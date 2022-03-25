News
Missouri teen dies in Florida amusement park accident
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park Thursday was visiting from Missouri.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.
The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. Officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Friday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the boy as Tyree Samson. Mina says Samson’s family was visiting another family in the area. The Sheriff’s office is still investigating if the fall was an accident. “It appears t be a terrible tragedy,” Mina told reporters.
A separate investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture will look at issues related to the ride itself.
The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Cell phone video captured the fall Thursday, which Mina said has already been flagged.
“Something that awful shouldn’t be out there in public,” he said.
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Friday identified the teen as Tyree Samson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family. Detectives investigating the death will look into whether it was intentional or accidental, the sheriff said.
“It appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Mina said. “We will see moving forward what that results in.”
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.
A video aired by NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.
The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.
“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Stine said.
Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.
The Florida Department of Agriculture, which oversees amusement ride inspections with the exception of the state’s largest theme parks, has launched an investigation and inspectors were at the site Friday, spokesperson Caroline Stoneciper said in an email.
The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.
The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.
The ride has over-the shoulder restraint harnesses, with two hand grips at the chest level, that riders pull down and then they are released automatically at the end of the ride.
In 2021, a maintenance technician who was not properly hooked up to a safety device plunged 225 feet (68.5 meters) to his death at a neighboring ride at the park, the 450-foot-tall (137-kilometer-tall) StarFlyer swing ride.
Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.
Loons’ new second team is perfect place for St. Paul’s Fred Emmings
Fred Emmings hasn’t played a consistent string of games for more than two years, so the Minnesota United homegrown goalkeeper is itching to begin the inaugural season for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team.
Emmings, however, does have one conflict with the season’s schedule: The June 8 game in San Jose, Calif., falls on the same night the 18-year-old has his graduation ceremony from St. Paul Central High School.
“I don’t know … I kind of want to walk the aisle,” he said this week.
Emmings has a decision to make that particular day, but big picture, the Loons’ upstart team will provide a perfect place for him to continue to develop as a soccer player.
After five years without an in-house second/reserve team, MNUFC2 will serve as a bridge for players, such as Emmings, coming up through the club’s youth academy to take the next step toward MLS. And MNUFC2 also will serve as a net for fringe first-team players to stay sharp with game minutes, continue their own development or work their way back from injury.
MNUFC2 has joined the nascent MLS NEXT Pro league and will play its first game against North Texas SC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. All 24 MNUFC games through September will stream on mlsnextpro.com, with the home opener against Sporting Kansas City II scheduled for 1 p.m. April 3 at Allianz Field.
“This is a great opportunity for someone like (Emmings),” MNUFC2 head coach Cameron Knowles said this week. “To get games, make mistakes, to learn what he’s capable of and what he’s not capable of, and to get that instant feedback that you get with games.”
MNUFC2 and MLS NEXT Pro are works in progress. MNUFC Vice President of Soccer Operations Alex DeRosa said on the club’s podcast that the league itself has acknowledged they are flying the airplane while building it.
Just this week, MNUFC2 has added two assistant coaches, with its strength and condition coach yet to arrive, and the club is still trying to navigate the league’s regulations, including how players can go between a club’s teams.
“There are going to be a few teething problems with it all because there are so many moving parts.” Loons manager Adrian Heath said. “ Getting all the rules and regs of what we can do and even know some gray area on how many times you can move up and down. But it’s going to be invaluable.”
In addition to Emmings, MNUFC2 will be key for the fellow homegrown signing, left back Devin Padelford, and recent college draft picks Tani Oluwasyi, Justin McMaster and Nabi Kibunguchy, as well as older first-team guys (Jacori Hayes and Abu Danladi) coming back from injury. MNUFC2 has only nine rostered players to start the season, an intentional move to be a clear channel for the existing players within the club.
Knowles, who had success in a similar position with Portland Timbers 2, said the style of play for MNUFC2 will reflect how Heath operates the MLS side. The goal for MNUFC2 is to be competitive on the field, but more so put players in spots that look like what they will see in MLS.
The biggest thing young up-and-coming players and their agents want to know, DeRosa said, is will they get an opportunity to be seen by the club’s top leaders. That has been the case at MNUFC during the second team’s practices and preseason games.
“All these key decision-makers in the club, they were watching these guys play,” Knowles said. “You have the first-team head coach talking to the players at halftime and after the game about how they did. That’s really, really valuable for those players and to the program.”
When Emmings joined MNUFC in January 2020, he had yet to turn 16, so he didn’t have his driver’s license, which meant his mother had to drive him to training sessions in Blaine. A fact his older teammates have teased him about.
Now he drives himself, and while he has grown to just under 6-feet-6, he still doesn’t need to shave his face. And though he hasn’t played in many games, Emmings has benefitted from training with MLS players for two years. For instance, in a short-sided game Wednesday, Emmings made an impressive save on primary Loons player Hassani Dotson’s hard shot from close range.
Emmings’ size is one of his best attributes in net, but Loons goalkeeping coach Stewart Kerr said it’s also been his calm demeanor and decision-making. His footwork has gotten a lot better, Kerr said, but his weakness has been a lack of game action. That’s about to change.
The message from Kerr is to embrace mistakes because that’s inevitable. “So what we expect for him is to grow from that and look to improve from every game,” Kerr said. “It’s to have the mental capacity when you make a mistake to not crumble and come back, and it’s (about) the next ball and do what you have to do.”
Kerr wants Emmings to be a better student of the game. “At the start, he was relying on his talent, and now he’s going to game situations, and that won’t be enough,” Kerr said. “He has to look at the other team and he has to analyze it; that is the next step in his progression to hopefully one day be a starting MLS goalkeeper. And he has the potential to go even further.”
Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.
Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.
The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.
Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.
The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.
Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.
