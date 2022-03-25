News
Despite Zach LaVine’s 39 points, the Chicago Bulls fall to the New Orleans Pelicans for their 10th loss in 13 games
Zach LaVine wanted to do it all Thursday night in New Orleans, but even the Chicago Bulls guard has his limitations.
LaVine has done it before, game after game, in his five seasons in Chicago. So when DeMar DeRozan was ruled out Thursday against the Pelicans with an adductor strain, it seemed inevitable that LaVine would try to fill the hole left by the Bulls’ leading scorer.
LaVine sank a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter. By the end of the first half, he had scored 23 points. In the third quarter, he plucked a ball out of the hands of Jose Alvarado in the paint, then crushed a brutal dunk on the opposite end of the court to tie the score and notch his 16th 30-point game of the season.
LaVine finished with a season-high 39 points. And he had help off the bench — Coby White scored 23 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.
It still wasn’t enough. After the teams traded the the lead 17 times, the Pelicans pulled ahead with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter and never looked back. The Bulls dropped their fifth straight road game and 10th of 13 overall with the 126-109 loss.
“The record certainly says we have not been good on the road,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I don’t know necessarily what would be the reasons for that, but clearly that’s what the record is.”
The game ended in chaotic frustration for the Bulls. White fouled out, Ayo Dosunmu picked up a flagrant foul with 21.2 seconds left, then Tristan Thompson got tossed for arguing with a referee.
The Bulls kept it close through three quarters. Nikola Vučević scored 16 points and sustained consistent 3-point shooting. After a nonexistent night in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the bench combined for 34 points despite Dosunmu temporarily moving back into the starting lineup.
But the bad outweighed the good for the Bulls. After a standout stint as starting point guard, Dosunmu continued to fade, managing only four points and five assists. Despite shooting 10-for-18 from behind the arc in the first half, the Bulls made only four more 3-pointers in the second half to finish 14-for-34 from long range.
The thorn in the Bulls’ side remained — a slip in defensive intensity. The Bulls gave up 12 second-chance points and 16 points in transition, then gifted the Pelicans an additional 32 points at the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to start getting back to our brand of basketball,” LaVine said. “We can’t give up 122 points. Hats off to the Pelicans, but we can’t do that if we we’re a playoff team.”
The Bulls have tumbled in the standings, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors by only one game as they cling to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Saturday’s trip to face the Cavaliers looms large with the Bulls holding a 16-21 road record.
LaVine carried the bulk of the offense despite a lingering left knee injury, which has forced him to rotate in and out of the lineup since the All-Star break. But the Bulls have proved throughout this the season they can’t rely on one star — even on a 39-point night.
“Nobody’s going to help us,” LaVine said. “We’ve done enough talking. We’ve done enough pep talks and rallies. You got to get it done now. It’s time to stop talking and get it done and start playing the right way and win these games.”
()
News
Class 4A boys basketball semifinal: Wayzata 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
What’s so difficult about Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. noted, is the intangibles. That tends to show itself on the offensive glass. Even when the sharpshooting Trojans miss, they often find a way to get the loose ball.
And that helped turn the tide in the Trojans’ 59-48 win over the Raiders in their Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at Williams Arena.
A pair of clutch buckets delivered paramount second-chance points. Fresh off a Donavhan Cain 3-pointer that put Cretin-Derham Hall up 34-29 in the second half, Wayzata came down and missed a shot. But Jake Schmitt grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked out to St. Thomas commit Carter Bjerke, who drained a three to bring the Trojans back within two.
Cretin-Derham Hall had contained the third-seeded Trojans brilliantly for much of the contest, restoring a 39-35 advantage with eight minutes to play on a Tre Holloman triple. But that’s when Wayzata guard Hayden Tibbits took over. He scored on a layup, plus the foul on a 3-point play to trim the deficit to one. On the next possession, the guard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to put the Trojans on top for good, sparking a 19-3 run that sealed Wayzata’s victory.
The third-seeded Trojans will meet top-seeded Park Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, with a chance to defend its crown.
“Their will and their way,” Kline said of the Trojans. “When they miss, they find a way to get that loose ball.”
Wayzata tallied 13 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points.
But it was Tibbits who truly ignited Wayzata. He scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, slashing through a lane the Raiders at times left open to stick to the Wayzata shooters.
“I knew we had to win. Other guys were hitting shots, too, but since they’re so good, they had to help on them, and the lane was just open and I took that opportunity to score,” Tibbits said. “I knew once I got going, I could keep going. So that was basically my mindset, come out there and do whatever it takes to win.”
Tibbits was asked if he’s done that often this year. He suggested not. Then Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler corrected him.
“Yes he has,” he said. “I’ve seen it multiple times this year. He knows it, and he’s humble, but the bigger the stage, the better he plays. And the later in the game, the better he plays. He’s not really a first-half guy — we’ve got to work on that. … But he just loves crunch time.”
As Wayzata was going on its run, the Raiders just couldn’t quite execute in the way they needed to stem the tide. In the closing minutes, Holloman started to connect on deep, deep triples to give unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall (20-11) some signs of life. The Michigan State commit finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“I’m a big-time player, so I’ve got to make big-time shots. And that is what I did,” Holloman said. “I tried to still get my teammates open shots. Some went in, some didn’t, but when my number is called, I’ve got to deliver, and I guess that’s what I did.”
But it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
“We just needed to get a stop coming down the stretch,” Cain said, “but we couldn’t.”
For the second time in as many seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall’s state title hopes came to an end at the hands of Wayzata (27-4), who bested the Raiders in last year’s title game. Bjerke added 14 points and nine rebounds, and he noted the Trojans can’t wait for their chance to repeat. To do so, they’ll have to take down the tournament favorite.
“We’re going to come out swinging against them. We want to win bad,” he said. “We want to repeat and show everybody that we can do it again and we’re the best team in the state.”
Meanwhile, Cretin-Derham Hall’s magical season, which started with a 2-5 record and ended at state, will wrap in the third-place game against Eastview. Kline noted he’s glad his team will get to do battle together one final time.
“(The season) started out kind of bumpy, but then we just believed and we got to where we got,” Holloman said. “But the job is not done yet, we’ve got one more. Shoutout to my teammates, shoutout to my coaches, shoutout to the fans.”
There were a lot of them present Thursday. Kline suggested perhaps Cretin-Derham Hall’s entire student section was in attendance at the semifinal.
“Raiders, we’re just different,” Holloman said. “The vibe is different here. Everybody loves you.”
News
Metro East parents, students worried about basketball coach’s job
OKAWVILLE, Ill. — A community is rallying to show support to a women’s varsity basketball coach. Some parents and students at Okawville High School believe the school board is discussing terminating coach Michelle Hasheider.
“We’re here to be here for Coach H and support her, and she knows we’ve got her back, and she doesn’t have to worry about it because she had ours in high school. So, it’s kind of our duty to be here for her,” said former women’s varsity basketball player Abby Riechmann.
Several speakers shed tears at Thursday night’s West Washington County Board of Education meeting. Dozens of parents, former and current players, and community members – giving their stories of how Coach Hasheider impacted their lives.
“As these kids are being coached by her, they also understand that she’s trying to teach them life lessons,” said Jim Stein, the former assistant varsity women’s coach.
Riechmann said when she and other players heard Coach H’s job could potentially be on the line, they were shocked.
“I’m very heartbroken over it,” said Riechmann. “She went through chemo for her breast cancer, and she still showed up to every practice and every game. She did not miss one.”
Parents believe the board planned to discuss Coach H’s termination; however, the board has not said if that discussion was planned during Thursday’s meeting. Coach H was not able to be at tonight’s meeting because her son is in the hospital.
She sent the following statement, saying in part:
“Over that time we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success on the court, but it is the relationships and mentoring of these young ladies I treasure the most. They will always be a part of my family. In this situation, like all others in the past, I want what’s best for our athletes, school, and community.”
Tanya Jansen, the mother of a former player, said she believes the board is discussing Hasheider’s termination because some board members do not like the direction Hasheider is taking the team.
“I’m disappointed because our community is being torn apart because of individuals’ agendas,” said Jansen.
“My message would be to hear both sides of the story and see what they’re actually deliberating on,” Riechmann said.
FOX 2 asked for a statement from West Washington County Superintendent Keith Senior ahead of Thursday’s meeting, but Senior said: “It would be premature for me to release any statement on this matter as there has been no board discussion nor action on this matter.”
The Board of Education president, Kurt Heckert, gave some remarks during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Thanks to each of you for sharing your comments. The passion and commitment of our students, parents, and community are some of the things that make this a special place to live,” Heckert told the crowd. “No official action has been taken prior to this meeting regarding the girls’ basketball team coaching staff. Our goal is to make informed decisions in the best interest of our students, athletes, faculty, staff, taxpayers, and community.”
News
Joel Eriksson Ek’s overtime winner lifts Wild to 3-2 win over Canucks
Joel Eriksson Ek all day to think about this move.
He faked to his right, put on the breaks, and went back to his left. That befuddled Thatcher Demko, and with the goaltender down, Eriksson Ek calmly slid the puck into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks.
It was a well-deserved couple of points for the Wild on a night they were much better than the Canucks for prolonged stretches. It was also further proof that the Wild are rounding into form with the playoffs on the horizon.
While some came to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night thinking they might see Marc-Andre Fleury, the highly anticipated debut will have to wait until this weekend.
After giving Fleury a couple of days this week to pack up his life in Chicago, the Wild went with Cam Talbot for the game against the Canucks. Luckily for them, Talbot has been firing on all cylinders as of late.
That positive trend continued on this particular night as Talbot made 26 saves in the game to stretch his personal winning streak to seven games.
As much as the Wild probably want to give Fleury an extended look at some point to help him acclimate to his new teammates, it’s might be hard not to ride Talbot in the coming weeks. That’s a decision for down the road.
Meanwhile, with recent additions like Tyson Jost, Nic Deslauriers, and Jake Middleton altogether in the lineup for the first time, the Wild looked like a group still trying to iron out a few wrinkles.
That showed early in the first period as Bo Horvat scored to put the Canucks in front 1-0. The goal came after a wonky bounce gifted the puck to Horvat in the slot. He did the rest.
Not long after that, Kirill Kaprizov helped the Wild pull even at 1-1. He creating the scoring chance by wheeling around the net and finishing off a feed from Ryan Hartman.
That paved the way for the second period where Kevin Fiala made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild with a winding shot that beat Thatcher Demko. While it looked like Jon Merrill stretched the lead to 3-1 later in the frame, the officials ruled Fiala offside on the play, wiping the goal off the scoreboard.
That left the door open for the Canucks and they took advance in the third period with a goal from J.T. Miller to make it 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime where Eriksson Ek played hero.
