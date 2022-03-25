News
Police: Boy accidentally shoots himself in Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police did not immediately release details about the boy’s condition. It’s unclear at this time how old he is.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Ramsey and Hennepin counties shrunk during first year of pandemic while outer metro grew
The core of the Twin Cities — Ramsey and Hennepin counties — shrunk in population during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, while all other metro counties grew, according to census estimates released Thursday.
The apparent exodus from Ramsey and Hennepin outpaced growth in the outer counties so much so that the entire Twin Cities metropolitan area shrank, mirroring a national trend that suggested many fled the close quarters of urban areas and opted to work or learn from home in more rural settings.
The loss of population from COVID-19 itself — deaths from the coronavirus — also could be a factor. Nationwide, more than 73 percent of American counties during the year experienced what the Census Bureau called a “natural decrease” where the pace of deaths outpaced the birth rate. That’s not new in America either, as the population ages and the birth rate falls, but Census Bureau demographers said the pandemic appears to have exacerbated the phenomenon. The percentage of U.S. counties seeing natural decrease was up from 45.5 percent in 2019 and 55.5 percent in 2020.
Some national figures also suggested merely a continuation of a decades-long national migration from northern cities to the Sun Belt, as several southern metros — Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix — all gained population, according to data based on estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are some details:
TWIN CITIES METRO AREA
In the Twin Cities, Ramsey County lost 8,233 residents from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, a decrease of about 1.5 percent. Hennepin County lost 13,851 residents, about 1.1 percent.
That combined loss of nearly 22,100 residents outpaced the growth in both the immediate suburban metro counties, as well as the larger 14-county metropolitan statistical area defined by the Census Bureau. In that larger area, which stretches from Pierce County, Wis., to Mille Lacs County, Minn., Ramsey and Hennepin were the only two counties to lose population.
RELATED: In first full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
Within Ramsey and Hennepin counties, it’s not clear whether the population loss was confined to the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis or included inner-ring suburbs; city population estimates weren’t part of the data released Thursday. Before the pandemic hit, St. Paul, for example, was growing; the city grew 9.3 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the 2020 census.
GREATER MINNESOTA
Numerous counties across greater Minnesota also lost population during the 12-month period, ranging from Nobles County in southwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.4 percent of its population, to Pennington County in northwest Minnesota, which lost about 1.5 percent of its population. Such losses from rural areas could be part of a long-term trend within the state where small towns have shrunk.
OTHER MINNESOTA MICRO- AND METROPOLITAN AREAS
There appeared to be a counter-trend to the rural losses, however, supported by evidence that “micropolitan” areas clustered around cities of fewer than 50,000 residents slightly grew nationally during the yearlong period. Some such areas in Minnesota that fit this trend included Brainerd, Grand Rapids and Faribault-Northfield, perhaps supporting a narrative of folks seeking solace in areas featuring lakes and woods. Minnesota’s smallest county, Lake of the Woods County, saw a growth of 63 residents, amounting to a nearly 1.7 percent bump. Meanwhile, a number of micropolitan areas in traditionally agricultural areas, such as Albert Lea and Fairmont, saw small declines.
The Mankato and Rochester metropolitan areas slightly grew during the period, while the Duluth metro shrank.
This article includes information from the Associated Press.
News
Free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan to visit Vikings
Perhaps another Green Bay starter could be joining the Vikings.
A source said Thursday that free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who started 10 games for the Packers in both 2020 and 2021, will visit Minnesota on Friday. The Vikings earlier this week signed former Green Bay star linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million contract.
Sullivan, originally signed in 2018 by Philadelphia as undrafted free agent out of Georgia State, spent the past three seasons with the Packers. He has had all five of his career interceptions with Green Bay, including three last season.
Sullivan is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine. He had him as his Packers defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.
The Vikings have only four cornerbacks on the roster in Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson, and don’t have a certain starter in place. They could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson, and they are now giving Sullivan a look.
News
‘An American Sunrise’ is this year’s Big Read in the St. Croix Valley
A book of poetry by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo is this year’s “Big Read” in the St. Croix River Valley.
“An American Sunrise” is the eighth annual Big Read sponsored by ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, which received a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for the program.
“Part of the reason we picked this book is because of its spirit and call to action,” said Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Joy’s narrative poetry is musical and filled with stories of brokenness and healing.”
The program kicks off 6-9 p.m. March 31 with the opening of “Jim Denomie, Sweet Dreams” at ArtReach. The exhibition is being held in cooperation with the Jim Denomie Estate and Bockley Gallery.
Denomie, who died March 1, was known for his narrative paintings and multi-media work related to outsider art and often pertaining to Native American issues and identity, Rutledge said.
“Jim happens to be nationally and internationally renowned,” Rutledge said, “but we’re honored that, as a St. Croix Valley artist, he chose to share his work at ArtReach.”
Harjo will speak at an online event 7 p.m. April 18 in conversation with Heid E. Erdrich.
Art programming for this year’s Big Read will be centered on themes found in “An American Sunrise.” As part of the programming, five local poets will serve as “Poets of Place,” advocates and ambassadors for poetry and creativity in the lower St. Croix Valley, Rutledge said.
The poets, Heidi Barr, Mike Forecki, Lee Kisling, Rosetta Peters and River Urke, will participate in literary events at area libraries, promote poetry and the “Poets of Place” program, and present their poems at a chapbook launch event at 7 p.m. April 27 at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway Visitor Center in St. Croix Falls, Wis.
For more information, go to ValleyReads.org.
Police: Boy accidentally shoots himself in Central West End
Ramsey and Hennepin counties shrunk during first year of pandemic while outer metro grew
Free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan to visit Vikings
‘An American Sunrise’ is this year’s Big Read in the St. Croix Valley
Minnesota reports lowest unemployment since 1999
St. Paul homeowners to get free replacements for lead water pipes, backed by $4 million in COVID relief
Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt
Omar Kelly: Adding superstars isn’t crazy. It’s the right strategy for the Dolphins
Class 3A state basketball: Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle to meet in state final
Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Kyle Rittenhouse reveals plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg over ‘murderer’ label
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton