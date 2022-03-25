News
Lawsuit settled in boy’s drowning at St. Louis hotel
ST. LOUIS–The owners and operators of HoteLumière at The Arch have settled a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a St. Louis boy who drowned in the hotel’s pool in 2018.
St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Madeline O. Connolly approved the settlement Thursday, which our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report was for a confidential amount.
Edward Harris, Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis was attending a pool party at the hotel August 12. Witnesses say Harris was found at the bottom of the pool. He was hospitalized for three days before passing away in the ICU.
Harris was the son of a St. Louis firefighter.
The lawsuit claimed negligence, code and ordinance violations, and issues with water clarity.
More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties had morel mushroom finds this week.
Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May.
Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page says morels begin fruiting when the soil reaches consistent temperatures above 50 degrees.
Their map posted on Friday at about 7:30 a.m. shows more morels have been found since their last post on Wednesday. On Wednesday, morels had already been reported in Missouri’s southwest corner. Others had been found in Douglas, Pulaski, Howell, and Ralls counties. The updated map posted on Friday showed morels had been found in Laclede, Cedar, and Scott counties.
Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom species in Missouri, including the big red false morel, which are considered toxic and not recommended for consumption. Consult with field guides or a professional mycologist to be completely confident in species identification before consuming any mushrooms.
Browse MDC’s mushroom field guide for photos of the more common and noticeable fungal species in Missouri. Click here for tasty recipes using Missouri’s wild mushrooms!
Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page will have another update on Monday.
Heat add 3-point specialist Mychal Mulder on two-way deal, waive Kyle Guy
In January 2020, the Miami Heat faced a decision when it came to 3-point specialists available in the G League, opting to sign Gabe Vincent from the Sacramento Kings’ affiliate rather than promote Mychal Mulder from their own G League team.
Now the Heat have both.
In a move than only impacts the regular-season roster, the Heat have signed Mulder to a two-way contract, shifting the 6-foot-3 into the spot previously held by Kyle Guy, who has been waived.
The move brings Mulder, 27, full circle with the Heat, after he spent training camp with the team in 2019. He then went on to play a combined 82 NBA games with the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.
Mulder was signed to a two-year contract, typical of such Heat late-season moves, making him available for the team’s offseason and summer-league programs. Players under two-way contracts are not eligible for the playoffs, but can train and travel with the team during the postseason.
Both Mulder and Guy have been playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, whose season ends April 2. The Heat’s regular season ends April 10.
Mulder has appeared in 10 games, starting nine, with the Skyforce, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 35.1 minutes per game, shooting .504 percent from the field and .443 on 3-pointers. Earlier this season, while on a two-way contract with the Magic, he appeared in 15 games for Orlando, averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds.
The transaction ends the Heat tenure of Guy, who was signed to his Heat two-way contract on Jan. 17 after previously signing 10-day contracts with the team on Dec. 30 and Jan. 10. He initially was added during the Heat roster shortfall amid a COVID outbreak.
In 19 games with the Heat, the former University of Virginia championship guard averaged 3.9 points.
During his run with the Skyforce, Guy averaged 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Amid typical seasons, teams can sign two-way players only until midseason, with an exception made this season due to the pandemic.
Mulder, who was named by his father after former NBA player Mychal Thompson, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017, a Wildcats teammate of Heat center Bam Adebayo.
After starting his professional career with the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, Mulder emerged with several breakout performances with the Warriors late in the 2020-21 season, including a 25-point outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a 28-point game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Because he was released by the Magic on Jan. 6, he would be eligible for the Heat playoff roster if converted to a standard contract by season’s end. The Heat currently do not have a vacancy on their 15-player standard roster.
Guard Javonte Smart, who currently is with the Skyforce, holds the Heat’s other two-way contract, with teams limited to two such players beyond the 15-player roster limit.
The Most Fashionable and Fun Flared Pants to Wear Now
Flared pants are absolutely everywhere right now, whether it’s 1970s-esque wide-legged jeans, early aughts-inspired yoga pants or tailored trousers. Gen Z has apparently decided that skinny jeans must be relegated to wardrobes past, and while I’m the first to admit that I’m not quite ready to give up that particular silhouette, that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a chic flared pant.
While a flared legging is a comfy and stylish way to don exercise clothes or loungewear (and a welcome alternative to the usual tapered style), you can’t go wrong with a flared pant that has a bit more substance to it—as in, one that you can wear to work, out to dinner or for a day with friends. Flared pants add a sophisticated and mature touch to your ensemble, turning any look into a full, more put-together outfit. They silhouette also tends to have an elongating effect, and who doesn’t want the appearance of mile-long legs?
Today’s flared pants come in an array of materials and colors, for all types of occasions. They’re sleek yet playful, with delightfully whimsical and feminine options as well as edgy and dramatic styles, for every type of fashionista. You can dress them up or down with different shoes and accessories, depending on your sartorial preferences. Whether you’re seeking a fancy embellished trouser, an edgy leather pant or a comfy knit, it’s time to consider adding a fashionable flared pant to your wardrobe, especially now that spring is in the air. Below, see the flattering and fun flared pants to shop right now.
