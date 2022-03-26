News
A 2002 St. Louis area sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Cassandra “Casey” Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, described as a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson’s family of all she ever could be.
Family and neighbors described Casey, a kindergartner at Valley Park Elementary School, as a happy girl with a bright smile, who loved riding her bicycle and singing.
She and her family were staying at a friend’s house on Thursday, July 25, 2002, located across the street from their own home. The following morning, Casey’s father, Ernie Williamson, woke before 7 a.m. to see his daughter standing in the living room with 24-year-old Johnny Johnson, who also spent the night at the residence. When Ernie came back from the restroom, both Casey and Johnny were gone.
Ernie and Angie Williamson, Casey’s parents, contacted police to report their daughter missing.
St. Louis County police, members of the FBI, and scores of volunteers—nearly 100 people in all—spent the next several hours combing the nearby woods along the Meramec River in a desperate search. People who lived in the area reported seeing Johnson carrying the 6-year-old in his arms; she still had on her nightgown.
Sometime after Casey had been reported missing, two county police officers located Johnny Johnson walking down the street near the home where everyone had been staying. According to then-St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle, Johnson was soaking wet. Police took Johnson into custody as the search continued.
Around 3 p.m., authorities ended the search and asked the volunteers to leave the woods. One of the volunteers had been searching the site of the old St. Louis Plate Glass Company when they found Casey’s body in a pit, less than a mile away from her home. She’d been buried beneath large rocks and debris. For the Williamsons, worry and heartache gave way to devastation and grief.
Around the same time, Johnson, who spent the last several hours denying to have had any contact with Casey, suddenly told police where to find her. He claimed Casey had died in an accident and that he buried her. Investigators determined Casey had died as a result of blunt force trauma, likely from being struck by rocks, and did not believe Johnson’s story.
Johnson told a police detective that he had exposed himself and only killed Casey after they both started “freaking out.” But later that evening, Johnson’s story again changed. Police said he admitted to kidnapping Casey with the intention of raping and killing her. They determined he went to the Meramec River to clean himself off after the crime. Johnson was then charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, and attempted forcible rape.
In the aftermath of Casey’s funeral at Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church, the community embraced the Williamsons to offer comfort and support. Strangers attended the funeral and contributed to memorials outside the Williamson home out of respect and compassion. The family found some respite from their sorrow reading condolence letters.
When the time came for trial years later, Johnson’s public defense attorneys claimed he had a diminished mental capacity and suffered schizophrenia, which drove him to kill the girl.
The story did not sway jurors, who convicted Johnson on all counts. On March 7, 2005, a judge sentenced Johnson to the death penalty for the murder conviction and consecutive life sentences for the other crimes.
Johnny Johnson remains on death at Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri, following a 2012 attempt to overturn that sentence.
The site of the old glass factory was cleared to make way for the Meramec Valley River Basin Levee. The levee was completed in 2006.
The Williamson family established a scholarship fund for kids in Valley Park as a way to honor Casey’s memory. The family also organized the annual Valley Park Safety Fair as a way to honor Casey’s life and empower parents and children with knowledge to protect themselves.
“Casey was such a beautiful and joyful child that she deserves to be remembered for good things and not just the horrible thing that happened to her,” Della Steele, Casey’s great aunt, said in 2017.
News
Explainer: Can the 14th Amendment disqualify Jan. 6 supporters from reelection?
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 1868 amendment to the U.S. Constitution best known for protecting the due process rights of previously enslaved Americans has resurfaced in certain congressional races this year.
Some attorneys and voters believe a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection can disqualify a handful of U.S. House members from seeking reelection for events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
First-term Republican firebrands Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among those targeted. Both are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump who have pushed his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
It’s a largely untested argument working its way through election agencies in at least three states, with little success so far. But court cases and appeals could address the extent to which state officials can scrutinize the minimum qualifications for candidates for federal office.
WHAT DOES THE 14TH AMENDMENT SAY?
There are five sections to the amendment. The best-known declares that no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Section 3 of the amendment also declares that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” This section was designed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War from returning to Congress. The amendment, however, allows Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.
HOW COULD IT APPLY TO LAWMAKERS TODAY?
Voters from congressional districts where Cawthorn and Greene are seeking reelection this fall allege in legal filings that evidence shows they helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that attempted to thwart the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The voters want state officials to investigate Greene and Cawthorn and disqualify them from appearing on ballots this year, based on the amendment’s language.
Greene, according to a challenge filed Thursday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, either helped plan the riot or helped plan the demonstration held beforehand, knowing that it was “substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.”
In a video posted on social media, Greene said: “You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election.”
Somewhat similar allegations have been lodged with the North Carolina Board of Elections by voters challenging Cawthorn. Cawthorn spoke at the “Save America Rally” before the riot, days after he was sworn in to office, saying the “crowd has some fight in it.”
A longshot Democrat candidate seeking to unseat Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks filed similar allegations against Banks with the state elections commission.
HOW HAVE THE REPRESENTATIVES RESPONDED?
Greene and Cawthorn have said they did nothing unlawful such as encouraging political violence or participating in an insurrection.
Cawthorn, who was the first representative subjected to the challenge in January, said activists are going after “America First patriots” who backed Trump. Greene said she was targeted because she is “effective and will not bow to the DC machine.”
Cawthorn proceeded to sue the State Board of Elections in federal court, saying that North Carolina’s candidate challenge process violated his constitutional rights and should be overturned. His lawyers also said Section 3 didn’t apply to Cawthorn because of congressional action in 1872.
Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, is helping represent the voters in both challenges. The group has said more challenges could be filed against other members of Congress who are seeking reelection.
WHAT’S HAPPENED TO THE CHALLENGES?
Indiana’s state elections commission voted unanimously last month to reject the challenge against Banks. The commission’s chairman, a Republican, called the Capitol riot a “regrettable mark in history” but said there was no evidence that Banks was guilty of taking part in an insurrection.
As for Cawthorn, U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled earlier this month that the State Board of Elections could not hear the voters’ challenges on Section 3 claims.
Myers wrote that the 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications “from all persons whomsoever” — save for those who served in two specific legislative sessions among others — “demonstrates that the disability set forth in Section 3 can apply to no current member of Congress.”
The North Carolina Board of Elections hasn’t appealed so far. Myers previously rebuffed efforts by voters who filed challenges to participate in the litigation, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told him last week to reconsider their entry. Myers’ ruling could come as soon as next week.
COULD VOTERS ULTIMATELY HAVE THEIR SAY?
Free Speech for People argues that the 1872 law applied only to former members of the Confederacy: “The right of voters to bring this challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility must be preserved,” group legal director Ron Fein said this month.
Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional expert at the University of North Carolina law school, said he believes the 1872 law could be construed more broadly than how Myers ruled. But he also said the chances that candidate challenges will go forward under insurrection claims are “probably not good.”
“It’s really a novel theory and there’s no consensus on what the actual procedure should be, and that does pose a problem,” Gerhardt said.
He said it’s unclear, for example, whether a declaration that someone participated in an insurrection should come from a judge hearing evidence, state officials or Congress.
If the challenges are unsuccessful or delayed, voters still will get to decide whether the subjects of the challenges should return to Congress. Greene and Cawthorn have GOP primaries in May.
Cawthorn may have the more difficult road, with seven GOP opponents. He also has taken criticism for a video in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” even as his country resists a Russian invasion.
News
Fit Body Boot Camp hosts fundraiser benefitting St. Patrick Center
BALLWIN, Mo. – In an effort to help the unhoused in St. Louis City, and St. Louis county, Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to help the St. Patrick Center.
Every month, Fit Body Body Boot camp tries to help a different charity – whether it’s a local charity or somebody who’s desperately in need of support.
Back in January they helped raise money for the Red Cross.
They offered half-hour a fitness classes, and that’s what they’re doing Saturday as well to benefit the St. Patrick Center. The non-profit organization was established in 1983 to combat homelessness in the St. Louis area. It provides opportunities for self-sufficiency and dignity to the unhoused or those at risk of homelessness.
Fit Body Boot Camp is offering “pay what you can” classes taking place all morning long until 9:15 a.m. They’re asking you to bring food pantry items or cash donations. According to the center, your donations help provide food items, like canned meats, pasta, cereal, fruit cups and apple sauce. To reserve your spot in class, text “St. Patrick Center” to (636) 251-3772.
The St. Patrick Center provides services and help to 3,700 individuals and families annually in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
News
From a D-III school in Greenville, Ill., to the NFL: How new Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow launched his dream
Lamar Bell doesn’t claim remarkable foresight for recruiting Nicholas Morrow.
Morrow played offensive lineman for his first three seasons at Huntsville (Ala.) High School before switching to outside linebacker as a senior, but Bell saw enough film to know Morrow would be one of the better athletes on the then-Greenville College Panthers defense.
An NFL opportunity — much less a career entering its sixth season— wasn’t a topic of conversation.
Bell, then a defensive graduate assistant and now the associate head coach/defensive coordinator, talked with Morrow about becoming a biology major and potentially entering the medical field because Division III players almost always have to plan for life off the field after college.
Morrow didn’t have many other offers. Though he lived in Hunstville, his family was from St. Louis, about 45 miles southwest of the school now known as Greenville University. Morrow’s father is a pastor, and Greenville is a Christian school. Those three factors were enough for coaches to draw him in.
And that’s how the newest Chicago Bears linebacker ended up starting what he called a “humbling” football journey at a southern Illinois college of about 1,000 people.
“I was probably just as shocked as anyone else,” Bell said of Morrow’s rise to the NFL. “I knew he was talented, but I never played at that level and have no idea what they look for in regard to a talent standpoint at that level, so to see that unfold was pretty cool.
“But if there is anybody who could pull it off, he was gifted and smart enough to be able to handle anything they were going to throw at him. And then he’s definitely going to be disciplined enough to work in a way that he needs to work to succeed. That’s what he did.”
A talent gap
Greenville head coach Robbie Schomaker speaks in superlatives about Morrow.
The smartest player he has coached. The hardest worker. An introvert that is also a dynamic public speaker who gave a team speech that was “probably better than any talk I gave to the team.”
The signs were there Morrow’s freshman year as he bounced between the linebackers and safeties rooms, Bell said.
Morrow outran most everyone in football drills. He was quick to pick up on coaching points.
By the end of the year, when Greenville was crushed 67-0 in a National Christian College Athletic Association bowl game against Division II Azusa Pacific, Morrow looked like one of the few Panthers players that belonged, Schomaker said.
The work ethic helped his rise. He wanted to get faster, so he solicited the help of the track team’s sprints coach. Schomaker would catch him in the weight room or on the field doing footwork drills and drops on nights and weekends. And there would be weeks when he watched more film than some of the coaches, feeding a thirst for football knowledge.
“He didn’t talk, like the first year and a half, so it took a bit of time to know that,” Schomaker said. “We knew he was smart from the get-go, but he just seems to thrive on Xs and Os and scheme and watching film.”
After Morrow’s sophomore season, the NFL entered the conversation as Schomaker began to connect with scouts. Morrow’s measurables at a junior pro day at Division II McKendree were strong, and attention ramped up so that scouts from 20 NFL teams visited Greenville, a novelty that was both cool and distracting for teammates who weren’t used to such people in attendance.
Morrow ended his career as the first American Football Coaches Association second-team All-American in school history. He didn’t attend the NFL scouting combine, but he ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Northwestern’s pro day as he readied for his next step.
“There were times he would get bored here,” Schomaker said. “Just the talent gap was so big in some games that when I saw him play with the edge is when we played the best teams on our schedule. … Later in his career, some of the young guys on the team would kind of be intimidated by him, and he’d get really frustrated by that because he would want their best shot every time so he could get better.”
Soon, that wouldn’t be a problem.
‘A whole different language’
Bell and Morrow exchange text messages as often as once a week depending on the time of year, bouncing ideas off each other. Morrow’s interest in football has both Schomaker and Bell convinced he should go into coaching when his playing career ends.
“When he comes back in town and we’re in the office, I could have things scheduled on my calendar, but I might as well get rid of them,” Bell said. “Because we’ll talk football for four or five hours.”
Morrow credits his study for helping him transition to the NFL after the Oakland Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 to play linebacker. (The Kansas City Chiefs — and now-Bears general manger Ryan Poles — also had interest in signing him to play safety, Morrow told the Bears’ Jeff Joniak last week.)
He didn’t understand a lot of the schemes — “a whole different language to me,” he said. And he was moving from safety to linebacker. So he arrived at the Raiders facility early each day and picked a couple of plays to study until he had them down.
“Just that work ethic you have to have,” Morrow said. “It’s not necessarily about talent once you’re in the league, it’s about staying in the league. You do that by knowing a lot of football and being able to play hard and fast.”
Morrow played in 62 games and made 29 starts with the Raiders his first four seasons. In 2020, he put up career numbers in 11 starts: 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, six quarterback hits, nine passes defended and an interception.
Entering 2021 training camp, when Morrow was set to play on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden told Las Vegas reporters that Morrow was on the rise and had a chance to be a team captain.
“He’s got a chance to be a difference maker for us in the middle of our defense,” Gruden said. “Time will tell. We’ve got a long way to go, but I really like him.”
But instead Morrow spent the season rehabbing after suffering a high ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery in the preseason. Once he could walk again, he returned to the team facility from his home and sat in every meeting taking notes and watching film.
Morrow said he would have played in the Raiders’ second playoff game had they beaten the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, he exited into free agency, where he signed a one-year deal for $2.5 million guaranteed with Poles and new coach Matt Eberflus.
“(Eberflus’) resume speaks for itself,” Morrow said. “It’s in the tape, right? You see what he did in Indy, with the turnovers they had, the defense that they had together, and the staff they put together here. … In the offseason, I’ll go back and watch defenses and stuff like that, so I was familiar with some of his schemes.”
A trip
Schomaker estimated the Greenville football team can draw up to 2,000 fans at homecoming, but he acknowledged those numbers can dwindle to the hundreds in rain or snow.
Morrow undersold the typical turnout, which often includes fans pulling up lawn chairs near the sidelines instead of sitting in the small stands.
“Maybe 100, including the band,” Morrow said last week at Halas Hall during his introductory news conference.
So obviously the step up to playing at Soldier Field would be a trip.
Poles and Eberflus will speak more with reporters about their plans and what position they envision for Morrow at the NFL’s annual meetings next week.
After releasing Danny Trevathan, the Bears had only Roquan Smith returning as a starter at linebacker, and Morrow said he expects to at least compete for a starting spot. Poles said in a statement that Morrow “attacks the game with an edge and a mindset to be great.”
Morrow is ready to prove that is true.
“Every time I get on the field, I want to get better ,” Morrow said. “As long as I’m getting better, I’m excited about that. I’m not looking at stats or all that stuff. When I watch the tape, I want to make sure that I’m on my Qs and not making the same mistakes over and over again. That’s what drives me.”
Schomaker and Bell, who attended Morrow’s wedding a couple of weeks ago, expect they’ll get to see him play more now that he’s in Chicago.
Schomaker grew up in Cincinnati but played and coached at Trinity International University in Bannockburn, just miles from Halas Hall, and he had several former teammates reach out about the news of Morrow’s signing. Morrow said he also received texts from former Greenville teammates who were Bears fans, including one with a link to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.”
“He was like, ‘You’ve got to learn this,’” Morrow said.
Morrow can add it to his study schedule.
()
A 2002 St. Louis area sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Explainer: Can the 14th Amendment disqualify Jan. 6 supporters from reelection?
Fit Body Boot Camp hosts fundraiser benefitting St. Patrick Center
From a D-III school in Greenville, Ill., to the NFL: How new Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow launched his dream
Sainted & Tainted: Herman at Wildwood is always like that
A cathartic hike in the woods marks the first day of spring
ASK IRA: Is the Heat’s make-or-break Oladipo moment at hand?
Literary calendar for the week of March 27
DFL lawmaker will challenge Pete Stauber in 8th Congressional District
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, dead at 50
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine