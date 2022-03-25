News
Free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan to visit Vikings
Perhaps another Green Bay starter could be joining the Vikings.
A source said Thursday that free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who started 10 games for the Packers in both 2020 and 2021, will visit Minnesota on Friday. The Vikings earlier this week signed former Green Bay star linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract.
Sullivan, originally signed in 2018 by Philadelphia as undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, spent the past three seasons with the Packers. He has had all five of his career interceptions with Green Bay, including three last season.
Sullivan is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine. He had him as his Packers defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.
The Vikings have only four cornerbacks on the roster in Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, and don’t have a certain starter in place. They could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson, and they are now giving Sullivan a look.
‘An American Sunrise’ is this year’s Big Read in the St. Croix Valley
A book of poetry by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo is this year’s “Big Read” in the St. Croix River Valley.
“An American Sunrise” is the eighth annual Big Read sponsored by ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, which received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for the program.
“Part of the reason we picked this book is because of its spirit and call to action,” said Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Joy’s narrative poetry is musical and filled with stories of brokenness and healing.”
The program kicks off 6-9 p.m. March 31 with the opening of “Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams” at ArtReach. The exhibition is being held in cooperation with the Jim Denomie Estate and Bockley Gallery.
Denomie, who died March 1, was known for his narrative paintings and multi-media work related to outsider art and often pertaining to Native American issues and identity, Rutledge said.
“Jim happens to be nationally and internationally renowned,” Rutledge said, “but we’re honored that, as a St. Croix Valley artist, he chose to share his work at ArtReach.”
Harjo will speak at an online event 7 p.m. April 18 in conversation with Heid E. Erdrich.
Art programming for this year’s Big Read will be centered on themes found in “An American Sunrise.” As part of the programming, five local poets will serve as “Poets of Place,” advocates and ambassadors for poetry and creativity in the lower St. Croix Valley, Rutledge said.
The poets, Heidi Barr, Mike Forecki, Lee Kisling, Rosetta Peters and River Urke, will participate in literary events at area libraries, promote poetry and the “Poets of Place” program, and present their poems at a chapbook launch event at 7 p.m. April 27 at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wis.
For more information, go to ValleyReads.org.
Minnesota reports lowest unemployment since 1999
Minnesota’s February unemployment rate was its lowest since 1999 as the state had its fifth straight month of job growth, state officials reported Thursday.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported a 2.7% unemployment rate last month, down two-tenths of a percentage point from January. Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 4% to 3.8% in February.
More Minnesotans are returning to the workforce and driving down the rate, the agency said. The workforce participation rate rose from 67.6% to 67.9% in February, according to state figures. U.S. labor force participation was 62.3%.
Minnesota added 5,200 jobs in February, up 0.2% from the month before. The state was behind the national job growth rate of 0.5% in the same period. The U.S. overall added 678,000 jobs January-February.
Five sectors in Minnesota gained jobs, four lost jobs, and two had no change, according to a DEED news release announcing the numbers. Manufacturing added 900 jobs and trade transportation and utilities added 3,100, a trend driven by retail. Education and health services gained 3,800 new jobs, driven by health care and social assistance. Information and government sectors gained 100 jobs each. Construction lost 200, finance lost 1,500, professional and business services lost 300, and “other services” lost 800. Mining and logging and leisure and hospitality saw no change.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said he was glad to see workforce participation climb, as many employers are struggling to attract and retain workers. He said his agency will continue efforts to get workers off the sidelines.
“We remain laser-focused on helping businesses connect with workers, particularly in communities that are often overlooked,” Grove said in the release.
St. Paul homeowners to get free replacements for lead water pipes, backed by $4 million in COVID relief
Relief dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act have helped keep small businesses afloat, house the homeless and pay for COVID testing and vaccination clinics.
Next up: Replacing lead water pipes throughout St. Paul, which could be a test case of sorts for the entire state.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council authorized moving $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to launch a lead pipe replacement fund. St. Paul Regional Water Services is preparing a 10-year plan to replace all lead service lines at no cost to property owners, with work to begin in 2023, but here’s the catch.
Those lead lines — which run from your basement water meter to your curb — are on private property, meaning homeowners will need to be proactive and seek out the service, which will represent an average savings of $6,000 per property.
“It will be a voluntary, free program,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services. “We want to make sure we get as much as we can done with the funds available. Getting people to sign up will be a full-court effort.”
If you’re a homeowner who was planning to replace your lead service line anyway, hold that thought and call water services first at 651-266-6270.
Shea is working with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s administration on a formal announcement, details of which will be unveiled next week.
“We haven’t done this kind of project before, so we need to learn what works, what doesn’t work,” Shea said. “It allows us to do a very soft roll-out in 2022, and as close as we can perfect our plan for 2023 through 2032 — 10 years.”
WATER LINES IN HOUSES BUILT BEFORE 1926, 1942-1947
The state of Minnesota is readying its own lead replacement program, funded with federal infrastructure dollars — $43 million per year for five years.
“It’s an application process, similar to how a community would apply for infrastructure funds to build a water tower,” Shea said. “If it goes the way other programs go, every year (cities would) apply, the state figures out how much money it has to give out, and they do applications based on that process. If a city doesn’t have any lead services, that just makes the pie bigger for those that do.”
The $4 million in federal relief money is specific to St. Paul, and it’s likely to go fast. At an average cost of $6,000 per home, those funds alone would pay for fewer than 700 projects. Outfitting every eligible property — as many as 26,000 citywide — would cost upwards of $220 million.
Lead, a common but unwelcome contaminant in drinking water, is found in many water service lines installed in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1942 and 1947, according to the city.
CITY HAS GRADUALLY REPLACED SECTIONS
While homeowners own their service lines up to the curb-stop, St. Paul Regional Water Services maintains the connection from the curb-stop to the water main in the street, and has been gradually replacing those linkages for more than two decades.
“We’ve done the replacements over the last 25 years of the publicly-owned section,” Shea said. “We spend between $2 million to $3 million per year on that work currently.”
Soon, homeowners interested in replacing the portion of their water line that sits on their private property will be able to do so free of charge, but only if they sign up.
The “ARPA” funds, authorized by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of last year, provided states and local governments with $350 billion, with cities collecting their $45.8 billion share in two installments. St. Paul will net $166.6 million from the legislation, the equivalent of a year’s worth of property tax levy.
Despite the windfall, members of the city council have noted there’s plenty of competing demands for the cash, which much be spent within a certain timeframe — “obligated” by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026 — and cannot be used on expenses outside of the scope of the legislation, as wide-ranging as it is.
MORE DETAILS TO COME
Those eligible expenses include assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and the tourism and hospitality industry, and providing premium pay for front-line workers. Expenses can also include water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, and covering general government services to the extent that the COVID-19 public health emergency reduced city revenue compared to the most recent fiscal year before COVID became widespread.
With an eye toward infrastructure, city officials have noted that for the working poor, even important home improvements like replacing a lead pipe can feel out of reach, and especially so during a public health crisis that has fallen disproportionately hard on low-wage workers.
The council resolution that was adopted Wednesday states that “both the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen most severely on communities and populations disadvantaged before it began.”
St. Paul Regional Water Service will roll out more details next week.
More information is online at tinyurl.com/STPLeadPipe22.
