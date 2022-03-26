News
AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An 1868 amendment to the U.S. Constitution best known for protecting the due process rights of previously enslaved Americans has resurfaced in certain congressional races this year.
Some attorneys and voters believe a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection can disqualify a handful of U.S. House members from seeking reelection for events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
First-term Republican firebrands Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among those targeted. Both are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump who have pushed his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
It’s a largely untested argument working its way through election agencies in at least three states, with little success so far. But court cases and appeals could address the extent to which state officials can scrutinize the minimum qualifications for candidates for federal office.
WHAT DOES THE 14TH AMENDMENT SAY?
There are five sections to the amendment. The best-known declares that no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Section 3 of the amendment also declares that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” This section was designed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War from returning to Congress. The amendment, however, allows Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.
HOW COULD IT APPLY TO LAWMAKERS TODAY?
Voters from congressional districts where Cawthorn and Greene are seeking reelection this fall allege in legal filings that evidence shows they helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that attempted to thwart the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The voters want state officials to investigate Greene and Cawthorn and disqualify them from appearing on ballots this year, based on the amendment’s language.
Greene, according to a challenge filed Thursday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, either helped plan the riot or helped plan the demonstration held beforehand, knowing that it was “substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.”
In a video posted on social media, Greene said: “You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election.”
Somewhat similar allegations have been lodged with the North Carolina Board of Elections by voters challenging Cawthorn. Cawthorn spoke at the “Save America Rally” before the riot, days after he was sworn in to office, saying the “crowd has some fight in it.”
A longshot Democrat candidate seeking to unseat Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks filed similar allegations against Banks with the state elections commission.
HOW HAVE THE REPRESENTATIVES RESPONDED?
Greene and Cawthorn have said they did nothing unlawful such as encouraging political violence or participating in an insurrection.
Cawthorn, who was the first representative subjected to the challenge in January, said activists are going after “America First patriots” who backed Trump. Greene said she was targeted because she is “effective and will not bow to the DC machine.”
Cawthorn proceeded to sue the State Board of Elections in federal court, saying that North Carolina’s candidate challenge process violated his constitutional rights and should be overturned. His lawyers also said Section 3 didn’t apply to Cawthorn because of congressional action in 1872.
Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, is helping represent the voters in both challenges. The group has said more challenges could be filed against other members of Congress who are seeking reelection.
WHAT’S HAPPENED TO THE CHALLENGES?
Indiana’s state elections commission voted unanimously last month to reject the challenge against Banks. The commission’s chairman, a Republican, called the Capitol riot a “regrettable mark in history” but said there was no evidence that Banks was guilty of taking part in an insurrection.
As for Cawthorn, U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled earlier this month that the State Board of Elections could not hear the voters’ challenges on Section 3 claims.
Myers wrote that the 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications “from all persons whomsoever” — save for those who served in two specific legislative sessions among others — “demonstrates that the disability set forth in Section 3 can apply to no current member of Congress.”
The North Carolina Board of Elections hasn’t appealed so far. Myers previously rebuffed efforts by voters who filed challenges to participate in the litigation, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told him last week to reconsider their entry. Myers’ ruling could come as soon as next week.
COULD VOTERS ULTIMATELY HAVE THEIR SAY?
Free Speech for People argues that the 1872 law applied only to former members of the Confederacy: “The right of voters to bring this challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility must be preserved,” group legal director Ron Fein said this month.
Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional expert at the University of North Carolina law school, said he believes the 1872 law could be construed more broadly than how Myers ruled. But he also said the chances that candidate challenges will go forward under insurrection claims are “probably not good.”
“It’s really a novel theory and there’s no consensus on what the actual procedure should be, and that does pose a problem,” Gerhardt said.
He said it’s unclear, for example, whether a declaration that someone participated in an insurrection should come from a judge hearing evidence, state officials or Congress.
If the challenges are unsuccessful or delayed, voters still will get to decide whether the subjects of the challenges should return to Congress. Greene and Cawthorn have GOP primaries in May.
Cawthorn may have the more difficult road, with seven GOP opponents. He also has taken criticism for a video in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” even as his country resists a Russian invasion.
Minnesota native detained by Russian forces in Ukraine released
A Minnesota man who had been detained for 10 days by Russian forces in Ukraine has been released, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Friday night.
Tyler Jacob, a Winona native, was teaching English in Kherson when Russian troops invaded the country, according to his father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls.
His mother, Tina Hauser, of Winona, told KAAL-TV that she spoke with her son March 12 when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind. She reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help.
“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter,” Klobuchar said. “Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety.”
“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe,” his mother said. “This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety.”
“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place. Many thanks to Amy Klobuchar and her staff for day and night attention to getting Tyler to safety. My heart goes out to the many families that are still enduring the horror in Ukraine,” said John Quinn, Tyler’s father.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Perkins in Maplewood has offered more than just pancakes and pie. It will serve its last meal Sunday.
Every morning, Lou Cotroneo drives from his senior-living apartment in Oakdale to the Perkins just off White Bear Avenue in Maplewood. He usually has a bowl of oatmeal first, followed by either a waffle, pancake or fruit.
He also gets conversation from the restaurant’s servers.
“I went to school with Abraham Lincoln,” Cotroneo, a 91-year-old former Johnson High teacher and hockey coaching legend, joked on Friday. “So every day is a bonus.”
Deb Pedro, who has owned the Perkins since 2002, said Cotroneo and other regular customers have made the restaurant what it is: a place for them to not only go for pancakes and pie, but to talk, gossip, read a newspaper and even play poker. And that’s why Pedro is concerned for them these days.
Pedro has spent her entire 42-year restaurant career with Perkins, but will call it quits come 3 p.m. Sunday, when the 68-year-old closes the doors for good and enters retirement. But she is not thinking of herself right now.
“I’m worried about these guys, especially Lou,” she said. “He does the same thing every day. He comes here for breakfast and goes to Obb’s for lunch. We need to put in a plea for other restaurants to adopt our people.”
‘THE TIME WAS RIGHT’
Pedro just recently decided to put her restaurant at 1829 N. St. Paul Road up for sale, and the business next door, Unison Restaurant and Banquet, scooped it up. She said the time was right. She’s gotten tired — exhausted, actually — from the long days that came with running her place. And her franchise agreement with Perkins is up in September.
“I would have to re-up, and you have to pay to re-up, and there’s a minimum of what I think is five years,” she said. “And I’m not ready to sign up for five more years.”
It’ll be a tough exit.
“I’m going to miss the customers,” said Pedro, a resident of St. Paul’s East Side. “I’m going to miss the chit-chat. I’m going to miss the stories. I’m going to miss the frustration.”
THE PANDEMIC
And there’s been enough of that since March 2020, thanks to COVID-19 and the shutdown and restrictions that followed and caused her to lose customers, staff and money.
“It will never be the same in the restaurant industry,” she said. “And I don’t think a lot of it has to do with the actual COVID virus. I think it has to do with how it has changed people’s lives, their eating and dining habits.”
But the pandemic also showed what the restaurant means to its patrons and the community. When Pedro was forced to close the dining room, it just her and a cook doing take-out orders because she couldn’t pay her other employees. Then people realized she was struggling and gave her their support.
“Customers would drop off envelopes with money in them,” she said, then shook her head.
Help came from local Lions clubs, too. For two decades, Pedro has been active with the St. Paul East Parks Lions Club, which has held bi-monthly meetings at the restaurant for about 10 years. She is also a past district governor.
“One club bought $3,000 worth of gift cards during COVID, another club bought $300 worth,” she said. “They all ordered pies. They got food to go. Every club that’s in this darn district came in and spent money.”
“I KNOW EVERYONE WHO WALKS IN THESE DOORS’
Pedro employs 15 people — hosts, dishwashers, cooks and servers, including Victoria Nichols. She started working at the restaurant as a busgirl when she was a 14-year-old North High freshman and when it was Hattie Maxwell’s. She’s now 47.
For 15 years, Nichols has driven from her home in Hastings — past many other Perkins — to get to work.
“There are lots of other Perkins, yes, but my people are not there and my relationships with them are not there,” she said. “I know everybody who walks in these doors and they know me.”
Guys like Wally Simonson, 88, and Dave Shanley, 75, who bring in zucchini and apples and give them to Nichols. She then bakes zucchini bread and apple crisp for them.
“We’re going to miss Victoria and Deb, everyone here,” said Simonson, who sat with Shanley at their usual spot in the back of the restaurant’s atrium one morning this week. They used to sit with a group of 15 or so other regulars, “but they all died,” Simonson said. “I guess we’re the originals.”
They’re not sure what they’re going to do, where they’re going to end up getting together after the doors close. Maplewood does have another Perkins — a corporate-run one north of Minnesota 36 — but Simonson smirked after a suggestion that they just go there.
“I haven’t quite figured out what’s next,” Shanley said. “I don’t know. I do know I’m not a good cook, and that I eat a lot here.”
Nichols has seen too many customers lose their spouses, including Simonson, whose wife, Fern, died in January.
“I feel like for some people, I might be the only person they talk to that day,” Nichols said. “And I don’t take that lightly, so I try to take time for them.”
Pedro said she is working to make sure that everyone on her staff who wants a job at a different Perkins has one.
STARTED IN 1980 AS A SERVER
Pedro started with Perkins in 1980 as a server on the graveyard shift at the Vadnais Heights location. After Tom Cory bought it, he made her a night shift manager and then general manager.
Cory turned his Hattie Maxwell’s restaurant in Maplewood into the Perkins in 1989 and Pedro transferred over. Her five kids — two boys, three girls — all worked there under her.
“They didn’t stay long,” she said, then laughed. “They didn’t want to work for mom.”
Son Stephan Hesse was 13 years old when his mom gave him a lesson in working hard. He recalled this week how he rode his bike to the restaurant with the goal of getting $50 from her for a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes. She threw him an apron and told him to get on the dishes.
“She would pay for this and pay for that growing up, but when it came to certain things, she wanted to teach me a lesson,” he said.
Hesse continued working there through high school, which he said gave him an appreciation and liking of the restaurant industry. He would go on to become a chef, working in several restaurants, including at St. Paul Grill and Masu Sushi. In 2016, he opened his own, Pajarito, along West Seventh Street in St. Paul with business partner Tyge Nelson.
Pedro said owning the Perkins was “never on my bucket list.” That is until she went to Cory one day asking for a raise. He said he couldn’t afford it and instead offered her two other options: Buy the restaurant or transfer to a bigger Perkins for more money.
So she squirreled away her own money when she could and went to several banks for a loan to buy it. St. Anthony Park State Bank borrowed her the money she needed to pull off the purchase in September 2002.
“I figured, why not?” said Pedro, who also refinanced her house for a down payment. “I was already doing all the work.”
‘I WILL MISS THE PLACE’
Hesse said his mom is “too humble” and that she wants a farewell for the restaurant’s employees and customers, not herself.
“People need to say goodbye to her, too,” he said. “She’s been there a long time.”
But he doesn’t believe she’ll slow down.
“Here’s the thing with my mom … she’s almost 70, but opens the doors, gets the kitchen going, cooks, serves, whatever,” he said. “She’s never going to really retire. She’s too Italian and has way too much energy, even at her age, to stop.”
As for Cotroneo — the former Johnson teacher and coach who Pedro is worried about — he says he’s going to be fine.
“But I will miss the place, obviously,” he said. “I’m going to miss the people. And I just hope Deb is happy with her decision. And I want to wish her and Victoria the best of luck. There’s not much more I can do.”
All lanes of I-170 NB closed at Ladue Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 170 are closed at Ladue Road. It appears the closure extends to I-64. Traffic is backed up for miles.
Police are at the scene, but it’s unclear why this portion of the interstate is shut down at this time. MoDOT classified the incident as a “police emergency.”
FOX 2 is working to get more details about the closure. This story will be updated as we learn more.
