St. Louis teen pleads guilty in SIUE student murder

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The threat of significant spring flooding is low this year. Even the recent active weather and off-again, on-again rainfall over the last three days hasn’t caused any problems. This is great news for tourism in St. Charles County, as well as Katy Trail and Greenway users.

Area rivers will be on the rise into the weekend due to the recent rain, but since these rivers were so low before, the increase in water levels is still well below flood stage.

Recently, Mark Fuchs, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said we’re just not primed for a big flood event this spring. The Missouri River basin has experienced widespread, persistent drought since last summer so we’re looking at a very low likelihood of flooding on the Missouri throughout the spring.

Trending: Missouri’s morel mushroom hunting season begins



Anne Milford, the communications coordinator with Great Rivers Greenway, is thrilled this is the case this season.

“That’s a great thing. I mean ideally if we have the perfect amount of rain where all the crops and plants and trees can thrive but you don’t see a lot of flooding,” she said.

Flooding the last two years caused them construction delays on the Gravois Greenway—commonly known as Grant’s Trail—connection to River Des Peres Greenway.

“We couldn’t get the bridge built because all of the Mississippi River water was backing up into the River Des Peres. So we literally had to drop crews into the River Des Peres in a one week span,” she said.

Spring flood probabilities along the Mississippi river are near or below normal this year.

Their greenways are built to flood since they’re in undeveloped areas. They allow the water to spread out.

“But the bad news is people who want to use the greenways can’t walk or ride a bike or run,” Milford said.

Flooding here in St. Charles County often affects Frontier Park and parts of the Katy Trail

“The Katy Trail is an incredible recreational asset for the state of Missouri. And whenever possible, we try to connect a greenway directly to the Katy Trail,” Milford said. “When there’s flooding, the greenways typically along the Katy Trail you can still walk or ride but we want to make sure that all of these open spaces are available, so I’m really excited to hear the weather report looks favorable.”

The lack of spring flooding is good news for those who take the trail into Old Town St. Charles.

“All the restaurants, places to hangout, relax. I mean so many people like to walk or ride their bike or take the Katy Trail to get down there,” she said.

Of course, this outlook can change but Mark Fuch said it would take more than one event or even several events to bring it up to bank-full. So for the big rivers there’s some work to do to get a significant flood and there’s a good chance we won’t see that this year.