that. Goetz noted after making their first 3-pointer, the Lightning missed their next 12 attempts from deep. They also missed six shots around the rim in the first half, which helped Park Center build a 22-13 halftime advantage.
It’s hard to shoot below 30 percent from the field and beat a team as good as the top-seeded Pirates (30-1). Eastview big Jamal Ambrose was the Lightning’s lone player in double figures with 13 points. Kayser Hassan added nine points and seven rebounds.
Gophers commit Braeden Carrington led the Pirates with 13 points, including a pair of triples.
“They do a really good job of speeding players up, and they try to get up in your grill, and I don’t think we did the worst job, but credit to them, they did a really good job pressuring our ball handlers and making us speed up or rush things we know we can execute,” Eastview forward Chet Kloss said. “We just didn’t get it done.”
Frankly, Goetz can live with that.
“When you’re around this long, if kids play hard and give a great effort, I think you can stomach it,” he said. “It is hard. I know these guys want to win. We thought we could win the next two games, but as a coach, the frustrating part is when you don’t see the effort, you don’t see the care. We did those things tonight. We just got sped up a bit on the offensive end.”
That was partially thanks to one of the best defensive efforts Park Center has delivered all season. The Pirates forced 17 Eastview turnovers that led to 18 points.
“Just staying disciplined, playing hard,” Park Center defensive ace Ayouba Berthe said. “We always play hard, but staying disciplined, on and off. I think tonight, we stayed disciplined and stuck to the game plan.”
