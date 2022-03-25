News
St. Paul homeowners to get free replacements for lead water pipes, backed by $4 million in COVID relief
Relief dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act have helped keep small businesses afloat, house the homeless and pay for COVID testing and vaccination clinics.
Next up: Replacing lead water pipes throughout St. Paul, which could be a test case of sorts for the entire state.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council authorized moving $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding to launch a lead pipe replacement fund. St. Paul Regional Water Services is preparing a 10-year plan to replace all lead service lines at no cost to property owners, with work to begin in 2023, but here’s the catch.
Those lead lines — which run from your basement water meter to your curb — are on private property, meaning homeowners will need to be proactive and seek out the service, which will represent an average savings of $6,000 per property.
“It will be a voluntary, free program,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services. “We want to make sure we get as much as we can done with the funds available. Getting people to sign up will be a full-court effort.”
If you’re a homeowner who was planning to replace your lead service line anyway, hold that thought and call water services first at 651-266-6270.
Shea is working with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s administration on a formal announcement, details of which will be unveiled next week.
“We haven’t done this kind of project before, so we need to learn what works, what doesn’t work,” Shea said. “It allows us to do a very soft roll-out in 2022, and as close as we can perfect our plan for 2023 through 2032 — 10 years.”
WATER LINES IN HOUSES BUILT BEFORE 1926, 1942-1947
The state of Minnesota is readying its own lead replacement program, funded with federal infrastructure dollars — $43 million per year for five years.
“It’s an application process, similar to how a community would apply for infrastructure funds to build a water tower,” Shea said. “If it goes the way other programs go, every year (cities would) apply, the state figures out how much money it has to give out, and they do applications based on that process. If a city doesn’t have any lead services, that just makes the pie bigger for those that do.”
The $4 million in federal relief money is specific to St. Paul, and it’s likely to go fast. At an average cost of $6,000 per home, those funds alone would pay for fewer than 700 projects. Outfitting every eligible property — as many as 26,000 citywide — would cost upwards of $220 million.
Lead, a common but unwelcome contaminant in drinking water, is found in many water service lines installed in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1942 and 1947, according to the city.
CITY HAS GRADUALLY REPLACED SECTIONS
While homeowners own their service lines up to the curb-stop, St. Paul Regional Water Services maintains the connection from the curb-stop to the water main in the street, and has been gradually replacing those linkages for more than two decades.
“We’ve done the replacements over the last 25 years of the publicly-owned section,” Shea said. “We spend between $2 million to $3 million per year on that work currently.”
Soon, homeowners interested in replacing the portion of their water line that sits on their private property will be able to do so free of charge, but only if they sign up.
The “ARPA” funds, authorized by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of last year, provided states and local governments with $350 billion, with cities collecting their $45.8 billion share in two installments. St. Paul will net $166.6 million from the legislation, the equivalent of a year’s worth of property tax levy.
Despite the windfall, members of the city council have noted there’s plenty of competing demands for the cash, which much be spent within a certain timeframe — “obligated” by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026 — and cannot be used on expenses outside of the scope of the legislation, as wide-ranging as it is.
MORE DETAILS TO COME
Those eligible expenses include assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and the tourism and hospitality industry, and providing premium pay for front-line workers. Expenses can also include water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, and covering general government services to the extent that the COVID-19 public health emergency reduced city revenue compared to the most recent fiscal year before COVID became widespread.
With an eye toward infrastructure, city officials have noted that for the working poor, even important home improvements like replacing a lead pipe can feel out of reach, and especially so during a public health crisis that has fallen disproportionately hard on low-wage workers.
The council resolution that was adopted Wednesday states that “both the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic have fallen most severely on communities and populations disadvantaged before it began.”
St. Paul Regional Water Service will roll out more details next week.
More information is online at tinyurl.com/STPLeadPipe22.
Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in doubt
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. But Democrats seem unlikely to confirm her with a robust bipartisan vote, dashing President Joe Biden’s hopes for a grand reset after partisan battles over other high court nominees.
On Thursday, just hours after the hearings came to a close, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will vote against Jackson’s confirmation. He said in a Senate floor speech that he “cannot and will not” support her for a lifetime appointment.
McConnell slammed the liberal groups that have supported Jackson and he criticized her for refusing to take a position on the size of the nine-member court, even though that decision is ultimately up to Congress. Some advocacy groups have pushed for enlarging the court after three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump cemented a 6-3 conservative majority.
McConnell also cited concerns about her sentencing of criminal defendants — a subject that dominated much of the four days of hearings and was part of a coordinated GOP effort to portray her as soft on crime.
His position was expected, and does not affect Jackson’s trajectory to be confirmed by mid-April. But the leader’s quick declaration could prompt many of his fellow Republicans to follow suit, thwarting Biden’s efforts to bring back the overwhelming bipartisan votes that were commonplace for Supreme Court nominees when he first came to the Senate five decades ago.
“I think whomever I pick will get a vote from Republican side,” Biden said after Justice Stephen Breyer announced he would step down from the court this summer. As he started his search for a replacement, the president made a point of inviting Republican senators to the White House to hear their advice.
While many GOP senators have praised Jackson’s vast experience and qualifications, it was clear at the hearings that Biden’s outreach had little effect.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee interrogated Jackson about her nine-year record as a federal judge, frequently interrupting her answers. Jackson, supported by committee Democrats, pushed back aggressively on Republicans who said she gave light sentences to sex offenders, explaining her sentencing process in detail and telling them “nothing could be further from the truth.”
The focus on crime dovetails with an emerging GOP theme for this year’s midterm elections and is likely to be decisive for many Republican senators. Others have brought up separate reasons to vote against her — from her support from liberal groups to her so-called “judicial philosophy.”
One or more Republicans could still cast a vote for Jackson’s confirmation, but the contentious nature of the four-day hearings laid bare a familiar partisan dynamic, seen over years of pitched fighting over judicial nominations.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, who has been privately lobbying GOP colleagues to support Jackson, said after McConnell’s announcement that it will be “sad for our country and sad as a commentary on where the parties are today” if her historic nomination is approved on a strictly partisan vote. “The Republicans are testing their messages for the November election,” Durbin said.
Durbin said he is “still hoping that several Republicans — I hope many more” will vote for her.
If not, Democrats can confirm Jackson without any GOP support in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie.
As talk turned to the voting ahead, the Judiciary panel held its final day of Senate hearings Thursday with a top lawyers’ group, which said its review found Jackson has a “sterling” reputation and “exceptional” competence and is well qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.
“Outstanding, excellent, superior, superb,” testified Ann Claire Williams, chair of the American Bar Association committee that makes recommendations on federal judges. “Those are the comments from virtually everyone we interviewed.”
Williams said the group spoke to more than 250 judges and lawyers about Jackson. “The question we kept asking ourselves: How does one human being do so much so extraordinary well?”
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall. Her confirmation would not alter the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
Durbin noted at Thursday’s hearing that some Republican senators argued that Jackson was out of the mainstream when it comes to sentencing, and he asked the ABA whether such a concern would have surfaced in their interviews with the judges and lawyers who worked with her.
“It never came up in any of these interviews,” Williams said.
During questioning Tuesday and Wednesday, GOP senators aggressively queried Jackson on the sentences she handed down to child pornography offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, her legal advocacy on behalf of suspected terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
Many of the hours of questioning were spent on the specifics of the child pornography cases, with the discussion led by several GOP senators who are eyeing the presidency.
Pushing back, Jackson said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines. Sentencing is not a “numbers game,” she said, noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject. Democratic senators cited outside experts who said her sentences were within the norm.
Some of those cases have given her nightmares, Jackson said, and were “among the worst that I have seen.”
The GOP criticism was countered by effusive praise from Democrats, and by reflections on the historic nature of her nomination. The most riveting came from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who used his time Wednesday not to ask questions but to tearfully speak and draw tears from Jackson as well.
Booker, who is Black, said he sees “my ancestors and yours” when he looks at Jackson.
“I know what it’s taken for you to sit here in this seat,” Booker said. “You have earned this spot.”
___
Associated Press writers Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
Omar Kelly: Adding superstars isn’t crazy. It’s the right strategy for the Dolphins
Terron Armstead was walking through the Miami Dolphins’ new state-of-the-art practice facility and saw Dan Marino’s name on one of the offices.
The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, who was in South Florida on his one and only free agent visit, didn’t know if he’d see the Hall of Fame quarterback.
Then he attended an offensive meeting during his recruiting visit, where he was being wooed by the Dolphins brass and coaching staff, and there Marino was.
“He came up and introduced himself like I didn’t know him, which was crazy,” Armstead said.
That didn’t close the five-year, $47 million deal, but it certainly helped, considering Armstead sported a retro Marino jersey — which was accented by orange sneakers — during his introductory press conference on Thursday.
Tyreek Hill, for whom the team sent a private plane to Ocala on Thursday to pick up him and his family following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade with Kansas City, couldn’t stop himself from being envious.
“Why didn’t I get to meet Dan Marino?” said Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler subsequently signed to a record-setting, four-year, $120 million extension to. “That’s crazy!”
No, it’s star power, and the Dolphins finally have more than one (cornerback Xavien Howard) on the roster for the first time in over a decade.
Hill’s such a big star he’s goes by the “Cheetah,” a nickname that plays on his reputation for being the NFL’s fastest player.
Hill intends to maintain that reputation by challenging his new teammate, Jaylen Waddle, to a race.
“Wherever I go, the Cheetah, he always has to prove he’s the fastest on the team” Hill said.
That’s a superstar mentality right there, right down to the third-person reference.
And it’s definitely welcomed.
Brandon Marshall, Ricky Williams, Cameron Wake, Jarvis Landry, Brent Grimes, and Reshad Jones were all nice players, Pro Bowl talents during their tenure with the Dolphins.
But the last time Miami had a superstar — a talent with the making of a Hall of Fame resume — on their roster, was during the Marino years, and the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas era.
Miami did what it took to add two this week in Hill and Armstead, and General Manager Chris Grier should be praised for closing both deals, which shook up the NFL landscape.
Owner Steve Ross deserves props too for approving the substantial contracts, and writing the massive checks it took to make both transactions happen.
Not every owner in the NFL can — or more importantly — will write a single player a $25 million check, which is the signing bonus Hill received.
Actually, if we’re being honest, that $25 million might be the signing bonus budget for the entire offseason for some owners. But Ross has proven he’ll do anything, and spend whatever it takes to build a winner.
He’s failed so many times before, so many different ways. But it’s not from lack of trying.
This time around he’s back to playing for star power. And he’s not wrong.
Howard directly impacted the Dolphins last season, leading Miami to two wins in 2021. That’s the impact elite talents make.
Imagine the possibilities of what Hill and Armstead can do. Maybe they could each lead the Dolphins to two victories apiece themselves.
That’s the type of impact playmakers have. They turn the game on their head, providing a play in clutch fashion, like Hill did scoring in Kansas City’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.
That’s why NFL teams pay handsomely for them.
The NFL is a superstar-driven league, and without those superstars on your roster the franchise is just treading water. So Ross instructed the Dolphins to find, and add, some. As a result, Hill became the sixth player he’s made the highest-paid person at their respective position during his decade-long tenure as an NFL owner.
If that’s not a commitment to winning, I don’t know what is.
It’s ideal to build a team around drafted talent, which equates to young, promising, cheap labor. But the hope is that one day some of those draftees turn into superstars, and makes the type of impact plays that change the outcome of games.
Plays that lead the Dolphins to the playoffs, and possible more.
We’re talking the type of players who are remembered 20 years after they retire, like Marino.
Armstead was 8 and Hill was 5 when Marino took his last NFL snap, but the impact lasted. Let’s hope Armstead and Hill leave that type of imprint on the Dolphins these next few seasons.
Class 3A state basketball: Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle to meet in state final
Totino-Grace 77, Mankato East 39: Patrick Bath went off for 27 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles rolled into Saturday’s Class 3A state final.
Totino-Grace will meet third-seeded DeLaSalle at 5 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
St. Thomas commit Ahjany Lee added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Eagles, who limited Mankato East to just four points in the paint — 46 fewer than Totino-Grace. Mankato East shot 20 percent from the field.
Top-seeded Totino-Grace (25-6) has won its first two state tournament contests by a combined 71 points.
DeLaSalle 77, Princeton 65: Nasir Whitlock led the way with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds as the third-seeded Islanders bounced second-seeded Princeton. Four Islanders finished in double figures scoring, including Kyle Johnson, who tallied 15 points.
DeLaSalle (22-7) won seven titles in eight years from 2012 to 2019, and fell in last year’s state semifinals to Minnehaha Academy. The Islanders led 30-26 late in the first half before going on a 14-3 run that spanned the two halves to build a 15-point advantage.
Princeton (27-2) never got any closer than six points down the stretch. Haydn Stay, a North Dakota football commit, scored 33 points for the Tigers.
