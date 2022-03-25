News
Joel Eriksson Ek’s overtime winner lifts Wild to 3-2 win over Canucks
Joel Eriksson Ek all day to think about this move.
He faked to his right, put on the breaks, and went back to his left. That befuddled Thatcher Demko, and with the goaltender down, Eriksson Ek calmly slid the puck into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks.
It was a well-deserved couple of points for the Wild on a night they were much better than the Canucks for prolonged stretches. It was also further proof that the Wild are rounding into form with the playoffs on the horizon.
While some came to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night thinking they might see Marc-Andre Fleury, the highly anticipated debut will have to wait until this weekend.
After giving Fleury a couple of days this week to pack up his life in Chicago, the Wild went with Cam Talbot for the game against the Canucks. Luckily for them, Talbot has been firing on all cylinders as of late.
That positive trend continued on this particular night as Talbot made 26 saves in the game to stretch his personal winning streak to seven games.
As much as the Wild probably want to give Fleury an extended look at some point to help him acclimate to his new teammates, it’s might be hard not to ride Talbot in the coming weeks. That’s a decision for down the road.
Meanwhile, with recent additions like Tyson Jost, Nic Deslauriers, and Jake Middleton altogether in the lineup for the first time, the Wild looked like a group still trying to iron out a few wrinkles.
That showed early in the first period as Bo Horvat scored to put the Canucks in front 1-0. The goal came after a wonky bounce gifted the puck to Horvat in the slot. He did the rest.
Not long after that, Kirill Kaprizov helped the Wild pull even at 1-1. He creating the scoring chance by wheeling around the net and finishing off a feed from Ryan Hartman.
That paved the way for the second period where Kevin Fiala made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild with a winding shot that beat Thatcher Demko. While it looked like Jon Merrill stretched the lead to 3-1 later in the frame, the officials ruled Fiala offside on the play, wiping the goal off the scoreboard.
That left the door open for the Canucks and they took advance in the third period with a goal from J.T. Miller to make it 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime where Eriksson Ek played hero.
News
Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal: Park Center 54, Eastview 39
Park Center has posted gaudy point totals for much of the season. The Pirates live in the 60, 70, 80-point range.
Park Center coach James Ware expected more of the same against Eastview in their Class 4A state semifinal Thursday — an up-and-down game featuring a lot of points. That was Park Center’s plan, anyway.
“And that is not what happened at all,” Ware said emphatically. “It was very much a slow-down, kind of grind game.”
Not one the Pirates would prefer to play, but one they won anyway. Park Center’s defense led the way in its 54-39 victory over Eastview at Williams Arena. The Pirates will play in Saturday’s title game at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.
“For us, that’s huge to win a grind-it-out, slugfest, every possession counts (type game), because it’s been no secret, we try to get up and down,” Ware said. “We’re trying to full-court press you, maybe create turnovers in the backcourt, and none of those things occurred tonight. We’re super excited at the way we won tonight.”
Not that Eastview was necessarily discouraged by the way it lost. The fourth-seeded Lightning did many of the things they set out to do. They outrebounded Park Center 31-26. They defended well, holding a high-octane offense to its lowest point total of the year. Lightning coach Paul Goetz said Eastview’s defense was “where it had to be.”
After the game, Goetz told his team how much he loved the fight.
“Our effort was tremendous,” Goetz said. “With these guys, it’s the toughest, most hard-nosed group I’ve ever coached in 35 years, and there was never a doubt they were going to give a great effort. It’s been a fun run with them, and we have one more game together. We’re going to relish the time that we can spend together, go out there and have fun on Saturday (in the third-place game).”
In the end, it just came down to making shots. Eastview (23-7) didn’t do enough of that. Goetz noted after making their first 3-pointer, the Lightning missed their next 12 attempts from deep. They also missed six shots around the rim in the first half, which helped Park Center build a 22-13 halftime advantage.
It’s hard to shoot below 30 percent from the field and beat a team as good as the top-seeded Pirates (30-1). Eastview big Jamal Ambrose was the Lightning’s lone player in double figures with 13 points. Kayser Hassan added nine points and seven rebounds.
Gophers commit Braeden Carrington led the Pirates with 13 points, including a pair of triples.
“They do a really good job of speeding players up, and they try to get up in your grill, and I don’t think we did the worst job, but credit to them, they did a really good job pressuring our ball handlers and making us speed up or rush things we know we can execute,” Eastview forward Chet Kloss said. “We just didn’t get it done.”
Frankly, Goetz can live with that.
“When you’re around this long, if kids play hard and give a great effort, I think you can stomach it,” he said. “It is hard. I know these guys want to win. We thought we could win the next two games, but as a coach, the frustrating part is when you don’t see the effort, you don’t see the care. We did those things tonight. We just got sped up a bit on the offensive end.”
That was partially thanks to one of the best defensive efforts Park Center has delivered all season. The Pirates forced 17 Eastview turnovers that led to 18 points.
“Just staying disciplined, playing hard,” Park Center defensive ace Ayouba Berthe said. “We always play hard, but staying disciplined, on and off. I think tonight, we stayed disciplined and stuck to the game plan.”
News
Watch: Dramatic scenes of ‘ice shoves’ in Wisconsin
News
Here’s Why Big Tech Antitrust Is Finally Working
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here.
For years, a chorus of critics has argued Big Tech is too powerful, unaccountable, and anti-competitive. And for years, it’s seemed like they were shouting into a pillow. Antitrust legislation meandered in Congress, the tech giants continued to squeeze their competitors, and they added trillions in market cap in the process.
But now, the Big Tech antitrust movement is actually making real progress. On Thursday, the European Union adopted the Digital Markets Act, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at restoring the market competitiveness that the tech giants have hindered. One day earlier, Google said it would allow some Android app developers to take payments directly, avoiding its Play Store’s processing and fees. After a long period of stagnation, these moves are breakthroughs.
“From now on, Big Tech companies must show that they also allow for fair competition,” said European Parliamentarian Andreas Schwab on Thursday. ”The time of long antitrust cases is over.”
The week’s most crucial reforms promote fairness in app stores, where the tech giants have wielded their power most acutely. Apple and Google’s dominance over app developers has enabled them to charge ‘taxes’ that no developer would pay in a fair market. To run an app on iOS or Android, app developers routinely pay 30% of their proceeds to Apple or Google, leading to increased prices for users and lower profits for their businesses. But now, the tech giants will have to back off their taxes, either by will or by force.
The EU’s Digital Markets Act, for instance, has a provision compelling the tech giants to allow users to install apps from outside platforms. So people in Europe could soon have an option to install apps from either the iOS App Store — where developers pay the tax — or go elsewhere and avoid it. This could open up legitimate competition between independent developers and Apple’s native apps, and lower the prices for apps more broadly.
“European consumers are on the verge of enjoying better protection than U.S. consumers,” said Luther Lowe, who’s spearheading Yelp antitrust push. “The ball is in America’s court to curb the most egregious forms of self-dealing by these trillion-dollar gatekeeper platforms.”
Already, Google is starting to implement a version of the EU’s reform globally. On Wednesday, it announced a partnership with Spotify that would allow Android users to sign up for Spotify’s service directly. Spotify will place its payment option right next to Google’s, giving users a choice — just like the free market.
Though Spotify will pay Google a fee for the privilege, it was happy to agree to it. The company said it met its “standard of fairness.” A spokesperson said Spotify would welcome a similar conversation with Apple, but it hasn’t heard anything from Cupertino.
As with GDPR, there will be messiness. Implementation of some of the EU’s new rules — especially around messaging app interoperability — could be treacherous. But this is what happens when an industry fails to self-regulate. The government can step in and do it for them.
We’re starting to see some moves that could’ve warded off the EU’s intervention — such as Google’s reform with Android — but it’s looking like it’s little too late. The tech critics had some valid points. And after seeming ineffective for some time, it’s clear they’re going to land some punches.
