Spring flooding threat low; good news for St. Charles recreation and tourism
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The threat of significant spring flooding is low this year. Even the recent active weather and off-again, on-again rainfall over the last three days hasn’t caused any problems. This is great news for tourism in St. Charles County, as well as Katy Trail and Greenway users.
Area rivers will be on the rise into the weekend due to the recent rain, but since these rivers were so low before, the increase in water levels is still well below flood stage.
Recently, Mark Fuchs, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said we’re just not primed for a big flood event this spring. The Missouri River basin has experienced widespread, persistent drought since last summer so we’re looking at a very low likelihood of flooding on the Missouri throughout the spring.
Anne Milford, the communications coordinator with Great Rivers Greenway, is thrilled this is the case this season.
“That’s a great thing. I mean ideally if we have the perfect amount of rain where all the crops and plants and trees can thrive but you don’t see a lot of flooding,” she said.
Flooding the last two years caused them construction delays on the Gravois Greenway—commonly known as Grant’s Trail—connection to River Des Peres Greenway.
“We couldn’t get the bridge built because all of the Mississippi River water was backing up into the River Des Peres. So we literally had to drop crews into the River Des Peres in a one week span,” she said.
Spring flood probabilities along the Mississippi river are near or below normal this year.
Their greenways are built to flood since they’re in undeveloped areas. They allow the water to spread out.
“But the bad news is people who want to use the greenways can’t walk or ride a bike or run,” Milford said.
Flooding here in St. Charles County often affects Frontier Park and parts of the Katy Trail
“The Katy Trail is an incredible recreational asset for the state of Missouri. And whenever possible, we try to connect a greenway directly to the Katy Trail,” Milford said. “When there’s flooding, the greenways typically along the Katy Trail you can still walk or ride but we want to make sure that all of these open spaces are available, so I’m really excited to hear the weather report looks favorable.”
The lack of spring flooding is good news for those who take the trail into Old Town St. Charles.
“All the restaurants, places to hangout, relax. I mean so many people like to walk or ride their bike or take the Katy Trail to get down there,” she said.
Of course, this outlook can change but Mark Fuch said it would take more than one event or even several events to bring it up to bank-full. So for the big rivers there’s some work to do to get a significant flood and there’s a good chance we won’t see that this year.
How Magic’s post-All-Star break surge has affected draft lottery odds
Depending on perspective, the Orlando Magic’s 118-102 Wednesday road defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder was actually a win.
Yes, the Magic added another loss, but they also took a dip in the race to the bottom of the standings — which for rebuilding teams who have their own first-round draft pick is what the final stages of the regular season are about.
Before Wednesday, Orlando had the league’s third-worst record and was sandwiched between the Thunder and Detroit Pistons.
With the loss to the Thunder and the Pistons’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Magic (20-54) entered Thursday with the second-worst record, only ahead of the Houston Rockets (18-55), who lost to the Dallas Mavericks 110-91 Wednesday.
As hard as the Magic may try to avoid chatter about tanking — an organization doing less than everything it can to win — and keep the internal focus on developing the younger players, those rumblings aren’t completely preventable.
Especially when multiple key players either miss games or play fewer minutes than normal.
“We’ve talked to our guys about not listening to the outside noise and how we stayed tied together as a group,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said last week. “It’s going to continue to be about us.”
That “noise” comes with the territory for rebuilding teams, especially once they’ve officially been eliminated from playoff contention and have more incentive to lose than win.
The Magic are 1.5 games ahead of the Rockets, a half game behind the Pistons (20-53) and 1.5 games behind the Thunder (21-52).
The teams with the worst three records have a 52.1% chance of obtaining a top-four draft pick (the same chances for Nos. 1-4) in the lottery. The team with the worst record won’t fall outside the top-five.
The Magic entered the All-Star break with the league’s worst record (13-60). Despite their post-break surge (7-7), ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight still projects for Orlando to finish with a bottom-four record along with the Rockets, Pistons and Thunder.
It’s helped the Magic that the Pistons, who entered the break with the second-worst record (13-45) have an improved record since the break (7-8), and that the Thunder (3-12 since the break) and Rockets (3-12) started the season better.
Among the quartet, the Magic have the most-difficult schedule left — followed by the Pistons, Thunder and Rockets — with five of their remaining eight games against teams competing for playoffs or play-in seeding.
The Magic know firsthand finishing bottom three in the standings doesn’t guarantee a top-four pick.
They dropped to No. 5 in last year’s draft despite having the league’s third-worst record — a 14.8% chance of happening.
But the race to the bottom and getting as close to No. 1 — or No. 30 depending on the direction in which one’s looking — is an incentive for teams in the Magic’s position.
It’s on them to make sure they don’t fall too far behind.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Tower Grove Park turning historic West Gatehouse into educational hub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Enter Tower Grove Park from Kingshighway and you’ll be greeted by construction on the West Gatehouse.
“You are going to see new windows, new doors, new roof, and a whole new interior on it,” said Tower Grove Park Executive Director Bill Reininger.
Built in 1870, the Gatehouse has been unused for several years. This project will reverse deterioration, increase accessibility, and transform the building into the park’s educational hub.
“We’ll be able to to house our community engagement coordinator and two members of the Missouri Department of Conservation team here together and utilize this for education purposes for kids and nature lovers in the park,” Reininger said.
The park hosts more than 20 educational events each year and this new hub is just a short distance from several natural resources.
“From here, in just a short walk, they can experience different habitats within the park. From prairies to woodlands to streams. Do bird walks, all those types of things,” Reininger said.
The most striking change will be to the roof, which will return to its original color of bright purple thanks to new slate tiles.
“What’s really hard to see now because of that aging is that there are actually big T-G-P letters within the roof system,” Reininger said. “So, it will be purple roof with green letters on it which will pop out very clearly as you drive down Kingshighway or just walk in the park.”
The project is expected to cost $1.3 million and is being funded by donations. Work is expected to be completed in the Summer and the building ready to be used by Fall.
This is just one of many renovations in Tower Grove Park as it celebrates 150 years. They’ve also just exposed a stream that has been buried for more than 100 years on the east side of the park. They are using that dirt to level ballfields on the west side in hopes of preventing water from gathering during heavy rain.
Minnesota House Democrats beef up anti-crime bill with additional $50 million
The Minnesota House Democratic majority beefed up its public safety package with $50 million in extra money Thursday and called on Republicans who control the Senate to work with them to fight rising crime, one of the top issues for this year’s election campaign.
The extra money, on top of the Democrats’ original $100 million proposal, would go mostly toward grants to the 20 cities and 20 counties with the highest crime rates, or fastest-growing rates. They could use it to finance “innovative public safety solutions” that they design to meet their own needs.
The bill also includes $15 million so that law enforcement agencies across the state would be able to afford body cameras for every officer to promote accountability. Body camera footage was key evidence in the trials of four former Minneapolis police officers in the murder of George Floyd.
Crime has been shaping up as one of the top issues for the 2022 election, in which control of the narrowly divided House and Senate and the governor’s office will be up for grabs, with Republicans targeting worried suburban voters.
The bill’s chief author, Rep. Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, said the money would help local officials, police chiefs, prosecutors and community groups team up against rising violence. The plan also includes funding to help recruit and retain officers, while better training them on the proper use of force, the duty to intervene and conflict de-escalation.
“Our Republican colleagues constantly parrot that crime is a problem in big Democratic cities. That tactic is predictable as it is tiresome,” Frazier said at a news conference, pointing at a map of the the state that showed the counties with the highest crime rates and fastest crime growth are scattered all across Minnesota.
Municipalities, counties and tribal governments would apply for the grants in partnership with community groups and would have six years to spend the money, he said.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the grant approach would promote investments in alternative strategies and strengthen partnerships between community groups and law enforcement.
“It’s not the same old approach to crime and community-building,” said Rep. Carlos Mariani, of St. Paul, who chairs the House Public Safety committee, which approved it 11-8. “It commits the state to powerful new ways to drive innovation in public safety, not just wait until harm is done, and not just throw money at old things as the Senate Republican majority will once again have us do.”
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, has been touring the state to promote his own $300 million public safety proposal. The Senate Democratic minority earlier this week made its own call for Senate Republicans to take more effective action to fight crime, unveiling a $500 million package aimed at both stopping crime now and innovations to prevent crime going forward.
But the chief Senate gatekeeper on public safety issues, Judiciary Chairman Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, said his panel has already heard numerous bills this session to hold criminals, judges and prosecutors accountable. Many reflect the traditional GOP approach of tougher sentences.
“We’ve been hearing bills all session and it’s kind of funny that the critics are the very ones that just introduced their ‘powerhouse’ bills,” Limmer said in an interview Tuesday.
Rep. Brian Johnson, of Cambridge, the lead Republican on the House Public Safety Committee, blamed the House Democratic majority for stalling progress.
“None of their proposals would do anything to strengthen accountability for repeat violent criminals or the judges and prosecutors who are handing out light sentences that are putting dangerous individuals back on the streets and endangering the lives of Minnesotans,” Johnson said in a statement.
Frazier said discussions with senators and stakeholders including law enforcement are ongoing.
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to find a way to some common ground to get something done this session for Minnesotans,” he said.
