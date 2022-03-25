Missouri teen dies in Florida amusement park accident

Fred Emmings hasn’t played a consistent string of games for more than two years, so the Minnesota United homegrown goalkeeper is itching to begin the inaugural season for MNUFC2, the club’s new developmental team.

Emmings, however, does have one conflict with the season’s schedule: The June 8 game in San Jose, Calif., falls on the same night the 18-year-old has his graduation ceremony from St. Paul Central High School.

“I don’t know … I kind of want to walk the aisle,” he said this week.

Emmings has a decision to make that particular day, but big picture, the Loons’ upstart team will provide a perfect place for him to continue to develop as a soccer player.

After five years without an in-house second/reserve team, MNUFC2 will serve as a bridge for players, such as Emmings, coming up through the club’s youth academy to take the next step toward MLS. And MNUFC2 also will serve as a net for fringe first-team players to stay sharp with game minutes, continue their own development or work their way back from injury.

MNUFC2 has joined the nascent MLS NEXT Pro league and will play its first game against North Texas SC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. All 24 MNUFC games through September will stream on mlsnextpro.com, with the home opener against Sporting Kansas City II scheduled for 1 p.m. April 3 at Allianz Field.

“This is a great opportunity for someone like (Emmings),” MNUFC2 head coach Cameron Knowles said this week. “To get games, make mistakes, to learn what he’s capable of and what he’s not capable of, and to get that instant feedback that you get with games.”

MNUFC2 and MLS NEXT Pro are works in progress. MNUFC Vice President of Soccer Operations Alex DeRosa said on the club’s podcast that the league itself has acknowledged they are flying the airplane while building it.

Just this week, MNUFC2 has added two assistant coaches, with its strength and condition coach yet to arrive, and the club is still trying to navigate the league’s regulations, including how players can go between a club’s teams.

“There are going to be a few teething problems with it all because there are so many moving parts.” Loons manager Adrian Heath said. “ Getting all the rules and regs of what we can do and even know some gray area on how many times you can move up and down. But it’s going to be invaluable.”

In addition to Emmings, MNUFC2 will be key for the fellow homegrown signing, left back Devin Padelford, and recent college draft picks Tani Oluwasyi, Justin McMaster and Nabi Kibunguchy, as well as older first-team guys (Jacori Hayes and Abu Danladi) coming back from injury. MNUFC2 has only nine rostered players to start the season, an intentional move to be a clear channel for the existing players within the club.

Knowles, who had success in a similar position with Portland Timbers 2, said the style of play for MNUFC2 will reflect how Heath operates the MLS side. The goal for MNUFC2 is to be competitive on the field, but more so put players in spots that look like what they will see in MLS.

The biggest thing young up-and-coming players and their agents want to know, DeRosa said, is will they get an opportunity to be seen by the club’s top leaders. That has been the case at MNUFC during the second team’s practices and preseason games.

“All these key decision-makers in the club, they were watching these guys play,” Knowles said. “You have the first-team head coach talking to the players at halftime and after the game about how they did. That’s really, really valuable for those players and to the program.”

When Emmings joined MNUFC in January 2020, he had yet to turn 16, so he didn’t have his driver’s license, which meant his mother had to drive him to training sessions in Blaine. A fact his older teammates have teased him about.

Now he drives himself, and while he has grown to just under 6-feet-6, he still doesn’t need to shave his face. And though he hasn’t played in many games, Emmings has benefitted from training with MLS players for two years. For instance, in a short-sided game Wednesday, Emmings made an impressive save on primary Loons player Hassani Dotson’s hard shot from close range.

Emmings’ size is one of his best attributes in net, but Loons goalkeeping coach Stewart Kerr said it’s also been his calm demeanor and decision-making. His footwork has gotten a lot better, Kerr said, but his weakness has been a lack of game action. That’s about to change.

The message from Kerr is to embrace mistakes because that’s inevitable. “So what we expect for him is to grow from that and look to improve from every game,” Kerr said. “It’s to have the mental capacity when you make a mistake to not crumble and come back, and it’s (about) the next ball and do what you have to do.”

Kerr wants Emmings to be a better student of the game. “At the start, he was relying on his talent, and now he’s going to game situations, and that won’t be enough,” Kerr said. “He has to look at the other team and he has to analyze it; that is the next step in his progression to hopefully one day be a starting MLS goalkeeper. And he has the potential to go even further.”