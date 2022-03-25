News
Missouri Senate passes new congressional map after months-long gridlock
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of the last states in the country to pass a congressional map and even after the Senate approved new districts, the work is still not done.
It’s something that must be done every ten years because of the census, and it could change who represents you in the state legislature and in Washington D.C. The Senate approved its version Thursday, breaking a multi-week gridlock and possibly preventing more lawsuits against the state.
Senators worked overnight Wednesday into Thursday to get the constitutional job done.
“I do think there is as a sense of urgency and I do think being here overnight sacrificing a good night’s sleep at home, sometimes you just have to do it,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I think it’s a good product. It is absolutely a map that a lot of people don’t love, which is the only way the thing is was going to get done.”
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) said it was in the middle of the night that members hit the turning point in a compromise.
“About midnight last night where you had about a dozen senators in the same looking at the big screen with a map on it, having a very candid and honest conversation about what they wanted to accomplish,” Eigel said.
The Senate started debating a map back in January after the House barely passed its version of a new congressional map, but Senators didn’t like what representatives approved.
“It’s not any great secret that St. Charles split was a pretty big source of contention among other things,” Rowden said. “The retirement of Roy Blunt and all the dominoes that fell from the obviously makes this more complicated by default.”
The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people. The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.
Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) spent most of Thursday morning reading a book on the Senate floor, after an amendment sponsored by his colleague and another conservative caucus member Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) who wanted a strong Republican map.
Around noon, more than 24 hours after the Senate convened, members voted on a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map from Sen. Andrew Koenig. The bipartisan vote, 22-10, keeps the two military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district.
“That pretty much secures a seat for our congressman or congresswoman on the powerful armed services committee,” said Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg). “By having two military installations in one congressional district, that guarantees us a spot on that powerful committee.”
U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Vicky Hartzler currently serves on that committee in Washington D.C. Keeping both the bases in the same district, the 4th Congressional District, was a win for Hoskins.
When asked why stopped filibustering and sat down, Onder said it got to a point where enough senators became comfortable with the version.
“Unless the federal courts were going to draw the maps for us, this was probably the best we were going to get it,” Onder said.
He along with Moon voted down the map, which also puts more of St. Charles County, the county Onder represents in the same district. In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.
The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.
Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.
The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, was glad the Senate did its job instead of leaving it up to judges to draw the lines.
“I would rather us do our job, whether it’s this or Medicaid expansion,” Rizzo said. “The taxpayers have put us here to do a job and whatever that job might be, especially if a constitutional requirement, we should do it.”
Tuesday is the final day for candidates running in the August primary to file, which means those running for Congress don’t know the exact district lines. There have already been two lawsuits filed against the state for that reason, and more could be on the way if there’s no map.
“I didn’t want to fail because, for one, I think it’s just something we should do but also I do think the court process could be incredibly tumultuous,” Rowden said. “Today, I think, was a moment where the place worked the way it’s supposed to.”
With the job of drawing a map behind them, emotions are still raw.
“I don’t believe that anyone should take that this was a healing week or that this is a healing moment in the Senate,” Rizzo said. “Maybe things have changed, I’m not confident in that.”
The map now goes back to the House, which has to approve the changes. If passed, it will go to the governor’s desk for his signature. If voted down, members of each chamber will have to go to a conference to find a solution.
Senators did approve an emergency clause which means as soon as the governor signs it, it goes into effect instead of waiting until the end of August. The House previously failed an emergency clause back in January but will have another chance with this new map.
Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, spearheaded the legislation in the House. He said Thursday afternoon there is a sense of urgency to get the map approved before candidate filing ends Tuesday, but he first needs to make sure the lower chamber has enough votes to pass it.
“There’s a lot to be determined,” Shaul said. “We’ve been waiting almost three months for this. I’m sure it will be a priority but it’s too early to put a timeline on it.”
Marine on St. Croix ice-out contest winner was just an hour off
Randy “Rudi” Hargesheimer credits his winning guess in this year’s Great Ice-Out Contest in Marine on St. Croix to tracking the weather and knowing the schedule of the contest’s judge.
Hargesheimer, 72, of Marine on St. Croix, guessed 10 a.m. Thursday; the ice was ruled out at Marine Landing at 9 a.m. by judge Greg Carlson. “I know he is around during the day, so that’s why I guessed daylight hours,” he said. “He wouldn’t be out there in the middle of the night.”
Hargesheimer, who worked for Midwest Mountaineering in Minneapolis for 40 years, said he pays close attention to the weather and tracks both the long- and short-range forecasts.
“I knew that people who were guessing March 2 and 5 were off the mark,” he said. “I knew it would be late March.”
The ice went out last year at noon on March 11. Ice-out records in Marine on St. Croix date back to 1917, when the ice went out on the St. Croix River on April 11.
What great prize does Hargesheimer, who has lived in Marine since 1996, get to claim for his winning guess?
“Nothing,” he said. “You don’t get anything except a call from Mary Divine.”
Police: Boy accidentally shoots himself in Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police did not immediately release details about the boy’s condition. It’s unclear at this time how old he is.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Ramsey and Hennepin counties shrunk during first year of pandemic while outer metro grew
The core of the Twin Cities — Ramsey and Hennepin counties — shrunk in population during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, while all other metro counties grew, according to census estimates released Thursday.
The apparent exodus from Ramsey and Hennepin outpaced growth in the outer counties so much so that the entire Twin Cities metropolitan area shrank, mirroring a national trend that suggested many fled the close quarters of urban areas and opted to work or learn from home in more rural settings.
The loss of population from COVID-19 itself — deaths from the coronavirus — also could be a factor. Nationwide, more than 73 percent of American counties during the year experienced what the Census Bureau called a “natural decrease” where the pace of deaths outpaced the birth rate. That’s not new in America either, as the population ages and the birth rate falls, but Census Bureau demographers said the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the phenomenon. The percentage of U.S. counties seeing natural decrease was up from 45.5 percent in 2019 and 55.5 percent in 2020.
Some national figures also suggested merely a continuation of a decades-long national migration from northern cities to the Sun Belt, as several southern metros — Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix — all gained population, according to data based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are some details:
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA
In the Twin Cities, Ramsey County lost 8,233 residents from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, a decrease of about 1.5 percent. Hennepin County lost 13,851 residents, about 1.1 percent.
That combined loss of nearly 22,100 residents outpaced the growth in both the immediate suburban metro counties, as well as the larger 14-county metropolitan statistical area defined by the Census Bureau. In that larger area, which stretches from Pierce County, Wis., to Mille Lacs County, Minn., Ramsey and Hennepin were the only two counties to lose population.
RELATED: In first full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
Within Ramsey and Hennepin counties, it’s not clear whether the population loss was confined to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis or included inner-ring suburbs; city population estimates weren’t part of the data released Thursday. Before the pandemic hit, St. Paul, for example, was growing; the city grew 9.3 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the 2020 census.
GREATER MINNESOTA
Numerous counties across greater Minnesota also lost population during the 12-month period, ranging from Nobles County in southwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.4 percent of its population, to Pennington County in northwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.5 percent of its population. Such losses from rural areas could be part of a long-term trend within the state where small towns have shrunk.
OTHER MINNESOTA MICRO- AND METROPOLITAN AREAS
There appeared to be a counter-trend to the rural losses, however, supported by evidence that “micropolitan” areas clustered around cities of fewer than 50,000 residents slightly grew nationally during the yearlong period. Some such areas in Minnesota that fit this trend included Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Faribault-Northfield, perhaps supporting a narrative of folks seeking solace in areas featuring lakes and woods. Minnesota’s smallest county, Lake of the Woods County, saw a growth of 63 residents, amounting to a nearly 1.7 percent bump. Meanwhile, a number of micropolitan areas in traditionally agricultural areas, such as Albert Lea and Fairmont, saw small declines.
The Mankato and Rochester metropolitan areas slightly grew during the period, while the Duluth metro shrank.
This article includes information from the Associated Press.
