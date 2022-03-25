St. Louis wrongful death suit over boy’s drowning settled

Bruce Boudreau thought there was a chance he’d finish his coaching career with the Wild.

He absolutely loved it in Minnesota, and because of his happy-go-lucky demeanor, the state loved him right back.

Which is what makes Thursday’s game at the Xcel Energy Center so difficult.

Now the man in charge of the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau wasn’t completely sure what emotions he was going to feel when his new team took the ice against the Wild.

“I’ll probably feel it more when I get behind the bench and I’m seeing the players on the other team,” Boudreau said pregame. “A little nervous every time I see somebody that I know that I haven’t seen for a couple of years.”

It was an unceremonious end to Boudreau’s tenure with the Wild. After a few seasons behind the bench — he coached 303 games with the Wild and boasted a 158-110-35 record in that span — general manager Bill Guerin abruptly fired Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020.

While the surprise move gutted Boudreau at the time, he bounced back, stuck around the game as an analyst for NHL Network, and earlier this season he took over the Canucks after former coach Travis Green got fired amid a terrible start.

He entered Thursday’s game with a 23-11-6 record as the coach of the Canucks. No doubt he wanted to add another tick to the win column against his old team.

“It’s about the team,” Boudreau said pregame. “If we can manage to do something special tonight, obviously my emotions will be pretty happy at the end of the game.”

WELCOMING COMMITTEE

No matter who has walked into the Wild locker room over the past couple of weeks — whether it’s center Tyson Jost, winger Nic Deslauriers, defenseman Jake Middleton or the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury — everyone has echoed the same notion.

This version of the Wild is extremely close.

“We talked from Day 1 when we put the ‘C’ on Jared Spurgeon that that’s going to be what it’s like,” coach Dean Evason said. “You go back even further when Kirill Kaprizov came here and Spurge was the first person to reach out to him. We didn’t know that. That type of stuff goes a long way.”

Asked why he reaches out to new guys personally, Spurgeon noted, “A phone call can help when a guy is coming to a new team. Just feeling like they know someone.”

TALBOT GOES AGAIN

Because the blockbuster deal happened so fast on Monday, the Wild gave Fleury a few days to get his bearings. He flew back to Chicago to care of some business at home and missed Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.

In response, Cam Talbot got the nod in goal for the Wild against the Canucks. He entered the night having won six consecutive games. As for Fleury, he served as the backup once again, though there’s a good chance he makes his Wild debut over the weekend.