News
With Senate colleague ailing, MN House approves $20M in funding for ALS research
A plan to spend $20 million to research a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, is a step away from the Minnesota governor’s office after the House of Representatives on Thursday approved it on a 121-9 vote.
ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that gradually spurs a loss of muscle control. There is no known cure for the illness and roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease at any given time.
And one of those Minnesotans living with ALS, Sen. David Tomassoni, introduced the bill that would direct the funds to the Minnesota Officer of Higher Education to award research grants of up to $400,000 to scientists studying the prevention, treatment, causes and cures of ALS. The Chisholm independent last year was diagnosed with ALS, and the Iron Ranger has since experienced limited mobility and speech due to the illness.
The Senate unanimously approved the bill earlier this month after almost two dozen senators stood to voice support and to share their words of friendship and best wishes with Tomassoni, who joined the floor session remotely, and his family, who stood in the Senate gallery. House lawmakers also credited Tomassoni with leading the charge on the legislation that could help others with ALS and their families.
“People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk and eventually breathe, and they know it,” the bill’s House author Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, said. “David told me it’s not about him. And he’s right, he’s not going to benefit from this. But it’s everything about him. This didn’t have the attention until he got (ALS) and it raised awareness to a point where we’re going after a cure.”
Nationally, about $115 million has been earmarked to fund ALS research this year, and senators backing the bill, along with neurologists that see Minnesotans with ALS, said that the $20 million research boost could spur landmark advancements. The plan would also allocate $5 million to support caregiving services for Minnesotans fighting ALS.
Tomassoni, former professional athletes and Minnesotans who’d lost loved ones to the disease earlier this month brought forward the bill and urged a renewed push to find more answers about it. While the illness has been around since 1869, there have been relatively few developments in preventing or treating the disease.
Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, lost her late-husband Jon to ALS in 2016 and said providing additional research grants and funding for caregivers of those with ALS could make a significant difference. And she credited Tomassoni with using his own case to raise awareness and to generate support for advances in treatment at the Capitol.
“Families need hope. Families desperately need hope. ALS is a unique illness, as soon as you receive that diagnosis of ALS, you know what’s coming, you know the end from the beginning,” Neu Brindley said. “I will never forget having to sit down with my children and explain to them what was going to happen. … When you cast your vote today, you are casting a vote for hope for these families.”
The bill was amended slightly on the House floor and the changes are set to be confirmed Monday by the Senate before the bill moves to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature. Walz has said he supports the measure.
Missouri House approves sports wagering bills
ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is one step closer to legalizing sports wagering. The Missouri House overwhelming approved sports gaming legislation Thursday.
The House passed HB 2502 & 2556 with a vote of 115 to 33. The legislation must still be approved by the Senate before sports gaming could be legal in Missouri.
There has been a unified push this legislative session from professional sports teams and casinos to legalize sports wagering.
“We’re very excited about the possibility of keeping Missourians in the state of Missouri to enjoy a product that they’re requesting,” said Mike Jerlecki, vice president and general manager for Hollywood and River City Casinos.
He said guests routinely ask when sports wagering will be coming to Missouri.
“Every week thousands of people travel across state lines into Illinois to place wagers, and we’re excited to keep those folks at home,” said Jerklecki.
It’s not clear if the legislation will be approved in the Senate. Joe Futrell, owner of the Post Sports Bar and Grill in Creve Coeur, hopes lawmakers will legalize sports gaming before the legislative session ends in May.
“I think it will be great for business,” he said. “I have friends who will drive across the border just to go and place sports bets.”
A House financial analysis estimates the legislation could generate approximately $10 million annually for education.
After Senate confirmation, Andy Luger returns as U.S. attorney for Minnesota
The position of U.S. attorney for Minnesota will be filled by a familiar face.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Andy Luger in a bipartisan 60-36 vote, according to the office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota’s senior senator, who shepherded the nomination through the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full chamber.
Luger had previously served in the Minnesota role as an Obama-era U.S. attorney from 2014 until 2017 and previously worked as a federal prosecutor in Minnesota and New York. He was most recently a partner at the Jones Day law firm in Minneapolis.
He was nominated by President Joe Biden.
“Andy Luger is a dedicated public servant who will work to uphold justice and protect Minnesotans as our United States Attorney. I am confident he will serve our state with distinction and I am proud to have supported him throughout the confirmation process,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
Jace Frederick: Chris Finch can’t fix everything. The Timberwolves need to defend
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has found ways to plug many of the team’s holes this season, finding the best ways to utilize Karl-Anthony Towns, squeezing as much juice as possible out of the league’s best offense since the calendar flipped to 2022 and hiding many of the team’s defensive deficiencies.
But the latter has become increasingly more difficult as the season has unfolded.
Minnesota’s “high wall” pick and roll coverage — which has the big man defending the screen hedge out to slow the ball handler until the guard can recover — has put pressure on the ball handler on the pick and roll and forced quick decision making from opposing offenses. The look has befuddled many opponents and resulted in a high volume of turnovers.
But much like a pitcher going through the batting order a second or third time, as more teams have seen the coverage, more of them — particularly the ones with high-level offenses — have identified the areas of weakness and exploited them.
Such was the case Wednesday night against Phoenix, as Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Co. dissected Minnesota’s defense with ease in a 42-point fourth quarter showing. In Monday’s game against Dallas, the Mavericks generated 33 “wide open” shots, per NBA.com, to Minnesota’s 13.
“We just losing at the end. We not executing and our defense just getting destroyed. I think we got to make adjustments,” Anthony Edwards said. “I just think when they adjust, we got to adjust, like they did in the fourth. Like the high wall. They would drag it out, hit the dude, the roller, have a cutter and have a dude in the corner so we got to pick one and we just never adjusted.”
It sounds good, right? Make changes to the coverage to make Phoenix find new answers to a different question. The problem is, Finch and Co. have been looking for a different defense to deploy for months. The Wolves have tried different coverages for this exact reason — knowing the best teams can’t be beat with the same look over and over again — and Minnesota has failed to execute all of them.
Their drop coverage has been obliterated. Their switch-heavy approach led to tons of miscommunications. The different approaches led to Minnesota getting gashed time and again just prior to the all-star break.
The high wall seems to be the coverage the Timberwolves can successfully operate on a consistent basis. It almost has to be their go-to coverage. And, on Wednesday, Finch said Minnesota ran 19 “high wall” looks defensively and executed 12 of them well.
No matter what look you run, if you don’t do it with intensity and purpose, it’s not going to work, anyway. Scheme isn’t everything. The same “drop coverage” Minnesota fails to carry out looks awfully good when Milwaukee runs it with Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez.
“Certainly, coverages matter, you know? They affect how a team plays and stuff, but at the end of the day if you execute a coverage perfectly and now you’re left with a shell defense and the guy blows by you and lays it in, what is that?” Finch said. “Or the guy misses it and on the weakside rebound, you don’t box out, and it goes off your hands out of bounds and then they throw it in and hit a dagger three. What is that? Is that a coverage mistake? I’m not sure that is.”
Finch recognized that Minnesota makes choices with its coverages. Wednesday, the decision was to take the ball out of Booker’s hands. That led to Ayton getting a number of looks inside. He used those to score 35 points.
“That’s a good team, they’ve got a lot of good players,” Finch said. “Somebody is going to score points.”
But those points don’t always have to come so easily. The “low man” — the defender coming in from the corner shooter to defend the rolling screener by the basket — is supposed to provide resistance to Ayton scoring down low. Too many times that player just stood there without making any competitive effort to slow Phoenix’s star center down.
“We didn’t play with a lot of force when we met those guys there at the rim,” Finch said. “We didn’t contest very well, whether they were six-foot shots or 20-foot shots.”
And that’s the issue. Minnesota’s roster features a number of players who, historically, haven’t been very good defensively. That they’ve managed to squeeze out a defense that ranks in the top half of the league is a credit to the coaches for their innovative approach and, yes, the players for their execution.
But when opponents are no longer bamboozled by the scheme, as is the case in Minnesota’s current run of difficult opponents, the players simply are going to have to take their defensive efforts to yet another another level, if they can.
Finch can’t be the fix for everything.
