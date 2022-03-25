News
Sales tax ballot questions worth millions in Missouri
ST. LOUIS–One year after Missouri became the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases, the Missouri Municipal League says more than sixty communities are taking the next step, putting use tax questions on next month’s municipal ballot. In St. Louis County alone there are twenty-five cities, from Chesterfield to Florissant, asking voters for approval.
The tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.
Florissant officials say approval could mean $2.9 million annually that funds public safety, public health, public works and parks, just as the local sales tax does currently.
Sales tax revenue funds similar needs in Chesterfield, which collects no property tax, and currently only gets half of the sales tax money it sends to the St. Louis County pool. While estimates of what passage could mean for the west St. Louis County city range from $800,000 to near $2 million, the city says all revenue raised through this use tax would stay in Chesterfield.
Tax collection would not begin until 2023, leaving communities to wait for answers to several unknowns, according to Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel.
See how much every Missouri city collected through use taxes in 2021.
“What we don’t know, is what portion of those online sales are from vendors which have a Missouri or local nexus and would therefore already be paying sales tax. If the use tax passes, we hope that it retards the revenue loss. We’ve lost more than $2.25 million in total revenues since 2014. It is not expected to generate new revenues as much as it will slow and perhaps replace revenues already lost,” Geisel said in an email.
Geisel noted that the legislation that passed in the General Assembly last year to allow municipalities to put the question on the ballot negotiated a fifty percent reduction in what cities and towns can charge video providers for using public rights of way. In Chesterfield, Geisel says that will mean a loss of up to $600,000 annually.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:
Ashland, Ballwin, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Bellerive Acres, Belton, Billings, Cameron, Cassville, Centertown, Centerview, Chesterfield, Columbia, Cottleville, Crystal City, Dardenne Prairie, De Soto, Dellwood, Ellisville, Eminence, Eureka, Exeter, Fairview, Fenton, Ferrelview, Festus, Florissant, Four Seasons, Glen Echo Park, Grantwood Village, Hanley Hills, Herculaneum, Henrietta, Innsbrook, Ironton, Jasper, Jennings, Kinloch, Lakeshire, Lone Jack, Manchester, Marshfield, Monett, Moscow Mills, Mountain Grove, Northwoods, Oakland, Overland, Pasadena Park, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Scott City, Shrewsbury, St. Charles, St. Peters, Tipton, Town & Country, Troy, Twin Oaks, Unionville, Versailles, Webster Groves, Wellston, Wilbur Park, & Winchester.
News
Motorists flock to Chicago area gas stations for free fuel
CHICAGO (AP) — Long lines of cars stretched for blocks near Chicago-area gas stations on Thursday, signaling that a businessman who has made repeated runs for local and national office was footing the bill for motorists to top off their tanks for a second time.
Willie Wilson was giving gas away to motorists who showed up at four dozen gas stations. Some drivers waited for more more than an hour to collect their $50 worth of gasoline.
Motorists could keep filling up for free until Wilson’s tab reached $1 million.
Gas prices have been rising nationwide. On Thursday, the cost of gas inched close to $5 per gallon in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago, according to AAA.
Chicago police said the giveaway slowed traffic Thursday morning but that the department has not received any reports of fights, automobile collisions or other major problems related to the giveaway.
For some Chicago residents, the free gas amounted to a lifeline because money is particularly tight.
“It means a lot,” said Jacalyne Verduzco, 25, who drove to a station on the South Side for free gas. “It’s, it’s, you know, right now with gas going up and, you know, my husband is barely, you know, we’re barely making ends meet and everything.”
Wilson, 73, conducted another gas giveaway on March 17, offering $200,000 of gas from 10 Chicago gas stations. The giveaway led to gridlock, bad tempers and resident concerns about the environmental cost of idling engines in their neighborhoods.
Wilson is a self-made millionaire who has run for mayor of Chicago, the U.S. Senate and even president of the United States. He has opened his wallet before to help people out, including to post bail for people at Cook County Jail and to donate money to homeowners to help them pay their property tax bills.
The city faces another mayoral election in 2023.
News
Biden: NATO more united than ever over Ukraine
BRUSSELS (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said NATO was more united than ever over the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the allies introduced expanded sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country’s Parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves.
Speaking of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, “He didn’t think we could sustain this cohesion” at a Thursday press conference.
Biden and world leaders gathered in Brussels for a trio of summits in response to the Russian invasion, seeking new ways to limit the economic and security fallout from the conflict.
NATO countries and other allies have imposed harsh sanctions against Russia, crippling that country’s economy. Still, the EU has refrained from taking the same steps as the U.S. in banning oil and natural gas from Russia. Other worries remain as the war has stretched into its fifth week.
Biden said he believes Putin will alter course after the NATO meetings Thursday.
“Sanctions never deter. The maintenance of sanctions. The maintenance of sanctions. Increasing the pain and the demonstration is why I asked for this NATO meeting today,” Biden said. “To be sure that after a month we will sustain what we are doing, not just next month, the following month but for the remainder of this entire year. That is what will stop him.”
National security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry.
“The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” Biden said of the U.S. response if Russia were to use chemical weapons.
Biden said earlier this week that the possibility of chemical weapons use by Russia was a “real threat.”
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the allies would consult on how to respond to “potential contingencies” of that sort.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declined Thursday to discuss whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. “I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country,” he said.
NATO allies opened a trio of summits with a sober warning from Stoltenberg that the alliance must boost its defenses to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “respond to a new security reality in Europe.”
Stoltenberg commented as he called to order a NATO summit focused on increasing pressure on Putin over the assault on Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.
“We gather at a critical time for our security,” Stoltenberg said, addressing the leaders seated at a large round table. “We are united in condemning the Kremlin’s unprovoked aggression and in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the day’s first meeting, where he called for “military assistance without limitations.” He pleaded for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, asking, “Is it possible to survive in such a war without this?”
“It feels like we’re in a gray area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Zelenskyy said during the video address. “This is the scariest thing during a war — not to have clear answers to requests for help!”
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgment that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip away at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next five to 10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded from encroachment, will also put pressure on national budgets.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000 and 1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
At the same time, Washington increased its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.
Biden arrived in Europe as most Americans want the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, even if doing so would draw NATO into war, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.
Nearly 70% of those surveyed somewhat or strongly approve of the U.S. enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, compared to about 30% who somewhat or strongly disapprove. Only 10% of respondents strongly disapprove of the idea.
The NewsNation poll also shows Americans still don’t approve of the job the president is doing. But the mood of the country is its most hostile and aggressive yet against Russia, backing new sanctions.
Biden promised voters that he had the experience to navigate a complicated international emergency like the one unfolding in Europe and his trip will be the latest test of that proposition.
You can read the full NewsNation poll here.
News
Hope Breakfast Bar opening express counter inside Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul
Brian and Sarah Ingram are at it again, this time opening a smaller version of their charitable Hope Breakfast Bar inside St. Paul’s Gillette Children’s Hospital.
Hope Express will serve some of the Hope Breakfast highlights, but also some fun, new kid-friendly items like a chocolate, peanut butter and waffle sandwich and baked mac and cheese. The counter-service operation will also serve the signature coffees that Hope is known for as well as grab-and-go items, including salads, sandwiches and pastries.
In addition to the usual model of giving 3% of profits to charity, there will be a program for patrons to buy a meal for families in need. Those meals will be available for families in need within the hospital or in the community.
The restaurant will also offer “Give Hope” cards for children to write their hopes and dreams upon, and they plan to use some of the profits to help make those dreams come true.
The whole thing is happening fast. “In true Brian fashion, we don’t get handed the keys until Friday (March 25) and we flip the space and open the whole thing on Monday (March 28),” Hope spokesperson Gates Lindquist said.
“’When Gillette approached us about putting our first Hope Express in the Children’s Hospital, it just felt like a natural fit,” Brian Ingram said in a statement. “The work Gillette does has always been very close to my wife Sarah and my hearts. Since we opened our first Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul and started our nonprofit Give Hope, we have done lots of work with Shine Bright for Cancer Kids and Special Spaces through the Children’s Hospital.”
Gillette Children’s Hospital: 200 E. University Ave., St. Paul
For more on Hope Breakfast Bar, go to hopebreakfast.com
