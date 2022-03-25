News
Teenage driver hits and kills pedestrian in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 46-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed when she was walking in the roadway in St. Clair County, Illinois Wednesday night.
The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on westbound Illinois Route 177 at Eidmann Road. A teenager was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry with another teenager in the car when the vehicle hit the woman.
The woman is from Freeburgh, Illinois. Her identity has not yet been released.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Heat: Decision not to air bench incident our call, not Bally Sports’; Victor Oladipo again sidelined
The Miami Heat confirmed Thursday to the Sun Sentinel that it was the team’s decision, and not the decision of broadcast-rights holder Bally Sports Sun, to elect not to show the third-quarter altercation on the team’s bench during Wednesday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.
Lorrie-Ann Diaz, the Heat’s vice president of business communication & social responsibility, said the call, “which was ours and it’s consistent with our past practice.”
Diaz declined to discuss the specific reasoning.
During the incident, forward Jimmy Butler and captain Udonis Haslem had to be restrained by teammates, with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra getting into a heated verbal confrontation with Butler.
While the Bally Sports Sun broadcast made only passing reference to the incident, the NBCSports affiliate handing the Warriors broadcast posted a full video of the confrontations.
“The past practice is just not to air those types of things,” Diaz said. “But it’s ours. That was our decision, not Bally’s.”
The Heat then showed postgame interviews with Spoelstra, point guard Kyle Lowry, forward P.J. Tucker and center Bam Adebayo, with all four addressing the incident. The Heat also did not air video of the incident during those interviews.
A party familiar with the team’s approach acknowledged to the Sun Sentinel that in light of videos of the episode being widely posted across social media, the Heat likely would adjust their broadcast practices going forward.
Such a step could prove particularly beneficial during the playoffs, when Bally Sports will broadcast Heat games simultaneously with national broadcasts on TNT and ESPN, with the national outlets surely to feature such moments. Only playoff broadcasts on ABC are limited to being exclusively shown on national television.
Injury report
Victor Oladipo has returned to the Heat’s injury report, with the guard listed as out for Friday night’s game against the visiting New York Knicks due to “right knee; injury recovery.”
The game opens a back-to-back set that concludes Saturday night against the visiting Brooklyn Nets, with Oladipo yet to play in back-to-back games since his return.
It will be the fourth game Oladipo will miss over a six-game span, after his first three games back from May quadriceps surgery.
Also out again will be guard Gabe Vincent, to miss his third consecutive game due to a toe contusion, as well as Javonte Smart and Kyle Guy, who remain on G League assignment.
Listed as questionable are Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (knee), Caleb Martin (knee), Duncan Robinson (Achilles) and P.J. Tucker (knee)
The Knicks are listing Julius Randle (quad) and Mitchell Robinson (back) as questionable for Friday night’s game at FTX Arena. Out for New York are Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (shoulder), Derrick Rose (ankle), Kemba Walker (not with team) and Feron Hunt (G League).
The big time
The 19:55 played by Oladipo in Wednesday night’s loss was the longest stint in his five appearances, eclipsing the 17:35 he played in the March 11 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Well that shows you his conditioning level,” Spoelstra said. “He was able to handle all those moments and he had some really good bursts there.”
Oladipo was back after missing the previous two games due to back spasms, with playing time available with Herro sitting out due to knee pain.
“He had some good defensive moments,” Spoelstra said of Oladipo, who closed 3 of 11 from the field for seven points, with two rebounds and no assists. “With Tyler being out, he was handed a few more of those minutes.”
The long haul
A unique element of Wednesday’s loss, beyond the bench brouhaha, was the starting lineup playing the entire third quarter together, a period when the Heat were victimized by a 19-0 run and then got back within one point going into the fourth.
“We haven’t played a lot together,” Tucker said of the grouping of himself, Butler, Adebayo, Lowry and Robinson, “so I mean that’s pretty cool that we finally got some minutes out there, just straight playing and trying to figure it out.”
Lowry’s ledger
With his six 3-pointers Wednesday night, Lowry moved past JJ Redick and into 15th place on the NBA all-time list. The 22nd of Lowry’s 26 points gave him 15,000 for his career.
Lowry has now made six 3-pointers in consecutive games for the third time in his career and first time since 2018 with the Toronto Raptors.
Over his last three games, Lowry is averaging 20.7 points and shooting 16 of 27 on 3-pointers.
News
Siblings sentenced for killing 22-year-old man during robbery in Lino Lakes
A brother and sister were sentenced Wednesday for killing a 22-year-old man in his family’s Lino Lakes home in 2020.
Nicholas Walter Zielinski, 44, of Hermantown, Minn., and Melissa Madelyne Zielinski, 48, of Sandstone, Minn., both were convicted this year for the fatal shooting of Karl Mitchell Henderson.
Anoka County District Court Judge Dyanna Street sentenced Melissa Zielinski to life in prison with the possibility of parole — with eligibility in 30 years — for aiding and abetting first-degree intentional murder while committing aggravated robbery.
Zielinski on Feb. 3 was found guilty by an Anoka County jury on Thursday of three counts of aiding and abetting murder. No sentence was pronounced for the two second-degree murder convictions.
The judge sentenced Nicholas Zielinski to nearly 19 years in prison. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to one count of second-degree intentional murder. He will receive credit for the 571 days he has already served.
In his plea hearing, as well as at the trial of his sister, Nicholas Zielinski testified that they went to the Lino Lakes home with the intent of robbing Henderson at gunpoint, but the encounter turned deadly.
Zielinski said his sister placed restraints on Henderson, but he managed to break free. When Henderson lunged for Nicholas Zielinski’s gun, there was a scuffle. Nicholas Zielinski admitted firing two shots, hitting Henderson in the chest once.
‘I’LL TAKE YOU OUT, TOO’
Henderson’s father told police he came home from shopping just before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2020, and saw a man and woman in his kitchen. When the father demanded to know who they were and what they were doing, according to the criminal complaint, Nicholas Zielinski told him Henderson had stolen from him and threatened, “I’ll take you out, too.”
The two drove away, and when the father reentered the house he found his son face-down in a large pool of blood in his bedroom, according to authorities. First responders confirmed that Henderson had been shot in the chest and was dead.
Several neighbors had “Ring” doorbell cameras, which captured images of the black SUV the Zielinskis left in, according to the complaint. While processing the scene of the crime, investigators recovered a 9-mm handgun on the floor that was not owned by anyone in the house.
The Midwest Regional Forensic Laboratory conducted DNA testing on swabs from the grip of the gun and found them to match Nicholas Zielinski, according to the complaint.
Zielinski was arrested Aug. 30, but investigators were not able to identify his sister as the second suspect until analyzing her phone with that of her brother’s. It shows her in the Twin Cities metro area the day of the shooting, then joining her brother’s phone in the immediate area of the shooting in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive and then back to Sandstone.
An apparent accidental photo of what appears to be the inside of a pocket was taken with Melissa Zielinski’s phone at 2:42 p.m. the day of the shooting and was geo-tagged to a location 4.3 miles from the shooting on a route back to Sandstone, according to the complaint.
Investigators also found several text messages on her phone from the day before the shooting. One outgoing text read, “We are going to collect some money that’s owed to me hopefully” and then an incoming text that read “So you and Nick are going to muscle some money” and then an outgoing text that read “Hopefully I waited long enough.”
Henderson’s father identified Melissa Zielinski as the woman who was in his house.
CRIMINAL HISTORIES
According to court records, Melissa Zielinski has a lengthy criminal history that includes felony convictions. They include drug possession in 2004, 2010 and 2017, receiving stolen property in 2009, burglary in 2014, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer in 2016 and theft in 2016.
Nicholas Zielinski was convicted in 1999 with having a dangerous weapon in a motor vehicle, in 2003 with robbery and in 2005 for illegally possessing a firearm, court records show.
Authorities have not specified the nature of the debt allegedly owed by Henderson or his ties to the Zielinskis.
In Henderson’s obituary, his family described the 22-year-old as a “creative, adventurous and goofy soul” who loved animals, traveling and art and “whose homebody nature kept him close to the ones he loved.”
News
Sales tax ballot questions worth millions in Missouri
ST. LOUIS–One year after Missouri became the last state in the country to pass legislation allowing local municipalities to collect taxes on online purchases, the Missouri Municipal League says more than sixty communities are taking the next step, putting use tax questions on next month’s municipal ballot. In St. Louis County alone there are twenty-five cities, from Chesterfield to Florissant, asking voters for approval.
The tax, the same as the community’s local sales tax rate, would only apply to out-of-state vendors.
Florissant officials say approval could mean $2.9 million annually that funds public safety, public health, public works and parks, just as the local sales tax does currently.
Sales tax revenue funds similar needs in Chesterfield, which collects no property tax, and currently only gets half of the sales tax money it sends to the St. Louis County pool. While estimates of what passage could mean for the west St. Louis County city range from $800,000 to near $2 million, the city says all revenue raised through this use tax would stay in Chesterfield.
Tax collection would not begin until 2023, leaving communities to wait for answers to several unknowns, according to Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel.
See how much every Missouri city collected through use taxes in 2021.
“What we don’t know, is what portion of those online sales are from vendors which have a Missouri or local nexus and would therefore already be paying sales tax. If the use tax passes, we hope that it retards the revenue loss. We’ve lost more than $2.25 million in total revenues since 2014. It is not expected to generate new revenues as much as it will slow and perhaps replace revenues already lost,” Geisel said in an email.
Geisel noted that the legislation that passed in the General Assembly last year to allow municipalities to put the question on the ballot negotiated a fifty percent reduction in what cities and towns can charge video providers for using public rights of way. In Chesterfield, Geisel says that will mean a loss of up to $600,000 annually.
According to the Missouri Municipal League, the following communities are putting use tax questions before voters next month:
Ashland, Ballwin, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Bellerive Acres, Belton, Billings, Cameron, Cassville, Centertown, Centerview, Chesterfield, Columbia, Cottleville, Crystal City, Dardenne Prairie, De Soto, Dellwood, Ellisville, Eminence, Eureka, Exeter, Fairview, Fenton, Ferrelview, Festus, Florissant, Four Seasons, Glen Echo Park, Grantwood Village, Hanley Hills, Herculaneum, Henrietta, Innsbrook, Ironton, Jasper, Jennings, Kinloch, Lakeshire, Lone Jack, Manchester, Marshfield, Monett, Moscow Mills, Mountain Grove, Northwoods, Oakland, Overland, Pasadena Park, Pierce City, Sarcoxie, Scott City, Shrewsbury, St. Charles, St. Peters, Tipton, Town & Country, Troy, Twin Oaks, Unionville, Versailles, Webster Groves, Wellston, Wilbur Park, & Winchester.
