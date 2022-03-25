News
St. Louis wrongful death suit over boy’s drowning settled
ST. LOUIS–The owners and operators of HoteLumière at The Arch have settled a wrongful death suit brought by the family of a St. Louis boy who drowned in the hotel’s pool in 2018.
St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Madeline O. Connolly approved the settlement Thursday, which our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report was for a confidential amount.
Edward Harris, Jr., of the Tower Grove South neighborhood in St. Louis was attending a pool party at the hotel August 12. Witnesses say Harris was found at the bottom of the pool. He was hospitalized for three days before passing away in the ICU.
Harris was the son of a St. Louis firefighter.
The lawsuit claimed negligence, code and ordinance violations, and issues with water clarity.
Former Wild coach Bruce Boudreau makes his return to Minnesota
Bruce Boudreau thought there was a chance he’d finish his coaching career with the Wild.
He absolutely loved it in Minnesota, and because of his happy-go-lucky demeanor, the state loved him right back.
Which is what makes Thursday’s game at the Xcel Energy Center so difficult.
Now the man in charge of the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau wasn’t completely sure what emotions he was going to feel when his new team took the ice against the Wild.
“I’ll probably feel it more when I get behind the bench and I’m seeing the players on the other team,” Boudreau said pregame. “A little nervous every time I see somebody that I know that I haven’t seen for a couple of years.”
It was an unceremonious end to Boudreau’s tenure with the Wild. After a few seasons behind the bench — he coached 303 games with the Wild and boasted a 158-110-35 record in that span — general manager Bill Guerin abruptly fired Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020.
While the surprise move gutted Boudreau at the time, he bounced back, stuck around the game as an analyst for NHL Network, and earlier this season he took over the Canucks after former coach Travis Green got fired amid a terrible start.
He entered Thursday’s game with a 23-11-6 record as the coach of the Canucks. No doubt he wanted to add another tick to the win column against his old team.
“It’s about the team,” Boudreau said pregame. “If we can manage to do something special tonight, obviously my emotions will be pretty happy at the end of the game.”
WELCOMING COMMITTEE
No matter who has walked into the Wild locker room over the past couple of weeks — whether it’s center Tyson Jost, winger Nic Deslauriers, defenseman Jake Middleton or the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury — everyone has echoed the same notion.
This version of the Wild is extremely close.
“We talked from Day 1 when we put the ‘C’ on Jared Spurgeon that that’s going to be what it’s like,” coach Dean Evason said. “You go back even further when Kirill Kaprizov came here and Spurge was the first person to reach out to him. We didn’t know that. That type of stuff goes a long way.”
Asked why he reaches out to new guys personally, Spurgeon noted, “A phone call can help when a guy is coming to a new team. Just feeling like they know someone.”
TALBOT GOES AGAIN
Because the blockbuster deal happened so fast on Monday, the Wild gave Fleury a few days to get his bearings. He flew back to Chicago to care of some business at home and missed Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
In response, Cam Talbot got the nod in goal for the Wild against the Canucks. He entered the night having won six consecutive games. As for Fleury, he served as the backup once again, though there’s a good chance he makes his Wild debut over the weekend.
St. Louis teen pleads guilty in SIUE student murder
ST. LOUIS–A 17-year-old from St. Louis could spend at least the next 45 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.
The shooting happened on January 14, 2021, just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 270 and Route 157. Moneer Damra, 26, was in the passenger seat coming back from dinner when he was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later.
Jacob Godoy, of St. Louis, was 16 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder. The charges against Godoy and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz were upgraded to first-degree murder after Damra’s death.
“The Defendant turned the streets of Madison County into a shooting gallery that evening, and took the life of a wonderful young man, senselessly and brutally,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a news release. “Such violence will be met with the strictest prosecution in Madison County. We continue to pray for Moneer’s family, the SIUE community and the ROTC program as they continue forward in the face of this horrific tragedy.”
The case against Ortiz, now 20, is still pending. He remains in custody.
13-year-old boy fatally stabbed, mother injured in central Minnesota domestic dispute
OLIVIA, Minn. — A 13-year-old boy has been killed and his mother injured following a stabbing incident early Thursday morning in the central Minnesota community of Olivia, according to authorities.
Law enforcement responded to a 911 call of a domestic in progress from an apartment in Olivia. When officers arrived, they located the boy inside the apartment, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken by Olivia Ambulance Services to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he later died.
The boy’s mother also suffered injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
One man known to the victims has been taken into custody and will be booked into the Renville County Jail.
According to the information provided by the city, the boy has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey. His name will be released once a preliminary autopsy and family notification are complete.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses.
