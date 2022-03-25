News
How Moisturizing Became Macho
When my middle-school son came home with a can of AXE body spray he bought at the bodega with his snack money, it felt like a familiar, if odiferous, stage of tweendom– one that’s stayed charmingly consistent since the boys drenched themselves in Drakkar Noir before my own junior high dances thirty years ago. But when my husband – who once had to be convinced that my separate shampoo and conditioner was not a sign of extreme vanity – started using a $29 moisturizer that had “IMPERIAL” stamped across the tube, I felt like a shift was afoot. Sure enough, his aftershave also likened facial care to a military operation carried out by the “close-shavers’ squadron.” Selling skin care with macho messaging isn’t only evidenced in our household’s medicine cabinets: men can now achieve a virile glow by applying a “bro mask,” remove manly “grime” with a vigorous volcanic ash scrub, conjure wise-guy toughness with a suite of “MadeMan” products launched by a crypto investor, and feel secure using Bro-To products, launched in gray bottles as a Father’s Day joke to appeal to men surreptitiously “borrowing” creams and salves from women in their lives, but embarrassed by their peach packaging.
Convincing dudes that fancy face products are de rigueur is the latest stage in a kind of aesthetic creep: the slow but certain trend of selling men on the idea that how one’s body appears – a concern once considered the purview of women – is actually something Real Men should very much worry about– and spend on. It’s a timeworn tradition but also an uphill battle that explains decades of over-the-top images of adoring women, sports and stock market metaphors, and even an unsubtle phallus-shaped package deployed to close the deal on a VERY MASCULINE fragrance, at-home ab machine, or healthy food like yogurt or diet soda.
If it sounds strange that wanting to smell good or have a six-pack could call one’s masculinity into question, here’s the story: for much of American history, taking care of your body, even for health but especially for beauty, was considered suspiciously effete. “Normal” men, the logic went, are appropriately concerned with cerebral matters, and any time spent beautifying – or even caring for – the body was not just a distraction, but a sign of deviance. Strongmen who posed onstage in the early 20th century were literally circus attractions, curiosities as much for the fact that they could hoist hundreds of pounds overhead as that they elected to spend so much of their time training to do so, and standing around seminude showing off the results. Well into the 1950s, the bodybuilders who lifted at Muscle Beach were relentlessly mocked as “dumbbell boys of the beach” and seen as imprisoned by their physicality: literally “musclebound.” These were dead-end pretty boys with “tremendous muscles, wavy hair, and no job,” a characteristically savage Los Angeles Times piece declared, also contrasting the attention one man paid to shaving his chest with his apparent disregard for finding a career.
Ironically, some of these same men went on to launch the gym chains, host the workout tv shows, and play the onscreen superheroes that mainstreamed fitness for men (and women), but they never succeeded at entirely dispelling the idea that attention to physical appearance was inversely correlated to masculinity. When Charles Atlas ran ads in the back of comic books for an at-home system intended to make “a perfect man” out of a “97-pound weakling,” he made clear a main benefit was to look less like your slender girlfriend and more like you could beat up the strapping guy eyeballing her. (He buried tips about how exercise helped clear up acne in the fine print.) In Good Housekeeping in 1971, one “remade man” recounted his new aesthetic routine that included not only exercise, but facials and massage, and felt the need to defensively announce, “before you get some idea that this is a little strange, let me tell you I’m not one bit ashamed of it, and I don’t feel effeminate either.” Arnold Schwarzenegger, by 1977 America’s most famous muscleman, made the point more directly: “Men shouldn’t feel like fags because they want to have nice-looking bodies.”
All this anxiety, of course, was rooted in a whole lot of homophobia. Gay men didn’t and don’t intrinsically tend to their appearance more attentively than straight men do, but their exclusion from many aspects of public life meant that gyms and physique magazines often did provide cover for men discreetly seeking each other out. Gay liberation and feminism served to open up these spaces and challenge such narrow stereotypes, and because capitalism, a market for products that encouraged straight men they could want – and work to obtain – physical beauty and keep their manhood intact emerged: by the 1990s, mainstream men’s magazines published tips for shredded abs alongside low-fat grilling recipes, and “metrosexual,” denoting a man with a refined aesthetic sensibility, became a neutral descriptor rather than a slur. A longtime activewear designer told me that the most unexpected development in his career is that men now regularly buy tight, expensive spandex to exercise, sometimes alongside their wives in group fitness classes.
Interestingly, a whole new wave of male bodily care products deliberately sends up the macho framing others perpetuate: Hims and Hers subtly use pink and blue packaging counterintuitively, Asystem elected a gender-neutral green for products that swing both ways, and the MadeMan founder told Maxim magazine that his mission is to use men’s cosmetics to explode the “laughable” but all-too-common idea that “taking care of your face is girly.”
All of the above reflects an evolution in dominant ideas about masculinity and its marketing, and the brands trying to sell more men ever pricier accouterments for their ablutions would call this progress. To be sure, the ability for men to express themselves in a broader range of registers is a meaningful step forward, and we still have a long way to go on that front (google “boy in a skirt” if you think face wash is the last frontier). But is it a positive development that straight men can no longer count among the privileges of dominant masculinity indifference to the texture of their face and the thickness of their waist, and freedom from constant pressure to invest in and obsess over improving them? While I am not above a twinge of retributive glee in subjecting straight men to the kind of unremitting self-scrutiny and sales pitches that women and gay men have long had little choice but to endure, I am far from sure that encompassing more men in this disempowering dynamic is the progress it might appear to be through your extremely manly eye gel mask.
John Shipley: Talbot has responded well to trade, now it’s Fleury’s turn
Cam Talbot is on fire, but the new guy has to play.
If there was any concern that Talbot would fold emotionally after general manager Bill Guerin traded for Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday, it has been quickly assuaged. The veteran goaltender stopped 34 shots on Thursday as the Wild beat Vancouver, 3-2, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center.
Talbot has won seven straight starts.
“Everybody’s talking about Fleury and Cam has just done what he’s always done, right?” coach Dean Evason said. “He started that before all this happened and is continuing it. Having said that, Fleury will play Saturday.”
Fleury, 37, will make his first start since being acquired Monday for a conditional pick against Columbus at the X, followed by Talbot in the second of back-to-backs on Sunday.
Fleury, of course, was the headliner of a four-player haul completed before Monday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, the Wild’s most proactive in terms of trying to make a team better for the postseason. Paul Fenton’s adventures prior to the 2019 deadline don’t really count because the Wild weren’t going to make the playoffs, and those deals were as much about disassembling a moribund offense as acquiring new players.
After Monday, there is little doubt that Guerin believes this roster can make a serious run at a Stanley Cup. If you’re not yet convinced, no one will blame you. The postseason has not been kind to the Minnesota Wild.
Soak it in. Never has a GM put this much effort into strengthening the Wild for the playoffs, not at the deadline. From March 15-21, Guerin added four players to the roster, three of whom were in the lineup Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center.
Left wing Nicolas Deslauriers and center Tyson Jost were two-thirds of the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime, and Jacob Middleton made his Minnesota debut as Jared Spurgeon’s partner on the blue line. It was a rough start — Vancouver scored on their first shift — but Evason liked what he saw.
“He was real good, defended real hard,” Evason said. “When there’s a puck battle, we felt very secure with him standing over it and winning that battle tonight. Obviously, Jost and Deslauriers have been real good; we can depend on them in defensive situations.”
That, of course, is the key for the Wild, who have tightened the defense since a 2-7-0 skid to win six of their past eight games (6-1-1). The change started before the new guys got here, but the new guys seem to be fitting in. Guerin specifically added Deslauriers and Middleton to give the team a little more grit, and the Wild were as physical as they’ve been all season against the Canucks.
“There’s been a couple games maybe, the Calgary game — certainly the one there, maybe. That’s the only one where we were more physical,” Evason said. “But with the group that we have now, nobody should be more physical than us now.”
Not bad considering Fleury has yet to play for Minnesota. A veteran with 107 playoff starts and his name on three Stanley Cups, Fleury won the Vezina Trophy last year after backstopping Vegas into the Western Conference final. Whether he becomes the Wild’s No. 1 goaltender, splits time with Talbot or is the world’s most overqualified backup, Fleury will make the Wild better.
The risk isn’t so much that Fleury isn’t the same goalie he was last season — he was 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in front of a sketchy Blackhawks defense — as much as it is a threat to the Wild’s chemistry and/or Talbot’s confidence.
So far, so good. Talbot is 2-0 since the deal, starting with Monday’s 3-0 victory over Vegas in the deal’s immediate wake.
“It’s unbelievable to see him come in and do his thing like that,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “We know what he can do. He’s a great goaltender and I think we’ve, as a team, stepped up our game, too, which obviously helps him.
“But he’s made some big saves in some crucial times to keep us in these games and help us get these wins.”
Competition, friendly or unfriendly, can be productive. Talbot has responded. Now it’s Fleury’s turn.
St. Louis County church ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The United States will welcome as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. It’s unclear where they will be relocated, but many people in the St. Louis area said they are ready to open their homes to the refugees.
Church leaders and parishioners at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church will have a warm and loving welcome for refugees should they come to St. Louis.
Deacon Eugene Logush said several people have already reached out to see how they can help.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with phone calls and texts and emails of just ordinary folks willing to take someone and put them up for a while in their home,” said Deacon Logush. “So there’s been a tremendous outpouring of support, and we’re going to continue to build a network of resources that hopefully will extend far beyond just our own individual parish and our own individual community.”
Deacon Logush said anyone wanting to help the people of Ukraine can reach out to the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States, headquartered in Philadelphia. He said they will continue with their Friday night prayer vigils for peace in Ukraine.
The vigil on March 25 will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Geese dilemma in St. Louis County after nest destroyed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – State workers cry “fowl” over the destruction of a goose nest at a state office complex in St. Louis County. It turns out, destroying the nest may have broken federal law.
A mating pair of Canada geese have been blocking the entrances to state office buildings at 9900 Page in Overland. While workers are not happy about that, they’re also not happy about someone taking about seven eggs from the nest near the doors of the Department of Social Services that the geese were protecting.
The befuddled geese remain on the grounds.
Large, plastic duck decoys have been placed outside the buildings. One was placed directly over the nest at one point.
The geese are now living outside the office of the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Removing the eggs and covering the nest with a decoy are not the best ways to handle the issue humanely or legally, according to Rib Bolton, who operates a geese control service called Humane Goose Control.
“The geese are (federally) protected, not because they are endangered, but because they traverse the state and federal lines,” he said.
Bolton helps people deal with nuisance Canada geese, which have federal protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
He uses the remote control mini-seaplane called the Goosinator to harass geese away from lakes and ponds. He has dogs to do the job on land.
If a goose has already laid eggs, he replaces the real eggs in the nest with wooden ones. The female will continue to sit on them. Bolton will come back and retrieve them around the time they’d be hatching.
“That’s the easiest, safest, and most humane way. That way you break the cycle. When geese become sexually mature, they’re coming back to that same spot,” he said. “So, you’re going to have the problem over and over and over again until you break that cycle.”
He also performs a float test before removing any eggs. Eggs close to hatching will float. At that point, it’s best and most humane to let them hatch, he said.
Male geese can be aggressive when protecting nests. If the geese become an issue, as they have at the state offices, you can legally dispose of their eggs, provided you apply for what’s called a “depredation order” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, document your activity, and submit it back to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“You have to go online and register the property. It’s free. They don’t turn you down. Then you collect the eggs. Hopefully, you don’t get attacked. Then you’re supposed to dispose of them in the woods,” Bolton said.
You can also a service like Bolton’s.
Man has created the perfect habitat for the geese with neighborhoods and business parks dotted with ponds and short-grass lawns, according to wildlife experts. It falls on us to live with them humanely.
“They used to nest along the rivers, along the banks. We came and we changed their whole environment. They like what we did to it,” Bolton said.
As for the nest destruction at the state offices, a state spokesman told FOX 2 that there was a report to the Office of Administration-Facilities Maintenance, Design & Construction (FMDC) division that there was a goose nuisance. OA-FMDC placed several swan decoys around the entryways to help resolve this problem, which is a safe and common practice to deter the birds from getting too close to unwelcomed areas.
When OA-FMDC checked the nest, no eggs were seen, the spokesman said. OA-FMDC did not remove any goose eggs from the nest. Someone took them. OA-FMDC is still looking into this matter.
