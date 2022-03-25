Connect with us

Justice Clarence Thomas Discharged from Hospital After Treatment for Pneumonia

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from a hospital after treatment for pneumonia

Love & Hip-Hop’s Apple Watts in Severe Car Accident, Hospitalized with ‘Major Injuries’

March 25, 2022

Aspiring rapper Apple Watts is fighting for her life in a California hospital after her car collided with a diesel truck

Texas mom 52, shot and killed while visiting son’s grave

March 25, 2022

The killer must have known that Yolanda N’Gaojia would visit her deceased son’s gravesite at a Killeen, Texas cemetery

Singer Brandy accused of age discrimination after firing 60-year-old housekeeper

March 25, 2022

Singer Brandy Norwood was sued by a former housekeeper who accused her of age discrimination

