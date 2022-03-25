News
Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with a robust bipartisan vote, dashing President Joe Biden’s hopes for a grand reset after partisan battles over other high court nominees.
On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson’s confirmation. He said in a Senate floor speech that he “cannot and will not” support her for a lifetime appointment.
McConnell slammed the liberal groups that have supported Jackson and he criticized her for refusing to take a position on the size of the nine-member court, even though that decision is ultimately up to Congress. Some advocacy groups have pushed for enlarging the court after three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump cemented a 6-3 conservative majority.
McConnell also cited concerns about her sentencing of criminal defendants — a subject that dominated much of the four days of hearings and was part of a coordinated GOP effort to portray her as soft on crime.
His position was expected, and does not affect Jackson’s trajectory to be confirmed by mid-April. But the leader’s quick declaration could prompt many of his fellow Republicans to follow suit, thwarting Biden’s efforts to bring back the overwhelming bipartisan votes that were commonplace for Supreme Court nominees when he first came to the Senate five decades ago.
“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from Republican side,” Biden said after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down from the court this summer. As he started his search for a replacement, the president made a point of inviting Republican senators to the White House to hear their advice.
While many GOP senators have praised Jackson’s vast experience and qualifications, it was clear at the hearings that Biden’s outreach had little effect.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee interrogated Jackson about her nine-year record as a federal judge, frequently interrupting her answers. Jackson, supported by committee Democrats, pushed back aggressively on Republicans who said she gave light sentences to sex offenders, explaining her sentencing process in detail and telling them “nothing could be further from the truth.”
The focus on crime dovetails with an emerging GOP theme for this year’s midterm elections and is likely to be decisive for many Republican senators. Others have brought up separate reasons to vote against her — from her support from liberal groups to her so-called “judicial philosophy.”
One or more Republicans could still cast a vote for Jackson’s confirmation, but the contentious nature of the four-day hearings laid bare a familiar partisan dynamic, seen over years of pitched fighting over judicial nominations.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, who has been privately lobbying GOP colleagues to support Jackson, said after McConnell’s announcement that it will be “sad for our country and sad as a commentary on where the parties are today” if her historic nomination is approved on a strictly partisan vote. “The Republicans are testing their messages for the November election,” Durbin said.
Durbin said he is “still hoping that several Republicans — I hope many more” will vote for her.
If not, Democrats can confirm Jackson without any GOP support in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie.
As talk turned to the voting ahead, the Judiciary panel held its final day of Senate hearings Thursday with a top lawyers’ group, which said its review found Jackson has a “sterling” reputation and “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.
“Outstanding, excellent, superior, superb,” testified Ann Claire Williams, chair of the American Bar Association committee that makes recommendations on federal judges. “Those are the comments from virtually everyone we interviewed.”
Williams said the group spoke to more than 250 judges and lawyers about Jackson. “The question we kept asking ourselves: How does one human being do so much so extraordinary well?”
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall. Her confirmation would not alter the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
Durbin noted at Thursday’s hearing that some Republican senators argued that Jackson was out of the mainstream when it comes to sentencing, and he asked the ABA whether such a concern would have surfaced in their interviews with the judges and lawyers who worked with her.
“It never came up in any of these interviews,” Williams said.
During questioning Tuesday and Wednesday, GOP senators aggressively queried Jackson on the sentences she handed down to child pornography offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, her legal advocacy on behalf of suspected terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
Many of the hours of questioning were spent on the specifics of the child pornography cases, with the discussion led by several GOP senators who are eyeing the presidency.
Pushing back, Jackson said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines. Sentencing is not a “numbers game,” she said, noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject. Democratic senators cited outside experts who said her sentences were within the norm.
Some of those cases have given her nightmares, Jackson said, and were “among the worst that I have seen.”
The GOP criticism was countered by effusive praise from Democrats, and by reflections on the historic nature of her nomination. The most riveting came from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who used his time Wednesday not to ask questions but to tearfully speak and draw tears from Jackson as well.
Booker, who is Black, said he sees “my ancestors and yours” when he looks at Jackson.
“I know what it’s taken for you to sit here in this seat,” Booker said. “You have earned this spot.”
___
Associated Press writers Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
News
Omar Kelly: Adding superstars isn’t crazy. It’s the right strategy for the Dolphins
Terron Armstead was walking through the Miami Dolphins’ new state-of-the-art practice facility and saw Dan Marino’s name on one of the offices.
The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, who was in South Florida on his one and only free agent visit, didn’t know if he’d see the Hall of Fame quarterback.
Then he attended an offensive meeting during his recruiting visit, where he was being wooed by the Dolphins brass and coaching staff, and there Marino was.
“He came up and introduced himself like I didn’t know him, which was crazy,” Armstead said.
That didn’t close the five-year, $47 million deal, but it certainly helped, considering Armstead sported a retro Marino jersey — which was accented by orange sneakers — during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
Tyreek Hill, for whom the team sent a private plane to Ocala on Thursday to pick up him and his family following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade with Kansas City, couldn’t stop himself from being envious.
“Why didn’t I get to meet Dan Marino?” said Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler subsequently signed to a record-setting, four-year, $120 million extension to. “That’s crazy!”
No, it’s star power, and the Dolphins finally have more than one (cornerback Xavien Howard) on the roster for the first time in over a decade.
Hill’s such a big star he’s goes by the “Cheetah,” a nickname that plays on his reputation for being the NFL’s fastest player.
Hill intends to maintain that reputation by challenging his new teammate, Jaylen Waddle, to a race.
“Wherever I go, the Cheetah, he always has to prove he’s the fastest on the team” Hill said.
That’s a superstar mentality right there, right down to the third-person reference.
And it’s definitely welcomed.
Brandon Marshall, Ricky Williams, Cameron Wake, Jarvis Landry, Brent Grimes, and Reshad Jones were all nice players, Pro Bowl talents during their tenure with the Dolphins.
But the last time Miami had a superstar — a talent with the making of a Hall of Fame resume — on their roster, was during the Marino years, and the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas era.
Miami did what it took to add two this week in Hill and Armstead, and General Manager Chris Grier should be praised for closing both deals, which shook up the NFL landscape.
Owner Steve Ross deserves props too for approving the substantial contracts, and writing the massive checks it took to make both transactions happen.
Not every owner in the NFL can — or more importantly — will write a single player a $25 million check, which is the signing bonus Hill received.
Actually, if we’re being honest, that $25 million might be the signing bonus budget for the entire offseason for some owners. But Ross has proven he’ll do anything, and spend whatever it takes to build a winner.
He’s failed so many times before, so many different ways. But it’s not from lack of trying.
This time around he’s back to playing for star power. And he’s not wrong.
Howard directly impacted the Dolphins last season, leading Miami to two wins in 2021. That’s the impact elite talents make.
Imagine the possibilities of what Hill and Armstead can do. Maybe they could each lead the Dolphins to two victories apiece themselves.
That’s the type of impact playmakers have. They turn the game on their head, providing a play in clutch fashion, like Hill did scoring in Kansas City’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.
That’s why NFL teams pay handsomely for them.
The NFL is a superstar-driven league, and without those superstars on your roster the franchise is just treading water. So Ross instructed the Dolphins to find, and add, some. As a result, Hill became the sixth player he’s made the highest-paid person at their respective position during his decade-long tenure as an NFL owner.
If that’s not a commitment to winning, I don’t know what is.
It’s ideal to build a team around drafted talent, which equates to young, promising, cheap labor. But the hope is that one day some of those draftees turn into superstars, and makes the type of impact plays that change the outcome of games.
Plays that lead the Dolphins to the playoffs, and possible more.
We’re talking the type of players who are remembered 20 years after they retire, like Marino.
Armstead was 8 and Hill was 5 when Marino took his last NFL snap, but the impact lasted. Let’s hope Armstead and Hill leave that type of imprint on the Dolphins these next few seasons.
()
News
Class 3A state basketball: Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle to meet in state final
Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39: Patrick Bath went off for 27 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles rolled into Saturday’s Class 3A state final.
Totino-Grace will meet third-seeded DeLaSalle at 5 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
St. Thomas commit Ahjany Lee added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Eagles, who limited Mankato East to just four points in the paint — 46 fewer than Totino-Grace. Mankato East shot 20 percent from the field.
Top-seeded Totino-Grace (25-6) has won its first two state tournament contests by a combined 71 points.
DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65: Nasir Whitlock led the way with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds as the third-seeded Islanders bounced second-seeded Princeton. Four Islanders finished in double figures scoring, including Kyle Johnson, who tallied 15 points.
DeLaSalle (22-7) won seven titles in eight years from 2012 to 2019, and fell in last year’s state semifinals to Minnehaha Academy. The Islanders led 30-26 late in the first half before going on a 14-3 run that spanned the two halves to build a 15-point advantage.
Princeton (27-2) never got any closer than six points down the stretch. Haydn Stay, a North Dakota football commit, scored 33 points for the Tigers.
News
Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, LORNE COOK and AAMER MADHANI
BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.
Biden also announced the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — though he said many probably prefer to stay closer to home — and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
The Western leaders spent Thursday crafting next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion — and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon. They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27-member European Council.
Biden, in an early evening news conference after the meetings, warned that a chemical attack by Russia “would trigger a response in kind.”
“You’re asking whether NATO would cross. We’d make that decision at the time,” Biden said.
However, a White House official said later that did not imply any shift in the U.S. position against direct military action in Ukraine. Biden and NATO allies have stressed that the U.S. and NATO would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.
The official was not authorized to comment publicly by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.
Zelenskyy, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they’re currently willing to give.
“One percent of all your planes, one percent of all your tanks,” Zelenskyy asked members of the NATO alliance. “We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
Biden said more aid was on its way. But the Western leaders were treading carefully so as not to further escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.
“NATO has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organized in case there is an escalation.”
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries are seeking clarity on how the U.S. and European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as the refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is to visit Poland on Friday, where energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda.
Billions of dollars of military hardware have already been provided to Ukraine. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.
Biden said his top priority at Thursday’s meetings was to make certain that the West stayed on the same page in its response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
“The single most important thing is for us to stay unified,” he said.
Finland announced Thursday it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, its second shipment in about three weeks. And Belgium announced it will add one billion euros to its defense budget in response to Russia’s invasion..
At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s parliament along with defense contractors. The U.S. said it will also work with other Western nations to ensure gold reserves held by Russia’s central bank are subject to existing sanctions.
With Russia facing increasing international isolation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned China against coming to Moscow’s rescue. He called on Beijing “to join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia.”
But Stoltenberg, too, made clear that the West had a “responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe.”
The possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been a grim topic of conversation in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said that NATO leaders agreed Thursday to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.
White House officials said that both the U.S. and NATO have been working on contingency planning should Russia deploy nonconventional weaponry. NATO has specially trained and equipped forces if there should be such an attack against a member nation’s population, territory or forces. Ukraine is not a member.
Stoltenberg said in an NBC News interview that if Russia deployed chemical weapons, that would make “an unpredictable, dangerous situation even more dangerous and even more unpredictable.” He declined to comment about how the alliance might respond.
The White House National Security Council launched efforts days after the invasion through its “Tiger Team,” which is tasked with planning three months out, and a second strategy group working on a longer term review of any geopolitical shift that may come, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Both teams are conducting contingency planning for scenarios including Russia’s potential use of chemical or biological weapons, targeting of U.S. security convoys in the region, disruptions to global food supply chains and the growing refugee crisis.
Biden before departing for Europe on Wednesday said that the possibility of a chemical attack was a “real threat.” In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there were “an existential threat for our country.”
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday warned, “Russia is capable of anything.”
“They don’t respect any rules,” Marin told reporters. “They don’t respect any international laws that they are actually committed to.”
The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank will put pressure on national budgets.
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war is a particularly hot topic for the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s executive arm, said before Biden’s visit that she wanted to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is hoping to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
The U.S. is looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
___
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer and Darlene Superville in Washington, Dasha Litvinova in Lviv, Ukraine, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.
