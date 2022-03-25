John Shipley: Talbot has responded well to trade, now it’s Fleury’s turn

Cam Talbot is on fire, but the new guy has to play.

If there was any concern that Talbot would fold emotionally after general manager Bill Guerin traded for Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday, it has been quickly assuaged. The veteran goaltender stopped 34 shots on Thursday as the Wild beat Vancouver, 3-2, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center.

Talbot has won seven straight starts.

“Everybody’s talking about Fleury and Cam has just done what he’s always done, right?” coach Dean Evason said. “He started that before all this happened and is continuing it. Having said that, Fleury will play Saturday.”

Fleury, 37, will make his first start since being acquired Monday for a conditional pick against Columbus at the X, followed by Talbot in the second of back-to-backs on Sunday.

Fleury, of course, was the headliner of a four-player haul completed before Monday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, the Wild’s most proactive in terms of trying to make a team better for the postseason. Paul Fenton’s adventures prior to the 2019 deadline don’t really count because the Wild weren’t going to make the playoffs, and those deals were as much about disassembling a moribund offense as acquiring new players.

After Monday, there is little doubt that Guerin believes this roster can make a serious run at a Stanley Cup. If you’re not yet convinced, no one will blame you. The postseason has not been kind to the Minnesota Wild.

Soak it in. Never has a GM put this much effort into strengthening the Wild for the playoffs, not at the deadline. From March 15-21, Guerin added four players to the roster, three of whom were in the lineup Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center.

Left wing Nicolas Deslauriers and center Tyson Jost were two-thirds of the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime, and Jacob Middleton made his Minnesota debut as Jared Spurgeon’s partner on the blue line. It was a rough start — Vancouver scored on their first shift — but Evason liked what he saw.

“He was real good, defended real hard,” Evason said. “When there’s a puck battle, we felt very secure with him standing over it and winning that battle tonight. Obviously, Jost and Deslauriers have been real good; we can depend on them in defensive situations.”

That, of course, is the key for the Wild, who have tightened the defense since a 2-7-0 skid to win six of their past eight games (6-1-1). The change started before the new guys got here, but the new guys seem to be fitting in. Guerin specifically added Deslauriers and Middleton to give the team a little more grit, and the Wild were as physical as they’ve been all season against the Canucks.

“There’s been a couple games maybe, the Calgary game — certainly the one there, maybe. That’s the only one where we were more physical,” Evason said. “But with the group that we have now, nobody should be more physical than us now.”

Not bad considering Fleury has yet to play for Minnesota. A veteran with 107 playoff starts and his name on three Stanley Cups, Fleury won the Vezina Trophy last year after backstopping Vegas into the Western Conference final. Whether he becomes the Wild’s No. 1 goaltender, splits time with Talbot or is the world’s most overqualified backup, Fleury will make the Wild better.

The risk isn’t so much that Fleury isn’t the same goalie he was last season — he was 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in front of a sketchy Blackhawks defense — as much as it is a threat to the Wild’s chemistry and/or Talbot’s confidence.

So far, so good. Talbot is 2-0 since the deal, starting with Monday’s 3-0 victory over Vegas in the deal’s immediate wake.

“It’s unbelievable to see him come in and do his thing like that,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “We know what he can do. He’s a great goaltender and I think we’ve, as a team, stepped up our game, too, which obviously helps him.

“But he’s made some big saves in some crucial times to keep us in these games and help us get these wins.”

Competition, friendly or unfriendly, can be productive. Talbot has responded. Now it’s Fleury’s turn.