News
A dwindling offense has seen the Chicago Bulls drop down the standings. Here’s what’s behind their slide.
At one point the Chicago Bulls were a challenge even for the best defenses in the NBA, entering the All-Star break with the fourth-ranked offense in the league buoyed by efficient 3-point shooting and the playmaking of DeMar DeRozan.
But that firepower has dwindled in recent weeks. Since the All-Stars returned from Cleveland in February, the Bulls offense has been the 25th in the league — a stumble in ranking and confidence — entering Saturday night’s game against the Cavaliers. The Bulls scored only 109.2 points per game in that span, falling behind high-powered Eastern Conference competitors like the Boston Celtics (122.2) and Milwaukee Bucks (121.3).
So what’s behind the sudden change? Injuries played a part, but the Bulls’ dwindling scoring rate lies at the heart of the teamir recent downturn. Here are the main causes of the drop.
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have been impacted by injury
Let’s get the most obvious out of the way — injuries permanently disrupted the promise of this Bulls season. That’s clear.
Ball currently is barred from running because of his meniscus recovery, leaving the Bulls to choose between a rookie or a defensive specialist to run point on their offense. LaVine struggled to perform to his typical stature for weeks as he combats a lingering knee issue.
But the Bulls aren’t the only team in the league hit by injury, especially this season. The Phoenix Suns, for instance, held onto their top spot in the Western Conference for weeks without star playmaker Chris Paul. For the Bulls, injury adjustments have come less smoothly, leading to the sudden drop to fifth in the East.
DeMar DeRozan is a defensive target
The problem with being too good for too long is that other teams will take note.
After months of leading the Bulls in scoring, the top defenses in the league are ruthlessly keying in on DeRozan. This comes in plenty of forms — double teams in the midrange, traps that swallow DeRozan the moment he picks up the ball in a pick-and-roll or crosses the half-court line.
DeRozan isn’t playing bad basketball by any means, but he couldn’t sustain his herculean performances from before the All-Star break forever. He notched only one 30-point game in his last 11 games — a 36-point performance in a road win over Detroit — after going on a 10-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.
DeRozan said the season hasn’t worn on him physically or mentally. But the forward also had to sit out Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a groin strain that coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan was carrying for at least a week.
Defenses can’t double up DeRozan without leaving someone else open, and his drop in scoring has been paired with consistent assist rates as he helps his teammates take advantage of those mismatches.
But this hasn’t been enough to keep the offense on pace. Regardless of what form DeRozan is in for the postseason, the Bulls need to find ways to alleviate pressure from him.
Defensive pressure limits transition offense
The Bulls have been 24th in defense during the 13-game stretch entering Saturday. Some of their perimeter sharpness returned with Alex Caruso, who creates an immediate problem for guards with his handsy defending. But even with Caruso, the Bulls have struggled to control the pace and ball movement of opposing guards.
Although the Bulls are still creating at a high level through their defense — scoring 16.2% of their points off turnovers through the last 14 games, the third-highest number in the league — they’re also giving up points in key defensive moments through fouling and offensive rebounds. The Bulls are ranked in the top 10 in giving up second-chance points (eighth at 14.9 per game) and points in the paint (sixth at 51.7 points per game).
“If we take the ball out of the net, we can’t get fast break points,” Caruso said. “If we give up offensive rebounds, we can’t get on a break and run early. It’s little things like that that we have to shore up.”
Bulls live — and die — inside the arc
The Bulls will never be a team sustained by 3-point shooting. For most of this season, they held an impressive statistic — the most accurate team from behind the 3-point arc despite taking the least shots per game. They’re still taking the least (27 per game) since the All-Star break, but their percentage cooled off from 37.6% to 35.7% while other teams such as the Bucks, Suns and Brooklyn Nets continued to heat up.
This shouldn’t be a make-or-break statistic for the Bulls. Their offense is designed to be assist-heavy with a higher emphasis on the midrange and driving to the rim than other teams. But that simply isn’t happening — the Bulls assist ratio has dropped into the bottom quarter of the league and they’re being consistently outscored in the paint.
In recent games, 3-point shooting has been the only thing separating the Bulls from a blowout in the first half. But if the Bulls are going to return to higher-scoring ways, they’ll need to stick close to their identity inside the arc.
()
News
Dolphins updated depth chart has drastically improved after free agency
The Miami Dolphins have been very active in free agency and made some bold trades, and there’s a new coaching staff that will install different schemes.
So what do the Dolphins have after all the deals? Where is there a glut, and where are there still needs?
Let us look at the depth chart and break down each unit.
Quarterback (3)
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Streveler
Miami will spend a third season investing in Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to see if he can establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two seasons, completed 67.8 percent of his passes last year, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (90.1 passer rating). He’ll likely improve if the Dolphins put better talent around him. But if he struggles or gets injured, don’t be surprised if Bridgewater, who was signed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $6.5 million, leads the Dolphins to wins. Bridgewater, a Miami native, holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7. Streveler, a former CFL standout who spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, needs to prove he’s more than a camp arm.
Running back (5)
Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks
Mostert has been a productive starter in the NFL and knows the run schemes new coach Mike McDaniel will attempt to install this offseason. He’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 attempts during his 49ers career. The problem is he’s rehabbing a knee injury and might not be completely recovered until midseason. Edmonds is a threat rushing and receiving, which means he could provide a Deebo Samuel-type presence in the backfield. Gaskin, Ahmed and Doaks are all decent backups who could blossom into respectable NFL starterswith the right opportunity and coaching.
Receiver (10)
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon and River Cracraft
The Dolphins traded for Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection all six of his NFL seasons, and his addition should benefit everyone on the team: he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football. His speed and run-after-catch skills makes him one of the most feared weapons in the NFL. Waddle set NFL and franchise rookie records in 2021, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars last season, and he should be able to take his game to the next level if he can stay healthy and learn the offense quickly. Parker is likely on the trade block, so don’t be surprised if this eighth-year veteran (and his $6.2 million salary), is moved for a third day selection at some point within the next five months. Wilson set career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He’s a blossoming slot receiver, one that has the skill set and size (6-foot-3) needed to play outside. Bowden Jr. sat out all last season because of medical concerns, but he could make an impact if he can learn the offense at a respectable pace. Sherfield, Core, Dedmon and Cracraft are journeymen trying to find their footing in the NFL.
Tight end/Fullback (7)
Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter and fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett
Gesicki signed his franchise tag, which means he’ll likely spend his fifth season with the Dolphins, serving as a hybrid receiver-like weapon. Miami’s new coaches believe they can help Gesicki become a better blocker. Until that happens, the Dolphins must rely on Smythe, who has started 41 games in that role for the last four seasons, Shaheen and Long, a 2021 third-round pick, to serve as the in-line tight ends unless someone better is added in the 2022 draft. The addition of two fullbacks proves the Dolphins are about to become a run-heavy offense, which should benefit Tagovailoa and Miami’s defense. The Dolphins will probably only keep four players in this group and develop a tight end and fullback on the practice squad.
Offensive line (12)
Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Adam Pankey and Kion Smith
Signing Armstead this week gives the Dolphins a pillar of granite at the left tackle spot, which will allow Miami to slide their protections to weaker areas. His athleticism shines in his run blocking, and should allow him to set the tone for the run-heavy offense McDaniel intends to build. Williams, who started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, will likely play next to Armstead at left guard, because that’s the spot he’s played most of his career. If Williams is used as a left guard, that means Eichenberg, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Jones and Little are battling to become the starting right guard and right tackle. Who wins that will be determined by who fits best in the wide-zone running scheme, which requires more athletic offensive linemen. Adding a center to compete with Deiter, who has had two inconsistent seasons as an NFL starter (2019 at left guard and 2021 as a center), would be ideal because he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Edge players (7)
Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Darius Hodge, Daeshon Hall, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen
Re-signing Ogbah, who has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, forced four fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins, was huge. That should allow the defensive front to pick up where it left off in 2021, as one of the NFL’s top sack and pressure producers, if injuries don’t come into play. Philips and Van Ginkel are youngsters who have a ton of potential, and they each could take another step forward as professionals. Most of Phillips’ eight sacks in his rookie season came in the second half of the year, when Miami stripped him of his linebacker responsibilities and made him a pass rushing specialist. It will be interesting to see how this 2021 first-round pick develops in year two. Hodge and Hall are developmental projects. The Dolphins need to add at least two more pass rushers/outside linebackers to this unit to turn up the volume on pressures and sacks.
Defensive tackle (4)
Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler
Wilkins is coming off a career-best season in all categories. Sieler, who produced 62 tackles and two sacks, was one of the NFL’s best per-snap contributors in 2021. Davis is a force against the run, but needs to prove he can do more. Butler’s $4.1 million salary in 2022 could turn him into a cap casualty, but at this point it is difficult to say if Miami needs the cap space. What is clear is that the Dolphins need some young, developmental talent in this unit, because Wilkins, Davis and Sieler’s contracts expire after the 2023 season.
Inside linebacker (4)
Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson
Baker led the Dolphins in tackles for a third straight season. It will be interesting to see if this coaching staff views him as an inside or outside linebacker. He’s played both in his previous four seasons, but it’s clear that he’s not the instinctive run-stuffer Miami needs in the middle of its defense. Roberts had a career season with the Dolphins (83 tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles), but he’s a two-down player who struggles in pass coverage. Riley played well in spurts, and could do more in a second season in the same defense. But he’s been a journeyman for a reason. The Dolphins would benefit from restocking the linebacker shelves by adding a young, versatile, three-down talent who could blossom into a starter if given snaps and proper coaching.
Cornerback (10)
Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, Quincy Wilson, Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross
It’s critical that Miami restructures Howard’s old deal, because the Dolphins defense would fall apart if he demanded another trade or sits out the offseason program or training camp. This new coaching staff needs Howard to buy in, and that will cost Miami an $16 million to $18 million-a-year salary. The Dolphins got Jones to restructure his contract, creating cap space to make more moves. Jones had ankle surgery this month, which protected him from being waived, and his entire 2022 salary became fully guaranteed a week ago. Placing a second-round tender on Needham just about ensures the versatile defensive back returns for another season, which is wise. Wilson is a 2017 second-round pick who has fallen on hard times the past few seasons. Ross has spent the past three seasons on New England’s injured reserve list or their practice squad. Campbell and Crossen should be viewed as core special teams contributors. Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, and Williams have talent, but are rough around the edges from a technique standpoint.
Safety (5)
Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Sheldrick Redwine
Holland and Jones have the potential to become one of the NFL’s better young safety duos. The pair should be in position to take another step forward in 2022 if they can stay healthy and get proper coaching. Rowe had a decent season in 2021, contributing 71 tackles and forcing three fumbles, but he wasn’t nearly as impactful as he was in 2020, and that could encourage the Dolphins to release him, or re-structure the final year of a contract that will pay him 4.5 million in 2022. Fejedelem restructured his deal, creating $750,000 in cap saving for Miami. Re-signing Redwine, who has been an NFL starter during his brief career, could benefit Miami’s defense and its special teams unit.
Special teams (2)
K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson
Punter Michael Palardy, who is a free agent, had an average season with the Dolphins in his return to the NFL. He would benefit from having some competition if re-signed. The Dolphins also need to add a return specialist to the roster, because having Hill, Waddle and Holland handle returns is a recipe for disaster, considering how important their roles on offense and defense are.
()
News
Kyrie Irving explains why he plans to re-sign with the Nets: ‘I love it here’
MIAMI — With his unvaccinated status now a nonissue in New York City, Kyrie Irving expressed a desire to re-sign with the Nets in the summer to support Kevin Durant and their Brooklyn “legacy talk.”
Irving, who’ll become a free agent by declining his $36.6 million player option, is eligible for a five-year, $246 million max deal. Or, he can exercise his player option and sign a four-year, $190 million extension.
“It has always been about being comfortable, loving where I’m at, and I love it here,” Irving said. “Once that summertime hits, I know we’ll have some conversations. But there’s no way I can leave my man No. 7 [Durant] anywhere.
“And as we build, as you see me playing with some guys I’ve had some relationships with in the past, and this is the recipe for success — when you have guys that you’ve known for a while, young guys that are willing to listen, and then a front office that’s willing to do what’s necessary in order to build this thing for the long run. So that’s the mindset. And that’s where I’m at.”
Of course, Irving once pledged with even stronger words that he’d re-sign with the Celtics a few years ago, only to bolt the franchise for Brooklyn in free agency. But as of today, Irving is clearly in a good place with the Nets and especially Durant, who recently inked an extension and is signed through 2026.
Underscoring his long-term approach, Irving, just like Durant last week, downplayed the championship aspirations for this season while touting the bones of sustained success.
The Nets also have Ben Simmons under contract until 2025. Despite the unquestionable talent, it’s a risky plan because Durant is 33 years old with a surgically repaired Achilles tendon; Irving’s health and commitment hasn’t been reliable; and Simmons hasn’t played in nearly a full year.
The Nets, despite all these concerns, will undoubtedly work to bring back Irving because the alternatives for a capped-out roster aren’t nearly as appealing as a transcendent talent, albeit an unreliable one, at point guard. Also, Durant’s sway over the organization is powerful.
“I signed up for this for the long run,” Irving said. “So I love this year. I’m grateful. It hasn’t been a prototypical year. But when I look at my teammates and where we are as an organization, I’m looking for the long run and what we can do for legacy talk. We can talk again — judge my performance, judge everybody else’s performance, judge the league. But for me, and I know our team sentiment here and have something sustainable. Not just put this together real quick and see what happens.”
This wasn’t the original plan. The Big-3 was supposed to include James Harden, and GM Sean Marks said just last August he’d have contract extensions for Harden, Irving and Durant “signed, sealed and delivered.” But then Irving’s refusal of the COVID-19 shot kept him from playing home games, prompting the Nets to reportedly pull away their extension offer. Then Harden turned disgruntled to the point of demanding a trade.
The turmoil left the Nets as the 8th-seed before Saturday’s game against the Heat, yet still among the betting favorites to win the championship. No team has ever won a championship below a sixth seed. Only two have won below a third seed.
“Let me just call a spade a spade, we’re in the eighth spot, and we’re still expected to be contenders,” Irving said. “And if that’s not a true testament to the level of this talent on this team, I don’t know what is. I appreciate the respect. But honestly it takes a little bit longer to build that continuity. And we’re using these games and practice time.”
If Irving sticks to his statements Saturday, he’ll have plenty of time over the next few years.
()
News
Gophers’ Taylor Heise is Patty Kazmaier Award winner
Minnesota senior Taylor Heise has won the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, USA Hockey announced on Saturday morning on NHL Network.
The center from Lake City, Minn., is the third Gophers player to win the award presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey since the award’s inception in 1998.
“I am beyond honored to receive such a prestigious award that means so much to women’s hockey,” Heise said in a press release. “I would like to thank my current coaches and teammates for always supporting me and making all my years at the University of Minnesota, especially this year, so amazing.
“To have my name put alongside so many talented women is an absolute honor.”
Heise led the nation in scoring with 29 goals and 66 points this season. A first team All-American and the WCHA player of the year this season, she joins Krissy Wendell (2005) and Amanda Kessel (2013) as a University of Minnesota Kazmaier winner.
Heise was one of three finalists winnowed from a list of 10. The others were Minnesota Duluth center Gabbie Hughes, a senior from Lino Lakes who played at Centennial, and Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques, who led the Buckeyes to their first NCAA championship.
The Gophers finished the season 29-9-1 and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons.
“We are absolutely thrilled for Taylor, her family, teammates and our program,” head coach Brad Frost said in a press release. “She had a year that we will all remember and is very deserving of the Patty Kazmaier Award.”
A dwindling offense has seen the Chicago Bulls drop down the standings. Here’s what’s behind their slide.
Dolphins updated depth chart has drastically improved after free agency
Kyrie Irving explains why he plans to re-sign with the Nets: ‘I love it here’
Gophers’ Taylor Heise is Patty Kazmaier Award winner
SPCO shows off versatility as it relaunches neighborhood concert series
WATCH: Biden speaks from Poland
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Erik Spoelstra accepts heat for Heat’s late struggles; Goran Dragic embraces Nets opportunity
Grapefruit League debut of Cards’ Molina delayed 1 day
Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Has A Head For Business
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022