News

Former Wild coach Bruce Boudreau makes his return to Minnesota

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Bruce Boudreau thought there was a chance he’d finish his coaching career with the Wild.

He absolutely loved it in Minnesota, and because of his happy-go-lucky demeanor, the state loved him right back.

Which is what makes Thursday’s game at the Xcel Energy Center so difficult.

Now the man in charge of the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau wasn’t completely sure what emotions he was going to feel when his new team took the ice against the Wild.

“I’ll probably feel it more when I get behind the bench and I’m seeing the players on the other team,” Boudreau said pregame. “A little nervous every time I see somebody that I know that I haven’t seen for a couple of years.”

It was an unceremonious end to Boudreau’s tenure with the Wild. After a few seasons behind the bench — he coached 303 games with the Wild and boasted a 158-110-35 record in that span — general manager Bill Guerin abruptly fired Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020.

While the surprise move gutted Boudreau at the time, he bounced back, stuck around the game as an analyst for NHL Network, and earlier this season he took over the Canucks after former coach Travis Green got fired amid a terrible start.

He entered Thursday’s game with a 23-11-6 record as the coach of the Canucks. No doubt he wanted to add another tick to the win column against his old team.

“It’s about the team,” Boudreau said pregame. “If we can manage to do something special tonight, obviously my emotions will be pretty happy at the end of the game.”

WELCOMING COMMITTEE

No matter who has walked into the Wild locker room over the past couple of weeks — whether it’s center Tyson Jost, winger Nic Deslauriers, defenseman Jake Middleton or the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury — everyone has echoed the same notion.

This version of the Wild is extremely close.

“We talked from Day 1 when we put the ‘C’ on Jared Spurgeon that that’s going to be what it’s like,” coach Dean Evason said. “You go back even further when Kirill Kaprizov came here and Spurge was the first person to reach out to him. We didn’t know that. That type of stuff goes a long way.”

Asked why he reaches out to new guys personally, Spurgeon noted, “A phone call can help when a guy is coming to a new team. Just feeling like they know someone.”

TALBOT GOES AGAIN

Because the blockbuster deal happened so fast on Monday, the Wild gave Fleury a few days to get his bearings. He flew back to Chicago to care of some business at home and missed Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

In response, Cam Talbot got the nod in goal for the Wild against the Canucks. He entered the night having won six consecutive games. As for Fleury, he served as the backup once again, though there’s a good chance he makes his Wild debut over the weekend.

News

St. Louis teen pleads guilty in SIUE student murder

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS–A 17-year-old from St. Louis could spend at least the next 45 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.

The shooting happened on January 14, 2021, just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 270 and Route 157. Moneer Damra, 26, was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later.

Jacob Godoy, of St. Louis, was 16 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder. The charges against Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz were upgraded to first-degree murder after Damra’s death.

“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”

The case against Ortiz, now 20, is still pending. He remains in custody.

News

13-year-old boy fatally stabbed, mother injured in central Minnesota domestic dispute

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

OLIVIA, Minn. — A 13-year-old boy has been killed and his mother injured following a stabbing incident early Thursday morning in the central Minnesota community of Olivia, according to authorities.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call of a domestic in progress from an apartment in Olivia. When officers arrived, they located the boy inside the apartment, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by Olivia Ambulance Services to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he later died.

The boy’s mother also suffered injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One man known to the victims has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.

According to the information provided by the city, the boy has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. His name will be released once a preliminary autopsy and family notification are complete.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

News

Spring flooding threat low; good news for St. Charles recreation and tourism

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 25, 2022

By

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The threat of significant spring flooding is low this year. Even the recent active weather and off-again, on-again rainfall over the last three days hasn’t caused any problems. This is great news for tourism in St. Charles County, as well as Katy Trail and Greenway users.

Area rivers will be on the rise into the weekend due to the recent rain, but since these rivers were so low before, the increase in water levels is still well below flood stage.

Recently, Mark Fuchs, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said we’re just not primed for a big flood event this spring. The Missouri River basin has experienced widespread, persistent drought since last summer so we’re looking at a very low likelihood of flooding on the Missouri throughout the spring.

Anne Milford, the communications coordinator with Great Rivers Greenway, is thrilled this is the case this season.

“That’s a great thing. I mean ideally if we have the perfect amount of rain where all the crops and plants and trees can thrive but you don’t see a lot of flooding,” she said.

Flooding the last two years caused them construction delays on the Gravois Greenway—commonly known as Grant’s Trail—connection to River Des Peres Greenway.

“We couldn’t get the bridge built because all of the Mississippi River water was backing up into the River Des Peres. So we literally had to drop crews into the River Des Peres in a one week span,” she said.

Spring flood probabilities along the Mississippi river are near or below normal this year.
Their greenways are built to flood since they’re in undeveloped areas. They allow the water to spread out.

“But the bad news is people who want to use the greenways can’t walk or ride a bike or run,” Milford said.

Flooding here in St. Charles County often affects Frontier Park and parts of the Katy Trail

“The Katy Trail is an incredible recreational asset for the state of Missouri. And whenever possible, we try to connect a greenway directly to the Katy Trail,” Milford said. “When there’s flooding, the greenways typically along the Katy Trail you can still walk or ride but we want to make sure that all of these open spaces are available, so I’m really excited to hear the weather report looks favorable.”

The lack of spring flooding is good news for those who take the trail into Old Town St. Charles.

“All the restaurants, places to hangout, relax. I mean so many people like to walk or ride their bike or take the Katy Trail to get down there,” she said.

Of course, this outlook can change but Mark Fuch said it would take more than one event or even several events to bring it up to bank-full. So for the big rivers there’s some work to do to get a significant flood and there’s a good chance we won’t see that this year.

