Geese dilemma in St. Louis County after nest destroyed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – State workers cry “fowl” over the destruction of a goose nest at a state office complex in St. Louis County. It turns out, destroying the nest may have broken federal law.

A mating pair of Canada geese have been blocking the entrances to state office buildings at 9900 Page in Overland. While workers are not happy about that, they’re also not happy about someone taking about seven eggs from the nest near the doors of the Department of Social Services that the geese were protecting.

The befuddled geese remain on the grounds.

Large, plastic duck decoys have been placed outside the buildings. One was placed directly over the nest at one point.

The geese are now living outside the office of the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Removing the eggs and covering the nest with a decoy are not the best ways to handle the issue humanely or legally, according to Rib Bolton, who operates a geese control service called Humane Goose Control.

“The geese are (federally) protected, not because they are endangered, but because they traverse the state and federal lines,” he said.

Bolton helps people deal with nuisance Canada geese, which have federal protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

He uses the remote control mini-seaplane called the Goosinator to harass geese away from lakes and ponds. He has dogs to do the job on land.

If a goose has already laid eggs, he replaces the real eggs in the nest with wooden ones. The female will continue to sit on them. Bolton will come back and retrieve them around the time they’d be hatching.

“That’s the easiest, safest, and most humane way. That way you break the cycle. When geese become sexually mature, they’re coming back to that same spot,” he said. “So, you’re going to have the problem over and over and over again until you break that cycle.”

He also performs a float test before removing any eggs. Eggs close to hatching will float. At that point, it’s best and most humane to let them hatch, he said.

Male geese can be aggressive when protecting nests. If the geese become an issue, as they have at the state offices, you can legally dispose of their eggs, provided you apply for what’s called a “depredation order” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, document your activity, and submit it back to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

“You have to go online and register the property. It’s free. They don’t turn you down. Then you collect the eggs. Hopefully, you don’t get attacked. Then you’re supposed to dispose of them in the woods,” Bolton said.

You can also a service like Bolton’s.

Man has created the perfect habitat for the geese with neighborhoods and business parks dotted with ponds and short-grass lawns, according to wildlife experts. It falls on us to live with them humanely.

“They used to nest along the rivers, along the banks. We came and we changed their whole environment. They like what we did to it,” Bolton said.

As for the nest destruction at the state offices, a state spokesman told FOX 2 that there was a report to the Office of Administration-Facilities Maintenance, Design & Construction (FMDC) division that there was a goose nuisance. OA-FMDC placed several swan decoys around the entryways to help resolve this problem, which is a safe and common practice to deter the birds from getting too close to unwelcomed areas.

When OA-FMDC checked the nest, no eggs were seen, the spokesman said. OA-FMDC did not remove any goose eggs from the nest. Someone took them. OA-FMDC is still looking into this matter.