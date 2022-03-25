Connect with us

Police: Boy accidentally shoots himself in Central West End

St. Louis area 8-year-old boy dies in car crash in Callaway County, Mo.
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police did not immediately release details about the boy’s condition. It’s unclear at this time how old he is.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Ramsey and Hennepin counties shrunk during first year of pandemic while outer metro grew

7 mins ago

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022
The core of the Twin Cities — Ramsey and Hennepin counties — shrunk in population during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, while all other metro counties grew, according to census estimates released Thursday.

The apparent exodus from Ramsey and Hennepin outpaced growth in the outer counties so much so that the entire Twin Cities metropolitan area shrank, mirroring a national trend that suggested many fled the close quarters of urban areas and opted to work or learn from home in more rural settings.

The loss of population from COVID-19 itself — deaths from the coronavirus — also could be a factor. Nationwide, more than 73 percent of American counties during the year experienced what the Census Bureau called a “natural decrease” where the pace of deaths outpaced the birth rate. That’s not new in America either, as the population ages and the birth rate falls, but Census Bureau demographers said the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the phenomenon. The percentage of U.S. counties seeing natural decrease was up from 45.5 percent in 2019 and 55.5 percent in 2020.

Some national figures also suggested merely a continuation of a decades-long national migration from northern cities to the Sun Belt, as several southern metros — Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix — all gained population, according to data based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here are some details:

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA

In the Twin Cities, Ramsey County lost 8,233 residents from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, a decrease of about 1.5 percent. Hennepin County lost 13,851 residents, about 1.1 percent.

That combined loss of nearly 22,100 residents outpaced the growth in both the immediate suburban metro counties, as well as the larger 14-county metropolitan statistical area defined by the Census Bureau. In that larger area, which stretches from Pierce County, Wis., to Mille Lacs County, Minn., Ramsey and Hennepin were the only two counties to lose population.

RELATED: In first full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents

Within Ramsey and Hennepin counties, it’s not clear whether the population loss was confined to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis or included inner-ring suburbs; city population estimates weren’t part of the data released Thursday. Before the pandemic hit, St. Paul, for example, was growing; the city grew 9.3 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the 2020 census.

GREATER MINNESOTA

Numerous counties across greater Minnesota also lost population during the 12-month period, ranging from Nobles County in southwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.4 percent of its population, to Pennington County in northwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.5 percent of its population. Such losses from rural areas could be part of a long-term trend within the state where small towns have shrunk.

OTHER MINNESOTA MICRO- AND METROPOLITAN AREAS

There appeared to be a counter-trend to the rural losses, however, supported by evidence that “micropolitan” areas clustered around cities of fewer than 50,000 residents slightly grew nationally during the yearlong period. Some such areas in Minnesota that fit this trend included Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Faribault-Northfield, perhaps supporting a narrative of folks seeking solace in areas featuring lakes and woods. Minnesota’s smallest county, Lake of the Woods County, saw a growth of 63 residents, amounting to a nearly 1.7 percent bump. Meanwhile, a number of micropolitan areas in traditionally agricultural areas, such as Albert Lea and Fairmont, saw small declines.

The Mankato and Rochester metropolitan areas slightly grew during the period, while the Duluth metro shrank.

This article includes information from the Associated Press.

Free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan to visit Vikings

13 mins ago

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022
Perhaps another Green Bay starter could be joining the Vikings.

A source said Thursday that free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who started 10 games for the Packers in both 2020 and 2021, will visit Minnesota on Friday. The Vikings earlier this week signed former Green Bay star linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Sullivan, originally signed in 2018 by Philadelphia as undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, spent the past three seasons with the Packers. He has had all five of his career interceptions with Green Bay, including three last season.

Sullivan is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine. He had him as his Packers defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

The Vikings have only four cornerbacks on the roster in Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, and don’t have a certain starter in place. They could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson, and they are now giving Sullivan a look.

'An American Sunrise' is this year's Big Read in the St. Croix Valley

20 mins ago

March 25, 2022

Joy Harjo portrait
A book of poetry by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo is this year’s “Big Read” in the St. Croix River Valley.

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. (Courtesy of Matika Wilbur)

“An American Sunrise” is the eighth annual Big Read sponsored by ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, which received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for the program.

“Part of the reason we picked this book is because of its spirit and call to action,” said Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Joy’s narrative poetry is musical and filled with stories of brokenness and healing.”

The program kicks off 6-9 p.m. March 31 with the opening of “Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams” at ArtReach. The exhibition is being held in cooperation with the Jim Denomie Estate and Bockley Gallery.

Denomie, who died March 1, was known for his narrative paintings and multi-media work related to outsider art and often pertaining to Native American issues and identity, Rutledge said.

“Jim happens to be nationally and internationally renowned,” Rutledge said, “but we’re honored that, as a St. Croix Valley artist, he chose to share his work at ArtReach.”

"An American Sunrise" book coverHarjo will speak at an online event 7 p.m. April 18 in conversation with Heid E. Erdrich.

Art programming for this year’s Big Read will be centered on themes found in “An American Sunrise.” As part of the programming, five local poets will serve as “Poets of Place,” advocates and ambassadors for poetry and creativity in the lower St. Croix Valley, Rutledge said.

The poets, Heidi Barr, Mike Forecki, Lee Kisling, Rosetta Peters and River Urke, will participate in literary events at area libraries, promote poetry and the “Poets of Place” program, and present their poems at a chapbook launch event at 7 p.m. April 27 at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wis.

For more information, go to ValleyReads.org.

