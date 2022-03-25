News
St. Louis County church ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The United States will welcome as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. It’s unclear where they will be relocated, but many people in the St. Louis area said they are ready to open their homes to the refugees.
Church leaders and parishioners at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church will have a warm and loving welcome for refugees should they come to St. Louis.
Deacon Eugene Logush said several people have already reached out to see how they can help.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with phone calls and texts and emails of just ordinary folks willing to take someone and put them up for a while in their home,” said Deacon Logush. “So there’s been a tremendous outpouring of support, and we’re going to continue to build a network of resources that hopefully will extend far beyond just our own individual parish and our own individual community.”
Deacon Logush said anyone wanting to help the people of Ukraine can reach out to the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States, headquartered in Philadelphia. He said they will continue with their Friday night prayer vigils for peace in Ukraine.
The vigil on March 25 will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Geese dilemma in St. Louis County after nest destroyed
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – State workers cry “fowl” over the destruction of a goose nest at a state office complex in St. Louis County. It turns out, destroying the nest may have broken federal law.
A mating pair of Canada geese have been blocking the entrances to state office buildings at 9900 Page in Overland. While workers are not happy about that, they’re also not happy about someone taking about seven eggs from the nest near the doors of the Department of Social Services that the geese were protecting.
The befuddled geese remain on the grounds.
Large, plastic duck decoys have been placed outside the buildings. One was placed directly over the nest at one point.
The geese are now living outside the office of the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Removing the eggs and covering the nest with a decoy are not the best ways to handle the issue humanely or legally, according to Rib Bolton, who operates a geese control service called Humane Goose Control.
“The geese are (federally) protected, not because they are endangered, but because they traverse the state and federal lines,” he said.
Bolton helps people deal with nuisance Canada geese, which have federal protection under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
He uses the remote control mini-seaplane called the Goosinator to harass geese away from lakes and ponds. He has dogs to do the job on land.
If a goose has already laid eggs, he replaces the real eggs in the nest with wooden ones. The female will continue to sit on them. Bolton will come back and retrieve them around the time they’d be hatching.
“That’s the easiest, safest, and most humane way. That way you break the cycle. When geese become sexually mature, they’re coming back to that same spot,” he said. “So, you’re going to have the problem over and over and over again until you break that cycle.”
He also performs a float test before removing any eggs. Eggs close to hatching will float. At that point, it’s best and most humane to let them hatch, he said.
Male geese can be aggressive when protecting nests. If the geese become an issue, as they have at the state offices, you can legally dispose of their eggs, provided you apply for what’s called a “depredation order” with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, document your activity, and submit it back to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“You have to go online and register the property. It’s free. They don’t turn you down. Then you collect the eggs. Hopefully, you don’t get attacked. Then you’re supposed to dispose of them in the woods,” Bolton said.
You can also a service like Bolton’s.
Man has created the perfect habitat for the geese with neighborhoods and business parks dotted with ponds and short-grass lawns, according to wildlife experts. It falls on us to live with them humanely.
“They used to nest along the rivers, along the banks. We came and we changed their whole environment. They like what we did to it,” Bolton said.
As for the nest destruction at the state offices, a state spokesman told FOX 2 that there was a report to the Office of Administration-Facilities Maintenance, Design & Construction (FMDC) division that there was a goose nuisance. OA-FMDC placed several swan decoys around the entryways to help resolve this problem, which is a safe and common practice to deter the birds from getting too close to unwelcomed areas.
When OA-FMDC checked the nest, no eggs were seen, the spokesman said. OA-FMDC did not remove any goose eggs from the nest. Someone took them. OA-FMDC is still looking into this matter.
Despite Zach LaVine’s 39 points, the Chicago Bulls fall to the New Orleans Pelicans for their 10th loss in 13 games
Zach LaVine wanted to do it all Thursday night in New Orleans, but even the Chicago Bulls guard has his limitations.
LaVine has done it before, game after game, in his five seasons in Chicago. So when DeMar DeRozan was ruled out Thursday against the Pelicans with an adductor strain, it seemed inevitable that LaVine would try to fill the hole left by the Bulls’ leading scorer.
LaVine sank a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter. By the end of the first half, he had scored 23 points. In the third quarter, he plucked a ball out of the hands of Jose Alvarado in the paint, then crushed a brutal dunk on the opposite end of the court to tie the score and notch his 16th 30-point game of the season.
LaVine finished with a season-high 39 points. And he had help off the bench — Coby White scored 23 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.
It still wasn’t enough. After the teams traded the the lead 17 times, the Pelicans pulled ahead with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter and never looked back. The Bulls dropped their fifth straight road game and 10th of 13 overall with the 126-109 loss.
“The record certainly says we have not been good on the road,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I don’t know necessarily what would be the reasons for that, but clearly that’s what the record is.”
The game ended in chaotic frustration for the Bulls. White fouled out, Ayo Dosunmu picked up a flagrant foul with 21.2 seconds left, then Tristan Thompson got tossed for arguing with a referee.
The Bulls kept it close through three quarters. Nikola Vučević scored 16 points and sustained consistent 3-point shooting. After a nonexistent night in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the bench combined for 34 points despite Dosunmu temporarily moving back into the starting lineup.
But the bad outweighed the good for the Bulls. After a standout stint as starting point guard, Dosunmu continued to fade, managing only four points and five assists. Despite shooting 10-for-18 from behind the arc in the first half, the Bulls made only four more 3-pointers in the second half to finish 14-for-34 from long range.
The thorn in the Bulls’ side remained — a slip in defensive intensity. The Bulls gave up 12 second-chance points and 16 points in transition, then gifted the Pelicans an additional 32 points at the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to start getting back to our brand of basketball,” LaVine said. “We can’t give up 122 points. Hats off to the Pelicans, but we can’t do that if we we’re a playoff team.”
The Bulls have tumbled in the standings, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors by only one game as they cling to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. Saturday’s trip to face the Cavaliers looms large with the Bulls holding a 16-21 road record.
LaVine carried the bulk of the offense despite a lingering left knee injury, which has forced him to rotate in and out of the lineup since the All-Star break. But the Bulls have proved throughout this the season they can’t rely on one star — even on a 39-point night.
“Nobody’s going to help us,” LaVine said. “We’ve done enough talking. We’ve done enough pep talks and rallies. You got to get it done now. It’s time to stop talking and get it done and start playing the right way and win these games.”
Class 4A boys basketball semifinal: Wayzata 59, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
What’s so difficult about Wayzata, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. noted, is the intangibles. That tends to show itself on the offensive glass. Even when the sharpshooting Trojans miss, they often find a way to get the loose ball.
And that helped turn the tide in the Trojans’ 59-48 win over the Raiders in their Class 4A semifinal Thursday night at Williams Arena.
A pair of clutch buckets delivered paramount second-chance points. Fresh off a Donavhan Cain 3-pointer that put Cretin-Derham Hall up 34-29 in the second half, Wayzata came down and missed a shot. But Jake Schmitt grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked out to St. Thomas commit Carter Bjerke, who drained a three to bring the Trojans back within two.
Cretin-Derham Hall had contained the third-seeded Trojans brilliantly for much of the contest, restoring a 39-35 advantage with eight minutes to play on a Tre Holloman triple. But that’s when Wayzata guard Hayden Tibbits took over. He scored on a layup, plus the foul on a 3-point play to trim the deficit to one. On the next possession, the guard grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to put the Trojans on top for good, sparking a 19-3 run that sealed Wayzata’s victory.
The third-seeded Trojans will meet top-seeded Park Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, with a chance to defend its crown.
“Their will and their way,” Kline said of the Trojans. “When they miss, they find a way to get that loose ball.”
Wayzata tallied 13 offensive rebounds that led to 20 second-chance points.
But it was Tibbits who truly ignited Wayzata. He scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, slashing through a lane the Raiders at times left open to stick to the Wayzata shooters.
“I knew we had to win. Other guys were hitting shots, too, but since they’re so good, they had to help on them, and the lane was just open and I took that opportunity to score,” Tibbits said. “I knew once I got going, I could keep going. So that was basically my mindset, come out there and do whatever it takes to win.”
Tibbits was asked if he’s done that often this year. He suggested not. Then Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler corrected him.
“Yes he has,” he said. “I’ve seen it multiple times this year. He knows it, and he’s humble, but the bigger the stage, the better he plays. And the later in the game, the better he plays. He’s not really a first-half guy — we’ve got to work on that. … But he just loves crunch time.”
As Wayzata was going on its run, the Raiders just couldn’t quite execute in the way they needed to stem the tide. In the closing minutes, Holloman started to connect on deep, deep triples to give unseeded Cretin-Derham Hall (20-11) some signs of life. The Michigan State commit finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
“I’m a big-time player, so I’ve got to make big-time shots. And that is what I did,” Holloman said. “I tried to still get my teammates open shots. Some went in, some didn’t, but when my number is called, I’ve got to deliver, and I guess that’s what I did.”
But it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
“We just needed to get a stop coming down the stretch,” Cain said, “but we couldn’t.”
For the second time in as many seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall’s state title hopes came to an end at the hands of Wayzata (27-4), who bested the Raiders in last year’s title game. Bjerke added 14 points and nine rebounds, and he noted the Trojans can’t wait for their chance to repeat. To do so, they’ll have to take down the tournament favorite.
“We’re going to come out swinging against them. We want to win bad,” he said. “We want to repeat and show everybody that we can do it again and we’re the best team in the state.”
Meanwhile, Cretin-Derham Hall’s magical season, which started with a 2-5 record and ended at state, will wrap in the third-place game against Eastview. Kline noted he’s glad his team will get to do battle together one final time.
“(The season) started out kind of bumpy, but then we just believed and we got to where we got,” Holloman said. “But the job is not done yet, we’ve got one more. Shoutout to my teammates, shoutout to my coaches, shoutout to the fans.”
There were a lot of them present Thursday. Kline suggested perhaps Cretin-Derham Hall’s entire student section was in attendance at the semifinal.
“Raiders, we’re just different,” Holloman said. “The vibe is different here. Everybody loves you.”
