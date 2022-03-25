Missouri House approves sports wagering bills

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has found ways to plug many of the team’s holes this season, finding the best ways to utilize Karl-Anthony Towns, squeezing as much juice as possible out of the league’s best offense since the calendar flipped to 2022 and hiding many of the team’s defensive deficiencies.

But the latter has become increasingly more difficult as the season has unfolded.

Minnesota’s “high wall” pick and roll coverage — which has the big man defending the screen hedge out to slow the ball handler until the guard can recover — has put pressure on the ball handler on the pick and roll and forced quick decision making from opposing offenses. The look has befuddled many opponents and resulted in a high volume of turnovers.

But much like a pitcher going through the batting order a second or third time, as more teams have seen the coverage, more of them — particularly the ones with high-level offenses — have identified the areas of weakness and exploited them.

Such was the case Wednesday night against Phoenix, as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Co. dissected Minnesota’s defense with ease in a 42-point fourth quarter showing. In Monday’s game against Dallas, the Mavericks generated 33 “wide open” shots, per NBA.com, to Minnesota’s 13.

“We just losing at the end. We not executing and our defense just getting destroyed. I think we got to make adjustments,” Anthony Edwards said. “I just think when they adjust, we got to adjust, like they did in the fourth. Like the high wall. They would drag it out, hit the dude, the roller, have a cutter and have a dude in the corner so we got to pick one and we just never adjusted.”

It sounds good, right? Make changes to the coverage to make Phoenix find new answers to a different question. The problem is, Finch and Co. have been looking for a different defense to deploy for months. The Wolves have tried different coverages for this exact reason — knowing the best teams can’t be beat with the same look over and over again — and Minnesota has failed to execute all of them.

Their drop coverage has been obliterated. Their switch-heavy approach led to tons of miscommunications. The different approaches led to Minnesota getting gashed time and again just prior to the all-star break.

The high wall seems to be the coverage the Timberwolves can successfully operate on a consistent basis. It almost has to be their go-to coverage. And, on Wednesday, Finch said Minnesota ran 19 “high wall” looks defensively and executed 12 of them well.

No matter what look you run, if you don’t do it with intensity and purpose, it’s not going to work, anyway. Scheme isn’t everything. The same “drop coverage” Minnesota fails to carry out looks awfully good when Milwaukee runs it with Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.

“Certainly, coverages matter, you know? They affect how a team plays and stuff, but at the end of the day if you execute a coverage perfectly and now you’re left with a shell defense and the guy blows by you and lays it in, what is that?” Finch said. “Or the guy misses it and on the weakside rebound, you don’t box out, and it goes off your hands out of bounds and then they throw it in and hit a dagger three. What is that? Is that a coverage mistake? I’m not sure that is.”

Finch recognized that Minnesota makes choices with its coverages. Wednesday, the decision was to take the ball out of Booker’s hands. That led to Ayton getting a number of looks inside. He used those to score 35 points.

“That’s a good team, they’ve got a lot of good players,” Finch said. “Somebody is going to score points.”

But those points don’t always have to come so easily. The “low man” — the defender coming in from the corner shooter to defend the rolling screener by the basket — is supposed to provide resistance to Ayton scoring down low. Too many times that player just stood there without making any competitive effort to slow Phoenix’s star center down.

“We didn’t play with a lot of force when we met those guys there at the rim,” Finch said. “We didn’t contest very well, whether they were six-foot shots or 20-foot shots.”

And that’s the issue. Minnesota’s roster features a number of players who, historically, haven’t been very good defensively. That they’ve managed to squeeze out a defense that ranks in the top half of the league is a credit to the coaches for their innovative approach and, yes, the players for their execution.

But when opponents are no longer bamboozled by the scheme, as is the case in Minnesota’s current run of difficult opponents, the players simply are going to have to take their defensive efforts to yet another another level, if they can.

Finch can’t be the fix for everything.