Dolphins make two more cap-space moves following Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead acquisitions
The Miami Dolphins reportedly adjusted the contracts of two players, cornerback Byron Jones and safety Clayton Fejedelem, on Friday to create more cap space after the massive acquisitions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Terron Armstead.
According to ESPN, the Dolphins converted $13.255 million of Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus, creating $10.604 million in 2022 cap space. The report also said the team added $750,000 in cap space by reworking Fejedelem’s contract.
The two moves combined free up more than $11.35 million of space after taking on the large contracts of Armstead, the prized free-agent addition to fix the offensive line, and the speedy Hill, brought in via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension to make him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.
The maneuvers come after the Dolphins released offensive lineman Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns on Thursday. Those two cuts cleared a combined $6.2 million in cap space. Hurns, a former Miami Hurricanes and Carol City High standout, also failed a physical.
Jones was the highest-paid player on the Dolphins each of the past two seasons after Miami signed him in free agency in 2020. While serviceable, he has underwhelmed, especially when compared to Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who has forced 17 turnovers — 15 interceptions and two fumble recoveries — in those same seasons while Jones has just two interceptions, both in 2020. Jones underwent offseason surgery on his lower left leg.
Fejedelem is primarily a key special teamer. He has played more than 80 percent of special teams snaps for the Dolphins in each of his two seasons in Miami. Participating in every game in 2021, he made seven tackles.
Should the Dolphins need to free up more cash, a target could be safety Eric Rowe. Releasing Rowe would clear $4.55 million in cap space. He is now relegated to a versatile reserve role in the secondary given the emergence of safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, but he is also a valuable backup and veteran voice in the locker room.
A trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker could also be explored, while defensive lineman Adam Butler, tight end Cethan Carter and tackle Greg Little are among other candidates who could be released.
The Dolphins are also slated to restructure Howard’s contract this offseason, an extension that could be more lucrative overall for Howard, while also serving to free up immediate cap space for Miami in 2022.
Before ‘Quadrophenia,’ The Jam, Or The Sex Pistols There Was ‘Bronco Bullfrog’
The British 1970 film, Bronco Bullfrog, starting March 25 at Film Forum, is about kids in the streets, full stop. Del (Del Walker) starts up a romance with Irene (Anne Gooding) and bounces around with his friend Joe, aka Bronco Bullfrog (Sam Shepherd), running from cops and parents through Stratford, East London. A year before starring in this neo-realist dream, Walker was talking to director Barney Platts-Mills while they made a short documentary of Walker and his friends doing improvisatory theater with director Joan Littlewood.
“Is this better than hanging about in the streets? Is that all you do?” Platts-Mills asks him.
“It’s all I’ve ever done,” Walker says. “Streets—Stratford, Plaistow, Green Gate, East Ham, Leyton, Sleaford. Everywhere. Get a bit sick of it.”
That film is called Everybody’s An Actor, Shakespeare Said, but that statement is the plot of Bronco Bullfrog, almost in total. Now rereleased by Gabriele Caroti and Seventy-Seven, a “boutique movie and music label focusing on vintage, underseen, and underappreciated work,” Bronco Bullfrog is a funnel right back into 1969 East London, a bright black-and-white look at several working class kids with no future and all the time in the world. Before Quadrophenia, before the Jam, before the Sex Pistols, there was this.
“We both loved the Italian neo-realists, Barney and me,” cinematographer Adam Barker-Mill told me. “Joan and the boys had something.” In the late ‘60s, Littlewood had been working in a theater in East London, putting on shows with local teens. The gang of boys hanging about in front of the theater was slowing things down, so she put them to work.
“We were being a bit of a nuisance,” Bronco star Roy Haywood told me. “So she had us clean up this bomb site, get it ready for a playground. And then she had us come into the theater and start doing little scenes.” Everybody’s An Actor is a color document of their beginnings together, a brief verité note on the genuinely open aspects of the ‘60s, stripped of boomer romanticization. It is simply infinitely cool that a director steeped in both Artaud and Shakespeare was reaching out and making real theater with neighborhood kids. No platitudes here—they were doing the work.
It’s not entirely clear what the boys are acting out in Everybody’s An Actor—something to do with cops and teachers—but their teen dynamics are crystal clear: acting tough, being sweeter than they imagine. There was better to be done, and the boys knew it. Haywood told Platts-Mills to “make a proper film,” and the idea for Bronco Bullfrog was born.
There is no small measure of mystery around the script. Haywood told me that he and his friend, Dave Foulger, wrote it; Mill said they improvised it when they didn’t read the script Platts-Mills wrote. On top of this, Haywood recalled the script getting an award from the British Writers Guild.
“Richard Attenborough gave us the award,” Haywood said. Despite this being widely reported, I have yet to find documentation anywhere. But this is what Bullfrog is like—a phantom you see reflected all over. You will instantly realize how it served as the source material for the 1979 film Quadrophenia. Entire shot sequences were lifted, in fact. (Not to spoil anything, but a motorbike gets crunched under a lorry.) Barker-Mill hasn’t seen Quadrophenia, though. Some claim Tarantino replicated it in a few of his exquisite framings, and there is no doubt that in terms of contrast and grain, Bronco Bullfrog is the equal, at least, of any Antonioni film.
Filmed with a “blimped Arriflex” and shot on Kodak Eastman Double -X 16 mm black-and-white, Bronco Bullfrog was made with natural light, and improvised fixes, like Barker-Mill shining a lamp against a white wall. “Can be quite warm,” he told me.
The acting is adorably rough and loose, surging between weird recitations and fast ad libs. (“It’s not really acting is it,” Haywood says in Everybody’s An Actor. “It’s more like remembering.”) Most scenes were done in one take.
“Non-actors aren’t able to vary their performances,” Barker-Mill said. “We just worked with what we got.”
Walker’s Del is paired with Irene, who was played by Anne Gooding, the only person who had acted before and wasn’t from Stratford. In life, Walker was a plumber and it was Haywood who was the welder. Roy plays Roy, his mate, and Shepherd (no relation) plays Bronco Bullfrog, the local tough just sprung from Borstal, a juvenile detention center. (Think Spofford, but London.) Bronco enlists Del and Roy for a “job”—petty larceny. They load a van full of appliances taken off a train car.
“That was my older brother,” Haywood told me. “There was a marshaling yard in Temple Mills, and the fellas would just help themselves. I came down one morning, and the middle room was full of boxes.”
The score is by an obscure psych band named Audience, who the film crew saw playing at the 100 Club on Oxford Street. Their songs manage to evoke the Who and various more flowery American outfits, and the bass guitar is mixed comically high.
What Bronco ends up feeling like more than the Italian neo-realism that came before is another film that came fourteen years after: Stranger Than Paradise. Jim Jarmusch’s trio is an exact mirror of the boy-boy-girl triangle that Del, Bronco, and Irene form in the last half of the film. The aimlessness of the journey and the sort of relaxed sense of anxiety is also familiar. Bronco Bullfrog is animated by the same sense of luxuriating in the film stock itself while having enough time to be bored and being wired enough by precarity to enjoy it.
“Everything in that film is real,” Haywood told me. “Maybe it didn’t happen to us, but it happened to someone we knew. It’s just Stratford.”
St. Paul man sentenced in death of 2-year-old daughter; wife faces murder charges
A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment in connection with the death of his 2-year-old daughter was sentenced this week to 240 days in the Ramsey County workhouse and three years of supervised probation.
John Vang, 43, appeared before Judge Kelly Olmstead in Ramsey County District Court via Zoom.
Olmstead sentenced Vang to an 18-month prison term, which she stayed, and gave him probation and time in the workhouse. He has credit for three days he’s already served. He could receive work release or home detention/electronic monitoring, if eligible.
Vang in January entered a Norgaard plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty even if facts of a case cannot be recalled. At the plea hearing, he told the court he does not remember everything about of the death of his daughter Melody Vang because he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
His wife, Ciashia Lee, 30, of St. Paul, has been charged with first-degree murder (with a pattern of child abuse) and second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony. A plea hearing has been scheduled for March 30.
The girl spent most of her short life in foster care and had been recently returned to her parents.
Assistant County Attorney Hassan Tahir said at a court hearing for Vang last month that methamphetamine was detected in the girl when she was born. Tahir said that he reviewed a pre-sentence report for Vang and that he “states that he and his wife, Ms. Lee, were using meth at the time of Melody Banks’ homicide.”
On Jan. 10, 2021, Vang called 911 about “an incident” that drew police to his home on the city’s East Side, according to a criminal complaint. When St. Paul police arrived, they found Ciashia Lee distraught. When asked what happened, Lee said she lost her temper with her daughter and said “I just kept hitting her.”
The girl, who was obviously dead, wore only a diaper and her body had been wrapped in bedding and a rug, according to charges. She was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in. She had multiple large bruises to her face and body, as well as cuts and scratches on a significant portion of her body.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office later found the cause of the death to be head trauma associated with assault.
The other children in the home told police that Vang hit the 2-year-old girl in the face with his fist about a week earlier, and that the parents put her in a closet, where she spent most of her time and slept at night while the other children slept in a bedroom, the complaint said.
Conditions of Vang’s probation include no weapons, completing treatment, no alcohol or controlled substances, random testing, undergoing aftercare and mental health counseling and the following recommendations, and obeying six domestic no-contact orders.
